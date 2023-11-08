Top 25 Most Popular Wedding Songs

Weddings and music go hand in hand, creating an enchanting atmosphere that perfectly aligns with the magic of love—or at least, by the end of the night, leads to some awkward dancing to pop songs new and old. And as unique as your love may be, most weddings feature the same hit songs. The team at Givetastic analyzed 100,000 Spotify playlists with wedding-related search terms to identify timeless favorites that have stood the test of time. Read on to discover the most popular wedding songs, ranked from 25 to the big number one.

25 Train – "Marry Me"

Starting off the list is the aptly-titled "Marry Me" by Train. With 4,413 appearances on wedding-related playlists, this heartfelt song provides the perfect backdrop for those unforgettable wedding moments. Fun fact: The music video stars Train lead singer and songwriter Pat Monahan, who has a "love at first sight" moment with a waitress played by Pitch Perfect star Anna Camp.

24 Christina Perri – "A Thousand Years"

With 4,418 playlist appearances, Christina Perri's "A Thousand Years" captures the timeless essence of love and commitmentand the hearts of Twilight fans. The song was written for the movie The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1. Fun fact: Moms whose kids have Down syndrome recorded a viral Carpool Karaoke-like cover of the tune with their little ones, to great acclaim. "The video shows the unconditional love between a mother and her child, despite the Down syndrome," mom Cheryl Gibb, who participated, told TODAY Parents. "The choice of song captures exactly how we feel about our children and that our love is pure — that we see past the condition and see them for who they truly are, and think others can see this, too."

23 Earth, Wind & Fire – "September"

"September" by Earth, Wind & Fire has made its mark on 4,490 wedding playlists. Its upbeat rhythm is bound to get everyone on the dance floor. Fun fact: Comedian Demi Adejuyigbe created a series of must-see videos of himself dancing to the tune, in scenarios that become increasingly more complex. Naturally, each video was released on September 21.

22 Shakira, Wyclef Jean – "Hips Don't Lie (feat. Wyclef Jean)"

This Latin-inspired hit has lit up 4,614 wedding-related playlists. Shakira's "Hips Don't Lie" is sure to make hips sway at your celebration. Fun fact: The duo performed "Hips Don't Lie" at the opening ceremony of the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Munich.

21 Etta James – "At Last"

"At Last" by Etta James is a timeless classic featured in 4,637 wedding playlists. Its soulful melody is perfect for your first dance. Fun fact: The song was written and performed years before James covered it, created for the 1941 musical film Sun Valley Serenade, starring Sonja Henie and Milton Berle.

20 Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell – "Ain't No Mountain High Enough"

With 4,887 appearances, this iconic duet makes even the challengers of marriage seem doable. "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell is an evergreen choice. Fun fact: The song was a hit for Gaye and Terrell in 1967 but then smashed the charts again in 1970 when Diana Ross covered it.

19 Stevie Wonder – "Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)"

Stevie Wonder's "Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)" is etched in the hearts of wedding-goers with 5,005 playlist appearances. Fun fact: Wonder was only 20 years old when he released this song.

18 Neil Diamond – "Sweet Caroline"

With 5,172 playlist appearances, "Sweet Caroline" by Neil Diamond is an anthem that will have everyone singing along to the chorus. Fun fact: The song is a regular selection at sporting events, played by everyone from the England women's football team to the Ontario Hockey League to a UFC match featuring Darren Till.

17 Daryl Hall & John Oates – "You Make My Dreams (Come True)"

This feel-good hit has been featured on 5,259 wedding playlists. Daryl Hall & John Oates' "You Make My Dreams (Come True)" is sure to make your dream wedding a reality. Fun fact: Joseph Gordon-Levitt dances to this song in the rom-com 500) Days of Summer.

16 Journey – "Don't Stop Believin'"

"Don't Stop Believin'" by Journey is a crowd-pleaser with 5,310 appearances on wedding playlists. It's a song that brings hope and happiness. Fun fact: Don't Stop Believin' is the big closing number at the end of the Rock of Ages musical—and can be heard as you exit the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmis Rewind ride.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

15 Flo Rida, T-Pain – "Low (feat. T-Pain)"

With 5,361 playlist appearances, Flo Rida and T-Pain's "Low" will get everyone moving on the dance floor—even grandma, as shawty gets low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low. Fun fact: This song is on the soundtrack of—and it's music video features clips from—the movie Step Up 2: The Streets.

