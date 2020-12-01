This Is the Most Dishonest State in America

According to research by the University of Massachusetts, 60 percent of people tell at least one lie in any given 10-minute conversation, and most tell two or three. And while deceit and dishonesty know no significant geographic limitations, some parts of the United States experience higher rates of fraud, identity theft, and cybercrime than others. None of the 50 states embodies true honesty, but some definitely do a better job of it than others. So, we at Best Life took it upon ourselves to determine the most dishonest state in America.

We compared a series of data on fraud, identity theft, cybercrime, and state integrity policies. For each state, we looked at the most recent data from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on the number of fraud reports filed per 100,000 residents. These include imposter scams, online shopping and review schemes, counterfeit checks, home repair scams, and more. We also used the FTC's number of identity theft reports per 100,000 people in each state. Identify theft includes credit card fraud, bank fraud, and similar violations.

Next, we examined the most recent data from the FBI showing the number of cybercrime victims per 100,000 residents of each state. Then, we factored in the latest available data from the State Integrity Investigation conducted by the nonprofit, nonpartisan Center for Public Integrity. The study graded each state's government on its "transparency, accountability, and anti-corruption mechanisms." Just three states—California, Connecticut, and Alaska—scored higher than a D+. And not one state received an A or B grade.

We then gave all four metrics a weighted value and ran them through our exclusive algorithm to determine how each state scored on our 100-point scale Dishonesty Index. According to our analysis, the East Coast must have missed the memo about honesty being the best policy. Wondering where your home state falls in the mix? Read on to discover that, and to find out the most dishonest state in the country. And for the place where you'll find the least number of social butterflies, This Is the Loneliest State in America.

Read the original article on Best Life.

