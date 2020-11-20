What makes someone mean? We know it when we see it—maybe they're dismissive of your work problems or say something rude about a friend of yours—but it can be hard to measure. Is not leaving a tip at a restaurant mean? Is driving badly mean? Is not giving to charity mean? And, is there a meanest state in the U.S.? At Best Life, we were determined to find out.

To create our Mean Index, we started with something that's indisputably mean: bullying in high school, as measured by Background Checks, which ranked each U.S state based on bullying on school grounds, online harassment, threats of violence, and more. Then we added Wired magazine's analysis of troll comments, which measures the percentage of toxic comments in the online messages of residents in each state. How people treat customer service workers can also be an indicator of meanness, so we included Stella Connect's analysis of how friendly (or not) customers are to service reps, with 91.82 being the most polite and 94.25 being the least polite. (This did not include Alaska or Hawaii.)

Next, we considered that kind people are more likely to volunteer their time for charity, so we used National Service data to find out what percentage of residents do volunteer work in each state. Finally, to track the extreme end of the meanness spectrum, we used the Southern Poverty Law Center's hate map to find out the number of hate groups operating per 100,000 residents in each state. We then gave all five metrics a weighted value and ran them through our exclusive algorithm to determine how they scored on our Mean Index.

The results paint a surprisingly rosy picture for the Northeast, where Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire all rank amongst the 10 least mean states, and the meanest East Coast state still only ranks 19th. By contrast, the South—famed home of hospitality—fares poorly: Seven of the meanest states are part of the Sun Belt. Read on to discover the meanest state in America and find out where your state falls in the mix. And to see which states other states are meanest to, check out This Is the Most Hated State in America.

50 Maine

School bullying ranking: 43

Toxic internet troll comments: 5.5 percent

Customer politeness score: 93.53

Residents who volunteer: 38.7 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 1.49

Mean Index Score: 0.0

49 Minnesota

School bullying ranking: 47

Toxic internet troll comments: 6.6 percent

Customer politeness score: 92.94

Residents who volunteer: 45.1 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 2.14

Mean Index Score: 1.2

48 Utah

School bullying ranking: 37

Toxic internet troll comments: 5.9

Customer politeness score: 93.14

Residents who volunteer: 51

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 1.59

Mean Index Score: 1.5

47 North Dakota

School bullying ranking: 50

Toxic internet troll comments: 5.7 percent

Customer politeness score: 92.42

Residents who volunteer: 37.4 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 2.64

Mean Index Score: 7.1

46 Massachusetts

School bullying ranking: 48

Toxic internet troll comments: 6.8 percent

Customer politeness score: 93.74

Residents who volunteer: 32.6 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 2.18

Mean Index Score: 7.5

45 Kansas

School bullying ranking: 34

Toxic internet troll comments: 6.0 percent

Customer politeness score: 93.06

Residents who volunteer: 36.5 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 1.03

Mean Index Score: 14.2

44 Oregon

School bullying ranking: 46

Toxic internet troll comments: 5.8 percent

Customer politeness score: 92.45

Residents who volunteer: 43.2 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 3.59

Mean Index Score: 14.9

43 New Hampshire

School bullying ranking: 36

Toxic internet troll comments: 4.7 percent

Customer politeness score: 93.66

Residents who volunteer: 35.7 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 2.96

Mean Index Score: 19.4

42 Oklahoma

School bullying ranking: 41

Toxic internet troll comments: 5.2 percent

Customer politeness score: 92.60

Residents who volunteer: 32.0 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 2.54

Mean Index Score: 20.0

41 Washington

School bullying ranking: 49

Toxic internet troll comments: 6.8 percent

Customer politeness score: 92.60

Residents who volunteer: 35.7 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 3.99

Mean Index Score: 21.8

40 Delaware

School bullying ranking: 44

Toxic internet troll comments: 8.8 percent

Customer politeness score: 94.19

Residents who volunteer: 31.8 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 3.11

Mean Index Score: 25.3

39 Connecticut

School bullying ranking: 32

Toxic internet troll comments: 6.9 percent

Customer politeness score: 94.25

Residents who volunteer: 31.8 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 2.24

