Sexual chemistry is just as important as any other part of your relationship. And believe it or not, sex and astrology have been an inseparable pair since people began studying the stars. Every zodiac sign has their own sexual style, appetite, and turn-on—all of which play a significant role in finding a partner with whom you have explosive chemistry. That's why we asked Best Life's resident astrologer to share the dirt on what pairings are destined to have mind-blowing passion. Keep scrolling to find out which zodiac sign you're most sexually compatible with.

Here's the zodiac sign you're most sexually compatible with:

Aries and Sagittarius

When it comes to love and dating, Aries isn't afraid to make the first move. You have particular tastes, and you're very vocal about what you need from a partner in (and out of) the bedroom. You want a lover who is very physical with their affection, and it doesn't hurt if they're a charmer, too.

That's why free-spirited Sagittarius makes an ideal match. Sags never take themselves too seriously, and you'll find it easy to lose yourself in their arms as you two crack jokes in between stolen kisses and passionate embraces. Plus, you both have an incredible amount of energy and stamina in the bedroom, and your shared love of adventure will keep things interesting.

Taurus and Capricorn

As the sign ruled by Venus—the planet of love, sex, and romance—your standards of who you let into your life (and bed) are extremely high. You value your privacy and never kiss and tell. So, you need a lover who knows how to rock your world without telling everyone about it after.

Capricorns are not only known for their discretion, but they have a surprisingly devious side that likes to show itself in the bedroom. The secret to turning you on lies in the foreplay, and Capricorn will never rush to the finale without first putting in the work. And because the two of you are known for your direct communication styles, you'll have no trouble explaining to one another exactly what you need to feel satisfied.

Gemini and Libra

Geminis are the bubbly socialites of the zodiac, so you're always looking to expand your social scene (and dating pool). It's not hard for you to go out and meet new people; your problem is narrowing down your options! You don't really have a type, as it's more important for you to enjoy the company of whoever you're getting intimate with.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

That's why sparks will fly right away when you find yourself in the company of a Libra. You both add a dose of excitement and adventure to the mix. And as the other sign ruled by Venus—the planet of passion and desire—Libra knows how to create a fantasy that will have you both wrapped up in a romantic and cloudy haze.

Cancer and Taurus

Cancer is the sweet and gentle romantic of the zodiac, which means you're expecting romance-novel levels of lust. You need a partner with the patience and skill to pull off such an impassioned scene, and there's no sextrology pairing more classic than Cancer and Taurus.

You need a little time to warm up before you throw yourself into the arms of a lover, and a patient and caring Taurus will be more than willing to take things slow and show you a good time while they're at it. In fact, these two signs get along so well both in and out of the bedroom that you shouldn't be surprised if a casual fling turns into something more serious.

Leo and Aries

Leos get accused of being selfish lovers who make it all about themselves. But that's just because you know exactly what you want and aren't afraid to go after it—so you tend to get your way. However, you also give it back very generously. And you'll be most turned on by someone who can match your sexual intensity.

That's why your best match is fellow fire sign Aries. These smooth-talkers are known for spoiling their lovers rotten and going above and beyond to impress. You can expect plenty of passion, intensity, and romance when you find yourself tangled up in the arms of an Aries.

Virgo and Scorpio

Virgos are the eagle-eyed perfectionists of the zodiac, and your standards for romantic and sexual partners are just as high as everything else in your life. You show love through acts of generosity, so you deserve a partner who will reciprocate between the sheets. You're also looking for a lover who can read between the lines and doesn't need things spelled out for them.

Scorpios might get the reputation of being cold and aloof lovers, but that couldn't be further from the truth. These passionate water signs know how to make the world melt away with a single kiss; not to mention that their obsession with being the best you've ever had is sure to keep you two up all night long.

Libra and Leo

Libra is the sign of lovers and balance, so you make sure your partner is always taken care of. You know the trick to a spicy bedroom isn't how much sex you're having; it's how good the sex is that matters most. And you pride yourself on being a giver.

In return, you need someone who can match your energy and keep up with your strong sex drive. And there's no partner more demanding and rewarding to find yourself with than a Leo. These vivacious vixens love to turn up the heat and show their partner how they really feel about them, which means the pair of you will waste no time forming a sensual connection.

Scorpio and Pisces

Scorpios are some of the most alluring and charming zodiac signs around. Everybody wants you, but few have what it takes to keep you interested. You're a complex personality who needs to feel an emotional connection with someone before you can get too intimate. And while it's true you can have casual sex without intimacy, the water sign in you would much prefer getting close to someone physically and emotionally.

That's why dreamy and elusive Pisces is the perfect match. They'll make you work for their attention at first, which you won't mind at all. But once you find yourselves together, you'll both do your best to ensure your partner is never left wanting for more in the bedroom. Talk about steamy!

Sagittarius and Aquarius

Sagittarians have a reputation for playing the field and never settling down. And while it's true you're not always looking for something serious, you can't deny the feeling that comes over you when you have a special connection with someone. You need an exciting and passionate relationship in the bedroom, and a wild and experimental Aquarius will provide just that.

There's no zodiac sign more flexible and creative than Aquarius. And you're just the kind of hot-blooded paramour to ignite their flame and keep it burning all night long. One thing's for sure—a romantic connection between you two troublemakers is sure to cause plenty of fireworks in the bedroom.

Capricorn and Virgo

Capricorn is the serial dater of the zodiac, but that doesn't mean you don't like getting down and dirty like the rest of us. In fact, you consider yourself a bit of an expert when it comes to the dating scene. You need a partner who brings the same level of dedication and focus but doesn't mind letting you take the lead at the end of the day. You love unspoken tension and subtle touching that ends up leading to a full-blown love affair.

Virgos are very detailed and diligent lovers who are sure to show you the care and attention you're used to showering others with. Plus, you both like to take things slow in bed, which means neither of you will be in a rush to the end and you can make the sensual moments last.

Aquarius and Gemini

Aquarius is the unique oddball of the zodiac, and your taste in sexual partners can be described the same way. You're looking for something new and exciting in a lover, prioritizing authenticity over anything else. And there's no one out there who will surprise you and keep you guessing more than a Gemini.

You'll love how free and expressive Geminis are in the bedroom. Because neither of you cares about conforming to social norms, you'll find it easier to let loose and try out things that sound exciting. In fact, the sexual compatibility between Gemini and Aquarius is so natural that it's not a matter of if you'll hook up but when.

Pisces and Cancer

Pisces are so easygoing and charming that you could realistically find your match with just about anyone. Though you might seem unassuming, you're actually the type to seek out highly sensual and erotic experiences—so long as your partner gives you your turn as well. That's why Pisces and Cancer complement each other so well.

You're both affectionate and loving souls who naturally put your partner first. And because you're both so tuned in to other people's feelings and emotions, it'll almost feel like you can read each other's minds in bed. A love affair between you two would be one for the ages, and the pair of you will waste no time teasing out the wild side in one another.