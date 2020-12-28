This Is the Most Selfish State in America

The new year is the perfect time to reflect on what we've achieved in the past 365 days and what we want to accomplish in the year ahead. Of course, some new year's resolutions are about tangible gains, like job promotions or weight loss, but the close of one year and the start of another is also a time for reflection on our own virtues, too. What you may not realize is that where you live could be playing a role in where you fall on the naughty or nice list. At Best Life, we crunched the numbers to determine where folks are more concerned with their own lives than those of others—and we've found the most selfish state in America.

For our Selfish Index, we started with the Fraser Institute's generosity index, which scored each state based on the charitable giving trends of its residents on a scale from 1 to 10. Then we looked at the most recent data from AmeriCorp to establish what percentage of residents in each state volunteer in a given year.

Finally, we used a recent study published in the Journal of Research in Personality, which scored each state based on its capacity for empathy—the closer the empathy score is to 4, the less selfish the state is considered. We then gave each metric a weighted value and ran them through our exclusive algorithm to see how each state scored on our Selfish Index.

Utah came out as the least selfish state, with the largest generosity index score and the highest volunteer rate. But generally, states in the Northeast ranked as less selfish, while the South, Midwest, and West were more varied. The most selfish state was notable for both its low volunteer rate and low empathy score. Read on to discover which state it is, and find out where yours falls in the mix. And for the place the runs rampant with a similarly distasteful quality, This Is the Most Dishonest State in America.

Read the original article on Best Life.

50 Utah

Fraser generosity index score: 8.8

Volunteer rate: 51.0 percent

Empathy score: 3.74

Selfish Index Score: 0.00

49 Oregon

Fraser generosity index score: 5.7

Volunteer rate: 43.2 percent

Empathy score: 3.76

Selfish Index Score: 25.75

48 Minnesota

Fraser generosity index score: 5.6

Volunteer rate: 45.1 percent

Empathy score: 3.67

Selfish Index Score: 29.47

47 Montana

Fraser generosity index score: 4.5

Volunteer rate: 38.8 percent

Empathy score: 3.78

Selfish Index Score: 34.12

46 Connecticut

Fraser generosity index score: 6.8

Volunteer rate: 31.8 percent

Empathy score: 3.72

Selfish Index Score: 42.43

45 Massachusetts

Fraser generosity index score: 5.9

Volunteer rate: 32.6 percent

Empathy score: 3.74

Selfish Index Score: 42.44

44 Rhode Island

Fraser generosity index score: 4.5

Volunteer rate: 30.7 percent

Empathy score: 3.78

Selfish Index Score: 43.89

43 Maryland

Fraser generosity index score: 7.7

Volunteer rate: 36.3 percent

Empathy score: 3.67

Selfish Index Score: 44.00

42 North Carolina

Fraser generosity index score: 5.1

Volunteer rate: 35.1 percent

Empathy score: 3.74

Selfish Index Score: 45.02

41 Washington

Fraser generosity index score: 4.9

Volunteer rate: 35.7 percent

Empathy score: 3.74

Selfish Index Score: 45.69

40 Georgia

Fraser generosity index score: 7.5

Volunteer rate: 26.5 percent

Empathy score: 3.71

Selfish Index Score: 46.59

39 Vermont

Fraser generosity index score: 3.4

Volunteer rate: 36 percent

Empathy score: 3.77

Selfish Index Score: 47.84

38 Maine

Fraser generosity index score: 3.2

Volunteer rate: 38.7 percent

Empathy score: 3.76

Selfish Index Score: 48.64

37 Virginia

Fraser generosity index score: 6.1

Volunteer rate: 34.0 percent

Empathy score: 3.70

Selfish Index Score: 49.98

36 Illinois

Fraser generosity index score: 5.0

Volunteer rate: 28.1 percent

Empathy score: 3.75

Selfish Index Score: 51.50

35 Wisconsin

Fraser generosity index score: 4.5

Volunteer rate: 37.4 percent

Empathy score: 3.72

Selfish Index Score: 51.75

34 California

Fraser generosity index score: 5.7

Volunteer rate: 25.4 percent

Empathy score: 3.74

Selfish Index Score: 52.52

And for the place where marriage vows don't seem to mean all that much, This Is the Most Adulterous State in America.

