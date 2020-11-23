This Is the Most Promiscuous State in America
While hookup culture is often depicted as the norm in today's popular culture, according to a 2020 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, Americans between the ages of 18 to 44 are having less sex compared with that same age group in the 1990s. However, the topic of sexual activity—even if we're talking about a lack thereof—is still an intriguing one. You may remember the subject dominating headlines a few years back when Ashley Madison, an infamous extramarital affair site, was subjected to a major data breach. The hackers responsible stole 32 million records containing personal information about the site's users. Curiously, some U.S. states were home to far more users of the scandalous site than others, indicating that where one lives might influence how sexually active they are. So, we here at Best Life combed through various data sources to find which state's residents are most prone to all forms, and consequences, of promiscuity—ranging from adultery to the prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).
First, we determined the number of Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people in each state. Then, we gathered data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) most recent STD surveillance report on the number of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis cases in all 50 states to determine the number of STD cases per 100,000 people. In addition, we considered the CDC's estimates on the number of sexually active high school students, though data was only available for 29 states, which we accounted for in our final rankings.
Finally, we looked at the U.S. Census Bureau's most recent available data for the median household income in each state. What does that have to do with promiscuity? Well, in the same JAMA study, earning a lower income, working part-time, or being unemployed were all associated with sexual inactivity, especially in men. On the other hand, those who earned a higher annual income were more likely to be sexually active.
We then gave all four metrics a weighted value and ran them through our exclusive algorithm to determine how each state scored on our Promiscuity Index. Read on to discover the most promiscuous state in America and find out where your home state falls in the mix. And to find out the place where kindness isn't exactly king, This Is the Meanest State in America.
50
West Virginia
STDs per 100,000 people: 264.70
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 189.30
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 12.78
Median household income: $50,573
Promiscuity Index Score: 0.01
49
Idaho
STDs per 100,000 people: 451.50
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 231.70
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A
Median household income: $58,728
Promiscuity Index Score: 19.53
48
Maine
STDs per 100,000 people: 383.80
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 244.40
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 68.43
Median household income: $58,663
Promiscuity Index Score: 24.88
47
Montana
STDs per 100,000 people: 578.50
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 258
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A
Median household income: $57,679
Promiscuity Index Score: 28.34
46
Kentucky
STDs per 100,000 people: 612.30
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 232.70
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 18.91
Median household income: $54,555
Promiscuity Index Score: 28.52
45
Wyoming
STDs per 100,000 people: 432.10
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 383.40
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A
Median household income: $62,539
Promiscuity Index Score: 31.99
44
Arkansas
STDs per 100,000 people: 840.50
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 193.90
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 1.76
Median household income: $49,781
Promiscuity Index Score: 33.83
43
South Dakota
STDs per 100,000 people: 708.50
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 245.60
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A
Median household income: $59,463
Promiscuity Index Score: 36.97
42
Florida
STDs per 100,000 people: 668.50
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 304.30
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 23.58
Median household income: $54,644
Promiscuity Index Score: 37.64
41
Alabama
STDs per 100,000 people: 854.60
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 239.30
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A
Median household income: $49,936
Promiscuity Index Score: 37.76
40
Indiana
STDs per 100,000 people: 712.30
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 256.10
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A
Average income per capita: $59,892
Promiscuity Index Score: 38.29
39
Tennessee
STDs per 100,000 people: 795.00
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 234.30
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A
Median household income: $56,060
Promiscuity Index Score: 38.75
38
Oregon
STDs per 100,000 people: 616.90
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 259
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A
Median household income: $69,165
Promiscuity Index Score: 40.18
37
Vermont
STDs per 100,000 people: 319.30
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 307.10
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 119.44
Median household income: $70,066
Promiscuity Index Score: 41.08
36
Nebraska
STDs per 100,000 people: 564.60
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 305.60
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 17.66
Median household income: $67,575
Promiscuity Index Score: 41.14
35
Michigan
STDs per 100,000 people: 681.80
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 302.80
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 12.43
Median household income: $60,449
Promiscuity Index Score: 41.69
34
Utah
STDs per 100,000 people: 438.50
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 349.50
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A
Median household income: $77,067
Promiscuity Index Score: 41.92
33
Iowa
STDs per 100,000 people: 623.20
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 241.60
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 24.44
Median household income: $68,718
Promiscuity Index Score: 42.11
32
Oklahoma
STDs per 100,000 people: 801.40
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 273.80
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 18.23
Median household income: $54,434
Promiscuity Index Score: 42.88
31
Minnesota
STDs per 100,000 people: 563
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 328.40
