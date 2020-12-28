This Is the Most Selfish State in America

Smarter Living

The new year is the perfect time to reflect on what we've achieved in the past 365 days and what we want to accomplish in the year ahead. Of course, some new year's resolutions are about tangible gains, like job promotions or weight loss, but the close of one year and the start of another is also a time for reflection on our own virtues, too. What you may not realize is that where you live could be playing a role in where you fall on the naughty or nice list. At Best Life, we crunched the numbers to determine where folks are more concerned with their own lives than those of others—and we've found the most selfish state in America.

For our Selfish Index, we started with the Fraser Institute's generosity index, which scored each state based on the charitable giving trends of its residents on a scale from 1 to 10. Then we looked at the most recent data from AmeriCorp to establish what percentage of residents in each state volunteer in a given year.

Finally, we used a recent study published in the Journal of Research in Personality, which scored each state based on its capacity for empathy—the closer the empathy score is to 4, the less selfish the state is considered. We then gave each metric a weighted value and ran them through our exclusive algorithm to see how each state scored on our Selfish Index.

Utah came out as the least selfish state, with the largest generosity index score and the highest volunteer rate. But generally, states in the Northeast ranked as less selfish, while the South, Midwest, and West were more varied. The most selfish state was notable for both its low volunteer rate and low empathy score. Read on to discover which state it is, and find out where yours falls in the mix. And for the place the runs rampant with a similarly distasteful quality, This Is the Most Dishonest State in America.

Read the original article on Best Life.

50
Utah

sandy utah
Shutterstock

Fraser generosity index score: 8.8

Volunteer rate: 51.0 percent

Empathy score: 3.74

Selfish Index Score: 0.00

49
Oregon

downtown portland oregon
Shutterstock

Fraser generosity index score: 5.7

Volunteer rate: 43.2 percent

Empathy score: 3.76

Selfish Index Score: 25.75

48
Minnesota

downtown minneapolis skyline
iStock

Fraser generosity index score: 5.6

Volunteer rate: 45.1 percent

Empathy score: 3.67

Selfish Index Score: 29.47

47
Montana

Montana
Shutterstock

Fraser generosity index score: 4.5

Volunteer rate: 38.8 percent

Empathy score: 3.78

Selfish Index Score: 34.12

46
Connecticut

hartford connecticut skyline
Shutterstock

Fraser generosity index score: 6.8

Volunteer rate: 31.8 percent

Empathy score: 3.72

Selfish Index Score: 42.43

45
Massachusetts

cityscape photos of buildings and shops in Quincy Market in Boston, Massachusetts at twilight
Shutterstock

Fraser generosity index score: 5.9

Volunteer rate: 32.6 percent

Empathy score: 3.74

Selfish Index Score: 42.44

44
Rhode Island

waterplace park in providence rhode island
Shutterstock

Fraser generosity index score: 4.5

Volunteer rate: 30.7 percent

Empathy score: 3.78

Selfish Index Score: 43.89

43
Maryland

Waverly, Maryland
Shutterstock

Fraser generosity index score: 7.7

Volunteer rate: 36.3 percent

Empathy score: 3.67

Selfish Index Score: 44.00

42
North Carolina

skyline of downtown charlotte north carolina
Shutterstock

Fraser generosity index score: 5.1

Volunteer rate: 35.1 percent

Empathy score: 3.74

Selfish Index Score: 45.02

41
Washington

cityscape photo of a church, buildings, and trees in Spokane, Washington
Shutterstock

