This Is the Most Promiscuous State in America

We crunched the numbers to find out which state is most active between the sheets.

By Anuradha Varanasi
November 23, 2020
By Anuradha Varanasi
November 23, 2020
While hookup culture is often depicted as the norm in today's popular culture, according to a 2020 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, Americans between the ages of 18 to 44 are having less sex compared with that same age group in the 1990s. However, the topic of sexual activity—even if we're talking about a lack thereof—is still an intriguing one. You may remember the subject dominating headlines a few years back when Ashley Madison, an infamous extramarital affair site, was subjected to a major data breach. The hackers responsible stole 32 million records containing personal information about the site's users. Curiously, some U.S. states were home to far more users of the scandalous site than others, indicating that where one lives might influence how sexually active they are. So, we here at Best Life combed through various data sources to find which state's residents are most prone to all forms, and consequences, of promiscuity—ranging from adultery to the prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

First, we determined the number of Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people in each state. Then, we gathered data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) most recent STD surveillance report on the number of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis cases in all 50 states to determine the number of STD cases per 100,000 people. In addition, we considered the CDC's estimates on the number of sexually active high school students, though data was only available for 29 states, which we accounted for in our final rankings.

Finally, we looked at the U.S. Census Bureau's most recent available data for the median household income in each state. What does that have to do with promiscuity? Well, in the same JAMA study, earning a lower income, working part-time, or being unemployed were all associated with sexual inactivity, especially in men. On the other hand, those who earned a higher annual income were more likely to be sexually active.

We then gave all four metrics a weighted value and ran them through our exclusive algorithm to determine how each state scored on our Promiscuity Index. Read on to discover the most promiscuous state in America and find out where your home state falls in the mix. And to find out the place where kindness isn't exactly king, This Is the Meanest State in America.

50
West Virginia

charleston west virginia skyline
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 264.70

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 189.30

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 12.78

Median household income: $50,573

Promiscuity Index Score: 0.01

49
Idaho

cityscape photo of Boise, Idaho at sunset
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 451.50

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 231.70

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $58,728

Promiscuity Index Score: 19.53

48
Maine

cityscape photos of Portland, Maine
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 383.80

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 244.40

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 68.43

Median household income: $58,663

Promiscuity Index Score: 24.88

47
Montana

cityscape photo of Missoula, Montana
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 578.50

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 258

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $57,679

Promiscuity Index Score: 28.34

46
Kentucky

louisville kentucky skyline
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 612.30

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 232.70

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 18.91

Median household income: $54,555

Promiscuity Index Score: 28.52

45
Wyoming

cityscape photo of downtown Jackson Hole, Wyoming
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 432.10

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 383.40

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $62,539

Promiscuity Index Score: 31.99

44
Arkansas

Little Rock Arkansas skyline
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 840.50

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 193.90

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 1.76

Median household income: $49,781

Promiscuity Index Score: 33.83

43
South Dakota

A view of Rapid City, South Dakota at night, with a park in the foreground.
iStock

STDs per 100,000 people: 708.50

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 245.60

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $59,463

Promiscuity Index Score: 36.97

42
Florida

miami florida
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 668.50

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 304.30

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 23.58

Median household income: $54,644

Promiscuity Index Score: 37.64

41
Alabama

mobile alabama skyline
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 854.60

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 239.30

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $49,936

Promiscuity Index Score: 37.76

40
Indiana

the Monument Circle and downtown area of Indianapolis, Indiana at night
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 712.30

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 256.10

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Average income per capita: $59,892

Promiscuity Index Score: 38.29

39
Tennessee

chattanooga tennessee skyline
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 795.00

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 234.30

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $56,060

Promiscuity Index Score: 38.75

38
Oregon

cityscape photo of bridge above lake and building in Portland, Oregon at night
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 616.90

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 259

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $69,165

Promiscuity Index Score: 40.18

37
Vermont

Church Street in Burlington, Vermont at night.
iStock

STDs per 100,000 people: 319.30

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 307.10

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 119.44

Median household income: $70,066

Promiscuity Index Score: 41.08

36
Nebraska

lincoln nebraska state capital buildings
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 564.60

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 305.60

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 17.66

Median household income: $67,575

Promiscuity Index Score: 41.14

35
Michigan

downtown detroit michigan skyline
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 681.80

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 302.80

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 12.43

Median household income: $60,449

Promiscuity Index Score: 41.69

34
Utah

salt lake city utah skyline
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 438.50

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 349.50

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $77,067

Promiscuity Index Score: 41.92

33
Iowa

cityscape photo of Des Moines, Iowa at sunset
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 623.20

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 241.60

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 24.44

Median household income: $68,718

Promiscuity Index Score: 42.11

32
Oklahoma

cityscape photo of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at dusk
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 801.40

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 273.80

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 18.23

Median household income: $54,434

Promiscuity Index Score: 42.88

31
Minnesota

cityscape photo of river, bridge, and buildings in St. Paul, Minnesota
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 563

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 328.40

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $71,817

Promiscuity Index Score: 43.85

30
Kansas

Wichita, kansas
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 674.10

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 325.50

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $63,938

Promiscuity Index Score: 44.06

29
North Dakota

cityscape photo Fargo, North Dakota in the afternoon
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 653.20

