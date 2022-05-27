The Most Compatible Celebrity Couples, According to the Zodiac

Have you ever wondered why certain celebrities can't seem to keep their hands off of each other? Maybe it's showing PDA on the red carpet, or perhaps they can't stop posting sweet selfies on social media. These stars seem obsessed with their significant others and it might just be because of their Zodiac signs. Read on to discover the celebrity couples who are most compatible based on their zodiac sign.

5 Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker pack on the PDA. Whether they're walking down the red carpet (or the aisle) and touching tongues or kissing in front of their kids, they put their love on display. Astrologer and psychic medium Jae Rae says it's because of their zodiac signs. Kourtney, 43, was born on April 18, 1979 and is a kind Aries. Travis, 46, born on November 14, 1975, is a mysterious Scorpio.

"They're extremely attracted to one another not only physically but mentally and spiritually," Rae observes, which isn't a surprise for anyone who follows them on Instagram. Rae explains that between 40 and 42 in astrology is a healing time. At 43, Kourtney has had time to find "radical self-love by disconnecting from toxic people and created healthy boundaries with the people she loves." This transformation helped her get ready for Travis "who's of a higher mind and vibration." Rae tells us the the confident Scorpio "knows Kourtney wants him but does not need him."

Expect the newlyweds to stand the test of time. Rae promises, "This will be a long-lasting love affair and the commitment they have for each other will outweigh most obstacles that come their way."

4 Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

When Jennifer Lopez reunited with her former Gigli co-star Ben Affleck it made major headlines. They had a high-profile romance in the early aughts before calling it quits. Astrology could explain why they're destined for each other.

Both are Leos, with J.Lo's birthday on July 24, 1969, and Ben's birthday on August 15, 1972. Rae says "This relationship had to go through what we call the twin flame or soulmate connection as they truly are the mirror image of one another."

Leos are strong and like to be in charge. According to Rae, "Both had to go on separate journeys to find self-love to come back together whole and healed."

3 Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian surprised everyone when she started seeing Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson. Their zodiac signs could explain the relationship's success so far.

The reality star was born on October 21, 1980 and is a 41-year-old Libra. Her comedian beau was born on November 16, 1993 and is a 28-year-old Scorpio.

Rae says, "Libras are air signs and are all about justice and a balanced life," pointing out that the reality star has four kids (an even number) and is becoming a lawyer. Rae explains air signs "need a consistent mental connection to feel attracted to someone," citing her ex-husband Kanye West. Ye was a Gemini, which is also an air sign. She tells us, "Even though there's an age difference, energetically they're in the same space," making them more compatible than people would guess.

While Rae can't say the relationship will be long-term, she does believe it's significant. She thinks it "will last more mentally, emotionally and spiritually rather than physically."

2 Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber

Some fans thought Justin Bieber would end up with his first love, Selena Gomez, but there's a reason he seems so happy with his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber.

Justin Bieber was born on March 1, 1994 and is a 28-year-old Pisces. Hailey Baldwin Bieber was born on November 22, 1996 and is a 25-year-old Sagittarius.

Celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman tells us Bieber's Sun is in Pisces, which means "the whole time that he was dating, he was just looking for that one special person." Hailey's Sun is in Sagittarius, which means they're both "creative and easygoing."

Their chart aligns because his moon is in Libra and hers is in Aries, "which are two perfectly compatible signs, as they lie exactly opposite to each other on the Zodiac wheel," according to Honigman. She describes the Baby singer as "soft but judgemental," while his model wife is "fiery but easy to appease."

Honigman explains that while they're not similar, they are compatible. "All their planets are different to one another, so they'll never get bored with each other."

1 Jay-Z and Beyoncé

If you've ever watched Beyoncé perform live you won't be surprised to learn she's a hardworking Virgo. Her hubby, Jay-Z, is a sometimes wild Sagittarius.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Beyoncé was born on September 4, 1981 and is 40. Her husband Jay-Z was born on December 4, 1969 and is 52. The couple has dealt with publicized issues in the past, but they're still together—possibly because their Zodiac signs are so compatible.

Honigman tells us, "Sagittarius men are so fun loving and free, they need a logical, hard working partner to bring them down to Earth, which is why Jay-Z works so well with Beyoncé."

She explains, "Her Scorpio moon shows that she's the fiery one, whereas his Libra moon tells us he's adaptable and capable of bettering himself for her. His chilled out Mars in Aquarius shows a calm temper, which suits her Mars in Leo, much more fiery. Those two placements are exactly opposite each other on the Zodiac wheel, and are therefore extremely compatible."

Jay and B might fight but they still know how to communicate. The pop star's Mercury, the communicator, "is in soft Libra, so she speaks very calmly to him, even when furious." Jay's "Mercury is in hilarious Sagi, so he makes her laugh." There's a reason this famous couple has spent 20 years together!