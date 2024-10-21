Most people would go out of their way to avoid contact with a UFO—but if you’re someone who actually wants to see a flying saucer, you’re far more likely to do so in certain parts of the United States. According to a report published by Casino.ca , five states in particular get more than their fair share of UFO sightings, using data from the National UFO Reporting Center. "While many people have always found UFOs interesting, the recent upsurge in interest is probably related to advancements in technology, a less stigma associated with reporting sightings and perhaps classified aerospace projects," a data scientist from the gaming website tells Fox News . Here are the top U.S. states for UFO sightings, according to the report.

#5 New York Shutterstock New York has 1 UFO sighting per 1,301 people. "There is still a great deal of mystery surrounding UFOs, but governments and scientists are showing signs of understanding these phenomena (and sharing it with us, which is a plus)," the data scientist says.

#4 Oregon Shutterstock Rainy, overcast Oregon is the perfect spot for UFO encounters—with 1 sighting per 1,156 people. That's 3,667 alleged UFO sightings reported since 1974!

#3 Florida Shutterstock Florida has extreme weather, alligators, Disney World, and UFOs. “Floridians are convinced they've encountered UFOs, with one witness describing a ‘white, tic-tac-shaped object in the sky’ and another reporting a ‘silver orb flying overhead’,” Casino.ca says.

#2 Washington Shutterstock Washington has had 7,125 reported UFO sightings since 1974. “Whether you're into the supernatural or not, there's no denying that Washington is home to some seriously spooky spots. From eerie ghost towns to haunted cemeteries—and a UFO sighting rate of 1 per 1,093 people—this state is bound to give you chills,” Casino.ca says.