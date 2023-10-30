Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Surprisingly Experience Separate Alien Encounters

Do you believe in aliens? It's a question most people, including celebrities, have pondered at one point or another. Some of those celebrities have even gone on record saying that they believe because they had firsthand experiences with something from another world. That list not only includes Goldie Hawn, who recently opened up about her close encounter on the Apple Fitness+ podcast Time to Walk, but also her long-time partner Kurt Russell. The couple had their experiences separately (and when they were much younger) but have both shared their detailed stories.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Hawn recalled on the podcast a night when she was 20 years old and sleeping in a friend's car in the California desert. She said that she heard a "high-pitched sound" and then spotted aliens outside of the car.

"I saw these two or three triangular-shaped heads. They were silver in color, slash for a mouth, tiny little nose, no ears," Hawn explained. "They were pointing at me, pointing at me in the car as if they were discussing me, like I was a subject. And they were droning."

The actor went on to say that she couldn't tell what was happening. "I didn't know if it was real or not real. And finally, I burst out of it," the 77-year-old said. "It was like bursting out of a forcefield. And of course, I go back to all the kids and stuff, and I went, 'Oh, my God. I think I made contact with outer space,' I mean, something like that."

Hawn explained that, years later, she spoke to an astrophysicist at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign about her experience, and that this conversation helped her unlock more memories. "Suddenly I remembered something," she said. "They touched my face. They touched my face, and it felt like the finger of God. It was the most benevolent, loving feeling. This was powerful. It was filled with light."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Furthermore, the actor said that she once had a dream in which the aliens returned. When she later visited Avebury, an ancient monument in England where people had reported seeing crop circles, she realized it was the same location she had dreamt about.

"That was exactly the spot in my dream, and a crop circle of just a heart," she said. "I'm now freaking out. I have collected hearts my whole life. I built a house of hearts. I have done everything with hearts. And I looked at this, and I thought, 'I don't know anything, but if this is a sign, I'll take it.'"

Hawn's partner, Kurt Russell, has also talked about his own, separate experience with a UFO. On a 2018 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Russell recalled how he once flew his son, Oliver Hudson, to Phoenix. When they were getting ready to land, they saw "six lights in the shape of a triangle going back, right over the airport." They couldn't tell what they were looking at, so Russell called up the tower and asked if they were expecting anything. They weren't. "I can't identify it, it's flying, and it's six objects," he told them.

Then, years later, Russell saw that Hawn was watching a show about UFO sightings and realized that the sighting he had was being covered.

"On the show they talked about 20,000 people reporting it and only one general aviation pilot, and I said, 'That's me!'," he said on the show.

The event is known as the Phoenix Lights and was reported by many on March 13, 1997. According to The Arizona Republic, the official explanation is that it was a military exercise involving A-10 planes dropping high-intensity flares. Still, some weren't so sure.

"The weirdest part of that to me, though, was I never thought about it from the time I landed until I saw that TV show," the Hateful Eight actor said. "And I saw Oliver the next day, he hadn't either. I thought that was kind of bizarre."