Fraser generosity index score: 4.9

Volunteer rate: 35.7 percent

Empathy score: 3.74

Selfish Index Score: 45.69

40
Georgia

Aerial over Piedmont Park with Atlanta, GA Skyline
iStock

Fraser generosity index score: 7.5

Volunteer rate: 26.5 percent

Empathy score: 3.71

Selfish Index Score: 46.59

39
Vermont

cityscape of windsor vermont
Shutterstock

Fraser generosity index score: 3.4

Volunteer rate: 36 percent

Empathy score: 3.77

Selfish Index Score: 47.84

38
Maine

Aerial view of Bar Harbor Maine
Shutterstock

Fraser generosity index score: 3.2

Volunteer rate: 38.7 percent

Empathy score: 3.76

Selfish Index Score: 48.64

37
Virginia

aerial view of smith mountain lake in virginia
Clupton / Shutterstock

Fraser generosity index score: 6.1

Volunteer rate: 34.0 percent

Empathy score: 3.70

Selfish Index Score: 49.98

36
Illinois

Chicago downtown and Chicago River at night in USA.
Shutterstock

Fraser generosity index score: 5.0

Volunteer rate: 28.1 percent

Empathy score: 3.75

Selfish Index Score: 51.50

35
Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Shutterstock

Fraser generosity index score: 4.5

Volunteer rate: 37.4 percent

Empathy score: 3.72

Selfish Index Score: 51.75

34
California

The skyline of Oakland, California from the bay.
iStock

Fraser generosity index score: 5.7

Volunteer rate: 25.4 percent

Empathy score: 3.74

Selfish Index Score: 52.52

33
New York

New York's Central Park
Shutterstock

Fraser generosity index score: 6.0

Volunteer rate: 25.3 percent

Empathy score: 3.73

Selfish Index Score: 53.20

32
Arkansas

Overlook of the town of Fayetteville, Arkansas with the University of Arkansas
iStock

Fraser generosity index score: 5.4

Volunteer rate: 30.0 percent

Empathy score: 3.72

Selfish Index Score: 54.38

31
New Jersey

Aerial view of Edgewater and Fairview, New Jersey
Thierry GRUN – Aero / Alamy

Fraser generosity index score: 6.3

Volunteer rate: 26.1 percent

Empathy score: 3.71

Selfish Index Score: 55.45

30
Colorado

skyline and mountains in Colorado Springs, Colorado at dusk
Shutterstock

Fraser generosity index score: 5.2

Volunteer rate: 32.4 percent

Empathy score: 3.71

Selfish Index Score: 55.54

29
Nebraska

Nebraska
Shutterstock

Fraser generosity index score: 4.6

Volunteer rate: 40.2 percent

Empathy score: 3.69

Selfish Index Score: 55.65

28
Idaho

boise idaho
Shutterstock

Fraser generosity index score: 5.2

Volunteer rate: 37.9 percent

Empathy score: 3.68

Selfish Index Score: 56.88

27
Iowa

Marion, Iowa
Shutterstock

Fraser generosity index score: 4.5

Volunteer rate: 41.5 percent

Empathy score: 3.68

Selfish Index Score: 57.43

26
South Carolina

Aerial view of Rainbow Row in downtown Charleston, SC
iStock

Fraser generosity index score: 5.2

Volunteer rate: 30.8 percent

Empathy score: 3.70

Selfish Index Score: 60.13

25
Oklahoma

city skyline of downtown Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Shutterstock

Fraser generosity index score: 4.2

Volunteer rate: 32.0 percent

Empathy score: 3.72

Selfish Index Score: 60.36

24
Hawaii

pearl city hawaii aerial view
Shutterstock/ssguy

Fraser generosity index score: 4.1

Volunteer rate: 28.0 percent

Empathy score: 3.74

Selfish Index Score: 60.56

23
South Dakota

Panorama of Rapid City, South Dakota
iStock

Fraser generosity index score: 3.4

Volunteer rate: 36.3 percent

Empathy score: 3.72

Selfish Index Score: 60.76

22
Arizona

cityscape photo of homes, buildings, and mountains in Phoenix, Arizona
Shutterstock

Fraser generosity index score: 4.8

Volunteer rate: 30.0 percent

Empathy score: 3.71

Selfish Index Score: 61.23

21
Missouri

st louis
Shutterstock

Fraser generosity index score: 4.4

Volunteer rate: 31.9 percent

Empathy score: 3.71

Selfish Index Score: 61.74

20
North Dakota

fargo north dakota
Shutterstock

Fraser generosity index score: 2.6

Volunteer rate: 37.4 percent

Empathy score: 3.73

Selfish Index Score: 62.37

19
Michigan

detroit michigan skyline
Shutterstock

Fraser generosity index score: 4.3

Volunteer rate: 29.4 percent

Empathy score: 3.72

Selfish Index Score: 62.79

18
New Hampshire

boats on a lake in New Hampshire
Shutterstock

Fraser generosity index score: 3.9

Volunteer rate: 35.7 percent

Empathy score: 3.70

Selfish Index Score: 63.30

17
Tennessee

The skyline of Knoxville, Tennessee
iStock

Fraser generosity index score: 3.8

Volunteer rate: 31.3 percent

Empathy score: 3.72

Selfish Index Score: 63.99

16
Mississippi

cityscape photos of a traffic on a street next to the Biloxi Lighthouse in Biloxi, Mississippi at night
Shutterstock

