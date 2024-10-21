The 7 Must-Have Toys Every Kid Will Want This Holiday Season

It’s never too early to start shopping for holiday toys—before you know it, it’s November, then December, and all the must-have items will be snapped up by savvy shoppers. "Customers are searching (for holiday gifts) earlier. They're thinking and planning," Julie Barber, Walmart's executive vice president of general merchandising, tells USA Today . Here are 7 must-have toys for this holiday season you should probably get your hands on sooner rather than later.

1. Miss Rachel Speak and Sing Doll ($55.00) Walmart YouTube entertainment sensation Miss Rachel needs no introduction to anyone with small children. This speak and sing plush doll from Walmart will give the kiddos their Miss Rachel fix sans screen time. Suitable for ages 6 months to 3+ years.

2. Play-Doh Pizza Delivery Scooter ($94.97) Amazon This Play-Doh Pizza Delivery Scooter is sure to provide hours of entertainment for the little ones, who get to recreate their own pizza business. The toy includes pizza-making tools and even a checkout station.

3. LOL Surprise Mermaids ($9.97) Amazon These adorable little mermaids are perfect gifts or stocking-stuffers. “These will be lots of fun to unbox and collect,” Jim Silver, the CEO of TTPM, tells the New York Post . “Kids will love the surprise of the color-change mermaid tails and making a mermaid tail for the Tots dolls. Each mermaid’s experience is different, which also ups the collectability, but all of the dolls will inspire imaginative play.”

4. Marvel Spider-Man Super Web Slinger ($15.97) Walmart Spider-Man fans will love this Web Slinger toy which shoots both web or water. “I bought it for my nephew and he loves it, just plays with it all day long! I set up can targets for him to water down ha ha super way to keep him busy,” a customer commented. RELATED: Missed Prime Day? Shop These Competing Sales.

5. Chicken Dance Elmo ($29.92) Amazon It wouldn’t be the holidays without this adorable Chicken Dance Elmo toy . “This is a fun toy for young Elmo fans ages 1.5 and up. It’s easy to make Elmo dance and sing and encourages kids to get active,” Silver says.

6. MrBeast Lab Mutators ($19.83) Amazon Kids and adults alike will love the MrBeast Lab Mutators . “MrBeast fans will love the MrBeast Lab Mutators,” Silver says. “This brings the Beast Panther logo to life for young fans. The unboxing process is short but is fun to watch, and it adds some roleplay as kids pretend to be working in the lab.”