The 101 Best Songs With a Number in the Title
From massive pop hits to classic R&B ballads, you can count on these numerical tracks.
You may think your favorite songs are all about the words, but numbers play a major role when it comes to music. From summing up all the ways you can leave your lover to remembering that year that gave you the best summer of your life, these songs with a number in the title are all classics for a reason. We've broken them down by genre for you so you can put together your own playlist and properly appreciate these numerical tracks.
Classic Songs With a Number in the Title
- "Two Princes," Spin Doctors
- "Mambo No. 5," Lou Bega
- "It Takes Two," Marvin Gaye and Kim Weston
- "Three Times a Lady," The Commodores
- "Love Potion No. 9," The Clovers
- " 2-4-6-8 Motorway," Tom Robinson Band
- "Eight Days a Week," The Beatles
- "99 Luftballons," Nena
- "Take Five," The Dave Brubeck Quartet
- "Nineteen," Paul Hardcastle
- "9 to 5," Dolly Parton
- "4.33," John Cage
- "Edge of Seventeen," Stevie Nicks
- "Another One Bites the Dust," Queen
- "One Way or Another," Blondie
- "A Pirate Looks at Forty," Jimmy Buffett
- "Goody Two Shoes," Adam Ant
- "I Would Die 4 U," Prince
- "Knock Three Times," Tony Orlando and Dawn
- "One Heartbeat," Smokey Robinson
- "When I'm 64," The Beatles
- "One of These Days," Pink Floyd
- "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover," Paul Simon
- "December '63 (Oh What a Night)," Four Seasons
- "Down to Zero," Joan Armatrading
- "Land of 1,000 Dances," Wilson Pickett
- "Three Little Birds," Bob Marley
- "One (Is the Loneliest Number)," Three Dog Night
- "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad," Meatloaf
- "867-5309/Jenny," Tommy Tutone
Rock Songs With Numbers in the Title
- "The Four Horsemen," Metallica
- "Ten Years Gone," Led Zeppelin
- "Seven Devils," Florence + the Machine
- "3 AM," Matchbox Twenty
- "18 and Life," Skid Row
- "Thirteen," Big Star
- "2,000 Lightyears Away," Green Day
- "I Can't Drive 55," Sammy Hagar
- "19th Nervous Breakdown," The Rolling Stones
- "30 Days In The Hole," Humble Pie
- "Two Tickets to Paradise," Eddie Money
- "Highway 61 Revisited," Bob Dylan
- "Waltz No. 2 (XO)," Elliott Smith
- "One More Night," Phil Collins
- "1979," Smashing Pumpkins
- "Summer of '69," Bryan Adams
- "Seven Nation Army," The White Stripes
- "Song 2," Blur
- "Nine," Patti Smith
- "One," U2
Pop Songs With a Number in the Title
- "The One," Backstreet Boys
- "4 Minutes," Madonna featuring Justin Timberlake and Timbaland
- "Sk8ter Boy," Avril Lavigne
- "7 Years," Lukas Graham
- "Perfect 10," The Beautiful South
- "Two of Us," Louis Tomlinson
- "Two Ghosts," Harry Styles
- "911," Lady Gaga
- "1,000 Nights," Ed Sheeran
- "Million Dollar Bill," Whitney Houston
- "2 Become 1," Spice Girls
- "365," Katy Perry
- "A Thousand Years," Christina Perri
- "7 Things," Miley Cyrus
- "1 step forward, 3 steps back," Olivia Rodrigo
- "Nine in the Afternoon," Panic! at the Disco
- "Year 3000," Jonas Brothers
- "Nothing Compares 2 U," Sinead O'Connor
- "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)," The Proclaimers
- "100 Years," Five for Fighting
- "5 Years Time," Noah and the Whale
- "…Baby One More Time," Britney Spears
- "1234," Feist
- "1985," Bowling for Soup
R&B and Hip-Hop Songs With a Number in the Title
- "3005," Childish Gambino
- "Hundred," Khalid
- "Six Feet Under," The Weeknd
- "It Takes Two," Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock
- "FourFiveSeconds," Rihanna, Kanye West, and Paul McCartney
- "8 Out of 10," Drake
- "Land of 1,000 Dances," Chris Kenner
- "Strawberry Letter 23," The Brothers Johnson
- "7 Rings," Ariana Grande
- "Ain't 2 Proud 2 Beg," TLC
- "Seven Whole Days," Toni Braxton
- "99 Problems," Jay-Z
- "I Got 5 on It," Luniz
- "7/11," Beyoncé
Country Songs With a Number in the Title
- "10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay featuring Justin Bieber
- "Five More Minutes," Scotty McCreery
- "80s Mercedes," Maren Morris
- "25 Minutes to Go," Johnny Cash
- "Sixteen Tons," Tennessee Ernie Ford
- "Two Black Cadillacs," Carrie Underwood
- "Fifteen," Taylor Swift
- "Two of a Crime," Miranda Lambert
- "Two of a Kind, Working on a Full House," Garth Brooks
- "You're Still the One," Shania Twain