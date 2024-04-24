 Skip to content
The 101 Best Songs With a Number in the Title

From massive pop hits to classic R&B ballads, you can count on these numerical tracks.

By Sage Young Carrie Weisman
April 24, 2024
You may think your favorite songs are all about the words, but numbers play a major role when it comes to music. From summing up all the ways you can leave your lover to remembering that year that gave you the best summer of your life, these songs with a number in the title are all classics for a reason. We've broken them down by genre for you so you can put together your own playlist and properly appreciate these numerical tracks.

Classic Songs With a Number in the Title

"I ain't got nothing but love, babe, eight days a week" -The Beatles
Best Life
  1. "Two Princes," Spin Doctors
  2. "Mambo No. 5," Lou Bega
  3. "It Takes Two," Marvin Gaye and Kim Weston
  4. "Three Times a Lady," The Commodores
  5. "Love Potion No. 9," The Clovers
  6. " 2-4-6-8 Motorway," Tom Robinson Band
  7. "Eight Days a Week," The Beatles
  8. "99 Luftballons," Nena
  9. "Take Five," The Dave Brubeck Quartet
  10. "Nineteen," Paul Hardcastle
  11. "9 to 5," Dolly Parton
  12. "4.33," John Cage
  13. "Edge of Seventeen," Stevie Nicks
  14. "Another One Bites the Dust," Queen
  15. "One Way or Another," Blondie
  16. "A Pirate Looks at Forty," Jimmy Buffett
  17. "Goody Two Shoes," Adam Ant
  18. "I Would Die 4 U," Prince
  19. "Knock Three Times," Tony Orlando and Dawn
  20. "One Heartbeat," Smokey Robinson
  21. "When I'm 64," The Beatles
  22. "One of These Days," Pink Floyd
  23. "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover," Paul Simon
  24. "December '63 (Oh What a Night)," Four Seasons
  25. "Down to Zero," Joan Armatrading
  26. "Land of 1,000 Dances," Wilson Pickett
  27. "Three Little Birds," Bob Marley
  28. "One (Is the Loneliest Number)," Three Dog Night
  29. "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad," Meatloaf
  30. "867-5309/Jenny," Tommy Tutone

Rock Songs With Numbers in the Title

"Played it 'til my fingers bled. Was the summer of '69" -Bryan Adams
Best Life
  1. "The Four Horsemen," Metallica
  2. "Ten Years Gone," Led Zeppelin
  3. "Seven Devils," Florence + the Machine
  4. "3 AM," Matchbox Twenty
  5. "18 and Life," Skid Row
  6. "Thirteen," Big Star
  7. "2,000 Lightyears Away," Green Day
  8. "I Can't Drive 55," Sammy Hagar
  9. "19th Nervous Breakdown," The Rolling Stones
  10. "30 Days In The Hole," Humble Pie
  11. "Two Tickets to Paradise," Eddie Money
  12. "Highway 61 Revisited," Bob Dylan
  13. "Waltz No. 2 (XO)," Elliott Smith
  14. "One More Night," Phil Collins
  15. "1979," Smashing Pumpkins
  16. "Summer of '69," Bryan Adams
  17. "Seven Nation Army," The White Stripes
  18. "Song 2," Blur
  19. "Nine," Patti Smith
  20. "One," U2
Pop Songs With a Number in the Title

"Darling, don't be afraid, I have loved you for a thousand years" -Christina Perri
Best Life
  1. "The One," Backstreet Boys
  2. "4 Minutes," Madonna featuring Justin Timberlake and Timbaland
  3. "Sk8ter Boy," Avril Lavigne
  4. "7 Years," Lukas Graham
  5. "Perfect 10," The Beautiful South
  6. "Two of Us," Louis Tomlinson
  7. "Two Ghosts," Harry Styles
  8. "911," Lady Gaga
  9. "1,000 Nights," Ed Sheeran
  10. "Million Dollar Bill," Whitney Houston
  11. "2 Become 1," Spice Girls
  12. "365," Katy Perry
  13. "A Thousand Years," Christina Perri
  14. "7 Things," Miley Cyrus
  15. "1 step forward, 3 steps back," Olivia Rodrigo
  16. "Nine in the Afternoon," Panic! at the Disco
  17. "Year 3000," Jonas Brothers
  18. "Nothing Compares 2 U," Sinead O'Connor
  20. "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)," The Proclaimers
  21. "Two Princes," Spin Doctors
  22. "100 Years," Five for Fighting
  23. "5 Years Time," Noah and the Whale
  24. "…Baby One More Time," Britney Spears
  25. "1234," Feist
  26. "1985," Bowling for Soup

R&B and Hip-Hop Songs With a Number in the Title

"Seven whole days and not a word from you" -Toni Braxton
Best Life
  1. "3005," Childish Gambino
  2. "Hundred," Khalid
  3. "Six Feet Under," The Weeknd
  4. "It Takes Two," Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock
  5. "FourFiveSeconds," Rihanna, Kanye West, and Paul McCartney
  6. "8 Out of 10," Drake
  7. "Land of 1,000 Dances," Chris Kenner
  8. "Strawberry Letter 23," The Brothers Johnson
  9. "7 Rings," Ariana Grande
  10. "Ain't 2 Proud 2 Beg," TLC
  11. "Seven Whole Days," Toni Braxton
  12. "99 Problems," Jay-Z
  13. "I Got 5 on It," Luniz
  14. "7/11," Beyoncé

Country Songs With a Number in the Title

"Cause when you're fifteen, somebody tells you they love you, you're gonna believe them" -Taylor Swift
Best Life
  1. "10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay featuring Justin Bieber
  2. "Five More Minutes," Scotty McCreery
  3. "80s Mercedes," Maren Morris
  4. "25 Minutes to Go," Johnny Cash
  5. "Sixteen Tons," Tennessee Ernie Ford
  6. "Two Black Cadillacs," Carrie Underwood
  7. "Fifteen," Taylor Swift
  8. "Two of a Crime," Miranda Lambert
  9. "Two of a Kind, Working on a Full House," Garth Brooks
  10. "You're Still the One," Shania Twain
