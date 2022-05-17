When it comes to cocktails, everyone has their own tastes. Maybe you love sweet drinks—but not too sweet—or perhaps, you're not quite sure whether you prefer gin or vodka. Stuck on deciding which mixed drink you should be asking the bartender for? Astrology can help with your decision-making and could be why certain beverages are ultimately more alluring than others. Read on to discover the best cocktail to order for your zodiac sign, according to astrologers.

Aries: Bourbon, Neat

Aries are independent and confident, so they're not worried about someone judging them for their drink order. And ultimately, they want something simple. Jill Loftis, astrologer and founder of Nuit Astrology, recommends that this no-frills sign orders a bourbon, neat because they "don't need anything fancy and they're not here to play." Bourbon gets the job done without all the accoutrements of a fancier cocktail order. There are no umbrellas in tropical mixed drinks for this direct sign.

Taurus: May Wine

Taureans have a regal quality, which is why they deserve an equally elegant aperitif. Loftis suggests May wine, which is a German spring drink made with Riesling or another fresh green white wine with a sprig of the herb sweet woodruff and finished with a strawberry. Not only is it an earthy, interesting mix, but "the ingredients only present during Taurus season." If a Taurus is celebrating their birthday, this should be their go-to order.

Gemini: French 75

This social sign deserves a celebratory adult beverage worthy of their big nights out, and what better than a French 75? "This classic cocktail comes with a pedigree and some historical context which will delight the cerebral Gemini," Loftis explains. Not only is it an interesting choice (which will impress all of a Gemini's friends), "it seems light, sweet and social, but has an edge, just like them." A French 75 is made with gin, champagne, lemon juice, and sugar, and it's served in a champagne flute, making it perfect for toasting on special occasions.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Cancer: Piña Colada

There's nothing Cancers love more than comfort, and what's more reassuring than what's basically an adult milkshake? Loftis proposes ordering up a piña colada for your Cancer friends. Since "water signs are very sensitive to substances of all kinds," Loftis, says it's best to "keep it light." Luckily, piña coladas are usually made with a pre-made mix, so they're consistent and won't put this sensitive sign over the edge.

After all, you want them reminiscing about a tropical escape, not crying because they wish they were on one. Inbaal Honigman, celebrity psychic and astrologer, believes that a nostalgic drink like this "reminds a Cancer of childhood family gatherings, of beach holidays and of long chats into the night," which is why they'll opt for something fun and festive every time.

Leo: Gold Rush

For the discerning Leo, Loftis advises ordering a Gold Rush, made with bourbon, honey syrup, and fresh lemon juice. This confident, creative sign loves anything "luxurious and unique," which makes this "classy, eye-catching, simple and straightforward" a go-to, even if it's not on the menu.

Honigman adds that Leos have "impeccable style and tastes, and they like for everyone to know," which is why they always order something that is just a little mysterious.

Virgo: Sazerac

Virgos are extremely matter of fact, which is why they require a nightcap with what Loftis calls "very specific ingredients." A Sazerac is made by mixologists with rye whiskey, a sugar cube, Peychaud's Bitters, and anise liqueur. This should impress those around them and taste the same no matter where they order it. This analytical sign won't have to spend time perusing menus when they already know they want this historic cocktail.

Libra: Aperol Spritz

Libras are "balanced, classic, and classy," according to Loftis, which is exactly how someone would describe an Aperol Spritz. This refreshing drink isn't too strong, so Libras can have an entertaining evening out and flirt with everyone around them while sipping their summer refreshment.

Scorpio: Scotch

Loftis encourages Scorpios to opt for a good Scotch because it's as straightforward as they are. And since Scorpios can often come across as intense, they'll appreciate the "peat accumulation of decayed matter that is burned to dry." It's perfect for a night of brooding by the fire and intimidating everyone around them.

Sagittarius: Margarita

A wild Sagittarius should order a margarita with some tequila shots on the side, just in case they want a truly crazy night. "This sign likes to have a good time, and this sweet but salty combination is perfect," Loftis explains.

A fresh margarita with a salt rim is fitting for the party sign of the zodiac. "The party doesn't start till Sagittarius walks in, and a margarita is a party in a glass," says Honigman. This makes it the perfect choice for an adventurous and sociable sign.

Capricorn: Espresso Martini

If you have a Capricorn pal, you've probably seen them order a martini before—and give the bartender extremely specific instructions. Loftis says this is because it's a "classic combination for a classic sign." This sign loves feeling powerful and what's more influential than asking for an extremely elegant order with a major kick?

According to Honigman, this ambitious sign warrants an equally hardworking drink. An espresso martini is perfect because it wakes you up and gets you tipsy at the same time. Honigman describes it as "an effortlessly elegant cocktail with a playful twist," which is perfect f0r an at-times intimidating Capricorn.

Aquarius: Midori Sour

Aquarians don't want average booze and you certainly won't find them opting for a beer. Instead, they should try a Midori Sour, since it's "a quirky green drink for our slightly alien Aquarian friends," says Loftis. Since it's made with Midori liqueur, it's bright green, so it will stand out just like an Aquarius.

Pisces: Paloma

If you're a water sign bellying up to the bar, consider ordering a Paloma, made with tequila, grapefruit, and lime juice. Loftis recommends that this sensitive sign makes it less alcoholic with "a splash of seltzer," to create a "nice balance of sweet and salty, just like the two sides of a changeable Pisces."

