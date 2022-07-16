When deciding on a breed, prospective dog owners take a lot of factors into account—size, activity level, temperament, and more. But aside from all the practical aspects, your horoscope is another way to explore the compatibility you'll have with your new best friend. Whether you're an adventure-seeking Sagittarius who needs a travel buddy or a family-oriented Pisces who's looking for a dog that's great with kids, astrology can help you choose your new pet. Here, find out the dog breed you should have based on your zodiac sign.

Aries: German Shepherd

If you were born between March 21 and April 19, you're always on the move. As the fire sign Aries, ruled by Mars, the planet of action and energy, you're an assertive leader who loves competition, physical activity, and the great outdoors. However, you also have a loving and devoted side when it comes to those you hold most dear. A German Shepherd is a caring and playful spirit that's just as active and fiercely loyal as you. Together, you and your new buddy can enjoy hours of hiking, swimming in the lake, or just playing tons of catch outdoors.

Taurus: Italian Greyhound

If you celebrate your birthday between April 20 and May 20, you were born under the earth sign Taurus. Ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty, romance, and creativity, you're a sensual yet practical person who prefers to take things slow in life. As a lover of the finer things, you take pride in working hard and playing harder. Your patient and protective personality needs a dog to match, which is why an Italian Greyhound is a perfect pup. This breed is known for its sweet, gentle, and affable personality (just like you!) and is equal parts snuggly and lazy.

Gemini: Jack Russell Terrier

If you celebrate your birthday between May 21 and June 20, you're ruled by curious, communicative, and adaptable Mercury. The air sign Gemini is a natural social butterfly who loves going out to new places and meeting new people. You're always on the go, so the dog breed best suited to your astrological personality is one that loves hitting the park, taking long walks, and meeting new friends at doggy daycare. Jack Russell Terriers are known to be some of the most outgoing, playful, smart, and adaptable dogs that are also sharp as a tack and easy to train. Expect plenty of afternoons on puppy playdates with this lovable scamp by your side.

Cancer: Border Collie

If you were born between June 21 and July 22, you're ruled by the moon, which informs your emotions, intuition, and your sense of security. This makes the water sign Cancer a natural nurturer and homebody. Cancers are extremely family-oriented and take these relationships very seriously, so you'll want a dog that is great with children, as well as other animals. The breed that fits best is the lovable Border Collie. Dynamic, hardworking, and smart, Border Collies are easy to train and steadfastly loyal. This dog is known to be a gentle, energetic, and people-loving sweetheart—just like you!

Leo: Golden Retriever

If you celebrate your birthday between July 23 and August 22, you're ruled by the sun, which oversees identity, life purpose, and vitality. As the fire sign Leo, you're a charismatic go-getter who likes to tackle life head-on. Your sense of adventure is the driving force behind almost all of the decisions you make, and the dog that suits you best will share your bright and bold personality. Golden Retrievers are characterized by their gentle and affectionate nature, as well as a striking golden coat. This breed is regal, smart, and fun-loving, just like you, Leo. Together, you'll enjoy playing outside, lounging around on a lazy afternoon, and maintaining your gorgeous manes.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Virgo: Sheltie

If your birthday is between August 23 and September 22, you were born under the earth sign Virgo. Ruled by Mercury, which oversees communication, you're a perfectionist with an analytical eye. There's no job or dream too big to scare you, and you're the kind of person who reliably shows up for themselves and others. The dog that fits best with your sensitive and giving personality is the Sheltie, known for being just as hardworking and affectionate as you are. You'll find it easy to tune into each other's needs, and you'll both find a lot of structure in developing a daily walk and playtime routine.

Libra: Samoyed

If you celebrate your birthday between September 23 and October 22, you're ruled by Venus, the planet of romance and attraction, and you're a social butterfly. Since you're always tactful and diplomatic, Libra, you can fit in any place, anytime, with anyone—which is why you tend to find yourself jet-setting and partying in your free time. The breed that works best with your demeanor is the Samoyed, an incredibly friendly and intelligent dog with a bit of an independent streak. Like you, Samoyeds thrive on companionship but also know how to enjoy alone time. Together, you'll be quite the outgoing, charming pair.

Scorpio: American Bloodhound

If you celebrate your birthday between October 23 and November 21, you were born under the water sign Scorpio. Co-ruled by Mars, the planet of action, and Pluto, the planet of transformation, you're a reserved and mysterious type who plays their cards close to the chest. It takes some time to win your trust, but once it's earned, you're one of the most loyal and dedicated signs of the zodiac. The dog breed that fits best with your desire to achieve and your family-oriented approach to life is the American Bloodhound. These dependable, determined go-getters will make a good match for you, and you'll appreciate their fearlessness and loyalty at the end of the day.

Sagittarius: Brittany Spaniel

If you celebrate your birthday between November 22 and December 21, you're ruled by Jupiter, the planet of good fortune, travel, and expansion. The fire sign Sagittarius is a free spirit who is always on the lookout for the next big adventure in life. Unlike other signs, you're not too tied down to a certain location or ideology. You prefer to experiment with your beliefs and learn about other people through immersion. The dog breed that best matches this vibe is the Brittany Spaniel, who's as energetic and carefree as you are. The Brittany is a quick and curious dog that's always on the lookout for fun. These dogs have an independent nature, and their size makes them perfect travel companions—so you can road trip together and bond over your love of the outdoors.

Capricorn: Belgian Sheepdog

If you celebrate your birthday between December 22 and January 19, you were born under the earth sign Capricorn. Ruled by Saturn, the planet of discipline and hard work, you value a practical and focused approach to life. Reaching your goals is your number one priority, and you often think about how your actions will help you achieve these dreams. The dog that fits best with your driven personality is the Belgian Sheepdog, a breed that is determined yet calm just like you. The Belgian Sheepdog is a highly trainable herding dog whose versatility and intelligence make the perfect match for your lifestyle. You'll love spending your off-time outside and working toward your shared training goals.

Aquarius: Pitbull Mix

If you celebrate your birthday between January 20 and February 18, you were born under the air sign Aquarius. Ruled by Uranus, which oversees rebellion, revolution, and change, you find connections with people from diverse backgrounds who share your same humanitarian ideals. Unlike other signs that go with the status quo, you like to stand out from the crowd. The dog that suits your social, quirky personality is a Pitbull Mix. These polite pups are very people-oriented, affectionate, and playful. They're also known to mold their energy levels to their living situation, which makes them adaptable enough to fit your ever-changing lifestyle. They'll be your loyal companion while you're out talking with the neighbors or volunteering.

Pisces: Aussie

If your birthday is between February 19 and March 20, you're the water sign Pisces, ruled by Neptune, the planet of dreams, illusions, and magic. Of all the zodiac signs, you're one of the most empathic and creative. Known for your intuitive approach to life, you need a dog that also knows how to trust its gut. An Aussie has the same loving personality as you, and they're famous for their good-natured temperaments. You two will be perfectly content snuggling, daydreaming, and bonding with one another.