The 140 Best Songs With a Color in the Title

These are the top classic, rock, pop, hip hop and R&B songs with colorful titles.

By Richard Evans Carrie Weisman
April 23, 2024
April 23, 2024

It's easy to feel tangled up in blue these days, but if you're finding yourself wrapped in a purple haze and looking a whiter shade of pale, our list of the best songs with a color in the title will give you the green light to feeling mellow yellow again. So put on your little black dress, hop in a big yellow taxi or a little red Corvette, and look up at that blue sky. Let these colorful songs be the soundtrack of your day.

Classic Songs With a Color in the Title

"And a big yellow taxi took away my old man." — Joni Mitchell
  1. "Blackbird," The Beatles
  2. "Say It Loud—I'm Black and I'm Proud," James Brown
  3. "Black Magic Woman," Santana
  4. "Tangled Up in Blue," Bob Dylan
  5. "Almost Blue," Elvis Costello
  6. "Mr. Blue Sky," Electric Light Orchestra
  7. "Blue Velvet," Bobby Vinton
  8. "Blue Moon," The Marcels
  9. "Brown Eyed Girl," Van Morrison
  10. "Green Grass of Home," Tom Jones
  11. "The Green Door," Jim Lowe
  12. "Fields of Gold," Sting
  13. "Band of Gold," Freda Payne
  14. "Pink Moon," Nick Drake
  15. "Purple Rain," Prince
  16. "Lady in Red," Chris de Burgh
  17. "Red Sails in the Sunset," Bing Crosby
  18. "She Wears Red Feathers," Guy Mitchell
  19. "Little Red Corvette," Prince
  20. "Red Rain," Peter Gabriel
  21. "99 Red Balloons," Nena
  22. "White Wedding," Billy Idol
  23. "A Whiter Shade of Pale," Procol Harum
  24. "Mellow Yellow," Donovan
  25. "Big Yellow Taxi," Joni Mitchell
  26. "Goodbye, Yellow Brick Road," Elton John

Rock Songs With Colors in the Title

"Amber is the color of your energy." — 311
  1. "Amber," 311
  2. "Back in Black," AC/DC
  3. "Electric Blue," Arcade Fire
  4. "Welcome to the Black Parade," My Chemical Romance
  5. "Supermassive Black Hole," Muse
  6. "Paint It Black," The Rolling Stones
  7. "Black Sun," Death Cab for Cutie
  8. "Blue Charlotte," John Mellencamp
  9. "Pale Blue Eyes," The Velvet Underground
  10. "Blue Suede Shoes," Elvis Presley
  11. "Forever in Blue Jeans," Neil Diamond
  12. "Blue Morning in the Rain," Chris Rea
  13. "Behind Blue Eyes," The Who
  14. "Blue Sunshine," Blue October
  15. "Brown Sugar," The Rolling Stones
  16. "That Green Gentleman," Panic! at the Disco
  17. "Girl's Not Grey," AFI
  18. "Grey Street," Dave Matthews Band
  19. "Agent Orange," Depeche Mode
  20. "Orange Crush," R.E.M.
  21. "Purple Sky," Kid Rock
  22. "Purple Haze," Jimi Hendrix
  23. "Nights in White Satin," Moody Blues
  24. "White Rabbit," Jefferson Airplane
  25. "White Trash Millionaire," Black Stone Cherry