14 John Legend – "All of Me"

John Legend's romantic ballad "All of Me" has earned its place on 5,546 wedding playlists, making it an enduring favorite. Fun fact: Legend's now wife, then-fiancée, Chrissy Teigen inspired this song.

13 Natalie Cole – "This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)"

Natalie Cole's uplifting tune "This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)" has featured in 5,582 playlists, symbolizing the everlasting love of your special day. Fun fact: A rom-com staple decades ago, this song appeared in While You Were Sleeping, The Parent Reap, Bride Wars and many more.

12 Outkast – "Hey Ya!"

Outkast's energetic hit "Hey Ya!" has grooved its way into 5,688 playlists, adding a playful vibe to your celebration. Fun fact: Hey Ya! Was the first song to reach one million downloads on iTunes.

11 Mark Ronson – "Uptown Funk (feat. Bruno Mars)"

Get ready to funk up your wedding with Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk," which has appeared on 5,725 playlists. Fun fact: the duo performed the song during the Super Bowl halftime show.

10 ABBA – "Dancing Queen"

"Dancing Queen" by ABBA is a timeless classic with 5,770 playlist appearances, promising a night of disco and delight. Fun fact: Former presidential candidate John McCain one said this was his favorite song.

9 Spice Girls – "Wannabe"

With 5,904 playlist appearances, the Spice Girls' "Wannabe" is the ultimate girl power anthem to add some fun to your celebration. Fun fact: The cast of Glee dressed up like the Spice Girls and performed this song in one episode, one of dozens of covers; Ed Helms and the Muppets also sang it, on The Muppets TV series.

8 The Killers – "Mr. Brightside"

"Mr. Brightside" by The Killers is a beloved rock hit, featuring on 5,927 playlists. It's sure to rock anyone's wedding reception. Fun fact: This was the first-ever single from the Killers.

7 Beyoncé, JAY-Z – "Crazy In Love (feat. Jay-Z)"

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's "Crazy In Love" has made a splash on 6,113 playlists, bringing a touch of superstar romance to your day. Fun fact: Jay-Z allegedly freestyle his rap in just 10 minutes.

6 Ed Sheeran – "Thinking out Loud"

"Thinking Out Loud" by Ed Sheeran is a heartwarming ballad featured on 6,141 playlists, making it a top choice for any couple's first dance. Fun fact: Ed Sheeran and Amy Wadge said they wrote the song in 20 minutes in the middle of the night.

5 Ed Sheeran – "Perfect"

Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" has captured hearts with 6,358 playlist appearances, making it the ideal soundtrack to any love story. Fun fact: Sheeran wrote this about his wife-to-be Cherry Seaborn.

4 WALK THE MOON – "Shut Up and Dance"

With 6,362 appearances, "Shut Up and Dance" by WALK THE MOON is a song that'll have everyone grooving on the dance floor. Fun fact: Fans of the Moulin Rouge! Broadway musical will know this song, as it's matched up there with Pink's Raise Your Glass.

3 Usher, Lil Jon, Ludacris – "Yeah! (feat. Lil Jon & Ludacris)"

"Yeah!" by Usher, Lil Jon, and Ludacris is a high-energy hit featured on 7,550 playlists, setting the party mood at your wedding. Fun fact: Usher will headline the halftime show at the Super Bowl this winter and no doubt play this hit, which topped the charts for 12 weeks.

Bruno Mars – "Marry You"

Bruno Mars' "Marry You" is a declaration of love featured on 7,805 playlists. It's the perfect track for sealing the deal, probably written expressly to top this list (it nearly did). Fun fact: Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, covers this song in the movie Magic Mike XXL.

1 Whitney Houston – "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)"

And the crown jewel of wedding songs is Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)," featured on a staggering 10,933 playlists. This iconic track guarantees an unforgettable wedding celebration. Fun fact: This was an iconic hit for Houston, reaching number one in 14 countries.