This Is the Most Hated Rock Band of All Time, According to Data

We let the numbers do the talking—find out if your favorite band is one other people despise.

By Paul Thompson
February 17, 2021
Music—specifically popular rock music—can have a polarizing effect on listeners. One fan's favorite band is the one another person detests most. As head-scratching as it may be, there are even people who hate the Beatles. That's because art is subjective by nature, so it's difficult to assess with an analytical or mathematical approach. But that didn't stop us from trying to do just that. At Best Life, we set out to use data to determine the most hated rock band of all time.

First, we scoured countless lists, message boards, and articles on the most hated bands to see which groups popped up the most frequently, eventually landing on the 21 bands on this list.

Once we had our list, we looked at five key metrics, from expert opinions to fan surveys. To start, we looked at LA Weekly's list of the top 20 worst bands of all time. Then we turned our attention to Vice's list of the 123 worst musicians of all time. Since the list was not ranked, if a band was on the list, it got points added to its score; if it wasn't, no points were added. Then we looked at the top 21 most overly hated bands according to Ultimate Guitar, a popular music and guitar instruction website. Finally, we used two polls from Ranker, the 102 most overrated bands and the 421 worst rock bands of all time.

We then assigned each metric a weighted value* before running them through our exclusive algorithm to see how each artist scored on our 100-point scale Hated Band Index. Read on to discover which group was deemed the most hated rock band of all time, based on the numbers. And for another kind of art people have strong opinions about, check out The Worst Movie of All Time, According to Critics.

*When a metric didn't apply, we marked it as "N/A" and adjusted the algorithm accordingly so that all bands were ranked fairly and accurately. 

21
Linkin Park

Linkin Park performing in Bucharest, Romania in 2012
PhotoStock10/Shutterstock

LA Weekly's worst bands: N/A

Vice's worst musicians: No

Ultimate Guitar's worst bands: N/A

Ranker's most overrated artists:N/A

Ranker's worst rock bands: 325

Hated Band Index: 0.00

20
Spin Doctors

Chris Barron leads the Spin Doctors at the BottleRock Music Festival in 2014
Sterling Munksgard/Shutterstock

LA Weekly's worst bands: 20

Vice's worst musicians: No

Ultimate Guitar's worst bands:N/A

Ranker's most overrated artists: N/A

Ranker's worst rock bands: 193

Hated Band Index: 17.72

19
Nirvana

Kurt Cobain performing with Nirvana during the MTV Live and Loud: Nirvana Performs Live in 1993
by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc via Getty Images

LA Weekly's worst bands: N/A

Vice's worst musicians: Yes

Ultimate Guitar's worst bands: N/A

Ranker's most overrated artists: 78

Ranker's worst rock bands: 398

Hated Band Index: 26.43

18
Rush

Geed Lee of rock band Rush at the Gibson Amphitheater in 2011
Harmony Gerber/Shutterstock

LA Weekly's worst bands: 9

Vice's worst musicians: Yes

Ultimate Guitar's worst bands: N/A

Ranker's most overrated artists: N/A

Ranker's worst rock bands: 417

Hated Band Index: 40.59

17
Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam performing in 1995
Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo

LA Weekly's worst bands: 7

Vice's worst musicians: Yes

Ultimate Guitar's worst bands: N/A

Ranker's most overrated artists: 90

Ranker's worst rock bands: 311

Hated Band Index: 41.13

16
Oasis

Oasis Liam Gallagher '90s Jokes
Shutterstock

LA Weekly's worst bands: 18

Vice's worst musicians: No

Ultimate Guitar's worst bands: 5

Ranker's most overrated artists: 42

Ranker's worst rock bands: 270

Hated Band Index: 43.51

15
Korn

Korn performing at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan in January 2020
Tony Norkus/Shutterstock

LA Weekly's worst bands: N/A

Vice's worst musicians: No

Ultimate Guitar's worst bands: N/A

Ranker's most overrated artists: 20

Ranker's worst rock bands: 340

Hated Band Index: 46.78

14
Metallica

James Hetfield and Metallica performs at the Rock in Rio Show
A.RICARDO/Shutterstock

