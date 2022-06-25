The No. 1 Way to Woo Every Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

There's a lot that goes into making a great first impression. For some people, putting themselves out there in life and love is a breeze. Others however, find it harder to turn on the charm. The art of winning people over is a skill everyone needs to learn to get ahead in life, but knowing the right thing to say isn't always easy. And that gets even harder when you're trying to make a romantic connection. To help, we've put together a guide on how to woo every zodiac sign, based on their likes, their dislikes, and their love language. Read on to find out how to capture each sign's attention.

Aries (March 21 – April 20)

Aries are very competitive, and they like to play the field in love. With that in mind, the best way to attract one would be to play hard to get. This will not only pique their interest—it will also feed into their need to achieve. Positioning yourself as the ultimate unattainable prize will keep them invested, but be sure to give them the chance to catch you eventually. Aries will get discouraged and move on to a new conquest if they feel you're too far out of your league.

Taurus (April 21 – May 21)

To attract a Taurus, you just have to pay attention to their needs and show them that you're thinking of them. As the sign ruled by romantic and sensual Venus, this stubborn earth sign has a secret soft side. When a Taurus sees how thoughtful you are, their normally high walls will come down. Talk is cheap when it comes to gaining a Taurus' trust. Actions speak louder than words, and you'll know you've won them over when they start to reciprocate your kindness and affection.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Sociable and charming, Gemini is known for their tendency to ability to work the room. Ruled by Mercury, the planet influencing communication, Geminis have a way with their words. In relationships, they love skipping the small talk and diving straight into talking about life's greatest mysteries. The best way to attract a Gemini is to appeal to their intellectual side. Their own opinions on the world mean a lot to them and their identity, so they're often attracted to a partner who cares just as much about speaking their mind as they do.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Cancer is known for being sweet and sensitive in every aspect of life. In relationships, they thrive with a partner who isn't afraid to get deep with their emotions. To attract a Cancer, make sure that you are honest with them. They absolutely adore genuine, vulnerable conversation, and it will show them that you're approachable. By being open with your feelings to a Cancer, you'll demonstrate that you can be trusted with their heart—and that trait is simply irresistible to them.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Leo is known for being the spotlight-stealer of the zodiac, but there is so much more to them than meets the eye. This passionate fire sign is also one of the most loyal and protective of the bunch. A Leo will be instantly attracted to you if you allow your natural shine to come through. It will prove to them that you're confident, and that will be the first thing to catch their eye in a room full of people. When it comes to really winning them over, Leo always loves to be admired. So if you casually sneak in a compliment (or two) while in the middle of a conversation—or in front of a group of people—you're sure to stroke their ego and become their new favorite person.

Virgo (Aug. 22 – Sept. 23)

Although they might seem shy at first, Virgos are very particular and opinionated when it comes to dating. This sensual earth sign doesn't like to compromise, probably because they hold themselves to an even higher standard than they hold others. If you're looking to win a Virgo over, you must pay attention to them. This practical sign has a dreamer's heart, and will take notice of you if you ask them thoughtful and detailed questions about their aspirations and passions. Putting in the effort to really learn about them shows Virgo that you're in it for the long-haul.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 23)

Fun, flirty, and fabulous—Libra loves the good life. This charming air sign is known for their love of spontaneity. And with Venus, the planet of romance and attraction, as their planetary ruler, Libras know how to play the field better than anyone. When it comes to love, the most important thing to a Libra is having fun and living in the moment. To attract them, you should show them how easygoing and flexible you are. If they see you go with the flow when plans change at the drop of a hat, they will be inspired by your laidback attitude. Libras know that people who are spontaneous and fun-loving will appeal to their need to mix things up. Switching up your plans together will show them that you're down for anything.

Scorpio (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Scorpios are known to be players, and they love to use their mysterious aura to their advantage. It's hard to really know what will win a Scorpio over because they love to hold their emotions close to their chest. However, when they do decide they're engaged, a Scorpio will make you prove your feelings for them. If a Scorpio tells you that they're interested in you, don't play any games with their heart. Remembering conversations you share along with their aspirations will show the Scorpio you're trying to court that you're serious about them. And once you've earned their trust, they tend to be deeply romantic.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

There's nothing conventional about the way Sagittarius approaches life. Known for their need for freedom and love of adventure, they are not the type to settle down in a traditional relationship. They are looking for someone to step in as their copilot on the adventure of life. To attract a Sagittarius, you have to share your passions with them. Talk to them about your dreams and all of the things you want to achieve in life. Tell them about your hobbies, and what you hope to learn. They will immediately vibe with your ambition, and they will want to be part of the life you're creating for yourself. And if you can show them the same support for their goals, they will not be able to resist you.

Capricorn (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

When it comes to relationships, Capricorns don't like to mess around. This responsible and straightforward sign likes to approach relationships like a business agreement. Some may think that's unromantic, but to a Capricorn, it's important that they find out the person they want to date has potential for the long term before they let things get serious. If you're trying to attract one, be sure to be honest about your values with them. Share your expectations for the relationship early and be upfront about what it takes for you to be happy in a relationship. Capricorn will respect your forthrightness and honesty, and that will make it easier for them to decide whether or not you two are a viable match.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Unique and unpredictable, Aquarius is another sign that takes an unconventional approach to dating and marriage. This charming air sign has a large group of friends, many of whom come from very different walks of life. Because an Aquarius' friends are so important to their happiness, it's not uncommon for any significant relationship of theirs to begin as a friendship. To attract an Aquarius, be friendly and open-minded. They like it when people show the hidden sides of their personality, and it's those little quirks that will make an Aquarius fall in love with you. The most important thing for an Aquarius in any relationship is to feel like you appreciate their company, so start by forming a friendship and see where your relationship takes you

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Last but not least is sweet and sensitive Pisces. As a water sign, Pisces are forever seeking a fairytale romance—with their partner of choice playing Prince (or Princess) Charming! Pisces wear their hearts on their sleeve, so they tend to fall in love quickly. For this reason, Pisces thrives in relationships with other emotionally sensitive signs. To attract one, try appealing to their artistic side with music, art, or another creative medium. You may feel silly spilling your guts in a love poem, but your Pisces partner will love nothing more! A Pisces simply just wants to know that you're thinking of them, and that you get them on a deeper level.

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and celebrity entertainment writer based in St. Louis. You can follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.