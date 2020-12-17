Smarter Living

This Store Has the Worst Customer Service in America

Shoppers have spoken and this is the retailer they like dealing with the least.

By V.S. Wells
December 17, 2020
By V.S. Wells
December 17, 2020
Retail goes into overdrive at the end of every year. From Black Friday through New Year's Day, stores are typically alive with the sounds of eager shoppers and ringing cash registers. While these days, that might look more like full virtual shopping carts and piles of packages at the front door, you're likely dealing with customer service representatives more than ever right now. That's why it's the perfect time of year to delve into just how well (or poorly) the most popular stores in the country rank when it comes to customer service.

To find the store with the worst customer service, we started by looking at the 2020 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), an annual survey of American consumers that asks how happy they are with major shopping brands. We excluded online-only retailers like Amazon, and if the same store was rated in multiple categories—e.g. both supermarket and pharmacy—we then averaged the result. Next, we factored in the average ratings (on a scale of 0 stars to 5 stars) via Trustpilot and Pissed Consumer to see how internet denizens felt about their customer service experiences. We gave each metric a weighted value and ran them through our exclusive algorithm to determine each store's score on our Dissatisfaction Index, ultimately ranking the 50 retailers with the lowest customer satisfaction scores.

Interestingly, there's a huge disparity between the survey respondents (who were generally satisfied with all the companies listed) and the online reviewers (who were generally dissatisfied). This could be because, if you've had a customer service experience that affected you enough to talk about it online, it's probably negative. Conversely, survey respondents may largely have a neutral feeling towards stores, but say they've had a "good" experience purely because nothing bad happened.

Overall, our index showed there isn't a distinct category of stores that has generally worse customer service: specialty stores, department stores, discount stores, pharmacies, and supermarkets all appear near the top of our dissatisfied list. But honorable mentions go out to supermarket chains Wegmans, H-E-B, Aldi, and Trader Joe's—the four stores with the least dissatisfied customers, according to our number-crunching. Read on to find out which store has the worst customer service in the U.S. And for an entirely different, but equally fascinating, exclusive ranking from Best Life, check out This Is the Most Stoned State in America.

Read the original article on Best Life.

50
Barnes and Noble

The exterior of a Barnes and Nobles in Phoenix, Arizona
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 81 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 1.7

Trustpilot stars: 1.9

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 42.12

49
Sam's Club

Main entrance of a Sam's Club store in Fargo, North Dakota
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 80.5 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.3

Trustpilot stars: 1.4

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 44.27

48
Sephora

the entrance of a Sephora at a mall in Portugal
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 80 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.0

Trustpilot stars: 2.0

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 44.75

47
Menards

the outside of a Menards store in Tipp City, Ohios
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 80 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.3

Trustpilot stars: 1.4

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 47.26

46
BJ's Wholesale Club

the outside of a BJ's store in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 79 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.5

Trustpilot stars: 1.9

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 47.37

45
TJ Maxx

A TJ Maxx Storefront
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 79 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 1.7

Trustpilot stars: 2.4

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 49.88

44
Whole Foods

Fairfax: Green Whole Foods Market grocery store sign on exterior building in city in Virginia with people walking and autumn displays of pumpkins for Halloween
iStock

ASCI satisfaction: 79 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.2

Trustpilot stars: 1.9

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 49.88

43
AutoZone

the outside of an AutoZone store in Hagerstown, Maryland
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 77 percent

PC stars: 2.2

Trustpilot stars: 3.3

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 50.12

42
Giant Eagle

a Giant Eagle Grocery store in Columbus, Ohio
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 76 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.4

Trustpilot stars: 3.8

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 50.24

41
Bed, Bath, & Beyond

The exterior of a Bed Bath & Beyond store with red lettering
iStock

ASCI satisfaction: 80 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.0

Trustpilot stars: 1.3

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 50.60

40
Ulta Beauty

the outside of an Ulta Beauty store in Las Vegas, Nevada
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 80 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 1.8

Trustpilot stars: 1.5

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 50.60

39
Ross Stores

a Ross store in Jacksonville, Florida
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 76 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.4

Trustpilot stars: 3.7

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 51.07

38
Kroger

the entrance of and parking lot in front of a Kroger retail store in Indianapolis, Indiana
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 78.5 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.5

Trustpilot stars: 1.8

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 51.19

37
Cabela's

the outside of a Cabela's Store in Allen, Texas
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 80 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 1.9

Trustpilot stars: 1.3

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 51.43

36
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie and Fitch Storefront
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 79 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 1.6

Trustpilot stars: 2.3

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 51.55

35
Gap

the entrance of a Gap store at a shopping center in Palo Alto, San Franciso
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 79 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.1

Trustpilot stars: 1.8

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 51.55

34
Hy-Vee

a HyVee Store sign in Burnsville, Minnesota
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 78 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.6

Trustpilot stars: 1.9

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 52.51

33
O'Reilly Auto Parts

the outside of an O'Reilly Auto Parts store in Salsbury, North Carolina
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 78 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.2

