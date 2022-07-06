Carlos Santana Collapsed Onstage From This "Serious Medical" Issue

Concertgoers got a shock when they saw Carlos Santana perform in Michigan on Tuesday night. During a concert at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan on July 5, Santana collapsed between songs. Medical staff took to the stage to help the iconic guitarist, but soon after, a venue employee announced to the crowd that the concert was over, due to a "severe medical emergency."

Now, Santana and his team have shared updates of their own about the musician's status. Read on to find out what happened and how Santana is doing now.

Santana collapsed while introducing a song.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Santana was introducing his song "Joy" when he collapsed on stage at the amphitheater 40 miles outside of Detroit. Medical staff were dispatched to help the 74-year-old while a tarp was held up to block the stage, as reported by CNN. Santana left the stage after about 20 minutes. A fan named Alisa Zee told CNN that Santana was conscious and waved at the crowd as he was moved off stage. The remainder of the show was canceled.

"He had just started a song that was about joy and love," Zee told CNN. "He called for healing for the world. It was during that song that he collapsed."

A venue employee asked for prayers.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that after Santana collapsed, a venue staff member announced to the audience, "Ladies and gentlemen as you can see, we have a severe medical emergency. Let's share our prayers … We need it right now … Please send your light and love to this man."

His team explained what caused the medical event.

On Wednesday, July 6, an update with the title "Carlos Overcome with Heat Exhaustion and Dehydration" was shared on the artist's official website.

The statement begins, "Rock Legend Carlos Santana was over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration during a concert Tuesday (July 5) evening in Michigan."

The statement also explains that he was "taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well."

Santana personally thanked fans for their positive thoughts.

Santana's Facebook page features the statement from his website, as well as a more personal message:

"to one and all

thank you for your precious prayers

Cindy and I we are good just taking it easy

forgot to eat and drink water

so i dehydrated and passed out

blessings and miracles to you all"

Cindy is Santana's wife of 12 years, drummer Cindy Blackman Santana.

His next show has been postponed.

The statement on Santana's website explains that his next tour date—scheduled for July 6 at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA—has been postponed and that more information will be available through events company Live Nation. Santana currently has dates for his Miraculous Supernatural 2022 Tour scheduled through August, followed by a series of shows at House of Blues Las Vegas in September and November. His next show is now set to take place on July 8 at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, IN.