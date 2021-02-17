This Is the Most Hated Rock Band of All Time, According to Data

Music—specifically popular rock music—can have a polarizing effect on listeners. One fan's favorite band is the one another person detests most. As head-scratching as it may be, there are even people who hate the Beatles. That's because art is subjective by nature, so it's difficult to assess with an analytical or mathematical approach. But that didn't stop us from trying to do just that. At Best Life, we set out to use data to determine the most hated rock band of all time.

First, we scoured countless lists, message boards, and articles on the most hated bands to see which groups popped up the most frequently, eventually landing on the 21 bands on this list.

Once we had our list, we looked at five key metrics, from expert opinions to fan surveys. To start, we looked at LA Weekly's list of the top 20 worst bands of all time. Then we turned our attention to Vice's list of the 123 worst musicians of all time. Since the list was not ranked, if a band was on the list, it got points added to its score; if it wasn't, no points were added. Then we looked at the top 21 most overly hated bands according to Ultimate Guitar, a popular music and guitar instruction website. Finally, we used two polls from Ranker, the 102 most overrated bands and the 421 worst rock bands of all time.

We then assigned each metric a weighted value* before running them through our exclusive algorithm to see how each artist scored on our 100-point scale Hated Band Index. Read on to discover which group was deemed the most hated rock band of all time, based on the numbers. And for another kind of art people have strong opinions about, check out The Worst Movie of All Time, According to Critics.

*When a metric didn't apply, we marked it as "N/A" and adjusted the algorithm accordingly so that all bands were ranked fairly and accurately.

21 Linkin Park

LA Weekly's worst bands: N/A

Vice's worst musicians: No

Ultimate Guitar's worst bands: N/A

Ranker's most overrated artists:N/A

Ranker's worst rock bands: 325

Hated Band Index: 0.00

20 Spin Doctors

LA Weekly's worst bands: 20

Vice's worst musicians: No

Ultimate Guitar's worst bands:N/A

Ranker's most overrated artists: N/A

Ranker's worst rock bands: 193

Hated Band Index: 17.72

19 Nirvana

LA Weekly's worst bands: N/A

Vice's worst musicians: Yes

Ultimate Guitar's worst bands: N/A

Ranker's most overrated artists: 78

Ranker's worst rock bands: 398

Hated Band Index: 26.43

And for more entertainment people are delighted to detest, The Most Hated TV Couples of All Time.

18 Rush

LA Weekly's worst bands: 9

Vice's worst musicians: Yes

Ultimate Guitar's worst bands: N/A

Ranker's most overrated artists: N/A

Ranker's worst rock bands: 417

Hated Band Index: 40.59

17 Pearl Jam

LA Weekly's worst bands: 7

Vice's worst musicians: Yes

Ultimate Guitar's worst bands: N/A

Ranker's most overrated artists: 90

Ranker's worst rock bands: 311

Hated Band Index: 41.13

16 Oasis

LA Weekly's worst bands: 18

Vice's worst musicians: No

Ultimate Guitar's worst bands: 5

Ranker's most overrated artists: 42

Ranker's worst rock bands: 270

Hated Band Index: 43.51

15 Korn

LA Weekly's worst bands: N/A

Vice's worst musicians: No

Ultimate Guitar's worst bands: N/A

Ranker's most overrated artists: 20

Ranker's worst rock bands: 340

Hated Band Index: 46.78

14 Metallica

LA Weekly's worst bands: N/A

Vice's worst musicians: Yes

Ultimate Guitar's worst bands: 6

Ranker's most overrated artists: N/A

Ranker's worst rock bands: 339

Hated Band Index: 50.51

13 The Doors

LA Weekly's worst bands: N/A

Vice's worst musicians: Yes

Ultimate Guitar's worst bands: N/A

Ranker's most overrated artists: 100

Ranker's worst rock bands: N/A

Hated Band Index: 50.67

12 Green Day

LA Weekly's worst bands: 2

Vice's worst musicians: Yes

Ultimate Guitar's worst bands: 13

Ranker's most overrated artists: N/A

Ranker's worst rock bands: 333

Hated Band Index: 52.56

11 Coldplay

LA Weekly's worst bands: N/A

Vice's worst musicians: No

Ultimate Guitar's worst bands: 12

Ranker's most overrated artists: 36

Ranker's worst rock bands: 158

Hated Band Index: 55.65

And for proof that people have just as strong of an opinion about where they eat, This Is the Most Hated Restaurant Chain in America.

10 Dave Matthews Band

LA Weekly's worst bands: 1

Vice's worst musicians: No

Ultimate Guitar's worst bands: 16

Ranker's most overrated artists: 22

Ranker's worst rock bands: 202

Hated Band Index: 56.44

9 Kiss

LA Weekly's worst bands: N/A

Vice's worst musicians: Yes

Ultimate Guitar's worst bands: 10

Ranker's most overrated artists: N/A

Ranker's worst rock bands: 205

Hated Band Index: 58.54

8 Radiohead

LA Weekly's worst bands: N/A

Vice's worst musicians: Yes

Ultimate Guitar's worst bands: N/A

Ranker's most overrated artists: 80

Ranker's worst rock bands: N/A

Hated Band Index: 66.54

7 Phish

LA Weekly's worst bands: 17

Vice's worst musicians: Yes

Ultimate Guitar's worst bands: N/A

Ranker's most overrated artists: N/A

Ranker's worst rock bands: 103

Hated Band Index: 68.50

6 Bob Dylan

LA Weekly's worst bands: N/A

Vice's worst musicians: Yes

Ultimate Guitar's worst bands: N/A

Ranker's most overrated artists: 85

Ranker's worst rock bands: 79

Hated Band Index: 73.65

And for more exclusive rankings sent to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

5 Mumford and Sons

LA Weekly's worst bands: N/A

Vice's worst musicians: No

Ultimate Guitar's worst bands: N/A

Ranker's most overrated artists: 17

Ranker's worst rock bands: 183

Hated Band Index: 74.29

4 U2

LA Weekly's worst bands: N/A

Vice's worst musicians: Yes

Ultimate Guitar's worst bands: 7

Ranker's most overrated artists: 34

Ranker's worst rock bands: 229

Hated Band Index: 75.46

3 Creed

LA Weekly's worst bands: N/A

Vice's worst musicians: No

Ultimate Guitar's worst bands: 4

Ranker's most overrated artists: N/A

Ranker's worst rock bands: 94

Hated Band Index: 89.46

2 Limp Bizkit

LA Weekly's worst bands: N/A

Vice's worst musicians: No

Ultimate Guitar's worst bands: 2

Ranker's most overrated artists: N/A

Ranker's worst rock bands: 101

Hated Band Index: 96.79

1 Nickelback

LA Weekly's worst bands: N/A

Vice's worst musicians: No

Ultimate Guitar's worst bands: 1

Ranker's most overrated artists: N/A

Ranker's worst rock bands: 106

Hated Band Index: 99.99

And for the metropolitan areas of the U.S. people like the least, This Is the Most Hated City in America.