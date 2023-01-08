Whether you're looking to order some takeout, grab drinks and bites with friends, or have a romantic four-course meal, the inevitable question between you and your dining companion probably always comes down to, "What are you in the mood for?" If you're tired of the back and forth, we've consulted Best Life's resident astrologer to find out the type of restaurant you should go to, based on your zodiac sign. Keep reading to find out if you'll most enjoy a fun tapas bar, a traditional steakhouse, or your local food truck.

Aries: Mexican Restaurant

It's no secret you like to spice things up, Aries. You have a bold and fiery personality and enjoy trying new experiences. When you go out on the town, you're not only looking for a meal full of flavor but for a restaurant that's great for a lively group. For this kind of vibe, you simply cannot go wrong with some spicy margaritas and tacos at a Mexican restaurant.

Taurus: Brunch Spot

You have a special relationship with food, Taurus. As the self-taught chef of the zodiac, your refined tastes can be tricky to please. But that doesn't make you a food snob; in fact, you really enjoy trying new restaurants. And as a lover of all things comforting, it's no surprise that breakfast is your favorite meal. So, the next time you're looking for a restaurant recommendation, try hitting up that new brunch spot in town.

Gemini: Tapas Bar

You love to go out and have a good time, Gemini. Your social schedule is usually packed from the moment you wake up until your head hits the pillow. And because you're always on the move, you prefer a restaurant that's open late and good for groups. A tapas bar gives you the chance to sample many small plates, with plenty of time to chat between bites. Plus, the variety gives your indecisive mind a break from having to make decisions.

Cancer: Mediterranean Restaurant

Cancers are the sweet homebodies of the zodiac, but when you find yourself in need of a little rest and relaxation, nothing gets your energy back up quite like an intimate dinner with your closest friends or that special someone. Your perfect meal feels like comfort food, without being something you get all the time. Mediterranean cuisine is full of hearty carbs like pasta and pita, with plenty of fresh ingredients like cheese, fish, and olives.

Leo: Hibachi Grill

Let's be honest, Leo, you have a flair for the dramatic. Your outrageous and flamboyant energy can take on a life of its own, so the next thing you know, you're the center of attention. Therefore, the best restaurant for you has excellent food and plenty to talk about, which is why you'll have the time of your life at your local hibachi grill. The exciting dinner theater you'll experience as the chef prepares your food right in front of you is sure to be the highlight of your evening—and your social media feed.

Virgo: Italian Restaurant

Some call you particular, while others say you're a perfectionist—but you're just somebody who knows what they want! You like to keep things simple, including your dining experiences. For you, it's about quality over quantity and flavor over fuss. Italian food, with its straightforward ingredients and classic flavors, is the perfect fit. No matter where you go or which Italian restaurant you try, there's sure to be one of your favorites on the menu.

Libra: Dim Sum Restaurant

As someone who likes to indulge, you fancy yourself a bit of a foodie, Libra. Your love of balance and variety keeps you seeking out new cuisines. In fact, there's very little chance that you haven't tried each of the restaurants on this list at least once already. But if we could recommend one restaurant to become your go-to, nothing beats a dim sum menu. This Chinese restaurant is made for sampling a variety of sweet, sour, savory, and spicy dishes, so you'll never get bored.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Scorpio: Indian Restaurant

Scorpios are known for being mysterious and sometimes cold, but you have a warm side that lurks just below the surface. There's a lot of complexity and depth to your personality that you keep to yourself. But the people who know you best know that your passionate nature means you're never one to shy away from a little spice. The ideal cuisine for you will have a lot of flavor with heat and warmth to match, which is why an Indian restaurant will serve up your perfect comfort meal.

Sagittarius: Local Food Truck

You're always on the move, Sagittarius, seeking out new adventures and traveling to exotic places. It's uncommon for you to frequent the same restaurant too often, as you love finding the hidden gems in whatever city you're currently exploring. Once you've hit up all of the must-see establishments, you'll want to start checking out the local food truck scene as well. These micro restaurants on wheels often have some of the most delicious dining hidden in plain sight.

Capricorn: Steakhouse

Capricorns are big fans of the classics. It isn't that you're not adventurous, but you want to make sure you know exactly what you're getting so you can appreciate every last bite. When it comes to picking a restaurant, nothing beats a classic steakhouse where you can get all of your hearty favorites and finish things off with a delicious homemade dessert. Add the old-time ambiance, and all your expectations for what an evening out should be will have been met.

Aquarius: Trendy Vegan Restaurant

The status quo just doesn't do it for you, Aquarius. You enjoy seeing what you'll learn when you push yourself outside your comfort zone. Not only that, but you fancy yourself someone very friendly and easy to get along with. For this reason, you like to share in other people's experiences, which is why you should visit your local vegan restaurant. Whether or not you personally maintain a vegan diet, you'll be amazed at how many unique flavors you can enjoy without missing the meat.

Pisces: Sushi Restaurant

As the daydreamer of the zodiac, you're looking for your next meal to take you away to another place. For you, food is an experience that can bring out a variety of emotions, memories, and sensations. While you're flexible and open-minded nature means you could enjoy pretty much any restaurant, your favorite spot will share your bright energy and connect you to your favorite place—the sea. The fresh, colorful plates at a sushi restaurant will hit all the right notes.