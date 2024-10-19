10 Coziest Albums to Listen to This Fall

Let’s be honest: Fall is a vibe as much as it is a season. Its return is enough to send people into a frenzy about pumpkin-spiced drinks and snacks, breaking out comfy sweaters, streaming cozy movies, or planning other autumnal activities. But setting the right mood also calls for the ideal soundtrack to play while you peruse a pumpkin patch, prepare your Thanksgiving meal, or take a walk to revel in the changing fall foliage. From comforting classics to modern hits, here are some of the coziest albums you can listen to this fall to really get into the spirit of the season.

1 | Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? By The Cranberries Island Records It’s practically impossible to think of 90s rock without bringing up this quintessential Irish band. With wistful lyrics sung by once-in-a-lifetime vocal talent Dolores O’Riordan and guitar riffs that bounce back and forth from charming to melancholy, this debut album helped launch the Cranberries into the mainstream. Singles like “Linger” and “Dreams” will surely be nostalgic singalongs for anyone who grew up within earshot of a radio when the album was released in 1993. But even lesser-known tracks like “Pretty,” “I Still Do,” and “Wanted” are moody yet uplifting enough to make for fantastic listening while taking a quick autumn road trip.

2 | Channel Orange by Frank Ocean Def Jam Records It's safe to say the R&B world was changed forever when Frank Ocean released Channel Orange in 2012. Despite being a debut album released by the then-24-year-old Ocean, it has all of the emotion, sentimentality, and soul of something dropped by an aged industry veteran. And while the standout smash hit remains one of only two LPs he's put out, it's truly a "no skip" experience that makes a great companion on hoodie weather walks.

3 | Morning Phase by Beck Capitol / Fonograf Records It’s not exactly a secret that a rough breakup can provide the grist needed to produce some of the most memorable albums. Apparently, this is true even for Beck, who dominated the 90s and 2000s rock charts with inventive songs and quirky lyrics. However, Morning Phase is more mellow and isn’t as angry or bitter as you might expect. Instead, it comes through as remorseful yet hopeful for the future, thanks to songs like “Morning,” “Blue Moon,” and “Heart Is a Drum.” It’s also great for putting on while making morning coffee and deciding whether or not you’re going to get ready for the day or stay in your cozy robe.

4 | Down to Earth by Stevie Wonder Tamla (Motown) Records There’s never a wrong time of year to listen to Stevie Wonder. But there’s something about this 1966 release from the legendary Motown singer that just feels perfectly poised for fall listening. From upbeat hits like “A Place in the Sun” to romantic ballads like “Sylvia,” it’s an easy way to set a relaxing, comfortable mood.

5 | Court and Spark by Joni Mitchell Asylum Records Over the course of her decades-long career, it’s more appropriate to say that Joni Mitchell has done nothing but add to her already iconic catalog of songs along the way. But if you’re hoping to embrace autumn, Court and Spark has a comforting lineup that can help set the mood, from the breezy afternoon vibes of “Help Me” to the bright optimism of “Free Man in Paris” to the romantically introspective “Down to You.”

6 | Black Radio by Robert Glasper Experiment Blue Note Records In this first installment in a series of similar albums, Grammy-winning jazz phenomenon Robert Glasper and his quartet enlist the help of some of the greatest soul and R&B vocalists of the 21st century. Black Radio is moody, wistful, uplifting, and powerful from start to finish, including a rendition of the classic "Afro Blue" sung by Erykah Badu.

7 | Ambivalence Avenue by Bibio Warp Records When Ambivalence Avenue was first released in 2009, it was one of the first albums to seamlessly blend electronic, folk, and pop into what can only be described as aural coziness. Tracks are decidedly dreamy and uplifting, tugging at emotions without being overtly moody. Some work in intentionally lo-fi-sounding elements, like "Lovers' Carvings," while "All the Flowers" provides pensive lyrics over plucky guitar.

8 | Blind by The Sundays Parlophone Records Arguably the closest Shoegaze ever came to uplifting indie pop, this classic album is perfect sweater-weather listening material. Thanks to angelic and uplifting vocals from lead singer Harriet Wheeler, the album weaves through emotions as varied as fall forecasts. Don't skip the surprisingly upbeat "Goodbye" or the airy, emotional cover of the Rolling Stones classic "Wild Horses," which breathes entirely new life into the song.

9 | Fleet Foxes by Fleet Foxes Sub Pop Records While you could argue that Fleet Foxes' debut album veers more on the colder, under-the-covers side of late fall, there’s plenty that makes this a truly cozy listening experience. With hymnal-like singing over folksy instrumentation and a production style that’s as warm as a roaring fire in a log cabin, you’ll have no problem curling up to this.