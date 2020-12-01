This Is the Most Dishonest State in America
Fraud, cybercrime, and identity theft run rampant in this dishonest state.
According to research by the University of Massachusetts, 60 percent of people tell at least one lie in any given 10-minute conversation, and most tell two or three. And while deceit and dishonesty know no significant geographic limitations, some parts of the United States experience higher rates of fraud, identity theft, and cybercrime than others. None of the 50 states embodies true honesty, but some definitely do a better job of it than others. So, we at Best Life took it upon ourselves to determine the most dishonest state in America.
We compared a series of data on fraud, identity theft, cybercrime, and state integrity policies. For each state, we looked at the most recent data from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on the number of fraud reports filed per 100,000 residents. These include imposter scams, online shopping and review schemes, counterfeit checks, home repair scams, and more. We also used the FTC's number of identity theft reports per 100,000 people in each state. Identify theft includes credit card fraud, bank fraud, and similar violations.
Next, we examined the most recent data from the FBI showing the number of cybercrime victims per 100,000 residents of each state. Then, we factored in the latest available data from the State Integrity Investigation conducted by the nonprofit, nonpartisan Center for Public Integrity. The study graded each state's government on its "transparency, accountability, and anti-corruption mechanisms." Just three states—California, Connecticut, and Alaska—scored higher than a D+. And not one state received an A or B grade.
We then gave all four metrics a weighted value and ran them through our exclusive algorithm to determine how each state scored on our 100-point scale Dishonesty Index. According to our analysis, the East Coast must have missed the memo about honesty being the best policy. Wondering where your home state falls in the mix? Read on to discover that, and to find out the most dishonest state in the country. And for the place where you'll find the least number of social butterflies, This Is the Loneliest State in America.
50
Nebraska
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 476
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 68
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 70
Integrity grade: D+
Dishonesty Index Score: 0.00
49
Kentucky
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 529
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 67
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 69
Integrity grade: D+
Dishonesty Index Score: 2.49
48
North Dakota
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 377
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 59
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 64
Integrity grade: D-
Dishonesty Index Score: 8.38
47
Hawaii
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 497
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 95
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 99
Integrity grade: D+
Dishonesty Index Score: 10.92
46
West Virginia
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 564
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 59
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 68
Integrity grade: D
Dishonesty Index Score: 11.23
45
South Dakota
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 366
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 47
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 53
Integrity grade: F
Dishonesty Index Score: 11.91
44
Rhode Island
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 547
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 108
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 95
Integrity grade: D+
Dishonesty Index Score: 14.12
43
Alaska
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 502
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 73
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 198
Integrity grade: C
Dishonesty Index Score: 15.68
42
Ohio
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 624
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 118
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 80
Integrity grade: D+
Dishonesty Index Score: 15.85
41
Massachusetts
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 553
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 125
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 94
Integrity grade: D+
Dishonesty Index Score: 16.12
40
Montana
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 571
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 67
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 90
Integrity grade: D
Dishonesty Index Score: 17.63
39
Vermont
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 495
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 54
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 80
Integrity grade: D-
Dishonesty Index Score: 17.82
38
Connecticut
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 623
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 128
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 124
Integrity grade: C-
Dishonesty Index Score: 19.13
37
Iowa
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 474
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 61
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 161
Integrity grade: D+
Dishonesty Index Score: 20.29
36
Illinois
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 585
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 182
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 82
Integrity grade: D+
Dishonesty Index Score: 21.46
35
Alabama
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 613
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 173
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 84
Integrity grade: D+
Dishonesty Index Score: 22.40
34
Minnesota
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 539
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 80
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 78
Integrity grade: D-
Dishonesty Index Score: 22.64
33
Wisconsin
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 544
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 86
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 110
Integrity grade: D
Dishonesty Index Score: 22.98
32
Idaho
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 539
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 81
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 83
Integrity grade: D-
Dishonesty Index Score: 23.91
31
Mississippi
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 504
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 158
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 56
Integrity grade: D-
Dishonesty Index Score: 24.45
30
Maine
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 527
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 60
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 65
Integrity grade: F
Dishonesty Index Score: 24.74
29
Arkansas
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 509
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 150
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 66
Integrity grade: D-
Dishonesty Index Score: 26.14
28
Oklahoma
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 475
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 94
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 73
Integrity grade: F
Dishonesty Index Score: 27.66
27
Kansas
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 544
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 78
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 68
Integrity grade: F
Dishonesty Index Score: 28.38
26
Wyoming
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 481
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 55
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 95
Integrity grade: F
Dishonesty Index Score: 28.70
25
Tennessee
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 636
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 158
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 82
Integrity grade: D
Dishonesty Index Score: 29.49
24
New Hampshire
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 623
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 96
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 85
Integrity grade: D-
Dishonesty Index Score: 30.53
23
New Mexico
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 570
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 100
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 97
Integrity grade: D-
Dishonesty Index Score: 30.96
22
North Carolina
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 649
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 179
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 78
Integrity grade: D
Dishonesty Index Score: 31.63
21
California
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 616
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 257
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 127
Integrity grade: C-
Dishonesty Index Score: 34.00
20
Missouri
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 650
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 121
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 83
Integrity grade: D-
Dishonesty Index Score: 34.33
19
Washington
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 658
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 94
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 172
Integrity grade: D+
Dishonesty Index Score: 36.35
18
Utah
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 545
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 149
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 103
Integrity grade: D-
Dishonesty Index Score: 36.54
17
Colorado
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 673
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 110
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 168
Integrity grade: D+
Dishonesty Index Score: 38.03
16
Arizona
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 711
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 150
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 107
Integrity grade: D
Dishonesty Index Score: 38.39
15
Indiana
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 517
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 95
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 145
Integrity grade: D-
Dishonesty Index Score: 38.74
14
Michigan
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 557
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 135
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 83
Integrity grade: F
Dishonesty Index Score: 38.97
13
New Jersey
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 638
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 205
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 102
Integrity grade: D
Dishonesty Index Score: 39.55
12
Virginia
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 672
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 121
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 137
Integrity grade: D
Dishonesty Index Score: 40.03
11
South Carolina
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 662
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 213
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 88
Integrity grade: D-
Dishonesty Index Score: 46.50
10
Pennsylvania
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 635
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 163
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 85
Integrity grade: F
Dishonesty Index Score: 46.75
9
Louisiana
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 534
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 227
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 82
Integrity grade: F
Dishonesty Index Score: 47.91
8
New York
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 656
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 186
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 110
Integrity grade: D-
Dishonesty Index Score: 48.26
7
Oregon
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 685
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 96
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 114
Integrity grade: F
Dishonesty Index Score: 48.60
6
Texas
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 597
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 256
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 94
Integrity grade: D-
Dishonesty Index Score: 49.30
5
Maryland
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 770
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 210
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 194
Integrity grade: D
Dishonesty Index Score: 68.54
4
Delaware
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 820
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 226
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 109
Integrity grade: F
Dishonesty Index Score: 69.29
3
Georgia
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 752
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 427
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 85
Integrity grade: D-
Dishonesty Index Score: 74.73
2
Florida
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 835
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 304
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 127
Integrity grade: D-
Dishonesty Index Score: 75.05
1
Nevada
Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 905
Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 256
Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 207
Integrity grade: F
Dishonesty Index Score: 100.00
