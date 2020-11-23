This Is the Most Promiscuous State in America

While hookup culture is often depicted as the norm in today's popular culture, according to a 2020 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, Americans between the ages of 18 to 44 are having less sex compared with that same age group in the 1990s. However, the topic of sexual activity—even if we're talking about a lack thereof—is still an intriguing one. You may remember the subject dominating headlines a few years back when Ashley Madison, an infamous extramarital affair site, was subjected to a major data breach. The hackers responsible stole 32 million records containing personal information about the site's users. Curiously, some U.S. states were home to far more users of the scandalous site than others, indicating that where one lives might influence how sexually active they are. So, we here at Best Life combed through various data sources to find which state's residents are most prone to all forms, and consequences, of promiscuity—ranging from adultery to the prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

First, we determined the number of Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people in each state. Then, we gathered data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) most recent STD surveillance report on the number of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis cases in all 50 states to determine the number of STD cases per 100,000 people. In addition, we considered the CDC's estimates on the number of sexually active high school students, though data was only available for 29 states, which we accounted for in our final rankings.

Finally, we looked at the U.S. Census Bureau's most recent available data for the median household income in each state. What does that have to do with promiscuity? Well, in the same JAMA study, earning a lower income, working part-time, or being unemployed were all associated with sexual inactivity, especially in men. On the other hand, those who earned a higher annual income were more likely to be sexually active.

We then gave all four metrics a weighted value and ran them through our exclusive algorithm to determine how each state scored on our Promiscuity Index. Read on to discover the most promiscuous state in America and find out where your home state falls in the mix. And to find out the place where kindness isn't exactly king, This Is the Meanest State in America.

50 West Virginia

STDs per 100,000 people: 264.70

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 189.30

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 12.78

Median household income: $50,573

Promiscuity Index Score: 0.01

49 Idaho

STDs per 100,000 people: 451.50

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 231.70

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $58,728

Promiscuity Index Score: 19.53

48 Maine

STDs per 100,000 people: 383.80

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 244.40

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 68.43

Median household income: $58,663

Promiscuity Index Score: 24.88

47 Montana

STDs per 100,000 people: 578.50

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 258

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $57,679

Promiscuity Index Score: 28.34

46 Kentucky

STDs per 100,000 people: 612.30

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 232.70

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 18.91

Median household income: $54,555

Promiscuity Index Score: 28.52

45 Wyoming

STDs per 100,000 people: 432.10

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 383.40

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $62,539

Promiscuity Index Score: 31.99

44 Arkansas

STDs per 100,000 people: 840.50

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 193.90

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 1.76

Median household income: $49,781

Promiscuity Index Score: 33.83

43 South Dakota

STDs per 100,000 people: 708.50

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 245.60

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $59,463

Promiscuity Index Score: 36.97

42 Florida

STDs per 100,000 people: 668.50

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 304.30

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 23.58

Median household income: $54,644

Promiscuity Index Score: 37.64

41 Alabama

STDs per 100,000 people: 854.60

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 239.30

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $49,936

Promiscuity Index Score: 37.76

40 Indiana

STDs per 100,000 people: 712.30

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 256.10

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Average income per capita: $59,892

