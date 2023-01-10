42 Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Grandparents

Any Hollywood fan knows that Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are doting grandparents to Kate Hudson's kids, and that Blythe Danner is a proud grandma to Gwyneth Paltrow's children. But there are plenty of stars you might not have realized are at that stage. From Kid Rock to Lauryn Hill, here are celebrities you didn't realize are already grandparents.

1 Pierce Brosnan

Former James Bond Pierce Brosnan is a grandfather three times over: twice by his late daughter Charlotte Brosnan and once by son Sean Brosnan. "It's just a joy to be a grandparent," the actor said during a 2017 Live with Kelly and Ryan appearance. "There's just something intoxicating about it and beautiful."

2 Amy Grant

Christian pop crossover artist Amy Grant became a grandmother again in 2022 when her daughter Gloria "Millie" Chapman (from Grant's marriage to first husband George Chapman) gave birth to her own daughter, Penelope Willow. The star is also grandma to the two children of her stepdaughter Jenny Gill, husband Vince Gill's only child from his first marriage to Janis Oliver.

3 Charlie Sheen

Controversial actor Charlie Sheen's oldest daughter, Cassandra Estevez, gave birth to a little girl named Luna in 2013. "It's impossibly a most wondrous day," Sheen told TMZ when she was born.

Based on his Instagram posts, Sheen seems to spend a lot of time with little Luna, who loves dressing up with her grandpa.

4 Kathie Lee Gifford

Since he was born in May 2022, Kathie Lee Gifford has been spending tons of time with her first grandchild, Frank Michael, a.k.a. Frankie. Her son Cody and his wife Erika Brown named their son after Cody's late father and Kathie Lee's husband of 29 years, former NFL star Frank Gifford.

"He's extraordinary," Kathie Lee told People of little Frankie. "And everybody thinks their own grandchild is the best in the world, so I won't say anything other than they're right, their grandchild is."

5 Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks is one of the most beloved actors in America, but to his three granddaughters, he's "Papou," the Greek word for grandfather.

In an interview with Us Weekly, his son Colin said the elder Hanks and Rita Wilson are the typical doting grandparents. "The grandparents give them stuff they shouldn't be having, and the grandparents don't listen to what the parents are saying they should be doing," he joked.

6 Jim Carrey

Back in 2010, comedian Jim Carrey's daughter, Jane, gave birth to a son named Jackson Riley Santana. The hilarious actor was only 48 at the time, but he quickly took to the role of "granddaddy Jim."

"I just get a lot of joy, a lot of joy from that little boy… he's just magical," Carrey told Access Hollywood in 2010. "It's the greatest feeling in the world."

7 Brett Favre

Brett Favre's daughter Brittany gave birth to her first child, Parker Brett, in 2010. Since then, the famed former NFL quarterback has had two more grandsons, who frequently appear on his Instagram. "The time we spend with our children & grandchildren is priceless," he wrote in 2018.

Favre has also said he won't force his grandsons to follow in his football foot steps. "I'm not going to encourage them to play football," Favre said on The Rich Eisen Show in 2018. "People say, 'I can't believe he would say that.' But you know, head injuries are going to continue. The quality of [the] player is only going to go up, and that means concussions are not going to go down. So it's a scary issue."

8 Gayle King

CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King became a grandmother in September 2021 when her daughter Kirby Bumpus had her first child.

"I'm officially a grandmother!" King said on air of grandson Luca Lynn Miller's birth (as reported by USA Today). "It's really something when you see your own child become a parent. I am so nuts about him."

9 Cee Lo Green

Back in 2010, "Forget You" singer Cee Lo Green happily announced that he'd become a grandfather at the age of 35. Granddaughter Izzy is the child of his stepdaughter, Sierra Johnson. It's unclear whether (or how many) other grandchildren have joined the fold, but Green shared on Twitter in 2016 (along with a video her mother took of Izzy dancing to one of Green's songs) that they call him "Poppi."

10 Lauryn Hill

Fugees frontwoman Lauryn Hill was with Rohan Marley (son of famed musician Bob Marley) for more than a decade. One of their sons, Zion Marley, welcomed a baby boy, Zephaniah, in February 2017. That made Hill a grandma at age 41, as the New York Daily News noted.

11 Terrence Howard

Empire star Terrence Howard became a grandfather in 2013, when his daughter Aubrey Howard welcomed her first of two children.

12 Susan Sarandon

Susan Sarandon is a grandma to three little ones, all thanks to her daughter Eva Amurri, who's also an actor. In 2019, when Closer Weekly asked Sarandon what she loves best about being a grandma, she had a simple answer: "Everything!"

13 Kiefer Sutherland

Action star Kiefer Sutherland became a grandparent just a couple of years into his run of diffusing bombs and terrorist plots on 24. Now, his stepdaughter Michelle Kath has two sons, of which Sutherland seems as proud as can be.

14 Candice Bergen

Murphy Brown herself, Candice Bergen, welcomed her first grandchild in 2020. Her daughter Chloe Malle, had her son Albert in May. Prior to his birth, Bergen told People that she never wanted to nag her daughter about children, but that she was "over-the-moon excited" for his arrival.