Trustpilot stars: 2.3

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 52.51

32
Kohl's

the entrance of a Kohl's store in Danvers, Massachusetts
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 79 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.3

Trustpilot stars: 1.4

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 53.22

31
Advance Auto Parts

the exterior of an Advance Auto Parts Store in Tennessee
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 78 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.0

Trustpilot stars: 2.4

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 53.34

30
Target

the entrance to a Target store in the San Francisco Bay Area
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 78 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.1

Trustpilot stars: 2.3

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 53.34

29
Macy's

macy's store entrance
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 79 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.1

Trustpilot stars: 1.5

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 54.06

28
Dollar Tree

the outside of and parking lot in front of a Dollar Tree Store in Fort Myers, Florida
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 77 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.6

Trustpilot stars: 2.1

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 56.80

27
Meijer

a meijer store in Columbus, Ohio
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 77 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.4

Trustpilot stars: 2.2

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 57.64

26
Save-A-Lot

the outside of a Save A Lot store in Lancaster, Ohio
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 75 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.8

Trustpilot stars: 3.2

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 57.88

25
Foot Locker

exterior of a Foot Locker store in New York, New York
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 79 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 1.6

Trustpilot stars: 1.5

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 58.23

24
Belk

the outside of a Belk Department Store in Cape Coral, Florida
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 78 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.0

Trustpilot stars: 1.8

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 58.35

23
Dillard's

the front of a Dillard's Department Store in a mall in Altamonte Springs, Florida
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 78 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.1

Trustpilot stars: 1.7

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 58.35

22
JCPenney

the entrance of a JCPenny at a mall in San Jose, California
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 78 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.2

Trustpilot stars: 1.5

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 59.19

21
Home Depot

the outside of the Home Depot store in El Cerrito, California
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 78 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.1

Trustpilot stars: 1.5

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 60.02

20
Michaels

the outside of a Michaels store in Vero Beach, Florida
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 77 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.1

Trustpilot stars: 2.2

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 60.14

19
Lowe's

lowe's store entrance
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 78 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.0

Trustpilot stars: 1.5

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 60.86

18
PetSmart

the outside of a Pet Smart store in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 78 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.0

Trustpilot stars: 1.5

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 60.86

17
Petco

the entrance of a Petco store in Orlando, Florida
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 77 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.1

Trustpilot stars: 1.6

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 65.16

16
Staples

the outside of a Staples store in Truro, Canada
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 77 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 1.9

Trustpilot stars: 1.8

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 65.16

15
CVS

exterior of a CVS Store in Columbus, Ohio
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 77 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.0

Trustpilot stars: 1.4

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 67.66

14
Fred Meyer

the outside and entrance of a Fred Meyer store in Portland, Oregon

ASCI satisfaction: 74 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.6

Trustpilot stars: 2.9

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 68.02

13
Burlington

the outside of a Burlington in Beaverton, Oregon
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 76 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 1.9

Trustpilot stars: 2.0

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 69.45

12
Best Buy

the outside of a Best Buy store in Taylor, Michigan
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 77 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 1.8

Trustpilot stars: 1.3

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 70.17

11
Albertsons

Exterior of Albertsons Grocery Store in Laguna, Niguel, California
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 75 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.3

Trustpilot stars: 2.2

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 70.41

10
Dick's Sporting Goods

the outside of and parking lot next to a sporting goods store in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 76 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 1.7

Trustpilot stars: 1.8

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 72.79

9
Rite Aid

the entrance of and parking lot of a Rite Aid store in Union City, New Jersey
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 75 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 1.7

Trustpilot stars: 1.8

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 72.91

8
Kmart

the entrance of and a parking lot in front of a Kmart in Mountville, Pennsylvania
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 75 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.1

Trustpilot stars: 2.0

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 73.75

7
Walgreens

the outside of a Walgreens in Cincinnati, Ohio
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 75 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.2

Trustpilot stars: 1.7

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 75.42

6
Office Depot

the outside and a sign of an Office Depot store in Los Angeles, California
Shuterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 76 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 1.7

Trustpilot stars: 1.4

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 76.13

5
Dollar General

the outside and sign of a Dollar General Store in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 73 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.6

Trustpilot stars: 2.3

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 79.00

4
GameStop

the entrance of a Game Stop store in a mall in Kokomo, Indiana
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 75 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 1.7

Trustpilot stars: 1.3

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 82.94

3
Walmart

People shopping at Walmart in the evening, south San Francisco bay area
Andrei Stanescu / iStock

ASCI satisfaction: 74 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.2

Trustpilot stars: 1.5

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 83.05

2
Big Lots

entrance of a Big Lots store in Gloucester, Virginia
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 79 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 1.6

Trustpilot stars: 1.5

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 85.68

1
Sears

Sears store entrance and sign in River Falls, Wisconsin
Shutterstock

ASCI satisfaction: 72 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 1.9

Trustpilot stars: 1.2

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 100.00

