This Store Has the Worst Customer Service in America

Retail goes into overdrive at the end of every year. From Black Friday through New Year's Day, stores are typically alive with the sounds of eager shoppers and ringing cash registers. While these days, that might look more like full virtual shopping carts and piles of packages at the front door, you're likely dealing with customer service representatives more than ever right now. That's why it's the perfect time of year to delve into just how well (or poorly) the most popular stores in the country rank when it comes to customer service.
To find the store with the worst customer service, we started by looking at the 2020 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), an annual survey of American consumers that asks how happy they are with major shopping brands. We excluded online-only retailers like Amazon, and if the same store was rated in multiple categories—e.g. both supermarket and pharmacy—we then averaged the result. Next, we factored in the average ratings (on a scale of 0 stars to 5 stars) via Trustpilot and Pissed Consumer to see how internet denizens felt about their customer service experiences. We gave each metric a weighted value and ran them through our exclusive algorithm to determine each store's score on our Dissatisfaction Index, ultimately ranking the 50 retailers with the lowest customer satisfaction scores.
Interestingly, there's a huge disparity between the survey respondents (who were generally satisfied with all the companies listed) and the online reviewers (who were generally dissatisfied). This could be because, if you've had a customer service experience that affected you enough to talk about it online, it's probably negative. Conversely, survey respondents may largely have a neutral feeling towards stores, but say they've had a "good" experience purely because nothing bad happened.
Overall, our index showed there isn't a distinct category of stores that has generally worse customer service: specialty stores, department stores, discount stores, pharmacies, and supermarkets all appear near the top of our dissatisfied list. But honorable mentions go out to supermarket chains Wegmans, H-E-B, Aldi, and Trader Joe's—the four stores with the least dissatisfied customers, according to our number-crunching. Read on to find out which store has the worst customer service in the U.S. And for an entirely different, but equally fascinating, exclusive ranking from Best Life, check out This Is the Most Stoned State in America.
50
Barnes and Noble
ASCI satisfaction: 81 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 1.7
Trustpilot stars: 1.9
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 42.12
49
Sam's Club
ASCI satisfaction: 80.5 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 2.3
Trustpilot stars: 1.4
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 44.27
48
Sephora
ASCI satisfaction: 80 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 2.0
Trustpilot stars: 2.0
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 44.75
47
Menards
ASCI satisfaction: 80 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 2.3
Trustpilot stars: 1.4
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 47.26
46
BJ's Wholesale Club
ASCI satisfaction: 79 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 2.5
Trustpilot stars: 1.9
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 47.37
45
TJ Maxx
ASCI satisfaction: 79 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 1.7
Trustpilot stars: 2.4
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 49.88
44
Whole Foods
ASCI satisfaction: 79 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 2.2
Trustpilot stars: 1.9
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 49.88
43
AutoZone
ASCI satisfaction: 77 percent
PC stars: 2.2
Trustpilot stars: 3.3
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 50.12
42
Giant Eagle
ASCI satisfaction: 76 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 2.4
Trustpilot stars: 3.8
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 50.24
41
Bed, Bath, & Beyond
ASCI satisfaction: 80 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 2.0
Trustpilot stars: 1.3
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 50.60
40
Ulta Beauty
ASCI satisfaction: 80 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 1.8
Trustpilot stars: 1.5
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 50.60
39
Ross Stores
ASCI satisfaction: 76 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 2.4
Trustpilot stars: 3.7
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 51.07
38
Kroger
ASCI satisfaction: 78.5 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 2.5
Trustpilot stars: 1.8
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 51.19
37
Cabela's
ASCI satisfaction: 80 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 1.9
Trustpilot stars: 1.3
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 51.43
36
Abercrombie & Fitch
ASCI satisfaction: 79 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 1.6
Trustpilot stars: 2.3
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 51.55
35
Gap
ASCI satisfaction: 79 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 2.1
Trustpilot stars: 1.8
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 51.55
34
Hy-Vee
ASCI satisfaction: 78 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 2.6
Trustpilot stars: 1.9
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 52.51
33
O'Reilly Auto Parts
ASCI satisfaction: 78 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 2.2