15 Jackée Harry

According to her many Instagram posts of the kiddos, Sister, Sister star Jackée Harry is "glam'ma" to her grandson, Kyden, and granddaughter, Lyv Ivonne.

16 Eddie Murphy

Multi-hyphenate star Eddie Murphy is known for his big family—10 kids, between the ages of one and 30—but he became a grandfather for the first time in 2019 when his second-eldest son Miles welcomed a daughter named Evie.

17 Lionel Richie

Daughter Nicole Richie (and husband Joel Madden of Good Charlotte) have made musician Lionel Richie a grandfather two times over with their children, Sparrow and Harlow. Adorably, the R&B legend is known to them simply as "Pop-Pop."

18 Michael Jordan

Basketball legend Michael Jordan achieved grandparent status in 2019, when his daughter Jasmine welcomed a son, Rakeem. On Today, "Grandpa Mike" said that he was "having fun" spending time with him.

19 Meryl Streep

Legendary actor Meryl Streep became a grandma in early 2019 when her oldest daughter, Mamie Gummer, gave birth to a baby boy. Considering how many grandmas Streep has played, we're confident she's nailing this real-life role.

20 Kid Rock

A lot of people might not know that Kid Rock is a father. But in 2016, he talked with Rolling Stone about his family, including becoming a grandfather in his 40s.

"My son graduated college and he has a job. That alone, as a parent, is such a relief," the "Bawitaba" singer said. "Now I have a beautiful granddaughter, on top of it? It's pretty crazy. My friends say, 'How lucky are you, to be able to see your granddaughter do so much stuff? You'll be at her wedding.'"

21 Flavor Flav

Flavor Flav is a father of seven and a grandfather of at least two, according to E! Online.

In 2011, the rapper talked about being a grandpa, and it's clear that it's a title he carries with pride. "I'm proud of it. A lot of guys didn't live to see this, but I did," Flav told Yahoo, adding that his grandkids call him "Grandaddy." "I think I'm the flyest grandpa a kid could have!"

22 Rosie O'Donnell

Rosie O'Donnell became a grandma for the first time when her daughter Chelsea gave birth in December 2018 to Skylar Rose. O'Donnell shared some sweet photos of the newborn on Twitter as she beamed with joy. Chelsea has since given birth to two more girls—Riley and Avery Lynn. "Just call me 'Nana 3,'" O'Donnell posted on Instagram when the youngest arrived in 2022.

23 Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg became a grandfather at age 43 when his first grandchild, Zion, was born in January 2015. A few months later, he talked about what kind of grandparent he was going to be with Today. "I'm going to be a gullible, get-away-with-everything kind of grandpa," he said. "It's just a spark of joy just to look in his eyes and to be able to hold him. I thank my oldest son for making me a grandfather."

In 2018, the rapper's oldest son, Cordé Broadus, had a second child, a daughter named Eleven. And Snoop's younger son, Cordell Broadus, had a baby girl named Cordoba Journey in 2019. The Broadus brood is definitely growing!

24 Catherine Zeta Jones

In 2017, Catherine Zeta-Jones became a step-grandmother when Michael Douglas' son Cameron and his girlfriend welcomed a daughter.

Lua Izzy Douglas was born in December 2017, and Zeta-Jones shared on Live with Kelly and Ryan that the baby calls her "Zee-Zee" and Douglas "Bubba." "It's just a joy, as any new baby is," she said. Zeta-Jones even posted an adorable photo of Lua and her Bubba on Instagram.

25 Martha Stewart

If you follow Martha Stewart on Instagram, you might already have gotten a glimpse of her grandchildren, whose mom is Alexis Stewart, the legendary homemaker's only daughter.

It turns out, having the queen of all things crafty and food-related for a grandma definitely has its advantages. Take, for instance, this intergalactic birthday party Stewart threw for her grandchildren, Jude and Truman. It truly was out of this world!

26 Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne has a whopping nine grandchildren now, after the birth of daughter Kelly's first child, Sidney. And based on an Instagram post from son Jack, it looks like his grandkids call the former heavy rocker "papa."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

27 Harrison Ford

Indiana Jones himself, Harrison Ford, has four grandchildren, a couple of whom are already adults.

In 2005, Ford was asked about raising Liam Flockhart, the son his now-wife Calista Flockhart had adopted before they were together. "It's fun to be around young kids," he told Saga Magazine (via Daily Mail). When asked if he'd have anymore kids, he said: "I have a couple of grandchildren with my older boys and perhaps there are already enough youngsters in my life."

28 Sally Field

Sally Field has three children and five grandchildren, and she's game to do whatever interests her grandkids, including playing video games.

"My oldest grandson and I are obsessed with playing [The Legend of] Zelda," Field told Parade. "He'll spend the weekend, and we do nothing but play Zelda." She's not like a regular grandma; she's a cool grandma.

29 Billy Crystal

Billy Crystal first became a grandpa in 2003 when his daughter Jennifer had a daughter of her own, named Ella. He's since had three more grandkids, who started to realize just how famous their grandpa is as they grew up.

