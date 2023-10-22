Wellness

11 Easy Things You Can Do to Slow Down Aging

Change some of your health habits and slow down the aging process.

By Leah Groth
October 22, 2023
Avatar for BLO Author
By Leah Groth
October 22, 2023

Since BC, myths of the Fountain of Youth have been circulating around the world. While the spring restoring the youth of anyone who bathes in or drinks its waters has never been located or confirmed, research has established that there are other things you can do to slow down the aging process. 

RELATED: Common Statin Spikes Diabetes Risk, New Study Finds

1
Change Your Diet

young woman cutting salad
Shutterstock/Ollyy

If you are eating lots of processed foods and sugar, you might be speeding up the aging process. Not only has research found that proper nutrients help keep the brain functioning better longer, but specific diets focusing on whole, fresh foods, like the Mediterranean Diet, have been found to slow down the progression of aging. 

2
Exercise

Man and Woman Doing Squats Outside
BLACKDAY/Shutterstock

There is ample research supporting exercise as one of the best methods to slow down the aging process. One study, published in Aging Cell found that people who exercised throughout their lives had the muscle mass, cholesterol levels, and even immune system function of much younger people. 

3
Spend Time Outdoors

Woman Wearing Long Yellow Scarf While Walking Her Dog
Zivica Kerkez/Shutterstock

Vitamin D, which you can absorb from the sun, boasts lots of health benefits. One study found that women with higher vitamin D levels also had longer telomeres, the end-part of DNA cells that determine a cell's lifespan.

4
Wear Sunscreen

woman applying sunscreen, things you're doing wrong
Shutterstock/Maridav

While vitamin D can help you live longer, sun damage can shorten your life and result in cancer. The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) recommends covering your skin up with clothing, wearing a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher sunscreen, and seeking shade on order to avoid premature aging. 

5
Drink More Water

Woman Drinking Water From Glass
Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

Hydration is one of the key ways to slow down aging. The Mayo Clinic explains that qater helps get rid of waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature normal, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

6
Quit Smoking

No Smoking Sign
Bokeh Blur Background / Shutterstock

Smoking can not only result in cancer, but smokers age faster, according to science. One study found that smoking tobacco could affect the biophysical parameters of skin, especially thickness and density of dermis and epidermis and nasolabial folds.

7
Improve Dental Hygiene

Woman flossing
Shutterstock

Prioritizing dental hygiene will not only keep your teeth looking better, but could help prevent age-related problems like cardiovascular disease, stroke, and diabetes. Recent studies have also linked gum disease to a higher risk of dementia and Alzheimer's

8
Focus on Your Gut Health

woman eating yogurt with berries
Shutterstock/Stock-Asso

Increasing the amount of "good" bacteria in your intestines, aka the gut microbiome, may help protect you from age-related diseases such as dementia, according to research.

9
Reduce Stress

Young Black Woman Relaxing on Couch
fizkes/Shutterstock

A number of studies have linked chronic stress to accelerated aging. One found that the telomeres in the cells of people with chronic stress shorten faster. Stress has also been linked to inflammation.

10
Get More Sleep

woman sleeping soundly with an extra pillow
sirtravelalot/Shutterstock

Get your beauty sleep. Not only does sleeping give your cells the opportunity to repair damage, but poor sleep ages skin faster, according to research. According to the Sleep Foundation, getting enough z's is a mood booster, promotes heart health, regulates blood sugar, improves mental function, restores your immune system, helps relieve stress, and aids in weight loss. 

11
Drink Less Alcohol

Person Refusing Alcohol
Pixel-Shot/Shutterstock

Finally, if you want to live longer and slow down aging, consider cutting back on alcohol. Consuming certain types of alcohol over long periods of time as well as binge drinking both speed up biological aging, according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in the journal Aging.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • A young woman looking through a vintage clothing rack at a sale or market
    A young woman looking through a vintage clothing rack at a sale or market
    Style

    5 Vintage Clothing Items That Can Make You Rich

    Even better than looking like a million bucks.

  • Loving millennial couple sleeping in bed in morning and hugging, love and relationships concept, top view, free space
    Loving millennial couple sleeping in bed in morning and hugging, love and relationships concept, top view, free space
    Relationships

    What Your Sleeping Position Means

    Relationship experts share their analysis.

  • Couple with bank card buying food at grocery store or supermarket self-checkout
    Couple with bank card buying food at grocery store or supermarket self-checkout
    Smarter Living

    7 Rudest Things You’re Doing at Self-Checkout

    Etiquette experts share your biggest mistakes.

  • Colin Farrell and Elizabeth Taylor
    Colin Farrell and Elizabeth Taylor
    Entertainment

    Colin Farrell's Liz Taylor Romance

    He wanted to be her eighth husband.

  • woman looking at skin
    woman looking at skin
    Wellness

    11 Easy Things You Can Do to Slow Down Aging

    Change your habits and slow down the process.

  • Smiling young Caucasian woman hold pot watering green plants in office or home, happy millennial female gardener or florist take care of domestic flowers, enrich cultivate ground, gardening concept
    Smiling young Caucasian woman hold pot watering green plants in office or home, happy millennial female gardener or florist take care of domestic flowers, enrich cultivate ground, gardening concept
    Smarter Living

    7 Houseplants That Are Hardest to Keep Alive

    A black thumb isn't to blame.

© 2023 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.