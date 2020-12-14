Smarter Living

This Is the Most Hated City in America

This major metropolis is scorned by outsiders and residents alike.

By V.S. Wells
December 14, 2020
Quick: what's your favorite city in America? Maybe it's your hometown, which you loved so much you never even left. Maybe it's the city where you went to college, or a place you've always dreamed of visiting but haven't made it to yet. Naming your favorite city probably isn't too much of a head scratcher, but what about the city you hate the most? Yes, hate is a strong word, especially in our current divisive times. But the fact is, cities get a lot of hate; you don't even need to ask a New Yorker what they really think about Boston! And long-lasting sports rivalries aside, some cities tend to draw ire from visitors in general, whether it's because of the attitude of their inhabitants, how dirty they are, poor public transportation, or some other factors. At Best Life, we were determined to find out America's most hated city overall.

To begin, we narrowed our list down to the 100 biggest cities to find their place on our favorability scale. We examined how often and where exactly these cities appeared on four of the most recent and comprehensive "favorite city" surveys: a 2009 Pew survey, a 2016 Travel and Leisure ranking of rudest cities, and two 2017 Travel and Leisure polls that measured the most underrated city and the nation's favorite city. That left us with a list of 44 contenders. We combined the scores of these polls into a favorability scale, measuring how positively or negatively people felt about the cities—the lower the score, the more hated the city. (Some were even below 0.)

Then we used Gallup-Sharecare's most recently published city wellbeing index, which ranked 186 metro areas on their community happiness. We also factored in another recent Gallup-Sharecare poll, which directly asked residents how many of them were proud of their city.

Lastly, we measured the 10-year population change in each city from 2010 to 2019 using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, comparing it to the national population increase of 6.1 percent. That tells us which cities grew more than the U.S. as a whole—and which saw more people move away. We then assigned each of these four metrics a weighted value and ran them through our exclusive algorithm to see how each city scored on our Hate Index.

The results are mixed, with both the most- and least- hated cities situated in the Midwest. And Los Angeles came out with the lowest score on the favorability scale, but scored higher marks in community well-being and population growth. Read on to discover the most hated city in the U.S., and find out where your nearest urban locale falls in the mix. And for the state that gets the most hate, check out The Most Hated State in America.

Read the original article on Best Life.

44
Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota skyline
Shutterstock/Real Window Creative

Community well-being rank: 43

Residents who are proud of their city: 67.6 percent

Population change since 2010: +12.29 percent

Favorability scale: 7.0

Hate Index Score: 0.00

43
Fort Worth, Texas

cityscape photo of courthouse building and illuminated street in Forth Worth, Texas
iStock

Community well-being rank: 59

Residents who are proud of their city: 66.3 percent

Population change since 2010: +22.72 percent

Favorability scale: 5.5

Hate Index Score: 0.56

42
St. Paul, Minnesota

cityscape photo of downtown St. Paul, Minnesota at sunset
iStock

Community well-being rank: 43

Residents who are proud of their city: 67.6 percent

Population change since 2010: +8.08 percent

Favorability scale: 7.0

Hate Index Score: 3.84

41
San Diego, California

cityscape photo of downtown San Diego, California
iStock

Community well-being rank: 39

Residents who are proud of their city: 67.1 percent

Population change since 2010: +8.91 percent

Favorability scale: 6.1

Hate Index Score: 5.84

40
Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado
Shutterstock

Community well-being rank: 55

Residents who are proud of their city: 68.1 percent

Population change since 2010: +21.17 percent

Favorability scale: 2.1

Hate Index Score: 8.99

39
Portland, Oregon

cityscape photo of bridge above lake and building in Portland, Oregon at night
Shutterstock

Community well-being rank: 17

Residents who are proud of their city: 64.7 percent

Population change since 2010: +12.16 percent

Favorability scale: 3.4

Hate Index Score: 10.93

38
San Fransisco, California

A high angle view of San Francisco's business district on a sunny day.
iStock

Community well-being rank: 73

Residents who are proud of their city: 64.0 percent

Population change since 2010: +9.48 percent

Favorability scale: 7.1

Hate Index Score: 13.99

37
Nashville, Tennessee

nashville tennessee neon lights at night
Shutterstock

Community well-being rank: 34

Residents who are proud of their city: 65.9 percent

Population change since 2010: +11.58 percent

Favorability scale: 2.1

Hate Index Score: 16.97

36
Indianapolis, Indiana

the Monument Circle and downtown area of Indianapolis, Indiana at night
Shutterstock

