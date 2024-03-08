25 Country Love Songs to Soothe Your Achy-Breaky Heart

If you're a fan of country music, you know that these tunes are ideal for a beach day or outdoor gathering where the drinks are flowing and the sun is shining. But this genre also has a softer side in the form of country love songs, which include everything from sweet melodies to break-up anthems. There's no short supply of these songs, but we've compiled some of the tracks to add to your loved-up playlist. Read on for the best love songs of the genre that you'll want to play again and again.

Best Country Love Songs for Her

1. "The Way You Love Me" by Faith Hill

Best Lyric : "If I could grant you one wish/I'd wish you could see the way you kiss"

: "If I could grant you one wish/I'd wish you could see the way you kiss" What It's About: Faith Hill's lyrics really hit home with what it's like to be so in love with someone. This upbeat song is all about how amazing someone can make you feel—and wanting them to realize how special they are to you, too.

2. "Bless the Broken Road" by Rascal Flatts

Best Lyric : "This much I know is true/That God blessed the broken road/That led me straight to you"

: "This much I know is true/That God blessed the broken road/That led me straight to you" What It's About: Rascal Flatts' 2004 hit is a tearjerker when you really listen to the heartwarming lyrics. Lead singer Gary LeVox croons about how past experiences—even the negative ones—often lead you right where you're supposed to be: with the one you love.

3. "Forever and Ever, Amen" by Randy Travis

Best Lyric : "Oh, baby, I'm gonna love you forever/Forever and ever amen"

: "Oh, baby, I'm gonna love you forever/Forever and ever amen" What It's About: Lifelong love is something many of us dream of, and that's what Randy Travis preaches about in this catchy 1987 country favorite.

4. "In Case You Didn't Know" by Brett Young

Best Lyric : "In case you didn't know/Baby, I'm crazy 'bout you/And I would be lyin' if I said/That I could live this life without you"

: "In case you didn't know/Baby, I'm crazy 'bout you/And I would be lyin' if I said/That I could live this life without you" What It's About: Brett Young sings about the moment you realize it's time to tell the one you love how you really feel.

5. "I Cross My Heart" by George Strait

Best Lyric : "I cross my heart/And promise to/Give all I've got to give/To make all your dreams come true"

: "I cross my heart/And promise to/Give all I've got to give/To make all your dreams come true" What It's About: One of George Strait's greatest hits, this song is about everlasting love, with the singer promising to love his other half forever.

6. "Just a Kiss" by Lady A

Best Lyric : "Just a shot in the dark that you just might/Be the one I've been waiting for my whole life"

: "Just a shot in the dark that you just might/Be the one I've been waiting for my whole life" What It's About: While Lady A has several country love songs that'll put you in your feels, "Just a Kiss" will resonate with anyone who's ever felt the thrill of being in the moment and craving physical touch in a new relationship.

7. "I'll Still Love You More" by Trisha Yearwood

Best Lyric : "Ask if this love runs deep in me/And you won't find a deeper love in any heart"

: "Ask if this love runs deep in me/And you won't find a deeper love in any heart" What It's About: Written about true love and devotion, in this song, Trisha Yearwood sings about loving somebody with your whole being.

8. "Forever and Always" by Shania Twain

Best Lyric : "'Cause I'm keeping you forever and for always/We will be together all of our days/Wanna wake up every morning to your sweet face/Always"

: "'Cause I'm keeping you forever and for always/We will be together all of our days/Wanna wake up every morning to your sweet face/Always" What It's About: Shania Twain's 2002 hit is another about being together forever—and never wanting to let go.

9. "The Rest of Our Life" by Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Best Lyric : "Even if time takes its toll/We'll stay young for the rest of our lives"

: "Even if time takes its toll/We'll stay young for the rest of our lives" What It's About: This duet is sung by real-life husband and wife, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. As McGraw told iHeart in 2017, it talks about what it's like to be "young and in love" and beginning to start a life together.

Most Romantic Country Love Songs for Weddings

10. "I Don't Dance" by Lee Brice

Best Lyric : "I don't dance/But here I am/Spinnin' you 'round and 'round in circles"

: "I don't dance/But here I am/Spinnin' you 'round and 'round in circles" What It's About: On the surface, Lee Brice's 2014 hit is about dancing when you find the right person to do it with. But when you dig deeper, the song offers a bigger metaphor for settling down and committing to someone—perfect for a first spin around the dance floor.

11. "Die a Happy Man" by Thomas Rhett

Best Lyric : "If I never get to see the Northern Lights/Or if I never get to see the Eiffel Tower at night/Oh, if all I got is your hand in my hand/Baby, I could die a happy man"

: "If I never get to see the Northern Lights/Or if I never get to see the Eiffel Tower at night/Oh, if all I got is your hand in my hand/Baby, I could die a happy man" What It's About: A staple on wedding playlists everywhere, Thomas Rhett's 2015 hit—which features his real-life wife Lauren Akins in the music video—is all about what it means to be in love and what makes life complete. Maybe it's not travel or life's great experiences that allow you to die happy, it's being with the one you love.

12. "You're Still The One" by Shania Twain

Best Lyric : "They said, 'I bet they'll never make it'/But just look at us holding on/We're still together, still going strong"

: "They said, 'I bet they'll never make it'/But just look at us holding on/We're still together, still going strong" What It's About: "You're Still the One" is another Twain hit to make this list of the best country songs. It's a must-play for relationships that have withstood the test of time, as it talks about overcoming and ignoring doubt from others and remaining confident in the one you love.

13. "Forever After All" by Luke Combs

Best Lyric : "They say nothing lasts forever/But they ain't seen us together"

: "They say nothing lasts forever/But they ain't seen us together" What It's About: Luke Combs' uber romantic love song is about love being "forever," while material things disappear after time. The music video is sure to drum up emotions, with footage from Combs' actual wedding to wife Nicole Hocking.