50 Nebraska

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 476

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 68

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 70

Integrity grade: D+

Dishonesty Index Score: 0.00

49 Kentucky

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 529

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 67

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 69

Integrity grade: D+

Dishonesty Index Score: 2.49

48 North Dakota

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 377

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 59

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 64

Integrity grade: D-

Dishonesty Index Score: 8.38

47 Hawaii

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 497

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 95

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 99

Integrity grade: D+

Dishonesty Index Score: 10.92

46 West Virginia

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 564

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 59

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 68

Integrity grade: D

Dishonesty Index Score: 11.23

45 South Dakota

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 366

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 47

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 53

Integrity grade: F

Dishonesty Index Score: 11.91

44 Rhode Island

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 547

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 108

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 95

Integrity grade: D+

Dishonesty Index Score: 14.12

43 Alaska

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 502

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 73

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 198

Integrity grade: C

Dishonesty Index Score: 15.68

42 Ohio

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 624

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 118

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 80

Integrity grade: D+

Dishonesty Index Score: 15.85

41 Massachusetts

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 553

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 125

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 94

Integrity grade: D+

Dishonesty Index Score: 16.12

40 Montana

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 571

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 67

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 90

Integrity grade: D

Dishonesty Index Score: 17.63

39 Vermont

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 495

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 54

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 80

Integrity grade: D-

Dishonesty Index Score: 17.82

38 Connecticut

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 623

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 128

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 124

Integrity grade: C-

Dishonesty Index Score: 19.13

37 Iowa

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 474

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 61

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 161

Integrity grade: D+

Dishonesty Index Score: 20.29

36 Illinois

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 585

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 182

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 82

Integrity grade: D+

Dishonesty Index Score: 21.46

35 Alabama

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 613

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 173

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 84

Integrity grade: D+

Dishonesty Index Score: 22.40

34 Minnesota

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 539

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 80

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 78

Integrity grade: D-

Dishonesty Index Score: 22.64

33 Wisconsin

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 544

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 86

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 110

Integrity grade: D

Dishonesty Index Score: 22.98

32 Idaho

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 539

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 81

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 83

Integrity grade: D-

Dishonesty Index Score: 23.91

31 Mississippi

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 504

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 158

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 56

Integrity grade: D-

Dishonesty Index Score: 24.45

30 Maine

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 527

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 60

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 65

Integrity grade: F

Dishonesty Index Score: 24.74

29 Arkansas

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 509

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 150

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 66

Integrity grade: D-

Dishonesty Index Score: 26.14

28 Oklahoma

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 475

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 94

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 73

Integrity grade: F

Dishonesty Index Score: 27.66

27 Kansas

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 544

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 78

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 68

Integrity grade: F

Dishonesty Index Score: 28.38

26 Wyoming

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 481

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 55

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 95

Integrity grade: F

Dishonesty Index Score: 28.70

25 Tennessee

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 636

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 158

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 82

Integrity grade: D

Dishonesty Index Score: 29.49

24 New Hampshire

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 623

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 96

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 85

Integrity grade: D-

Dishonesty Index Score: 30.53

23 New Mexico

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 570

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 100

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 97

Integrity grade: D-

Dishonesty Index Score: 30.96

22 North Carolina

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 649

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 179

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 78

Integrity grade: D

Dishonesty Index Score: 31.63

21 California

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 616

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 257

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 127

Integrity grade: C-

Dishonesty Index Score: 34.00

And for the place with the friskiest residents, This Is the Most Promiscuous State in America.

20 Missouri

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 650

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 121

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 83

Integrity grade: D-

Dishonesty Index Score: 34.33

19 Washington

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 658

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 94

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 172

Integrity grade: D+

Dishonesty Index Score: 36.35

18 Utah

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 545

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 149

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 103

Integrity grade: D-

Dishonesty Index Score: 36.54

17 Colorado

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 673

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 110

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 168

Integrity grade: D+

Dishonesty Index Score: 38.03

16 Arizona

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 711

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 150

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 107

Integrity grade: D

Dishonesty Index Score: 38.39

15 Indiana

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 517

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 95

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 145

Integrity grade: D-

Dishonesty Index Score: 38.74

14 Michigan

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 557

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 135

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 83

Integrity grade: F

Dishonesty Index Score: 38.97

13 New Jersey

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 638

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 205

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 102

Integrity grade: D

Dishonesty Index Score: 39.55

12 Virginia

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 672

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 121

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 137

Integrity grade: D

Dishonesty Index Score: 40.03

11 South Carolina

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 662

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 213

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 88

Integrity grade: D-

Dishonesty Index Score: 46.50

10 Pennsylvania

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 635

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 163

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 85

Integrity grade: F

Dishonesty Index Score: 46.75

9 Louisiana

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 534

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 227

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 82

Integrity grade: F

Dishonesty Index Score: 47.91

8 New York

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 656

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 186

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 110

Integrity grade: D-

Dishonesty Index Score: 48.26

And for more Best Life rankings delivered to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

7 Oregon

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 685

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 96

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 114

Integrity grade: F

Dishonesty Index Score: 48.60

6 Texas

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 597

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 256

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 94

Integrity grade: D-

Dishonesty Index Score: 49.30

And to find out where in the U.S. people have the worst manners, This Is the Rudest State in America.

5 Maryland

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 770

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 210

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 194

Integrity grade: D

Dishonesty Index Score: 68.54

4 Delaware

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 820

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 226

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 109

Integrity grade: F

Dishonesty Index Score: 69.29

3 Georgia

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 752

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 427

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 85

Integrity grade: D-

Dishonesty Index Score: 74.73

2 Florida

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 835

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 304

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 127

Integrity grade: D-

Dishonesty Index Score: 75.05

And for the most party-friendly place, This Is the Drunkest State in America.

1 Nevada

Fraud reports per 100,000 people: 905

Identity theft reports per 100,000 people: 256

Cybercrime victims per 100,000 people: 207

Integrity grade: F

Dishonesty Index Score: 100.00

And for the areas of the country where you need to be extra alert, This Is the Most Dangerous City in America.