This Is the Worst State to Live in If You're Single
If you're trying to couple up here, you're looking for love in all the wrong places.
There's no denying that being single can be tough. But finding a relationship is often easier said than done—and where you live could be a key factor in why you're not having more luck in the love department, according to a new survey from Wallethub. The data crunchers assigned numbers to locales throughout the U.S. based on three metrics: economic factors, including restaurant meal costs, beauty salon costs, cocktail prices, housing affordability, and unemployment rate; fun and recreation, including coronavirus restrictions, the number of attractions per capita, weather, and safety; and dating opportunities, including the share of the single population, gender balance, and active Tinder users. The cities examined were then ranked, with lower total scores indicating worse places to live as a single person.
Based on Wallethub's aforementioned criteria, the worst state for single folks is clear: nine of the state's cities were among the 25 worst cities for singles. Read on to find out which U.S. cities ranked the worst for singles—and if you want to know where folks are hooking up, This Is the Most Promiscuous State in America.
25
South Burlington, Vermont
Economics rank: 59
Fun and recreation rank: 141
Dating opportunities rank: 163
Total score: 47.40
24
Fremont, California
Economics rank: 141
Fun and recreation rank: 134
Dating opportunities rank: 138
Total score: 47.32
23
Garland, Texas
Economics rank: 67
Fun and recreation rank: 167
Dating opportunities rank: 144
Total score: 47.29
22
Montgomery, Alabama
Economics rank: 65
Fun and recreation rank: 120
Dating opportunities rank: 170
Total score: 47.23
21
Santa Rosa, California
Economics rank: 173
Fun and recreation rank: 90
Dating opportunities rank: 136
Total score: 46.94
20
Greensboro, North Carolina
Economics rank: 42
Fun and recreation rank: 121
Dating opportunities rank: 179
Total score: 46.81
19
Santa Ana, California
Economics rank: 170
Fun and recreation rank: 166
Dating opportunities rank: 56
Total score: 46.72
18
Stockton, California
Economics rank: 120
Fun and recreation rank: 179
Dating opportunities rank: 102
Total score: 46.66
17
Columbia, Maryland
Economics rank: 88
Fun and recreation rank: 140
Dating opportunities rank: 169
Total score: 46.37
16
Oakland, California
Economics rank: 178
Fun and recreation rank: 112
Dating opportunities rank: 103
Total score: 46.05
15
Shreveport, Louisiana
Economics rank: 91
Fun and recreation rank: 160
Dating opportunities rank: 166
Total score: 45.87
14
Lewiston, Maine
Economics rank: 87
Fun and recreation rank: 171
Dating opportunities rank: 158
Total score: 45.55
13
San Bernardino, California
Economics rank: 174
Fun and recreation rank: 181
Dating opportunities rank: 54
Total score: 45.41
12
Yonkers, New York
Economics rank: 162
Fun and recreation rank: 94
Dating opportunities rank: 164
Total score: 45.22
11
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Economics rank: 165
Fun and recreation rank: 55
Dating opportunities rank: 173
Total score: 44.85
10
Pearl City, Hawaii
Economics rank: 146
Fun and recreation rank:182
Dating opportunities rank: 124
Total score: 44.45
9
Modesto, California
Economics rank: 137
Fun and recreation rank: 177
Dating opportunities rank: 145
Total score: 44.35
8
Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Economics rank: 65
Fun and recreation rank: 161
Dating opportunities rank: 177
Total score: 44.35
7
Moreno Valley, California
Economics rank: 160
Fun and recreation rank: 180
Dating opportunities rank: 1117
Total score: 44.29
6
Hialeah, Florida
Economics rank: 129
Fun and recreation rank: 114
Dating opportunities rank: 175
Total score: 44.18
5
Laredo, Texas
Economics rank: 36
Fun and recreation rank: 170
Dating opportunities rank: 176
Total score: 43.85
4
Warwick, Rhode Island
Economics rank: 147
Fun and recreation rank: 93
Dating opportunities rank: 178
Total score: 43.63
3
Pembroke Pines, Florida
Economics rank: 86
Fun and recreation rank: 66
Dating opportunities rank: 182
Total score: 43.11
2
Brownsville, Texas
Economics rank: 71
Fun and recreation rank: 159
Dating opportunities rank: 181
Total score: 40.98
1
Glendale, California
Economics rank: 161
Fun and recreation rank: 129
Dating opportunities rank: 180
Total score: 38.96
It's clear California stands out as the worst place for single folks in the U.S., with three of the state's metropolitan areas landing among the survey's top 10 worst cities for singles. For those who do manage to score a date in California, it won't be cheap, either: five of the state's cities had the highest movie costs and four had the state's highest beauty salon costs.