"The older girls are starting to understand what I do now for a living and starting to see me in my movies, which means they have a different view of me now they know I act," Crystal told The Guardian in 2013. "When they understood that I was Mike Wazowski in Monsters Inc., I had to talk like him for six months."

30 Fantasia Barrino

American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino became a step-grandma in 2016, as Hollywood.com reported. Her stepson, Treyshaun, and his girlfriend had a baby boy named Khoen, and Barrino reportedly deemed herself the baby's "Glam Mom." In 2020, Treyshaun welcomed another baby boy named Kyan, and the singer was overjoyed all over again.

31 Nicolas Cage

National Treasure actor Nicolas Cage became a grandpa in 2014, when his older son, Weston, welcomed a baby boy named Lucian. Weston then had another son, Sorin, in 2016, and twin daughters, Cyress and Venice, in 2020. "I love it. Every second," Cage told People in 2015 about being a grandfather. When asked what his favorite thing about little Lucian was, Cage replied, "His smile." Awww!

32 Cedric the Entertainer

Cedric the Entertainer is the proud grandfather to Kylo, his daughter Tiara's little girl. Based on a plethora of Instagram posts, the comedian calls Kylo his "grandcookie" and she calls him "popci," which is just too cute.

33 Anna Wintour

Vogue editor Anna Wintour became a grandmother in 2017 when her son, Charlie Shaffer, and his wife welcomed their daughter, Caroline. They've since had another daughter named Ella, and Wintour's daughter Bee Shaffer welcomed a son named Oliver. If they're into fashion, these kids have got it made.

34 Ice Cube

In 2017, Ice Cube's son O'Shea Jackson Jr., who played his dad in the hit film Straight Outta Compton, became the father to a baby girl named Jordan Reign Jackson. The younger Jackson finally confirmed the news in 2020.

35 Dog the Bounty Hunter

The infamous Dog the Bounty Hunter, whose real name is Duane Chapman, is actually a great-grandparent! His grandson Dakota became a father in January 2019. The Chapman family tree just keeps growing. "A new generation of Chapmans," Dog's wife, Beth, posted on Instagram.

36 Sting

With six kids, it was inevitable that Sting's family would expand. In 2012, the rock star's son Joe Sumner and his wife, Katie Finnerty, had their first child. Several more grandchildren followed.

That year, Hello! Magazine asked Sting what he's like as a grandfather. "Probably better than I was a dad," he said. "It's a wonderful feeling. … I've really enjoyed watching our children being parents and, if I'm asked for advice, I will give it."

37 Marie Osmond

In 2013, Marie Osmond officially become a grandmother when her son Stephen James Craig and his wife had a son named Stephen Jr. Since then, she's added seven more grandchildren into the mix and the role of grandma seems to be her favorite one yet.

"They'll want to go miniature golfing or my little granddaughter wants to just color, or they'll make fake food in their kitchen and we'll eat it," Osmond told Closer Weekly of being a willing grandmother. "Whatever it is, [I'll do it]."

38 Alice Cooper

Legendary rocker Alice Cooper became a grandfather in 2015, Fox reported. His son Dash and his wife welcomed twin boys, Riot and Falcon, and it sounds like Cooper was thrilled.

"We call them up and say, 'Why don't you guys go out to dinner tonight? We'll take the kids…'" Cooper told Fox. "You know, that's the nice thing about being grandparents is it's like a privilege to watch them."

Since then, the rocker and his family have welcomed two more grandchildren into the band.

39 Garth Brooks

Country superstar Garth Brooks became a grandfather in 2013 when his daughter August Anna Brooks gave birth to a baby girl named Karalynn. August has since had another daughter, Gwendolyn, for Grandpa Garth to dote on.

"It always turns out that that baby is the glue that holds the whole family together," Brooks told Taste of Country in 2016. "She's the little stem that kind of holds the whole family together, and it's kind of new for us. She's a doll."

40 Damon Wayans

The Wayans family is certainly full of talent, so they probably have enough to go around for future generations. Back in 2014, one of Wayans' sons, Mike Wayans, and Vanessa Simmons, daughter of Rev. Run, had their own their daughter, Ava Marie Jean Wayans. According to a post on Simmons' Instagram, Ava calls her paternal grandfather "grandpapa." Could this picture be any cuter?

In 2019, Wayans shared with the Orlando Sentinel that his brood of grandchildren had grown to eight. "I wish I had grandchildren before I had children, because it's all the love with no responsibility," he said. "It's candy and fun. That's what they associate with me."

41 NeNe Leakes

While The Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes said at the time of her son Byrson's daughter's birth in 2012, "I'm way too young and too fabulous to be a grandma," she's fully embraced the role. Leakes has even recruited granddaughter Bri'Asia to help her film some family TikToks, who was joined by brother Brayden.

42 Melissa Gilbert

Melissa Gilbert, of Little House on the Prairie fame, has another reason to be proud: new grandchild Ripley Lou Brinkman. Her son Dakota Brinkman and wife Marissa just welcomed their first baby in June of 2021, and "proud Nana" Gilbert was posting photos of her granddaughter nonstop. In 2022, the actor announced the arrival of another new addition, a second granddaughter, Romy.