This Is the Worst State to Live in Right Now
Looking at factors from its unemployment rate to its COVID standing, this state is the worst off.
You don't need us to tell you that 2020 is arguably one of the worst years we'll ever live through. Between the coronavirus taking more than 221,000 lives nationwide, the wildfires ravaging much of the West, and the social upheaval happening in most parts of the country, this year has undoubtedly been difficult. But while 2020 has certainly been awful to most of us, things aren't equally terrible in every corner of the U.S. When looking at economic, environmental, and physical well-being, it's clear some states have it worse than others. With this in mind, we sought to figure out which state specifically is the worst to live in right now, based solely on scientific data. Read on to find out how we calculated the numbers, and for another state that got a bad name, check out The Most Hated State in America.
To determine the Worst State Index scores, we looked at data that captured the unpleasantness of a state, including its poverty rate, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, and its most recent unemployment rate, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In addition to those economic indicators, we accounted for factors that affect residents' health, including air pollution (measured by the amount of carbon dioxide emissions, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration), and, of course, we can't talk about medical issues in 2020 without factoring in the prevalence of COVID-19 in each state. Specifically, we looked at the seven-day average percent of positive tests performed, according to Johns Hopkins' Coronavirus Research Center. To wrap it all up, we added in each state's average life expectancy, based on data from the National Vital Statistics System. Then, we used our exclusive algorithm to calculate all 50 Worst State Index scores.
Taking these numbers into consideration, one state stood out as extraordinarily unpleasant. While there is plenty to love about this state, it's also a top scorer in the wrong ways: It has a high poverty rate, a shorter average life expectancy, and its COVID numbers are trending in the wrong direction. But what really puts this state at the bottom of the barrel is its astonishing output of poison into the air. Producing 707 million metric tons of carbon dioxide, it's a particularly toxic place to live in.
Most of the worst states to live in right now are in the South or Midwest, though a Western one did climb—or fall—into the ranks of the 10 baddest of the bad. To see where your state lands, read the full ranking from the best state to live in right now to the worst. And for the states struggling the most with the virus at the moment, find out How Bad the COVID Outbreak Is in Your State.
50
Vermont
Life expectancy: 80 years old
Poverty rate: 9 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 1.5 percent
Unemployment rate: 4.8 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 6 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 50.85
49
New Hampshire
Life expectancy: 80.1 years old
Poverty rate: 5.6 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 1.5 percent
Unemployment rate: 6.5 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 13 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 51.53
48
Connecticut
Life expectancy: 80.9 years old
Poverty rate: 9.7 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 1.4 percent
Unemployment rate: 8.1 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 33 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 59.63
47
Maine
Life expectancy: 78.7 years old
Poverty rate: 11.5 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 0.5 percent
Unemployment rate: 6.9 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 15 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 60.28
46
Maryland
Life expectancy: 79.6 years old
Poverty rate: 7.5 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 5.8 percent
Unemployment rate: 6.9 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 52 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 64.40
45
Delaware
Life expectancy: 78.7 years old
Poverty rate: 7.6 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 5.7 percent
Unemployment rate: 8.9 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 12 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 65.20
44
North Dakota
Life expectancy: 79.7 years old
Poverty rate: 10.1 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 7.6 percent
Unemployment rate: 5 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 56 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 65.30
43
Hawaii
Life expectancy: 82 years old
Poverty rate: 9.4 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 2.8 percent
Unemployment rate: 12.5 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 18 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 65.45
42
Minnesota
Life expectancy: 81 years old
Poverty rate: 7.4 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 4.7 percent
Unemployment rate: 7.4 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 88 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 65.90
41
Colorado
Life expectancy: 80.5 years old
Poverty rate: 9.1 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 3.9 percent
Unemployment rate: 6.7 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 87 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 66.28
40
Nebraska
Life expectancy: 79.6 years old
Poverty rate: 10.3 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 12.1 percent
Unemployment rate: 4 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 48 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 67.20
39
Utah
Life expectancy: 79.8 years old
Poverty rate: 7.6 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 14 percent
Unemployment rate: 4.1 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 58 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 67.45
38
Washington
Life expectancy: 80.3 years old
Poverty rate: 8.8 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 2.8 percent
Unemployment rate: 8.5 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 78 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 67.75
37
Oregon
Life expectancy: 79.6 years old
Poverty rate: 9.8 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 7.1 percent
Unemployment rate: 7.7 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 38 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 67.85
36
Alaska
Life expectancy: 78.8 years old
Poverty rate: 11.8 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 4.8 percent
Unemployment rate: 7.4 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 34 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 68.05
35
Rhode Island
Life expectancy: 79.9 years old
Poverty rate: 9.8 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 1.8 percent
Unemployment rate: 12.8 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 10 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 68.65
34
Montana
Life expectancy: 78.6 years old
Poverty rate: 10.1 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 11.1 percent
Unemployment rate: 5.6 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 30 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 68.95
33
Massachusetts
Life expectancy: 80.7 years old
Poverty rate: 9.2 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 1 percent
Unemployment rate: 11.3 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 63 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 69.28
32
Virginia
Life expectancy: 79.4 years old
Poverty rate: 9.7 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 5.7 percent
Unemployment rate: 6.1 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 98 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 71.05
31
Arizona
Life expectancy: 79.9 years old
Poverty rate: 12.1 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 6.7 percent