33 New York

Fraser generosity index score: 6.0

Volunteer rate: 25.3 percent

Empathy score: 3.73

Selfish Index Score: 53.20

32 Arkansas

Fraser generosity index score: 5.4

Volunteer rate: 30.0 percent

Empathy score: 3.72

Selfish Index Score: 54.38

31 New Jersey

Fraser generosity index score: 6.3

Volunteer rate: 26.1 percent

Empathy score: 3.71

Selfish Index Score: 55.45

30 Colorado

Fraser generosity index score: 5.2

Volunteer rate: 32.4 percent

Empathy score: 3.71

Selfish Index Score: 55.54

29 Nebraska

Fraser generosity index score: 4.6

Volunteer rate: 40.2 percent

Empathy score: 3.69

Selfish Index Score: 55.65

28 Idaho

Fraser generosity index score: 5.2

Volunteer rate: 37.9 percent

Empathy score: 3.68

Selfish Index Score: 56.88

27 Iowa

Fraser generosity index score: 4.5

Volunteer rate: 41.5 percent

Empathy score: 3.68

Selfish Index Score: 57.43

26 South Carolina

Fraser generosity index score: 5.2

Volunteer rate: 30.8 percent

Empathy score: 3.70

Selfish Index Score: 60.13

25 Oklahoma

Fraser generosity index score: 4.2

Volunteer rate: 32.0 percent

Empathy score: 3.72

Selfish Index Score: 60.36

24 Hawaii

Fraser generosity index score: 4.1

Volunteer rate: 28.0 percent

Empathy score: 3.74

Selfish Index Score: 60.56

23 South Dakota

Fraser generosity index score: 3.4

Volunteer rate: 36.3 percent

Empathy score: 3.72

Selfish Index Score: 60.76

22 Arizona

Fraser generosity index score: 4.8

Volunteer rate: 30.0 percent

Empathy score: 3.71

Selfish Index Score: 61.23

21 Missouri

Fraser generosity index score: 4.4

Volunteer rate: 31.9 percent

Empathy score: 3.71

Selfish Index Score: 61.74

20 North Dakota

Fraser generosity index score: 2.6

Volunteer rate: 37.4 percent

Empathy score: 3.73

Selfish Index Score: 62.37

19 Michigan

Fraser generosity index score: 4.3

Volunteer rate: 29.4 percent

Empathy score: 3.72

Selfish Index Score: 62.79

And for more exclusive rankings delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

18 New Hampshire

Fraser generosity index score: 3.9

Volunteer rate: 35.7 percent

Empathy score: 3.70

Selfish Index Score: 63.30

17 Tennessee

Fraser generosity index score: 3.8

Volunteer rate: 31.3 percent

Empathy score: 3.72

Selfish Index Score: 63.99

16 Mississippi

Fraser generosity index score: 4.7

Volunteer rate: 23.8 percent

Empathy score: 3.73

Selfish Index Score: 64.09

15 Kansas

Fraser generosity index score: 4.4

Volunteer rate: 36.5 percent

Empathy score: 3.68

Selfish Index Score: 64.16

14 Pennsylvania

Fraser generosity index score: 4.2

Volunteer rate: 34.2 percent

Empathy score: 3.69

Selfish Index Score: 65.67

13 Texas

Fraser generosity index score: 4.4

Volunteer rate: 28.4 percent

Empathy score: 3.71

Selfish Index Score: 65.96

And for the place where people are the most crazy about cannabis, This Is the Most Stoned State in America.

12 Wyoming

Fraser generosity index score: 4.4

Volunteer rate: 32.7 percent

Empathy score: 3.69

Selfish Index Score: 66.08

11 Ohio

Fraser generosity index score: 3.7

Volunteer rate: 33.2 percent

Empathy score: 3.70

Selfish Index Score: 67.72

10 Alaska

Fraser generosity index score: 2.5

Volunteer rate: 40.6 percent

Empathy score: 3.69

Selfish Index Score: 69.84

9 Louisiana

Fraser generosity index score: 3.7

Volunteer rate: 25.8 percent

Empathy score: 3.72

Selfish Index Score: 71.32

8 Indiana

Fraser generosity index score: 3.5

Volunteer rate: 34.9 percent

Empathy score: 3.68

Selfish Index Score: 72.38

7 Florida

Fraser generosity index score: 4.7

Volunteer rate: 22.8 percent

Empathy score: 3.70

Selfish Index Score: 73.27

And for the part of the country that is most active between the sheets, This Is the Most Promiscuous State in America.

6 Delaware

Fraser generosity index score: 4.9

Volunteer rate: 31.8 percent

Empathy score: 3.65

Selfish Index Score: 74.30

5 Alabama

Fraser generosity index score: 5.6

Volunteer rate: 27.4 percent

Empathy score: 3.65

Selfish Index Score: 74.72

4 New Mexico

Fraser generosity index score: 3.2

Volunteer rate: 27.1 percent

Empathy score: 3.71

Selfish Index Score: 75.91

3 West Virginia

Fraser generosity index score: 1.8

Volunteer rate: 28.1 percent

Empathy score: 3.73

Selfish Index Score: 79.17

2 Kentucky

Fraser generosity index score: 4.0

Volunteer rate: 28.1 percent

Empathy score: 3.67

Selfish Index Score: 79.74

1 Nevada

Fraser generosity index score: 4.4

Volunteer rate: 24.4 percent

Empathy score: 3.60

Selfish Index Score: 100.00

And for a ranking all you shoppers will want to check out, This Store Has the Worst Customer Service in America.