Community well-being rank: 109

Residents who are proud of their city: 61.8 percent

Population change since 2010: +61.8 percent

Favorability scale: 10.3

Hate Index Score: 17.33

35
Washington, D.C.

cityscape photo of Washington, DC at dusk
Shutterstock

Community well-being rank: 76

Residents who are proud of their city: 65.8 percent

Population change since 2010: +17.29 percent

Favorability scale: 2.1

Hate Index Score: 20.45

34
San Antonio, Texas

city skyline of San Antonio, Texas at dusk
iStock

Community well-being rank: 36

Residents who are proud of their city: 66.7 percent

Population change since 2010: +16.56 percent

Favorability scale: -1.4

Hate Index Score: 22.64

33
Orlando, Florida

cityscape photo of the downtown area of Orlando, Florida
Shutterstock

Community well-being rank: 77

Residents who are proud of their city: 64.3 percent

Population change since 2010: +20.62 percent

Favorability scale: -0.1

Hate Index Score: 27.13

32
Seattle, Washington

Pier 66 at dusk in downtown Seattle, Washington
Shutterstock

Community well-being rank: 105

Residents who are proud of their city: 63.2 percent

Population change since 2010: +23.83 percent

Favorability scale: 0.9

Hate Index Score: 28.47

31
Buffalo, New York

waterfront and city skyline of Buffalo, New York at dusk
iStock

Community well-being rank: 123

Residents who are proud of their city: 58.6 percent

Population change since 2010: -2.31 percent

Favorability scale: 11.5

Hate Index Score: 29.62

30
Louisville, Kentucky

city skyline of downtown Louisville, Kentucky
Shutterstock

Community well-being rank: 102

Residents who are proud of their city: 65.6 percent

Population change since 2010: +3.40 percent

Favorability scale: 4.5

Hate Index Score: 31.20

29
Kansas City, Missouri

cityscape photo of downtown Kansas City, Missouri
Shutterstock

Community well-being rank: 80

Residents who are proud of their city: 65.8 percent

Population change since 2010: +7.73 percent

Favorability scale: 1.5

Hate Index Score: 31.97

28
Tampa, Florida

tampa florida skyline
Shutterstock

Community well-being rank: 79

Residents who are proud of their city: 60.7 percent

Population change since 2010: +19.06 percent

Favorability scale: -0.1

Hate Index Score: 34.67

27
Norfolk, Virginia

cityscape photo of buildings next to and boats on a lake in Norfolk, Virginia
Shutterstock

Community well-being rank: 159

Residents who are proud of their city: 56.4 percent

Population change since 2010: -0.03 percent

Favorability scale: 12.3

Hate Index Score: 35.98

26
Columbus, Ohio

cityscape photo of downtown Columbus, Ohio
iStock

Community well-being rank: 103

Residents who are proud of their city: 62.2 percent

Population change since 2010: +14.17 percent

Favorability scale: -0.3

Hate Index Score: 42.03

25
Houston, Texas

city skyline of Houston, Texas at dusk
Shutterstock

Community well-being rank: 74

Residents who are proud of their city: 65.3 percent

Population change since 2010: +10.52 percent

Favorability scale: -2.9

Hate Index Score: 42.85

24
Scottsdale, Arizona

cityscape photo of downtown Scottsdale, Arizona at night
iStock

Community well-being rank: 67

Residents who are proud of their city: 62.7 percent

Population change since 2010: +18.72 percent

Favorability scale: -4.9

Hate Index Score: 44.42

23
Atlanta, Georgia

cityscape photo of Atlanta, Georgia at dusk
Shutterstock

Community well-being rank: 116

Residents who are proud of their city: 62.3 percent

Population change since 2010: +20.67 percent

Favorability scale: -2.1

Hate Index Score: 44.53

22
New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana skyline
Shutterstock

Community well-being rank: 173

Residents who are proud of their city: 61.3 percent

Population change since 2010: +13.47 percent

Favorability scale: 3.6

Hate Index Score: 46.06

21
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

city skyline of and boar crossing river in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
iStock

Community well-being rank: 69

Residents who are proud of their city: 61.4 percent

Population change since 2010: -1.77 percent

Favorability scale: 1.3

Hate Index Score: 46.17

20
Phoenix, Arizona

downtown phoenix arizona
Shutterstock

Community well-being rank: 67

Residents who are proud of their city: 62.7 percent

Population change since 2010: +16.28 percent

Favorability scale: -5.3

Hate Index Score: 47.83

19
Sacramento, California

cityscape photo of highway, bridge, and buildings in downtown Sacramento, California
iStock

Community well-being rank: 96

Residents who are proud of their city: 61.7 percent

Population change since 2010: +10.10 percent

Favorability scale: -1.4

Hate Index Score: 48.67

18
Milwaukee, Wisconsin

milwaukee wisconsin skyline
Shutterstock

Community well-being rank: 124

Residents who are proud of their city: 62.5 percent

Population change since 2010: -0.79 percent

Favorability scale: 2.8

Hate Index Score: 49.96

17
Charlotte, North Carolina

charlotte north carolina city park and skyline
Shutterstock

Community well-being rank: 62

Residents who are proud of their city: 66.3 percent

Population change since 2010: +21.09 percent

Favorability scale: -10.1

Hate Index Score: 52.15

16
Boston, Massachusetts

cityscape photos of buildings and shops in Quincy Market in Boston, Massachusetts at twilight
Shutterstock