Fraser generosity index score: 4.7

Volunteer rate: 23.8 percent

Empathy score: 3.73

Selfish Index Score: 64.09

15
Kansas

buildings and the Cooper dome in the downtown area of Topeka, Kansas
Shutterstock

Fraser generosity index score: 4.4

Volunteer rate: 36.5 percent

Empathy score: 3.68

Selfish Index Score: 64.16

14
Pennsylvania

Chester pennsylvania skyline
Shutterstock

Fraser generosity index score: 4.2

Volunteer rate: 34.2 percent

Empathy score: 3.69

Selfish Index Score: 65.67

13
Texas

Houston Texas
Shutterstock

Fraser generosity index score: 4.4

Volunteer rate: 28.4 percent

Empathy score: 3.71

Selfish Index Score: 65.96

12
Wyoming

Bikers ride motorcycles in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, USA on a cloudy autumn day.
iStock

Fraser generosity index score: 4.4

Volunteer rate: 32.7 percent

Empathy score: 3.69

Selfish Index Score: 66.08

11
Ohio

aerial view of gallipolis ohio
Shutterstock

Fraser generosity index score: 3.7

Volunteer rate: 33.2 percent

Empathy score: 3.70

Selfish Index Score: 67.72

10
Alaska

An aerial view of Juneau and the Gastineau Channel from Mount Roberts.
iStock

Fraser generosity index score: 2.5

Volunteer rate: 40.6 percent

Empathy score: 3.69

Selfish Index Score: 69.84

9
Louisiana

baton rouge louisiana from above
Shutterstock

Fraser generosity index score: 3.7

Volunteer rate: 25.8 percent

Empathy score: 3.72

Selfish Index Score: 71.32

8
Indiana

Downtown Indianapolis skyline with the Depew Memorial Fountain, Obelisk, park, and the Indiana World War Memorial in the foreground.
iStock

Fraser generosity index score: 3.5

Volunteer rate: 34.9 percent

Empathy score: 3.68

Selfish Index Score: 72.38

7
Florida

st petersburg florida
Shutterstock

Fraser generosity index score: 4.7

Volunteer rate: 22.8 percent

Empathy score: 3.70

Selfish Index Score: 73.27

6
Delaware

The aerial view of the beach town, fishing port and waterfront residential homes along the canal Lewes Delaware
Shutterstock

Fraser generosity index score: 4.9

Volunteer rate: 31.8 percent

Empathy score: 3.65

Selfish Index Score: 74.30

5
Alabama

orange beach alabama
Shutterstock

Fraser generosity index score: 5.6

Volunteer rate: 27.4 percent

Empathy score: 3.65

Selfish Index Score: 74.72

4
New Mexico

Suburb in Albuquerque, NM
Shutterstock

Fraser generosity index score: 3.2

Volunteer rate: 27.1 percent

Empathy score: 3.71

Selfish Index Score: 75.91

3
West Virginia

landscape photo of Harper's Ferry, West Virginia at sunset
Shutterstock

Fraser generosity index score: 1.8

Volunteer rate: 28.1 percent

Empathy score: 3.73

Selfish Index Score: 79.17

2
Kentucky

Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park in Kentucky, USA
Jim Lane / Alamy

Fraser generosity index score: 4.0

Volunteer rate: 28.1 percent

Empathy score: 3.67

Selfish Index Score: 79.74

1
Nevada

view of a mountain town in nevada
Prisma by Dukas Presseagentur GmbH / Alamy

Fraser generosity index score: 4.4

Volunteer rate: 24.4 percent

Empathy score: 3.60

Selfish Index Score: 100.00