Unemployment rate: 5.7 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 86 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 71.15
30
New Jersey
Life expectancy: 80.5 years old
Poverty rate: 8.2 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 2.6 percent
Unemployment rate: 10.9 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 101 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 74.23
29
South Dakota
Life expectancy: 79.4 years old
Poverty rate: 10.6 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 21.5 percent
Unemployment rate: 4.8 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 14 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 74.65
28
Idaho
Life expectancy: 79.4 years old
Poverty rate: 10 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 23.3 percent
Unemployment rate: 4.1 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 18 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 74.95
27
South Carolina
Life expectancy: 77 years old
Poverty rate: 14.4 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 4.4 percent
Unemployment rate: 6.3 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 69 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 76.03
26
Iowa
Life expectancy: 79.6 years old
Poverty rate: 8.6 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 17.7 percent
Unemployment rate: 6 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 76 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 78.60
25
Wyoming
Life expectancy: 78.8 years old
Poverty rate: 10.5 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 15.1 percent
Unemployment rate: 6.6 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 61 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 78.83
24
Kansas
Life expectancy: 78.6 years old
Poverty rate: 10.4 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 16.2 percent
Unemployment rate: 6.9 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 58 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 80.45
23
North Carolina
Life expectancy: 78.1 years old
Poverty rate: 13.6 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 6 percent
Unemployment rate: 6.5 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 115 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 80.78
22
Georgia
Life expectancy: 77.7 years old
Poverty rate: 13.3 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 6.2 percent
Unemployment rate: 5.6 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 132 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 81.80
21
Oklahoma
Life expectancy: 75.8 years old
Poverty rate: 12.4 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 8.6 percent
Unemployment rate: 5.7 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 93 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 82.43
20
Missouri
Life expectancy: 77.6 years old
Poverty rate: 11 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 7.4 percent
Unemployment rate: 7 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 122 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 82.45
19
Wisconsin
Life expectancy: 80 years old
Poverty rate: 8.7 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 19.3 percent
Unemployment rate: 6.2 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 98 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 82.65
18
Arkansas
Life expectancy: 76 years old
Poverty rate: 15 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 7.8 percent
Unemployment rate: 7.4 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 64 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 83.60
17
Michigan
Life expectancy: 78.2 years old
Poverty rate: 10.7 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 3.3 percent
Unemployment rate: 8.7 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 152 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 84.00
16
New Mexico
Life expectancy: 78.4 years old
Poverty rate: 17.2 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 5 percent
Unemployment rate: 11.3 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 49 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 84.13
15
Tennessee
Life expectancy: 76.3 years old
Poverty rate: 12.1 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 6.4 percent
Unemployment rate: 8.5 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 98 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 85.15
14
New York
Life expectancy: 81 years old
Poverty rate: 12.1 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 1.2 percent
Unemployment rate: 12.5 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 157 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 85.93
13
West Virginia
Life expectancy: 75.3 years old
Poverty rate: 15.6 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 3.2 percent
Unemployment rate: 8.9 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 91 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 87.38
12
Kentucky
Life expectancy: 75.9 years old
Poverty rate: 14.2 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 7.3 percent
Unemployment rate: 7.6 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 114 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 89.15
11
Mississippi
Life expectancy: 74.9 years old
Poverty rate: 19.1 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 6.4 percent
Unemployment rate: 7.9 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 67 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 89.88
10
Nevada
Life expectancy: 78.4 years old
Poverty rate: 12.2 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 14.9 percent
Unemployment rate: 13.2 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 36 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 91.20
9
Alabama
Life expectancy: 75.5 years old
Poverty rate: 14.7 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 13.3 percent
Unemployment rate: 5.6 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 108 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 91.70
8
Illinois
Life expectancy: 79.3 years old
Poverty rate: 10.4 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 4.1 percent
Unemployment rate: 11 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 201 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 93.03
7
Ohio
Life expectancy: 77.6 years old
Poverty rate: 12.4 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 3.5 percent
Unemployment rate: 8.9 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 204 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 94.00
6
Indiana
Life expectancy: 77.4 years old
Poverty rate: 11.1 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 14.1 percent
Unemployment rate: 6.4 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 176 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 95.20
5
Florida
Life expectancy: 80.1 years old
Poverty rate: 12.9 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 10.1 percent
Unemployment rate: 7.4 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 227 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 95.98
4
Pennsylvania
Life expectancy: 78.6 years old
Poverty rate: 10.5 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 7.9 percent
Unemployment rate: 10.3 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 215 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 98.68
3
Louisiana
Life expectancy: 76 years old
Poverty rate: 19.1 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 4.9 percent
Unemployment rate: 7.6 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 226 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 105.45
2
California
Life expectancy: 81.3 years old
Poverty rate: 11.4 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 2.7 percent
Unemployment rate: 11.4 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 359 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 109.18
1
Texas
Life expectancy: 78.8 years old
Poverty rate: 12.7 percent
COVID test positivity rate: 7.6 percent
Unemployment rate: 6.8 percent
Carbon dioxide emissions per year: 707 million metric tons
Worst State Index score: 154.68
