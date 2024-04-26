The Zodiac Sign You Have the Best Romantic Chemistry With, Astrologers Say
You may want to look to the stars to learn who you're most compatible with.
Maybe you've taken a personality test to try to figure out what kind of partner you need. Or perhaps you've narrowed down the red flags to avoid on dating profiles. This "relationship science" can be a lot of work—and it might all be for naught, at least according to astrologers. They say that zodiac compatibility is worth paying attention to.
While it's true that any two zodiac signs can have romantic chemistry, some zodiac matches have a better chance of success than others. Read on to find out who you're most compatible with astrologically when it comes to love, romance, and sexual chemistry.
The Best Zodiac Couples
Aries (March 21-April 19) + Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries has a bold and adventurous spirit that isn't for the faint of heart. Therefore, they are most compatible with a partner who has plenty of confidence to spare.
"Aries is an amazing initiator and likes to break boundaries. At the same time, Aquarius is great at thinking outside the box and always reaches further when it comes to thought," shares Stina Garbis, astrologer and owner of Psychic Stina. "When they get together, they are an inventive powerhouse, and anything is possible."
Taurus (April 20-May 20) + Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
When two earth signs come together, they create zodiac couples that truly bring out the best in each other. That's why Raquel Rodriguez, astrologer and founder of Your Zodiac, says that "Taurus and Virgo find harmony in their shared values of stability and practicality."
Logistically speaking, both of them are very organized and have similar ideas about handling finances, notes Garbis. However, don't let their sensible sides fool you; "Virgo and Taurus are sensual signs," adds Garbis.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) + Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
These friendly air signs get along easily since they combine "the forces of love and communication," explains professional astrologer and media personality Lauren Ash. They don't take life too seriously and value outside friendships and socializing.
But what Gemini values most in a Libra partner is their willingness to be open about their feelings and innermost thoughts when it's just the two of them. This sets these signs up for a mutually beneficial, caring, and thoughtful relationship built for the long term.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) + Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Cancer's compatibility with Pisces is the pairing that all astrologers seem to agree on.
"Both water signs, they understand each other's needs for affection and security without words," explains Rodriguez. "Their relationship is characterized by empathy, deep care, and a nurturing environment where both can flourish."
And because these sweet and sensitive signs are some of the most romantic members of the zodiac, they'll have plenty of flirty energy and stolen kisses.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) + Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
As the sign ruled by the Sun, Leo needs a partner who will let them shine. Sagittarius is just as spontaneous and optimistic, notes Rodriguez, which is why these two will bring out the best in each other.
Ash adds that they "both help the other feel more comfortable being authentic and expressing themselves." She explains that Leo is attracted to Sagittarius' wild and playful energy and Sagittarius to Leo's confidence. And since they're both fire signs, Ash points out that the pairing will be "hot and steamy."
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) + Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
You may think that pairing two type-A signs would be a recipe for disaster. However, according to Rodriguez, Virgo and Capricorn "support each other's aspirations and build a relationship based on mutual respect and admiration."
"Both of these signs value hard work and ambition," she explains. "As a result, their partnership is as goal-oriented as it is steadfast." And if this doesn't sound romantic to you, don't worry; to them, showing up five minutes early to a date is a major turn-on.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) + Aries (March 21-April 19)
"This match is a classic case of opposites attract," says astrologer Bella Nguen, co-founder of Cosmicate. "Fiery Aries loves Libra's balanced approach, while Libra finds Aries' passionate nature irresistible."
As Ash explains, Libra is drawn to the fact that Aries complements the traits they lack. And this ultimately leads to above-average sexual chemistry, she adds: Libra is ruled by Venus, the planet of romance, while Aries is ruled by Mars, the planet of passion, making their relationship "hot and heavy."
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) + Cancer (June 21-July 22)
This may seem like another case of opposites attract since Scorpio is known for being dark and brooding, while Cancer is caring and sensitive. However, Scorpio is attracted to their fellow emotional water sign because they help them open up.
As Ash explains, Scorpio plays their cards close to the chest, which is why the empathetic communication of a Cancer helps to break down their walls. And for both of these signs, a strong emotional bond is the key to romantic chemistry.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) + Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Sagittarius and Gemini is another pairing that astrologers agree on. Ash says their relationship is "relatively easy, fun, and often full of laughter." And this is important to adventurous, world-traveling Sagittarius, since they don't like to feel tied down.
"They follow each other's train of thought, do not fuss about the past, and enjoy the present moment together," explains Garbis. "These signs love going out all night and talking into the wee hours without worrying about when they have to get up in the morning."
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) + Taurus (April 20-May 20)
"Taurus and Capricorn's compatibility is extremely high—in fact, it doesn't get much more compatible than this," states Ash, who refers to them as the zodiac's "power couple."
While both of these earth signs are practical and dependable, Ash adds that "Capricorn can provide a stable and secure relationship for Taurus, and Taurus can help Capricorn to open up more to become more intimate and romantic." And since they both like nice things, they'll spoil each other rotten.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) + Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
"Leo and Aquarius make one of the most alluring and dynamic couples of the zodiac," says Ash.
Aquarius is a bit of a rebel who can oftentimes have unconventional opinions. Not only does Leo accept their quirky nature, but they celebrate it. "Leo loves to be the center of attention and knows how to shine the spotlight on Aquarius' individuality," Ash explains.
Since both these signs are a bit spontaneous and incredibly witty, there will never be a dull moment in their relationship.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) + Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
It's all about the passion when these two water signs get together.
"Pisces tends to get lost in the romance of relationships and often choose partners who don't reciprocate their effort," Ash explains. "For this reason, Scorpio's obsessive and passionate approach to relationships is sure to sweep them off their feet."
She adds that these signs "are always on the same page emotionally and physically, which makes for an incredibly intimate relationship."