Community well-being rank: 51

Residents who are proud of their city: 67.0 percent

Population change since 2010: +12.14 percent

Favorability scale: -9.1

Hate Index Score: 53.79

15
Cleveland, Ohio

city skyline on the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland, Ohio at dusk
Shutterstock

Community well-being rank: 138

Residents who are proud of their city: 58.8 percent

Population change since 2010: -3.98 percent

Favorability scale: 5.0

Hate Index Score: 54.48

14
Chicago, Illinois

the downtown area and bean in Chicago, Illinois
Shutterstock

Community well-being rank: 146

Residents who are proud of their city: 58.5 percent

Population change since 2010: -0.06 percent

Favorability scale: 4.4

Hate Index Score: 54.97

13
Cincinnati, Ohio

cityscape photo of Roebling Suspension Bridge in and skyline of Cincinnati, Ohio
iStock

Community well-being rank: 111

Residents who are proud of their city: 60.1 percent

Population change since 2010: +2.36 percent

Favorability scale: -0.5

Hate Index Score: 58.55

12
Dallas, Texas

city skyline of Dallas, Texas at dusk
iStock

Community well-being rank: 59

Residents who are proud of their city: 66.3 percent

Population change since 2010: +12.17 percent

Favorability scale: -9.9

Hate Index Score: 58.88

11
Tucson, Arizona

The skyline of Tucson, Arizona with cacti in the foreground
iStock

Community well-being rank: 132

Residents who are proud of their city: 58.1 percent

Population change since 2010: +5.38 percent

Favorability scale: 0.3

Hate Index Score: 60.87

10
Miami, Florida

cityscape photo of Miami, Florida from above
Shutterstock

Community well-being rank: 70

Residents who are proud of their city: 63.3 percent

Population change since 2010: +17.15 percent

Favorability scale: -10.6

Hate Index Score: 63.72

9
Riverside, California

cityscape photo of Riverside, California at sunset
iStock

Community well-being rank: 152

Residents who are proud of their city: 59.6 percent

Population change since 2010: +9.05 percent

Favorability scale: -2.9

Hate Index Score: 69.11

8
Colorado Springs, Colorado

cityscape photo of buildings and tress in Colorado Springs, Colorado at sunset
Shutterstock

Community well-being rank: 68

Residents who are proud of their city: 62.4 percent

Population change since 2010: +14.84 percent

Favorability scale: -11.4

Hate Index Score: 69.22

7
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

city skyline and the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at dusk
Shutterstock

Community well-being rank: 150

Residents who are proud of their city: 58.4 percent

Population change since 2010: +3.80 percent

Favorability scale: -1.8

Hate Index Score: 71.83

6
New York, New York

city skyline of and Water of New York Harbor in New York, NY
iStock

Community well-being rank: 110

Residents who are proud of their city: 59.7 percent

Population change since 2010: +1.98 percent

Favorability scale: -5.9

Hate Index Score: 76.36

5
St. Louis, Missouri

cityscape photo of St. Louis, Missouri at dusk
Shutterstock

Community well-being rank: 137

Residents who are proud of their city: 60.3 percent

Population change since 2010: -5.86 percent

Favorability scale: -4.1

Hate Index Score: 82.50

4
Los Angeles, California

hollywood sign in Los Angeles, California
Shutterstock

Community well-being rank: 99

Residents who are proud of their city: 63.2 percent

Population change since 2010: +4.93 percent

Favorability scale: -11.6

Hate Index Score: 84.08

3
Baltimore, Maryland

city skyline of the Washington Monument and downtown Baltimore, Maryland at dusk
Shutterstock

Community well-being rank: 174

Residents who are proud of their city: 57.3 percent

Population change since 2010: -4.42 percent

Favorability scale: -3.6

Hate Index Score: 91.89

2
Las Vegas, Nevada

cityscape photos of building, casinos, and streets in Las Vegas, Nevada at night
Shutterstock

Community well-being rank: 169

Residents who are proud of their city: 58.4 percent

Population change since 2010: +11.57 percent

Favorability scale: -9.1

Hate Index Score: 91.96

1
Detroit, Michigan

city skyline of buildings in downtown Detroit, Michigan at twilight
Shutterstock

Community well-being rank: 142

Residents who are proud of their city: 59.3 percent

Population change since 2010: -6.13 percent

Favorability scale: -8.8

Hate Index Score: 100.00