Mean Index Score: 27.2

38 New Jersey

School bullying ranking: 42

Toxic internet troll comments: 8.8 percent

Customer politeness score: 94.11

Residents who volunteer: 26.1 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 2.24

Mean Index Score: 27.4

37 New Mexico

School bullying ranking: 30

Toxic internet troll comments: 7.9 percent

Customer politeness score: 93.54

Residents who volunteer: 27.1 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 0.48

Mean Index Score: 27.5

36 Hawaii

School bullying ranking: 38

Toxic internet troll comments: 5.7 percent

Customer politeness score: N/A

Residents who volunteer: 28.0 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 2.82

Mean Index Score: 31.7

35 Wyoming

School bullying ranking: 25

Toxic internet troll comments: 5.3 percent

Customer politeness score: 92.74

Residents who volunteer: 32.7 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 1.73

Mean Index Score: 33.6

34 Pennsylvania

School bullying ranking: 33

Toxic internet troll comments: 7.5 percent

Customer politeness score: 93.48

Residents who volunteer: 34.2 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 2.81

Mean Index Score: 34.3

33 Vermont

School bullying ranking: 45

Toxic internet troll comments: 12.2 percent

Customer politeness score: 93.68

Residents who volunteer: 36 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 3.20

Mean Index Score: 35.8

32 California

School bullying ranking: 39

Toxic internet troll comments: 7.5 percent

Customer politeness score: 92.04

Residents who volunteer: 25.4 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 2.23

Mean Index Score: 36.9

31 Wisconsin

School bullying ranking: 26

Toxic internet troll comments: 6.6 percent

Customer politeness score: 93.10

Residents who volunteer: 37.4 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 2.58

Mean Index Score: 37.7

30 Florida

School bullying ranking: 40

Toxic internet troll comments: 8.6 percent

Customer politeness score: 93.27

Residents who volunteer: 22.8 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 3.15

Mean Index Score: 42.5

29 Iowa

School bullying ranking: 21

Toxic internet troll comments: 10.3 percent

Customer politeness score: 92.77

Residents who volunteer: 41.5 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 0.95

Mean Index Score: 43.0

28 Virginia

School bullying ranking: 35

Toxic internet troll comments: 8.1 percent

Customer politeness score: 93.79

Residents who volunteer: 34 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 4.23

Mean Index Score: 43.3

27 North Carolina

School bullying ranking: 27

Toxic internet troll comments: 7.1 percent

Customer politeness score: 93.07

Residents who volunteer: 35.1 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 3.08

Mean Index Score: 44.1

26 Idaho

School bullying ranking: 23

Toxic internet troll comments: 5.6 percent

Customer politeness score: 93.71

Residents who volunteer: 37.9 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 4.00

Mean Index Score: 45.3

25 New York

School bullying ranking: 29

Toxic internet troll comments: 8.3 percent

Customer politeness score: 93.42

Residents who volunteer: 25.3 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 2.25

Mean Index Score: 45.9

24 Illinois

School bullying ranking: 28

Toxic internet troll comments: 8.2 percent

Customer politeness score: 92.79

Residents who volunteer: 28.1 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 20.4

Mean Index Score: 46.1

23 West Virginia

School bullying ranking: 18

Toxic internet troll comments: 5.4 percent

Customer politeness score: 93.49

Residents who volunteer: 28.1 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 2.22

Mean Index Score: 46.9

22 South Dakota

School bullying ranking: 31

Toxic internet troll comments: 6.3 percent

Customer politeness score: 92.45

Residents who volunteer: 36.3 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 4.55

Mean Index Score: 49.4

21 Texas

School bullying ranking: 24

Toxic internet troll comments: 58.2 percent

Customer politeness score: 93.22

Residents who volunteer: 28.4 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 2.20

Mean Index Score: 50.1

20 Ohio

School bullying ranking: 20

Toxic internet troll comments: 7.2 percent

Customer politeness score: 93.00

Residents who volunteer: 33.2 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 2.65

