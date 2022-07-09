The Best Date Idea for Your Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

Let's be real—there's plenty about dating that is uncomfortable, difficult, and downright awkward. Luckily, picking a spot for a first date doesn't have to be stressful. Thanks to astrology, knowing your own or your date's zodiac sign can help you plan the perfect activity you're both guaranteed to enjoy—and that's likely to lead to love.

Aries: Rock Climbing

For Aries, the best date involves being physically active. You love to show off your fun side, and you feel most confident when you're doing an activity that gets the blood pumping and lets you lean into your competitive side. Consider an afternoon at your local rock climbing gym, where you and your date can tackle the challenge together. And if getting physical isn't your cup of tea, attending a sports game is another great idea.

Taurus: Wine Tasting

You're a lover of the finer things in life, Taurus. You like to take things slow and savor every moment. Your ideal first date allows you to sit back, unwind, and get to know the person you're with. As the sign ruled by Venus, the planet of romance, your idea of a great first date includes food and drink, which is why a wine tasting at your local restaurant or vineyard is sure to impress. Looking for a sober alternative? Try crafting a flight of delicious and colorful mocktails with your date instead.

Gemini: Trivia Night

Gemini, you thrive when you're surrounded by a lot of people. As the sign ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, you'll want to chat endlessly with your date while also having fun. Trivia night leaves time for getting to know each other but also allows you to indulge your competitive side. It's also a great way to introduce your date to friends and see how they click with the group.

Cancer: Movie in the Park

Cancer, you're so much more than just nurturing and sweet. While you do enjoy spending time at home, the hopeless romantic in you wants more from your dating life. On a date, don't hold back the tears and the laughs, but instead, embrace your soft side with a movie in the park. A cozy outdoor theater will let you snuggle close to your date and share your sentimentality with them.

Leo: Live Music Performance

Dating you is never boring, Leo—as long as your partner can keep up. As the showstopper of the zodiac, you're used to being the center of attention since it's natural for your warm and glowing personality to attract others. The ideal date for you is a high-energy environment where you can let loose and have a good time. A live music performance is a perfect way to show off your goofy and fun side.

Virgo: Escape Room

Virgos tend to overthink and have a keen eye for detail. The influence of your planetary ruler Mercury has your mind running a million miles a minute. Heading to an escape room on a date will not only show off your problem-solving skills but will also test how well you and your date communicate, which is key for you in a successful long-term relationship.

Libra: Museum Night

Libra, you're the thinker and diplomat of the zodiac, and the way to your heart is often through your mind. When seeking a partner, you're looking for a strong intellectual connection. However, your planetary ruler Venus also lends you a romantic and artistic side that makes you a lover of art, music, and cozy settings. A date at your local art or history museum is the perfect mix of all of your interests, and the intimate setting will give you and your date plenty to talk about while getting to know each other better between exhibits.

Scorpio: Karaoke Night

You're a bit tricky to get to know, Scorpio. You're adventurous but also somewhat reserved until people get to know you. Underneath your cool and calm exterior is a spontaneous flirt looking to have a good time. And as a lover of the mysterious, you enjoy discovering a new bar, band, or attraction. Therefore, your ideal first date involves finding a local dive bar or alternative music venue for a night of karaoke. You'll be sure to get the adrenaline flowing and show off the real you.

Sagittarius: Amusement Park

Adventurous and fun-loving, Sagittarius loves trying new places and activities. You seek thrills and something out of the ordinary, so a night of dinner and drinks just won't cut it. For a date that embraces your inner daredevil, try a day out at an amusement park. Between go-kart racing and rollercoasters, there's plenty to keep you and your date entertained for hours.

Capricorn: Axe Throwing

You're not the most emotionally vulnerable sign, Capricorn, which can make dates difficult. However, when you get out of your head and let down your walls, others get to see just how sweet and goofy you are. You prefer a first-date location where the two of you can be alone and get to know one another. But you also have a competitive side, so axe throwing is a fun way to be active without a lot of other people around.

Aquarius: Volunteer Locally

Aquarius is known for an interest in humanitarian work, so it's important for you to find a partner who shares your love of giving back. If you or your date have a cause you care about, consider arranging a volunteering date. There'll be plenty to keep you busy and you'll be able to learn more about each other as you bond over the experience.

Pisces: Burlesque Show

Pisces, you're the romantic sign of the zodiac, and you tend to have a rose-colored view of the world that extends into your relationships. This dreamy energy draws you to places and people that stir up your emotions. Your ideal date is somewhere you can see and experience others' energy, such as an art performance, a drag show, or even a burlesque show. The intimacy that comes with live entertainment will help you come out of your protective shell and connect more deeply with your date.

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and celebrity entertainment writer based in St. Louis. You can follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.