From getting a new job to buying your first house to gathering with friends and family for the holidays, there are plenty of reasons big and small to raise a glass. And while many people enjoy toasting to a special occasion with a drink or two, you might prefer to celebrate without the promise of a hangover the next day. But that doesn't mean you have to stick to water or a boring soda. More and more bars and restaurants are adding non-alcoholic cocktails to their menus, and they're just as fun and fancy as their boozy counterparts. Whether you're going out or playing mixologist at home, Best Life's resident astrologer has paired each zodiac sign with the mocktail that suits them best. Read on to discover if you're more of a pomegranate tonic or a whipped lemonade.

Aries: Spicy Watermelon Mint Agua Fresca

Outspoken Aries loves to lead the pack and set the trends. Though you're known for your fiery temper, you also have a hidden soft side and are a loyal friend. This watermelon mint "agua fresca" matches your sweet side, but we recommend adding jalapeño for a surprising kick that'll satisfy your spicy side. The mint adds a fresh note to help you stay energized and focused, since you're not one to sit still. Add a dash of tajín around the rim for extra heat or squeeze some lime juice for a twist of flavor, and you'll be set to go!

Taurus: Orange Chai Blossom

Tauruses are grounded, calm, and very loving. You wear your heart on your sleeve, so you need a drink that embodies the same warmth and charm you're famous for—like this orange chai blossom mocktail. It requires a little work to make, but you're no stranger to putting in the effort for a big payoff. After boiling the tea bags and sugar and letting things cool, add your favorite chai syrup and lime juice to a pitcher and store in the fridge. Serve over ice and finish with club soda and anise pods.

Gemini: Whipped Lemonade

Geminis are the bright and effervescent charmers of the zodiac. You like to switch things up, so you have no trouble stepping outside your comfort zone if it means having a good time. A whipped lemonade matches your light and bubbly personality but has enough tartness to keep people guessing. There are many versions of this popular drink, but this recipe calls for just two simple ingredients (fresh lemon juice and cream of coconut) and takes less than a minute to prepare. How's that for efficiency and ease?ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Cancer: Triple Berry Sparkler

Cancers are the nurturing homebodies of the zodiac, so you enjoy nothing more than entertaining your loved ones. That's why, in addition to being comforting and mellow, your ideal mocktail can be made in batches. This triple-berry sparkler is extra special thanks to frozen berry ice cubes that add flavor as they melt into the drink. Prepare a pitcher of the seltzer, lemon and lime juice, and honey in advance, and then just add the berry cubes as you serve. Simple, elegant, and creative—just like you!

Leo: Shirley Ginger

Leo is a flamboyant and flashy sign, so you always go for the option that'll get people talking. You'll most enjoy a drink that has playful vibes, like this Shirley Temple mocktail that elevates an old childhood favorite with a few key ingredients. Plus, what better fit than a drink named after one of Hollywood's most famous stars for the limelight-loving zodiac sign? Start with a mix of ginger beer, club soda, and lime juice, then chill before pouring over ice and adding grenadine. Finish off with maraschino cherries for added pizzazz. How's that for a showstopper?

Virgo: Dry Cranberry Spritzer

Virgos don't need much to be happy. You like to indulge, but you can do without all the fuss. You prefer to keep things as streamlined as possible, which is why your ideal mocktail will have a great depth of flavor while letting the natural ingredient shine through. This perfectly balanced dry cranberry spritzer is easy to make and requires almost no prep work. If you're feeling fancy, finish your drink with an orange or lemon peel as a garnish. One last tip? Swap out the oranges with seasonal fruit throughout the year, so your drink always tastes its best.

Libra: Pomegranate Tonic

Libras are free-spirits who like to have a good time. Never content to focus your energy on one single endeavor, you're always looking to strike a balance of fun and functionality. This pomegranate tonic has a harmonious blend of sweet sugar and honey, tart lemon, and rich pomegranate. Your classy and stylish side will love the attractive pink-red presentation, while the easy-drinking flavor profile will have all your friends going back for seconds.

Scorpio: Chili-Lime-Pineapple Soda

Scorpio is the complex and mysterious sign of the zodiac, so you need a drink that looks unassuming but still packs a punch. Your intensity and passion are hard to rival, which is why it takes more than a three-ingredient mocktail to impress your tastebuds. Lucky for you, this cheek-puckering chili-lime-pineapple soda is so good, it will put every other spicy drink to shame. Start by adding some chiles, peppercorns, lime juice, and pineapple juice to a mason jar and soak overnight. Then, strain and enjoy anytime with club soda over ice.

Sagittarius: Virgin Mary

Adventurous and thrill-seeking, Sagittarians aren't afraid to take risks. If you're going out of your way to make a mocktail, it better be something to talk about. But with your busy lifestyle, it should require ingredients you can grab anywhere. A Virgin Mary is a playful, alcohol-free twist on a brunch favorite that tastes just as good as the original. Simply grab a bottle of Bloody Mary mix and add whatever ingredients you prefer, like tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, or celery stalks.

Capricorn: Slow-Cooker Mulled Cider

Capricorns like having nice things, but you understand the virtue of patience in achieving what you want. You'll have no trouble waiting for this soothing mulled cider to come together in the slow cooker, and you'll love how the cozy scents fill your house. Start by adding your favorite high-quality apple cider, followed by a combination of cinnamon sticks, ginger, cloves, star anise, black peppercorns, and allspice to boost the flavor. Strain out the aromatics and finish with freshly sliced oranges

Aquarius: Sangria Shrub Punch

Every zodiac sign has a unique personality, but nobody is as provocative and outrageous as you, Aquarius. You live life on your own terms, and you're not worried about what other people think. So, you need an equally dynamic drink, which is what makes this sparkling sangria shrub punch the winner for you. Infuse a mix of rosemary, grapefruit zest and chunks, and sugar, then stir in apple cider vinegar to complete your shrub base. Serve over ice-cold sparkling water, and you've got yourself a mocktail that'll satisfy both you and your guests.

Pisces: Honey Berry Kombucha Smash

Pisces are the artistic daydreamers of the zodiac. You spend your time thinking about how you can leave your special mark on everything you touch. Therefore, you prefer a mocktail that leaves room for a bit of creative freedom. This hearty, hand-crafted honey berry kombucha smash is lovely to sip while you're lost in a fantasy or a good book. Start by simmering blueberries with honey. Next, muddle in some fresh raspberries and kombucha for flavor. Pour the mixture over crushed ice and top with your favorite flavored seltzer, basil, and mint.