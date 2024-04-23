The 140 Best Songs With a Color in the Title
These are the top classic, rock, pop, hip hop and R&B songs with colorful titles.
It's easy to feel tangled up in blue these days, but if you're finding yourself wrapped in a purple haze and looking a whiter shade of pale, our list of the best songs with a color in the title will give you the green light to feeling mellow yellow again. So put on your little black dress, hop in a big yellow taxi or a little red Corvette, and look up at that blue sky. Let these colorful songs be the soundtrack of your day.
Classic Songs With a Color in the Title
- "Blackbird," The Beatles
- "Say It Loud—I'm Black and I'm Proud," James Brown
- "Black Magic Woman," Santana
- "Tangled Up in Blue," Bob Dylan
- "Almost Blue," Elvis Costello
- "Mr. Blue Sky," Electric Light Orchestra
- "Blue Velvet," Bobby Vinton
- "Blue Moon," The Marcels
- "Brown Eyed Girl," Van Morrison
- "Green Grass of Home," Tom Jones
- "The Green Door," Jim Lowe
- "Fields of Gold," Sting
- "Band of Gold," Freda Payne
- "Pink Moon," Nick Drake
- "Purple Rain," Prince
- "Lady in Red," Chris de Burgh
- "Red Sails in the Sunset," Bing Crosby
- "She Wears Red Feathers," Guy Mitchell
- "Little Red Corvette," Prince
- "Red Rain," Peter Gabriel
- "99 Red Balloons," Nena
- "White Wedding," Billy Idol
- "A Whiter Shade of Pale," Procol Harum
- "Mellow Yellow," Donovan
- "Big Yellow Taxi," Joni Mitchell
- "Goodbye, Yellow Brick Road," Elton John
Rock Songs With Colors in the Title
- "Amber," 311
- "Back in Black," AC/DC
- "Electric Blue," Arcade Fire
- "Welcome to the Black Parade," My Chemical Romance
- "Supermassive Black Hole," Muse
- "Paint It Black," The Rolling Stones
- "Black Sun," Death Cab for Cutie
- "Blue Charlotte," John Mellencamp
- "Pale Blue Eyes," The Velvet Underground
- "Blue Suede Shoes," Elvis Presley
- "Forever in Blue Jeans," Neil Diamond
- "Blue Morning in the Rain," Chris Rea
- "Behind Blue Eyes," The Who
- "Blue Sunshine," Blue October
- "Brown Sugar," The Rolling Stones
- "That Green Gentleman," Panic! at the Disco
- "Girl's Not Grey," AFI
- "Grey Street," Dave Matthews Band
- "Agent Orange," Depeche Mode
- "Orange Crush," R.E.M.
- "Purple Sky," Kid Rock
- "Purple Haze," Jimi Hendrix
- "Nights in White Satin," Moody Blues
- "White Rabbit," Jefferson Airplane
- "White Trash Millionaire," Black Stone Cherry
Pop Songs With a Color in the Title
- "Little Black Dress," One Direction
- "Back to Black," Amy Winehouse
- "Black Horse and the Cherry Tree," KT Tunstall
- "Black Cat," Janet Jackson
- "Black or White," Michael Jackson
- "Black Magic," Little Mix
- "Blackstar," David Bowie
- "Blue Jeans," Lana Del Rey
- "Counting Blue Cars," Dishwalla
- "Into the Blue," Kylie Minogue
- "Out of the Blue," Debbie Gibson
- "Blue," Leann Rimes
- "True Blue," Madonna
- "How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful," Florence + the Machine
- "Mamy Blue," Ricky Shayne
- "Golden Hour," Kacey Musgraves
- "Golden," Harry Styles
- "Behind These Hazel Eyes," Kelly Clarkson
- "Green Light," Lorde
- "Pink + White," Frank Ocean
- "Pink Champagne," Ariana Grande
- "Pretty in Pink," The Psychedelic Furs
- "Red," Taylor Swift
- "Red, Red, Red," Fiona Apple
- "Red Blooded Woman," Kylie Minogue
- "Red Light Ladies," Linda Lewis
- "White Flag," Dido
- "Yellow," Coldplay
Hip-Hop and R&B Songs With Colors
- "Men in Black," Will Smith
- "Black Panther," Kendrick Lamar
- "Black Widow," Iggy Azalea
- "Black and Yellow," Wiz Khalifa
- "Blue Sky," Common
- "Blue," Beyoncé
- "Black Hand Side," Queen Latifah
- "Brown Sugar," D'Angelo
- "Goldie," ASAP Rocky
- "Gold Digger," Kanye West
- "Green Light," John Legend
- "Grass Is Always Greener," Ludacris
- "Green Lights," Aloe Blacc
- "Just Be Good to Green," Professor Green
- "PYNK," Janelle Monáe
- "Red Room," Offset
- "Red," Daniel Merriweather
- "Red Lipstick," Rihanna
- "White Iverson," Post Malone
- "Bodak Yellow," Cardi B
Country Songs With a Color in the Title
- "Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain," Willie Nelson
- "Forever in Blue," Chris Isaak
- "Blue Bird," Miranda Lambert
- "Blue Mesa," Randy Travis
- "Blue Skies," Uncle Kracker
- "Blue," LeAnn Rimes
- "Blue Ain't Your Color," Keith Urban
- "Bowling Green," Glen Campbell
- "Girl in Green," Blue Rodeo
- "Pink Chiffon," Mitchell Torok
- "Touch of Pink," Jerry Wallace
- "Biff the Friendly Purple Bear," Dick Feller
- "Red Light," David Nail
- "Bleed Red," Ronnie Dunn
- "Like Red on a Rose," Alan Jackson
- "Little Red Rodeo," Colin Raye
- "Ruby Puts Her Red Dress On," Joel Crouse
- "White Lightning," The Cadillac Three
- "Yellow Bandana," Faron Young
- "Yellow Brick Road," Morgan Frazier
'90s Songs With Colors in the Title
- "Black," Pearl Jam
- "Black Hole Sun," Soundgarden
- "Black and White," Sarah McLachlan
- "Blue (Da Ba Dee)," Eiffel 65
- "A Certain Shade of Green," Incubus
- "Orange," Metal Molly
- "Orange Fell," The Trash Can Sinatras
- "Orange Flip," Book of Love
- "Pink," Aerosmith
- "Pink Triangle," Weezer
- "Pink Elephant," Wally Willette
- "Pale Purple," Ani DiFranco
- "Red Bar," Pearl Jam
- "Blood Red River," Beth Orton
- "I Saw Red," Warrant
- "The Red Shoes," Kate Bush
- "Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)," The Offspring
- "White Room," Sheryl Crow
- "The White Room," Rick Springfield
- "Bled White," Elliot Smith
- "Forever Yellow Skies," The Cranberries