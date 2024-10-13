Skip to content
Missed Prime Day? Shop These Competing Sales

Start your holiday shopping early!

An Amazon box with the 'Prime Day' logo on it
Shutterstock
Oct 13, 2024
Amazon Prime Day is always a great chance to get serious bargains, but if you missed it, there are still plenty of great deals to be had with competitors. Whether you’re looking for household goods, electronics, clothes, shoes—or for those who are really organized, holiday gift shopping—you can save hundreds of dollars by checking out some alternative online offers. Here are 5 sales still going on after Amazon Prime Day.

Walmart October Deals Event

People going in a Walmart store on sunny dayShutterstock

Walmart can be relied on for a bargain throughout the year, but the October Walmart Deal Event between October 8-13 has some serious deals, with up to 50% off certain items, and 40% off specific electronics. Keep an eye on their flash deals as well for up to 65% off.

Nordstrom Limited-Time Sale

Entrance to Nordstrom Department store, with crowded parking lot on a sunny summer dayiStock

Nordstrom’s limited-time sale is on until October 14. Shop your favorite big name brands and get 25% off select items from clothes to homeware. Download the app and allow notifications to nab items before they sell out.

Future Target Circle Weeks

Close up of a Target bullseye and store name on a store front.

Shutterstock

Target Circle Week is October 6-12, so you just missed it, but join Target's Circle club for free and you can "save big during future events," they promise. Snap up a great deal on kitchen appliances, home goods, the latest tech and beauty essentials, and so much more. There are literally thousands of bargains to be made, and signing up for a Target account is free and easy.

Zappos Big October Sale

Zappos logo online

Shutterstock

Zappos is offering up to 80% off during their Big October Sale. The company is not just offering huge bargains on shoes, but also clothing and accessories. One of the best sales of the year, by far.

Best Buy Outlet Event

best buy store

Shutterstock

Best Buy’s featured outlet deals sale ends on October 20. Save up to 50% on clearance, open-box, and refurbished items, including open-box laptops as low as $299. Save up to 50% on open-box major appliances and up to 40% on select open-box TVs.