Promiscuity Index Score: 38.29

39 Tennessee

STDs per 100,000 people: 795.00

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 234.30

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $56,060

Promiscuity Index Score: 38.75

38 Oregon

STDs per 100,000 people: 616.90

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 259

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $69,165

Promiscuity Index Score: 40.18

37 Vermont

STDs per 100,000 people: 319.30

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 307.10

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 119.44

Median household income: $70,066

Promiscuity Index Score: 41.08

36 Nebraska

STDs per 100,000 people: 564.60

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 305.60

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 17.66

Median household income: $67,575

Promiscuity Index Score: 41.14

35 Michigan

STDs per 100,000 people: 681.80

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 302.80

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 12.43

Median household income: $60,449

Promiscuity Index Score: 41.69

34 Utah

STDs per 100,000 people: 438.50

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 349.50

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $77,067

Promiscuity Index Score: 41.92

33 Iowa

STDs per 100,000 people: 623.20

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 241.60

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 24.44

Median household income: $68,718

Promiscuity Index Score: 42.11

32 Oklahoma

STDs per 100,000 people: 801.40

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 273.80

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 18.23

Median household income: $54,434

Promiscuity Index Score: 42.88

31 Minnesota

STDs per 100,000 people: 563

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 328.40

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $71,817

Promiscuity Index Score: 43.85

30 Kansas

STDs per 100,000 people: 674.10

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 325.50

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $63,938

Promiscuity Index Score: 44.06

29 North Dakota

STDs per 100,000 people: 653.20

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 318.90

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $66,505

Promiscuity Index Score: 44.41

28 New Mexico

STDs per 100,000 people: 937.40

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 270.60

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 12.70

Median household income: $42,283

Promiscuity Index Score: 45.32

27 Rhode Island

STDs per 100,000 people: 653

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 349.60

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 17.73

Median household income: $ 62,266

Promiscuity Index Score: 45.33

26 Texas

STDs per 100,000 people: 693.50

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 329.70

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 27.11

Median household income: $59,785

Promiscuity Index Score: 45.61

25 Ohio

STDs per 100,000 people: 764.30

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 309.90

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $61,633

Promiscuity Index Score: 46.67

24 Georgia

STDs per 100,000 people: 847.70

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 323.90

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $55,821

Promiscuity Index Score: 48.04

23 Arizona

STDs per 100,000 people: 779.90

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 320.70

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $62,283

Promiscuity Index Score: 48.91

22 Missouri

STDs per 100,000 people: 828.10

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 288

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $61,726

Promiscuity Index Score: 49.16

21 Louisiana

STDs per 100,000 people: 1046.20

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 258.80

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $49,973

Promiscuity Index Score: 50.99

20 Washington

STDs per 100,000 people: 627.30

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 336.50

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $79,726

Promiscuity Index Score: 54.86

19 New Jersey

STDs per 100,000 people: 512.50

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 517.60

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $74,176

Promiscuity Index Score: 55.82

18 Wisconsin

STDs per 100,000 people: 622.20

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 266.10

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 162.42

Median household income: $62,629

Promiscuity Index Score: 56.33

17 Nevada

STDs per 100,000 people: 822.70

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 308.40

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 48.32

Median household income: $61,864

Promiscuity Index Score: 56.51

16 New Hampshire

STDs per 100,000 people: 327.10

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 502.20

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 64.53

Median household income: $81,346

Promiscuity Index Score: 57.37

15 Delaware

STDs per 100,000 people: 806.60

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 385.80

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 6.41

Median household income: $65,012

Promiscuity Index Score: 58.14

14 Colorado

STDs per 100,000 people: 684

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 425.40

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $73,034

Promiscuity Index Score: 59.07

13 South Carolina

STDs per 100,000 people: 957.20

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 245.90

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 69.41

Median household income: $57,444

Promiscuity Index Score: 59.54

12 Virginia

STDs per 100,000 people: 654.60

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 415.90

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $77,151

Promiscuity Index Score: 59.96

11 Pennsylvania

STDs per 100,000 people: 593.70

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 349.60

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 150.00

Average income per capita: $64,524

Promiscuity Index Score: 60.35

10 California

STDs per 100,000 people: 804.80

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 343.70

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 12.47

Median household income: $70,489

Promiscuity Index Score: 60.35

9 Illinois

STDs per 100,000 people: 813.60

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 354.50

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 31.45

Median household income: $70,145

Promiscuity Index Score: 63.78

8 New York

STDs per 100,000 people: 803.50

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 494.1

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 34.43

Median household income: $67,274

Promiscuity Index Score: 65.33

7 Massachusetts

STDs per 100,000 people: 569.70

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 453.30

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 13.86

Median household income: $86,345

Promiscuity Index Score: 66.60

6 Hawaii

STDs per 100,000 people: 652.90

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 265.30

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 122.72

Median household income: $632.17

Promiscuity Index Score: 67.42

5 North Carolina

STDs per 100,000 people: 889.40

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 276

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 185.02

Median household income: $53,369

Promiscuity Index Score: 68.83

4 Connecticut

STDs per 100,000 people: 607

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 414

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 101.26

Median household income: $72,812

Promiscuity Index Score: 71.79

3 Maryland

STDs per 100,000 people: 768.80

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 386.80

Sexually active high school students: N/A

Median household income: $86,223

Promiscuity Index Score: 72.41

2 Alaska

STDs per 100,000 people: 1143.60

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 305.80

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $68,734

Promiscuity Index Score: 75.63

1 Mississippi

STDs per 100,000 people: 1,082.30

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 1,016.00

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $42,781

Promiscuity Index Score: 99.99