LA Weekly's worst bands: N/A

Vice's worst musicians: Yes

Ultimate Guitar's worst bands: 6

Ranker's most overrated artists: N/A

Ranker's worst rock bands: 339

Hated Band Index: 50.51

13
The Doors

Photo of The Doors band in 1970
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

LA Weekly's worst bands: N/A

Vice's worst musicians: Yes

Ultimate Guitar's worst bands: N/A

Ranker's most overrated artists: 100

Ranker's worst rock bands: N/A

Hated Band Index: 50.67

12
Green Day

green day band
Shutterstock

LA Weekly's worst bands: 2

Vice's worst musicians: Yes

Ultimate Guitar's worst bands: 13

Ranker's most overrated artists: N/A

Ranker's worst rock bands: 333

Hated Band Index: 52.56

11
Coldplay

Chris Martin and Coldplay performing at the final night of X Factor Italy in 2016
Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock

LA Weekly's worst bands: N/A

Vice's worst musicians: No

Ultimate Guitar's worst bands: 12

Ranker's most overrated artists: 36

Ranker's worst rock bands: 158

Hated Band Index: 55.65

10
Dave Matthews Band

Dave Matthews Band performing in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2019
Photocarioca/Shutterstock

LA Weekly's worst bands: 1

Vice's worst musicians: No

Ultimate Guitar's worst bands: 16

Ranker's most overrated artists: 22

Ranker's worst rock bands: 202

Hated Band Index: 56.44

9
Kiss

KISS performing at the Van Andel Arena in 2019
Tony Norkus/Shutterstock

LA Weekly's worst bands: N/A

Vice's worst musicians: Yes

Ultimate Guitar's worst bands: 10

Ranker's most overrated artists: N/A

Ranker's worst rock bands: 205

Hated Band Index: 58.54

8
Radiohead

thom yorke playing guitar on stage during a radiohead set
Shutterstock

LA Weekly's worst bands: N/A

Vice's worst musicians: Yes

Ultimate Guitar's worst bands: N/A

Ranker's most overrated artists: 80

Ranker's worst rock bands: N/A

Hated Band Index: 66.54

7
Phish

Phish band performing at an exclusive concert for SiriusXM and Pandora listeners in 2019
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

LA Weekly's worst bands: 17

Vice's worst musicians: Yes

Ultimate Guitar's worst bands: N/A

Ranker's most overrated artists: N/A

Ranker's worst rock bands: 103

Hated Band Index: 68.50

6
Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan, live music
Shutterstock

LA Weekly's worst bands: N/A

Vice's worst musicians: Yes

Ultimate Guitar's worst bands: N/A

Ranker's most overrated artists: 85

Ranker's worst rock bands: 79

Hated Band Index: 73.65

5
Mumford and Sons

Mumford and Sons performing at the Barclay Center in 2013
Marc D Birnbach/Shutterstock

LA Weekly's worst bands: N/A

Vice's worst musicians: No

Ultimate Guitar's worst bands: N/A

Ranker's most overrated artists: 17

Ranker's worst rock bands: 183

Hated Band Index: 74.29

4
U2

U2
Shutterstock

LA Weekly's worst bands: N/A

Vice's worst musicians: Yes

Ultimate Guitar's worst bands: 7

Ranker's most overrated artists: 34

Ranker's worst rock bands: 229

Hated Band Index: 75.46

3
Creed

Creed performing at the Thunder Valley Casino Resort in 2012
Randy Miramontez/Shutterstock

LA Weekly's worst bands: N/A

Vice's worst musicians: No

Ultimate Guitar's worst bands: 4

Ranker's most overrated artists: N/A

Ranker's worst rock bands: 94

Hated Band Index: 89.46

2
Limp Bizkit

Limp Bizkit performing at the Rock'n Coke event in 2011
bahadir aydin/Shutterstock

LA Weekly's worst bands: N/A

Vice's worst musicians: No

Ultimate Guitar's worst bands: 2

Ranker's most overrated artists: N/A

Ranker's worst rock bands: 101

Hated Band Index: 96.79

1
Nickelback

Band members of Nickelback at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas in 2018
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LA Weekly's worst bands: N/A

Vice's worst musicians: No

Ultimate Guitar's worst bands: 1

Ranker's most overrated artists: N/A

Ranker's worst rock bands: 106

Hated Band Index: 99.99

