Costco Tips for Scoring the Best Deals on Kirkland Products

Experts share their tips on finding the best deals on the signature brand.

Packages of Kirkland Signature Morning Buns, on display at a local grocery Costco.
Shutterstock
Heather Newgen
By Heather NewgenAug 31, 2024
Heather Newgen
Reporter, Field Producer, Writer
With over two decades of experience, Heather Newgen is a seasoned reporter, field producer, and writer specializing in the entertainment, travel, health & fitness, and non-profit industries. She has a proven track record in writing, reporting, and producing, having worked with notable publications and online platforms such as Eat This Not That! Health, Mtime.com, InStyle Magazine, Wonderwall/MSN, Fandango, ComingSoon.net, and Life & Style Weekly Magazine. Heather's work includes covering breaking news, true crime, trending news stories, personal finance, health & fitness, TV, film, and entertainment. She is also the founder of The Voluntourist, where she creates compelling storytelling that's impactful and inspiring.
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Costco’s signature brand, Kirkland, has become a well-renowned household name and has amassed a massive loyal fanbase. Kirkland was launched in 1995 when the retailer recognized the need for high-quality products at a low cost. The membership-only club has millions of shoppers who swear by the private label, which offers apparel, furniture, food, pet supplies, and more. A brand with such diverse products is unique, but the strategy works. Kirkland items “generated $56 billion in revenue for Costco last fiscal year, or 23% of its business,” according to Fortune. “If Kirkland were a standalone company, this level of sales would make it larger than Nike, Coca-Cola, and United Airlines,” the outlet reported.

With a cult-like following and the credentials to reinforce their solid reputation, like earning the

No. 11 on the 2024 Fortune 500, Kirkland continues to be wildly successful. While Kirkland already has affordable prices, you can never save too much money. Best Life spoke with experts who shared tips on finding the best deals on the signature brand.

Sign Up for Costco’s Newsletter

Woman on her laptop.Shutterstock

To learn about additional savings, sign up for the website's newsletter to stay informed about the latest discounts on Kirkland items and more.

“Costco is a treasure trove for baby, pet, and household essentials,” Bree Shellito, CCUFC, CUDE, Sr. Manager of Community and Workforce Well-Being Ent Credit Union, says.

“When it comes to food, staples like spices, rice, beans, and bread are unbeatable values. Surprisingly, pre-made meals can also be a smart choice. Shellito adds, “By keeping an eye on the weekly circulars and stocking up on Kirkland products when they're on sale, shoppers can significantly save money throughout the year.”

Check Costco’s Website

A magnifying glass focuses on the Costco website.Shutterstock

Before stocking up on household essentials, check Costco’s website for weekly deals and coupons. “They frequently offer an additional $3 to $5 off select Kirkland products like coffee, nuts, or snacks items,” Sarib Rehman, CEO of Flipcost, said.

Download the App

Costco app on an iphone.

Shutterstock

Another way to save on Kirkland products is to download the Costco app, which often offers discounts.

“I've found coupons for $3 off olive oil, $2 off bacon, and $5 off salsa—all Kirkland brand,” Rehman said. “Download the app, add offers to your card, and the discount will automatically be applied at checkout.”

Look for Asterisk on Price Tags

Costco member card and receipt.

Shutterstock

Price tags at Costco can reveal more than just the cost of an item. It can also indicate big savings.

“An asterisk (the death star) on the price tag indicates that the item is being discontinued, which often means it’s marked down for quick sale,” Michael Chien, E-commerce expert and CEO/Marketing Director of 101 Pickleball, explains. “This helps shoppers score significant savings on high-quality Kirkland items before they’re gone.”

Watch Out for Seasonal Sales

Holiday items at Costco.

Shutterstock

Although Kirkland products are priced competitively, you can often find them on sale.

“Keep an eye out for sales and special offers,” Nathan Clark, CEO and SEO Strategist at Organix SEO Agency, says. “Costco frequently discounts Kirkland products during holidays, events, or seasonal sales.”


