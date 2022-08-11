Some people have magnetic energy. As soon as you meet them, you want to be their friend, lover, or even just a person they invite to their next big party. The feeling these folks give you is butterflies—that swooning sensation in your stomach that makes you both anxious and excited. It turns out that a person's ability to conjure this fluttery feeling may be decided by their horoscope sign. Read on to hear from astrologers about the zodiac signs most likely to give you butterflies, from the social sweethearts to the furiously flirty.

6 Pisces

This empathetic and emotionally intelligent sign loves like no other. "The way their heart goes to you is palpable," says celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman. "A love like Pisces love is one of a kind, and that butterflies feeling comes because you know nobody will ever love like this again," she explains.

Your romance with a Pisces will be unique, intense, and driven by sharing your deepest secrets. However, they may not leave you on the edge of your seat like other signs—meaning the butterflies you get from them aren't likely to make you entirely weak in the knees.

5 Aries

The butterflies an Aries gives you will be more sensual in nature. "Rams exude sexual energy and can make even the quietest wallflower feel like a goddess when they turn on their charm," says Tara Bennet, astrologer, clairvoyant, and spiritual coach at Mediumchat. "Aries' gift is the ability to make anyone feel like a rare diamond," she adds.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The downside? They've got a fairly short attention span and are always jumping from one romantic prospect to the next. While you might feel like the belle of the ball one minute, you may catch them flirting with your friend the next.

4 Leo

You'll know when you're in the presence of a Leo. They'll be working the room, entertaining guests, and giving flirtatious energy to everyone they encounter. That said, you shouldn't be surprised if you find yourself drawn to them. "They are intensely passionate and if they choose to share a small part of their spotlight with you, butterflies are guaranteed," says Bennet.

They'll keep you by their side as they engage in all their antics—and you'll feel equally as charismatic as they are when you're with them. However, the butterflies they give you may not stick around long. "Enjoy their charm and sweet talk while it lasts—these lions are always looking out for the next best thing," Bennet cautions.

3 Gemini

Gemini is another sign that hops from partner to partner at record speed. However, a Gemini will pause every now and then—and if they pause with you, you'll feel like a million bucks.

"When they pause, they hold your hand and rest with you. You've never seen them resting before. They're ruled by Mercury and are Mercurial day and night, always active, always switched on," says Honigman. "The giddy feeling of being the one person who can soothe a Gemini is truly one of a kind, and those butterflies will last as long as Gemini's attention is on you," she explains. Unfortunately, you can't expect that to be all that long.

2 Sagittarius

Expect this sign to give you what we call "butterflies at first sight." Sagittarians are born storytellers and entertainers, always the focal point of a party," says Bennet. "Their lust for adventure is intoxicating and is like a magnet. If you draw the eye of a Sagittarian your stomach will most definitely flip like you're on a rollercoaster ride and, for a while, you will feel their intense energy and the magic that comes with it," she describes.

That energy, however, could fade as quickly as the night you meet them or several years down the road (Saggies are notoriously difficult to pin down in long-term relationships).

1 Capricorn

A key factor in creating butterflies is making you feel supremely special. And to do that, a person must be somewhat reserved with their affections. Enter Capricorn. "Capricorns are an earth sign and are therefore quite business-like in their dealings with those around them, and they don't tend to show their soft side," says Honigman. "When you fall for a Capricon, you go for it, knowing full well that you'll be in love with a poker-faced overachiever," she explains.

Then, seemingly out of the blue, they'll remember a random fact you told them or whip up a creative date-night surprise. And when that happens, you can expect to be fully giddy for having won them over.