Mean Index Score: 52.2

19 Rhode Island

School bullying ranking: 13

Toxic internet troll comments: 8.0 percent

Customer politeness score: 93.10

Residents who volunteer: 30.7 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 0.94

Mean Index Score: 52.7

18 Nebraska

School bullying ranking: 15

Toxic internet troll comments: 6.3 percent

Customer politeness score: 92.69

Residents who volunteer: 40.2 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 3.12

Mean Index Score: 54.7

17 Indiana

School bullying ranking: 14

Toxic internet troll comments: 6.5 percent

Customer politeness score: 93.05

Residents who volunteer: 34.9 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 2.99

Mean Index Score: 58.4

16 Alaska

School bullying ranking: 8

Toxic internet troll comments: 5.9 percent

Customer politeness score: N/A

Residents who volunteer: 40.6 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 2.72

Mean Index Score: 61.9

15 Michigan

School bullying ranking: 12

Toxic internet troll comments: 7.7 percent

Customer politeness score: 93.57

Residents who volunteer: 29.4 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 2.70

Mean Index Score: 65.1

14 South Carolina

School bullying ranking: 19

Toxic internet troll comments: 9.8 percent

Customer politeness score: 93.70

Residents who volunteer: 30.8 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 3.34

Mean Index Score: 66.5

13 Montana

School bullying ranking: 16

Toxic internet troll comments: 5.6 percent

Customer politeness score: 93.55

Residents who volunteer: 38.8 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 5.66

Mean Index Score: 67.2

12 Missouri

School bullying ranking: 17

Toxic internet troll comments: 7.3 percent

Customer politeness score: 92.22

Residents who volunteer: 31.9 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 3.43

Mean Index Score: 67.5

11 Colorado

School bullying ranking: 11

Toxic internet troll comments: 6.4 percent

Customer politeness score: 93.23

Residents who volunteer: 32.4 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 3.87

Mean Index Score: 69.9

10 Georgia

School bullying ranking: 22

Toxic internet troll comments: 9.5 percent

Customer politeness score: 92.48

Residents who volunteer: 26.5 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 3.62

Mean Index Score: 73.5

9 Maryland

School bullying ranking: 3

Toxic internet troll comments: 7.4 percent

Customer politeness score: 93.50

Residents who volunteer: 36.3 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 3.31

Mean Index Score: 74.9

8 Kentucky

School bullying ranking: 7

Toxic internet troll comments: 5.9 percent

Customer politeness score: 92.72

Residents who volunteer: 28.1 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 3.36

Mean Index Score: 75.7

7 Arizona

School bullying ranking: 7

Toxic internet troll comments: 5.9 percent

Customer politeness score: 92.72

Residents who volunteer: 28.1 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 3.36

Mean Index Score: 75.7

6 Alabama

School bullying ranking: 9

Toxic internet troll comments: 9.6 percent

Customer politeness score: 93.43

Residents who volunteer: 27.4 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 3.27

Mean Index Score: 82.5

5 Mississippi

School bullying ranking: 6

Toxic internet troll comments: 7.5 percent

Customer politeness score: 93.38

Residents who volunteer: 23.8 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 4.03

Mean Index Score: 88.1

4 Arkansas

School bullying ranking: 2

Toxic internet troll comments: 6.1 percent

Customer politeness score: 93.59

Residents who volunteer: 30.0 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 4.98

Mean Index Score: 89.3

3 Nevada

School bullying ranking: 10

Toxic internet troll comments: 10.1 percent

Customer politeness score: 91.87

Residents who volunteer: 24.4 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 2.97

Mean Index Score: 91.2

2 Tennessee

School bullying ranking: 5

Toxic internet troll comments: 7.2 percent

Customer politeness score: 93.37

Residents who volunteer: 31.3 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 5.61

Mean Index Score: 94.1

1 Louisiana

School bullying ranking: 1

Toxic internet troll comments: 8.6 percent

Customer politeness score: 93.47

Residents who volunteer: 25.8 percent

Hate groups per 100,000 people: 4.51

Mean Index Score: 100.00