14. "I Swear" by John Michael Montgomery

Best Lyric : "For better or worse, 'til death do us part/I'll love you with every beat of my heart/I swear"

: "For better or worse, 'til death do us part/I'll love you with every beat of my heart/I swear" What It's About: While you may know the popular cover by All-4-One better, John Michael Montgomery's original version of "I Swear" is a popular wedding song for a reason. Not only does it mention traditional vows, it's about vowing to love and stand by your partner forever.

15. "Me and You" by Kenny Chesney

Best Lyric : "Like a perfect scene from a movie screen/We're a dream come true/Suited perfectly for eternity/Me and you"

: "Like a perfect scene from a movie screen/We're a dream come true/Suited perfectly for eternity/Me and you" What It's About: This soft and sweet country tune is about finding your perfect match and realizing how much you need that person in your life.

Beautiful Country Love Songs for Couples

16. "Livin on Love" by Alan Jackson

Best Lyric : "It sounds simple that's what you're thinkin'/But love can walk through fire without blinkin'/It doesn't take much when you get enough/Livin' on love"

: "It sounds simple that's what you're thinkin'/But love can walk through fire without blinkin'/It doesn't take much when you get enough/Livin' on love" What It's About: Alan Jackson croons about love being enough to sustain you throughout life, regardless of where it takes you and what you have.

17. "Just Another Day in Paradise" by Phil Vassar

Best Lyric : "Well, there's no place that I'd rather be/Well, it's two hearts and one dream/I wouldn't trade it for anything"

: "Well, there's no place that I'd rather be/Well, it's two hearts and one dream/I wouldn't trade it for anything" What It's About: While falling in love and the honeymoon phase are the subjects of many great country love songs, "Just Another Day in Paradise" is about enjoying the humdrum aspects of country life and making memories with your partner.

18. "God Gave Me You" by Blake Shelton

Best Lyric : "Cause God gave me you for the ups and downs/God gave me you for the days of doubt"

: "Cause God gave me you for the ups and downs/God gave me you for the days of doubt" What It's About: Blake Shelton sings about being somewhat lost in life but counting on a partner for support during the "ups and downs."

19. "Tennessee Whiskey" by Chris Stapleton

Best Lyric : "You're as smooth as Tennessee whiskey/You're as sweet as strawberry wine"

: "You're as smooth as Tennessee whiskey/You're as sweet as strawberry wine" What It's About: In another recent favorite, the narrator in Chris Stapleton's hit talks about looking for love "in all the same old places," until he finds someone who loves him and realizes that this experience can be transformative.

20. "Don't You Wanna Stay" by Jason Aldean & Kelly Clarkson

Best Lyric : "Don't you wanna stay here a little while?/Don't you wanna hold each other tight?/Don't you wanna fall asleep with me tonight?"

: "Don't you wanna stay here a little while?/Don't you wanna hold each other tight?/Don't you wanna fall asleep with me tonight?" What It's About: In this duet, Jason Aldean and Kelly Clarkson sing about the desire to stay with the one you love, both in special moments and in life.

21. "Remind Me" by Carrie Underwood & Brad Paisley

Best Lyric : "All those things that you used to do/That made me fall in love with you/Remind me, oh baby remind me"

: "All those things that you used to do/That made me fall in love with you/Remind me, oh baby remind me" What It's About: This country favorite discusses that elusive "spark" in relationships and what you can do to remind your partner of that love and desire you once had.

Old Country Love Songs From the '70s

22. "I Will Always Love You" by Dolly Parton

Best Lyric : "Bittersweet memories/That is all I'm taking with me/So goodbye, please don't cry/We both know I'm not what you, you need"

: "Bittersweet memories/That is all I'm taking with me/So goodbye, please don't cry/We both know I'm not what you, you need" What It's About: While you might be familiar with Whitney Houston's beautiful rendition of this song, it was actually written and released by Dolly Parton in 1974. Parton wrote it as a way to say goodbye to her business partner, Porter Wagoner, but the song is also relevant to romantic love, becoming a breakup ballad for those dealing with heartbreak.

23. "You Decorated My Life" by Kenny Rogers

Best Lyric : "And you decorated my life/Created a world/Where dreams are a part"

: "And you decorated my life/Created a world/Where dreams are a part" What It's About: In this 1979 hit, Kenny Rogers sings about the joys of love and how it can change you for the better, especially when you meet someone who makes you feel complete.

24. "The Most Beautiful Girl" by Charlie Rich

Best Lyric : "Hey, if you happen to see/The most beautiful girl that walked out on me/Tell her I'm sorry/Tell her I need my baby/Oh, won't you tell her that I love her?"

: "Hey, if you happen to see/The most beautiful girl that walked out on me/Tell her I'm sorry/Tell her I need my baby/Oh, won't you tell her that I love her?" What It's About: A breakup song through and through, this 1973 ballad talks about lost love and the mistakes the narrator made that caused her to leave.

25. "Annie's Song (You Fill Up My Senses)" by John Denver

Best Lyric : "Let me give my life to you/Come let me love you/Come love me again"

: "Let me give my life to you/Come let me love you/Come love me again" What It's About: Written for John Denver's then-wife Annie Martell Denver, this song is a heartfelt ballad, equating feelings of romantic love with a love of nature.

Wrapping Up

Love songs are abundant, but those that really capture how you're feeling in the moment are that much more special. Whether you're looking for a country song to help mend a broken heart or one to dance around with your partner to, you might turn to Dolly's classic or Combs' latest hit about everlasting love. Or perhaps you've created a playlist of country faves that capture all the different (and complicated) emotions we associate with love.