Pop Songs With a Color in the Title

"Loving him was red." — Taylor Swift
  1. "Little Black Dress," One Direction
  2. "Back to Black," Amy Winehouse
  3. "Black Horse and the Cherry Tree," KT Tunstall
  4. "Black Cat," Janet Jackson
  5. "Black or White," Michael Jackson
  6. "Black Magic," Little Mix
  7. "Blackstar," David Bowie
  8. "Blue Jeans," Lana Del Rey
  9. "Counting Blue Cars," Dishwalla
  10. "Into the Blue," Kylie Minogue
  11. "Out of the Blue," Debbie Gibson
  12. "Blue," Leann Rimes
  13. "True Blue," Madonna
  14. "How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful," Florence + the Machine
  15. "Mamy Blue," Ricky Shayne
  16. "Golden Hour," Kacey Musgraves
  17. "Golden," Harry Styles
  18. "Behind These Hazel Eyes," Kelly Clarkson
  19. "Green Light," Lorde
  20. "Pink + White," Frank Ocean
  21. "Pink Champagne," Ariana Grande
  22. "Pretty in Pink," The Psychedelic Furs
  23. "Red," Taylor Swift
  24. "Red, Red, Red," Fiona Apple
  25. "Red Blooded Woman," Kylie Minogue
  26. "Red Light Ladies," Linda Lewis
  27. "White Flag," Dido
  28. "Yellow," Coldplay
Hip-Hop and R&B Songs With Colors

"The good guys dress in black, remember that" — Will Smith
  1. "Men in Black," Will Smith
  2. "Black Panther," Kendrick Lamar
  3. "Black Widow," Iggy Azalea
  4. "Black and Yellow," Wiz Khalifa
  5. "Blue Sky," Common
  6. "Blue," Beyoncé
  7. "Black Hand Side," Queen Latifah
  8. "Brown Sugar," D'Angelo
  9. "Goldie," ASAP Rocky
  10. "Gold Digger," Kanye West
  11. "Green Light," John Legend
  12. "Grass Is Always Greener," Ludacris
  13. "Green Lights," Aloe Blacc
  14. "Just Be Good to Green," Professor Green
  15. "PYNK," Janelle Monáe
  16. "Red Room," Offset
  17. "Red," Daniel Merriweather
  18. "Red Lipstick," Rihanna
  19. "White Iverson," Post Malone
  20. "Bodak Yellow," Cardi B

Country Songs With a Color in the Title

"In the twilight glow I see her. Blue eyes cryin' in the rain. - Willie Nelson"
  1. "Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain," Willie Nelson
  2. "Forever in Blue," Chris Isaak
  3. "Blue Bird," Miranda Lambert
  4. "Blue Mesa," Randy Travis
  5. "Blue Skies," Uncle Kracker
  6. "Blue," LeAnn Rimes
  7. "Blue Ain't Your Color," Keith Urban
  8. "Bowling Green," Glen Campbell
  9. "Girl in Green," Blue Rodeo
  10. "Pink Chiffon," Mitchell Torok
  11. "Touch of Pink," Jerry Wallace
  12. "Biff the Friendly Purple Bear," Dick Feller
  13. "Red Light," David Nail
  14. "Bleed Red," Ronnie Dunn
  15. "Like Red on a Rose," Alan Jackson
  16. "Little Red Rodeo," Colin Raye
  17. "Ruby Puts Her Red Dress On," Joel Crouse
  18. "White Lightning," The Cadillac Three
  19. "Yellow Bandana," Faron Young
  20. "Yellow Brick Road," Morgan Frazier

'90s Songs With Colors in the Title

"Blue his house With a blue little window And a blue corvette And everything is blue for him." - Eiffel 65
  1. "Black," Pearl Jam
  2. "Black Hole Sun," Soundgarden
  3. "Black and White," Sarah McLachlan
  4. "Blue (Da Ba Dee)," Eiffel 65
  5. "A Certain Shade of Green," Incubus
  6. "Orange," Metal Molly
  7. "Orange Fell," The Trash Can Sinatras
  8. "Orange Flip," Book of Love
  9. "Pink," Aerosmith
  10. "Pink Triangle," Weezer
  11. "Pink Elephant," Wally Willette
  12. "Pale Purple," Ani DiFranco
  13. "Red Bar," Pearl Jam
  14. "Blood Red River," Beth Orton
  15. "I Saw Red," Warrant
  16. "The Red Shoes," Kate Bush
  17. "Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)," The Offspring
  18. "White Room," Sheryl Crow
  19. "The White Room," Rick Springfield
  20. "Bled White," Elliot Smith
  21. "Forever Yellow Skies," The Cranberries
