The Summer Olympics Sport You Are, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Different zodiac signs bring different strengths to the table: Some are more disciplined and driven, while others are more intuitive and artistic. So it makes sense that each sign might excel in (or struggle with!) different sports. As we kick off the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, we wondered which sports best signified each member of the zodiac—and astrologers were happy to answer. Keep reading to learn their expert takes!

RELATED: Your Hidden Talent, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.

Aries: Track and Field

The first sign of the zodiac is also the most competitive, with an instinctive need to be number one. Unsurprisingly, this trait helps them in races.

"They're fast and furious, independent, passionate, and exuberant, and they don't fear a head-to-head battle with their competitors," says Maria Shaw, an astrologer and French Quarter medium. "Although each Olympian shares a competitive spirit, track and field athletes require emotional control and aggressiveness."

The sign of the ram will push through the crowd to take the gold.

Taurus: Beach Volleyball

This earth sign is right at home in the sand. "Beach volleyball is a sport of endurance and coordination—all qualities of a Taurus—but what really makes this the perfect sport for them is their openness and loyalty to a partner," says Shaw.

That's essential in this two-person team sport. Plus, Taurus has the stamina, focus, and mindfulness to excel in this fast-paced scrimmage.

However, Shaw notes that after assessing each athlete's zodiac sign for the 2024 Olympic games, there were very few Taurus athletes competing in any sport this year.

Gemini: Badminton

Badminton emphasizes Geminis' ability to think on their feet. "Outgoing and adaptable, Geminis are best suited to fast-moving sports—and badminton is all about rapid back-and-forth, movement, and change," says Astrid Bly, an astrology expert with California Psychics.

"Gemini is also energetic and daring, both traits that are incredibly helpful for demanding yet precise games like this one," adds Bly. Signified by the Twins, Gemini excels at sports played in twos, either with two opposing teams or two teammates, and this one fits the bill.

According to Shaw, this is the most prevalent sign among this year's athletes.

RELATED: The Sport You Should Watch, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.

Cancer: Artistic Swimming

It's no surprise this water sign excels in the pool. "Artistic swimming emphasizes grace, teamwork, and the fluidity of water, reflecting Cancer's emotional depth and love for harmonious, coordinated movements," says professional astrologer Rachelle Rizzi.

"The sport requires athletes to work closely together, creating a sense of unity and support, which resonates with Cancer's caring and protective instincts," she adds.

That's lots to love for this creative crab.

Leo: Gymnastics

Leo was made for the spotlight, and gymnastics' artistic nature allows them to find it. "Gymnastics, with its emphasis on performance, strength, and dramatic flair, allows Leos to display their athleticism and creative expression, embodying their natural showmanship," says Rizzi.

"This sport's requirement for precision, strength, and elegance matches Leo's confident and bold nature, and the opportunity to captivate audiences with stunning routines and powerful performances lets Leo shine and receive the admiration they thrive on," she explains.

Virgo: Archery

Virgo is analytical and precise, two skills that help them excel in the calculated sport of archery.

"This sport requires a steady hand, focus, and meticulous attention to detail, reflecting Virgo's methodical approach and drive for perfection," says Rizzi. "Archery demands concentration, patience, and the ability to remain calm under pressure, qualities that Virgo naturally possesses."

They'll get a jolt of energy every time they hit bulls-eye.

RELATED: The Workout You Should Do, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.

Libra: Fencing

This sword-fighting sport borders on art.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Libras are renowned for their harmony, balance, and sharp respect for beauty and aesthetics, and they also love working on a team," says Sidhharrth Kumaar, an astrologer and numerologist. "Fencing calls both mental and physical agility, which suits Libra's strategic thinking and taste for justice perfectly."

Scorpio: Wrestling

A combat sport makes sense for this intense and passionate sign.

"Scorpio is not hesitant to meet obstacles head-on and possesses great drive that makes them outstanding contenders for sports needing endurance and strategy," says Kumaar. "Because of their will and strength, Scorpios are natural wrestlers where they may focus their energy and strategic thinking."

Sagittarius: Road Cycling

Sagittarians are always looking to conquer—or at least explore—the next frontier and cycling gives them the opportunity to do that while satiating their competitive spirit.

"They appreciate sports that provide thrills and the chance for travel and strongly yearn for freedom," says Kumaar. "Cycling fits Sagittarius's adventurous attitude by combining physical challenge with the discovery of a new area."

They'd also be happy running track and field or sailing, which also gives them the ability to roam.

RELATED: The Best Emoji for Your Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

Capricorn: Karate

This sign's discipline and drive make them excellent athletes. "Mars, the strategist among sportsmen, is exalted in Capricorn, which makes Capricorns fierce competitors in karate," says Olya Perkovic, owner and principal consultant at Astrology & Ayurveda.

"Imagine the precise movements and strategic thinking—it's a Capricorn in their element," she adds.

You can also expect these athletes to lead their teams and bring out the best from their teammates.

Aquarius: Basketball

This sign loves nothing more than to be part of a team.

"Picture them collaborating on the field, making them stars in team sports like basketball and 3×3 basketball," says Perkovic. "Their connection to the lower legs and ankles adds an extra spring to their step."

Pisces: Surfing

This fluid sign fairs best in water. "They glide through swimming disciplines, surf with grace, dive with elegance, and dominate in water polo," says Perkovic.

However, it's surfing where you can expect to see them most. "They make waves in this sport, where their creativity and fluid movements can truly shine," Perkovic notes.