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 318.90

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $66,505

Promiscuity Index Score: 44.41

28
New Mexico

santa fe new mexico at dusk
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 937.40

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 270.60

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 12.70

Median household income: $42,283

Promiscuity Index Score: 45.32

27
Rhode Island

city skyline of and river in Providence, Rhode Island at sunset
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 653

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 349.60

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 17.73

Median household income: $ 62,266

Promiscuity Index Score: 45.33

26
Texas

houston texas skyline
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 693.50

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 329.70

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 27.11

Median household income: $59,785

Promiscuity Index Score: 45.61

25
Ohio

cincinnati ohio skyline
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 764.30

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 309.90

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $61,633

Promiscuity Index Score: 46.67

24
Georgia

cityscape photo of Atlanta, Georgia at dusk
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 847.70

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 323.90

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $55,821

Promiscuity Index Score: 48.04

23
Arizona

phoenix arizona
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 779.90

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 320.70

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $62,283

Promiscuity Index Score: 48.91

22
Missouri

Missouri
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 828.10

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 288

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $61,726

Promiscuity Index Score: 49.16

21
Louisiana

a pier over and trees next to Lake Pontchartrain in Mandeville Louisiana at sunset
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 1046.20

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 258.80

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $49,973

Promiscuity Index Score: 50.99

20
Washington

city skyline and busy highway in Seattle, Washington at night
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 627.30

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 336.50

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $79,726

Promiscuity Index Score: 54.86

19
New Jersey

city skyline and the Passaic River in Newark, New Jersey
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 512.50

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 517.60

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $74,176

Promiscuity Index Score: 55.82

18
Wisconsin

The skyline of Milwaukee, Wisconsin at sunset
iStock

STDs per 100,000 people: 622.20

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 266.10

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 162.42

Median household income: $62,629

Promiscuity Index Score: 56.33

17
Nevada

reno nevada
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 822.70

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 308.40

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 48.32

Median household income: $61,864

Promiscuity Index Score: 56.51

16
New Hampshire

New Hampshire
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 327.10

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 502.20

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 64.53

Median household income: $81,346

Promiscuity Index Score: 57.37

15
Delaware

city skyline and Christiana River in Wilmington, Delaware
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 806.60

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 385.80

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 6.41

Median household income: $65,012

Promiscuity Index Score: 58.14

14
Colorado

city skyline of Denver, Colorado at night
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 684

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 425.40

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $73,034

Promiscuity Index Score: 59.07

13
South Carolina

charleston south carolina
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 957.20

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 245.90

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 69.41

Median household income: $57,444

Promiscuity Index Score: 59.54

12
Virginia

downtown skyline and river in Richmond, Virginia at twilight
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 654.60

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 415.90

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $77,151

Promiscuity Index Score: 59.96

11
Pennsylvania

philadelphia pennsylvania
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 593.70

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 349.60

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 150.00

Average income per capita: $64,524

Promiscuity Index Score: 60.35

10
California

California
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 804.80

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 343.70

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 12.47

Median household income: $70,489

Promiscuity Index Score: 60.35

9
Illinois

Chicago downtown and Chicago River at night in USA.
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 813.60

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 354.50

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 31.45

Median household income: $70,145

Promiscuity Index Score: 63.78

8
New York

New York City Skyline on the East River with Brooklyn Bridge at sunset.
iStock

STDs per 100,000 people: 803.50

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 494.1

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 34.43

Median household income: $67,274

Promiscuity Index Score: 65.33

7
Massachusetts

the Boston Harbor in Boston, Massachusetts at dusk
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 569.70

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 453.30

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 13.86

Median household income: $86,345

Promiscuity Index Score: 66.60

6
Hawaii

cityscape photo of Honolulu, Hawaii at sunrise
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 652.90

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 265.30

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 122.72

Median household income: $632.17

Promiscuity Index Score: 67.42

5
North Carolina

Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Drone Skyline Aerial
iStock

STDs per 100,000 people: 889.40

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 276

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 185.02

Median household income: $53,369

Promiscuity Index Score: 68.83

4
Connecticut

Hartford, CT skyline
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 607

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 414

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: 101.26

Median household income: $72,812

Promiscuity Index Score: 71.79

3
Maryland

image of downtown bethesda, maryland at night
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 768.80

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 386.80

Sexually active high school students: N/A

Median household income: $86,223

Promiscuity Index Score: 72.41

2
Alaska

Sunset from the coast in Ketchikan, Alaska. Landscape coastal view along the ocean with buildings along the bay and mountain in background as the evening sun colors the cloudy/ overcast autumn sky.
iStock

STDs per 100,000 people: 1143.60

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 305.80

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $68,734

Promiscuity Index Score: 75.63

1
Mississippi

jackson mississippi skyline
Shutterstock

STDs per 100,000 people: 1,082.30

Ashley Madison users per 100,000 people: 1,016.00

Sexually active high schoolers per 100,000 people: N/A

Median household income: $42,781

Promiscuity Index Score: 99.99