Trustpilot stars: 2.3
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 52.51
32
Kohl's
ASCI satisfaction: 79 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 2.3
Trustpilot stars: 1.4
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 53.22
31
Advance Auto Parts
ASCI satisfaction: 78 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 2.0
Trustpilot stars: 2.4
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 53.34
30
Target
ASCI satisfaction: 78 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 2.1
Trustpilot stars: 2.3
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 53.34
29
Macy's
ASCI satisfaction: 79 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 2.1
Trustpilot stars: 1.5
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 54.06
28
Dollar Tree
ASCI satisfaction: 77 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 2.6
Trustpilot stars: 2.1
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 56.80
27
Meijer
ASCI satisfaction: 77 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 2.4
Trustpilot stars: 2.2
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 57.64
26
Save-A-Lot
ASCI satisfaction: 75 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 2.8
Trustpilot stars: 3.2
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 57.88
25
Foot Locker
ASCI satisfaction: 79 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 1.6
Trustpilot stars: 1.5
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 58.23
24
Belk
ASCI satisfaction: 78 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 2.0
Trustpilot stars: 1.8
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 58.35
23
Dillard's
ASCI satisfaction: 78 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 2.1
Trustpilot stars: 1.7
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 58.35
22
JCPenney
ASCI satisfaction: 78 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 2.2
Trustpilot stars: 1.5
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 59.19
21
Home Depot
ASCI satisfaction: 78 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 2.1
Trustpilot stars: 1.5
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 60.02
20
Michaels
ASCI satisfaction: 77 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 2.1
Trustpilot stars: 2.2
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 60.14
19
Lowe's
ASCI satisfaction: 78 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 2.0
Trustpilot stars: 1.5
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 60.86
18
PetSmart
ASCI satisfaction: 78 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 2.0
Trustpilot stars: 1.5
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 60.86
17
Petco
ASCI satisfaction: 77 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 2.1
Trustpilot stars: 1.6
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 65.16
16
Staples
ASCI satisfaction: 77 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 1.9
Trustpilot stars: 1.8
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 65.16
15
CVS
ASCI satisfaction: 77 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 2.0
Trustpilot stars: 1.4
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 67.66
14
Fred Meyer
ASCI satisfaction: 74 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 2.6
Trustpilot stars: 2.9
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 68.02
13
Burlington
ASCI satisfaction: 76 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 1.9
Trustpilot stars: 2.0
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 69.45
12
Best Buy
ASCI satisfaction: 77 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 1.8
Trustpilot stars: 1.3
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 70.17
11
Albertsons
ASCI satisfaction: 75 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 2.3
Trustpilot stars: 2.2
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 70.41
10
Dick's Sporting Goods
ASCI satisfaction: 76 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 1.7
Trustpilot stars: 1.8
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 72.79
9
Rite Aid
ASCI satisfaction: 75 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 1.7
Trustpilot stars: 1.8
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 72.91
8
Kmart
ASCI satisfaction: 75 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 2.1
Trustpilot stars: 2.0
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 73.75
7
Walgreens
ASCI satisfaction: 75 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 2.2
Trustpilot stars: 1.7
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 75.42
6
Office Depot
ASCI satisfaction: 76 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 1.7
Trustpilot stars: 1.4
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 76.13
5
Dollar General
ASCI satisfaction: 73 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 2.6
Trustpilot stars: 2.3
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 79.00
4
GameStop
ASCI satisfaction: 75 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 1.7
Trustpilot stars: 1.3
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 82.94
3
Walmart
ASCI satisfaction: 74 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 2.2
Trustpilot stars: 1.5
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 83.05
2
Big Lots
ASCI satisfaction: 79 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 1.6
Trustpilot stars: 1.5
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 85.68
1
Sears
ASCI satisfaction: 72 percent
Pissed Customer stars: 1.9
Trustpilot stars: 1.2
Dissatisfaction Index Score: 100.00