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A
Median household income: $71,817
Promiscuity Index Score: 43.85
30
Kansas
STDs per 100,000 people: 674.10
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 325.50
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A
Median household income: $63,938
Promiscuity Index Score: 44.06
29
North Dakota
STDs per 100,000 people: 653.20
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 318.90
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A
Median household income: $66,505
Promiscuity Index Score: 44.41
28
New Mexico
STDs per 100,000 people: 937.40
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 270.60
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 12.70
Median household income: $42,283
Promiscuity Index Score: 45.32
27
Rhode Island
STDs per 100,000 people: 653
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 349.60
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 17.73
Median household income: $ 62,266
Promiscuity Index Score: 45.33
26
Texas
STDs per 100,000 people: 693.50
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 329.70
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 27.11
Median household income: $59,785
Promiscuity Index Score: 45.61
25
Ohio
STDs per 100,000 people: 764.30
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 309.90
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A
Median household income: $61,633
Promiscuity Index Score: 46.67
24
Georgia
STDs per 100,000 people: 847.70
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 323.90
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A
Median household income: $55,821
Promiscuity Index Score: 48.04
23
Arizona
STDs per 100,000 people: 779.90
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 320.70
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A
Median household income: $62,283
Promiscuity Index Score: 48.91
22
Missouri
STDs per 100,000 people: 828.10
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 288
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A
Median household income: $61,726
Promiscuity Index Score: 49.16
21
Louisiana
STDs per 100,000 people: 1046.20
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 258.80
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A
Median household income: $49,973
Promiscuity Index Score: 50.99
20
Washington
STDs per 100,000 people: 627.30
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 336.50
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A
Median household income: $79,726
Promiscuity Index Score: 54.86
19
New Jersey
STDs per 100,000 people: 512.50
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 517.60
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A
Median household income: $74,176
Promiscuity Index Score: 55.82
18
Wisconsin
STDs per 100,000 people: 622.20
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 266.10
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 162.42
Median household income: $62,629
Promiscuity Index Score: 56.33
17
Nevada
STDs per 100,000 people: 822.70
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 308.40
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 48.32
Median household income: $61,864
Promiscuity Index Score: 56.51
16
New Hampshire
STDs per 100,000 people: 327.10
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 502.20
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 64.53
Median household income: $81,346
Promiscuity Index Score: 57.37
15
Delaware
STDs per 100,000 people: 806.60
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 385.80
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 6.41
Median household income: $65,012
Promiscuity Index Score: 58.14
14
Colorado
STDs per 100,000 people: 684
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 425.40
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A
Median household income: $73,034
Promiscuity Index Score: 59.07
13
South Carolina
STDs per 100,000 people: 957.20
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 245.90
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 69.41
Median household income: $57,444
Promiscuity Index Score: 59.54
12
Virginia
STDs per 100,000 people: 654.60
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 415.90
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A
Median household income: $77,151
Promiscuity Index Score: 59.96
11
Pennsylvania
STDs per 100,000 people: 593.70
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 349.60
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 150.00
Average income per capita: $64,524
Promiscuity Index Score: 60.35
10
California
STDs per 100,000 people: 804.80
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 343.70
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 12.47
Median household income: $70,489
Promiscuity Index Score: 60.35
9
Illinois
STDs per 100,000 people: 813.60
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 354.50
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 31.45
Median household income: $70,145
Promiscuity Index Score: 63.78
8
New York
STDs per 100,000 people: 803.50
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 494.1
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 34.43
Median household income: $67,274
Promiscuity Index Score: 65.33
7
Massachusetts
STDs per 100,000 people: 569.70
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 453.30
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 13.86
Median household income: $86,345
Promiscuity Index Score: 66.60
6
Hawaii
STDs per 100,000 people: 652.90
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 265.30
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 122.72
Median household income: $632.17
Promiscuity Index Score: 67.42
5
North Carolina
STDs per 100,000 people: 889.40
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 276
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 185.02
Median household income: $53,369
Promiscuity Index Score: 68.83
4
Connecticut
STDs per 100,000 people: 607
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 414
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 101.26
Median household income: $72,812
Promiscuity Index Score: 71.79
3
Maryland
STDs per 100,000 people: 768.80
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 386.80
Sexually active high school students: N/A
Median household income: $86,223
Promiscuity Index Score: 72.41
2
Alaska
STDs per 100,000 people: 1143.60
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 305.80
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A
Median household income: $68,734
Promiscuity Index Score: 75.63
1
Mississippi
STDs per 100,000 people: 1,082.30
Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 1,016.00
Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A
Median household income: $42,781
Promiscuity Index Score: 99.99
