Relationships

The Most Annoying Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

Their off-putting habits make it hard to be around them.

By Dana Schulz Juliana LaBianca
May 6, 2024
Maybe you want to scream every time your husband leaves the toilet seat up. Or perhaps it makes you cringe when your friend cracks her knuckles. And let's not forget that aunt who interrupts you whenever you're talking. These habits are clearly annoying, but no one's perfect, right? When a person is generally pleasant to be around, we can let one or two of their quirks slide. But when their obnoxious behaviors start adding up, that's a bit of a different story—and why we consulted astrologers to find out the most annoying zodiac signs. Read on for their worst offenders, from the somewhat irksome to the absolutely infuriating.

5
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

woman telling friends dramatic story
ESB Professional / Shutterstock

Hoping to have a chill evening and catch up with friends? Then don't include this sign in the plans because it'll become the Leo show.

"They can be entertaining and have a great sense of humor, but they make everything about them," says professional astrologer Anna Kovach. She adds that Leo has a penchant for loudness and drama that can "get under people's skin."

5
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Man wearing a red and black plaid shirt checking his watch while talking on the phone
Shutterstock

Made a dinner reservation for 7:00? You'll probably want to tell your Pisces friend it's for 6:30, so they actually show up on time.

"Pisces have an overly optimistic relationship with time, so they're not the most punctual people," explains Alice Smith of Alice Smith Astrology. "And whether or not they reply to your texts in a timely manner also depends on their mood, so you'll either get a prompt reply, or they'll respond a week later and claim, 'I just saw this!'"

4
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Rear view of a woman ready to clean wearing gloves and an apron with her hands on her hips
Kmpzzz / Shutterstock

Whether it's by micromanaging coworkers at the office or creating a chore chart at home, Virgo's type-A personality gets frustrating at times. Did they need to ask their spouse to re-clean the kitchen or an intern to change the wording of a non-important email?

"Virgo people are meticulous and their need for control can be overwhelming," says celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman. "They can end up annoying others with their demanding and perfectionist nature."

3
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Sophisticated Business Man
tsyhun / Shutterstock

Aquarius may be the most intelligent member of the zodiac, but do they have to rub it in everyone's face? Does it really matter if you don't pronounce La Croix in the proper French accent? This contrarian personality can irritate others in no time.

"Even though Aquarians are kind and charitable, they love to do things their own way—and if others find it annoying, well, that's just a price they're willing to pay," says Honigman. Of course, their unwillingness to change often aggravates such people even more.

2
Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Loving young husband hold crying wife hand showing empathy and support, millennial couple sit on couch at home reconcile after fight, caring man making peace with beloved woman. Relationships concept
iStock

Is there anything more annoying than trying to figure out what to eat for dinner with someone who refuses to share their opinion? But when it's a Cancer, they'll be remiss to share their thoughts on just about anything.

"Cancer has a reputation for moodiness, and that tends to express by…not expressing itself," shares Smith. "Cancer expects others to intuitively know their feelings."

And because they're so emotional and sensitive, their clinginess can also become frustrating. "Much like their sign, the crab, they hang on for dear life," adds Kovach.

1
Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Man looking away and rolling his eyes at a talkative woman while at a restaurant table having orange juice.
Antonio Guillem / Shutterstock

Spending too much time with this sign can be downright exhausting.

"They're a non-stop party, and unless you are also a non-stop party, the whirlwind of actions and emotions can feel a bit much," explains Honigman. "Gemini is represented by two figures: the Twins. They have the energy of two people and can command all the attention in the room for 24 hours flat."

But what really annoys people is how incredibly talkative they are. "Geminis can't shut up. Plain and simple," says Smith. "And it's fine when there's something to talk about, but they'll also talk just to talk."

This story has been updated to include additional entries, fact-checking, and copy-editing.

Dana Schulz
Dana Schulz is the Deputy Lifestyle Editor at Best Life. She was previously the managing editor of 6sqft, where she oversaw all content related to real estate, apartment living, and the best local things to do. Read more
