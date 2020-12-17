This Store Has the Worst Customer Service in America

Retail goes into overdrive at the end of every year. From Black Friday through New Year's Day, stores are typically alive with the sounds of eager shoppers and ringing cash registers. While these days, that might look more like full virtual shopping carts and piles of packages at the front door, you're likely dealing with customer service representatives more than ever right now. That's why it's the perfect time of year to delve into just how well (or poorly) the most popular stores in the country rank when it comes to customer service.

To find the store with the worst customer service, we started by looking at the 2020 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), an annual survey of American consumers that asks how happy they are with major shopping brands. We excluded online-only retailers like Amazon, and if the same store was rated in multiple categories—e.g. both supermarket and pharmacy—we then averaged the result. Next, we factored in the average ratings (on a scale of 0 stars to 5 stars) via Trustpilot and Pissed Consumer to see how internet denizens felt about their customer service experiences. We gave each metric a weighted value and ran them through our exclusive algorithm to determine each store's score on our Dissatisfaction Index, ultimately ranking the 50 retailers with the lowest customer satisfaction scores.

Interestingly, there's a huge disparity between the survey respondents (who were generally satisfied with all the companies listed) and the online reviewers (who were generally dissatisfied). This could be because, if you've had a customer service experience that affected you enough to talk about it online, it's probably negative. Conversely, survey respondents may largely have a neutral feeling towards stores, but say they've had a "good" experience purely because nothing bad happened.

Overall, our index showed there isn't a distinct category of stores that has generally worse customer service: specialty stores, department stores, discount stores, pharmacies, and supermarkets all appear near the top of our dissatisfied list. But honorable mentions go out to supermarket chains Wegmans, H-E-B, Aldi, and Trader Joe's—the four stores with the least dissatisfied customers, according to our number-crunching. Read on to find out which store has the worst customer service in the U.S. And for an entirely different, but equally fascinating, exclusive ranking from Best Life, check out This Is the Most Stoned State in America.

Read the original article on Best Life.

50 Barnes and Noble

ASCI satisfaction: 81 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 1.7

Trustpilot stars: 1.9

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 42.12

49 Sam's Club

ASCI satisfaction: 80.5 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.3

Trustpilot stars: 1.4

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 44.27

48 Sephora

ASCI satisfaction: 80 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.0

Trustpilot stars: 2.0

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 44.75

47 Menards

ASCI satisfaction: 80 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.3

Trustpilot stars: 1.4

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 47.26

46 BJ's Wholesale Club

ASCI satisfaction: 79 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.5

Trustpilot stars: 1.9

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 47.37

45 TJ Maxx

ASCI satisfaction: 79 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 1.7

Trustpilot stars: 2.4

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 49.88

44 Whole Foods

ASCI satisfaction: 79 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.2

Trustpilot stars: 1.9

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 49.88

43 AutoZone

ASCI satisfaction: 77 percent

PC stars: 2.2

Trustpilot stars: 3.3

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 50.12

42 Giant Eagle

ASCI satisfaction: 76 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.4

Trustpilot stars: 3.8

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 50.24

41 Bed, Bath, & Beyond

ASCI satisfaction: 80 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.0

Trustpilot stars: 1.3

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 50.60

40 Ulta Beauty

ASCI satisfaction: 80 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 1.8

Trustpilot stars: 1.5

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 50.60

39 Ross Stores

ASCI satisfaction: 76 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.4

Trustpilot stars: 3.7

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 51.07

38 Kroger

ASCI satisfaction: 78.5 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.5

Trustpilot stars: 1.8

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 51.19

37 Cabela's

ASCI satisfaction: 80 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 1.9

Trustpilot stars: 1.3

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 51.43

36 Abercrombie & Fitch

ASCI satisfaction: 79 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 1.6

Trustpilot stars: 2.3

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 51.55

35 Gap

ASCI satisfaction: 79 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.1

Trustpilot stars: 1.8

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 51.55

34 Hy-Vee

ASCI satisfaction: 78 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.6

Trustpilot stars: 1.9

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 52.51

33 O'Reilly Auto Parts

ASCI satisfaction: 78 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.2

Trustpilot stars: 2.3

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 52.51

32 Kohl's

ASCI satisfaction: 79 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.3

Trustpilot stars: 1.4

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 53.22

31 Advance Auto Parts

ASCI satisfaction: 78 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.0

Trustpilot stars: 2.4

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 53.34

30 Target

ASCI satisfaction: 78 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.1

Trustpilot stars: 2.3

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 53.34

29 Macy's

ASCI satisfaction: 79 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.1

Trustpilot stars: 1.5

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 54.06

28 Dollar Tree

ASCI satisfaction: 77 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.6

Trustpilot stars: 2.1

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 56.80

27 Meijer

ASCI satisfaction: 77 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.4

Trustpilot stars: 2.2

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 57.64

26 Save-A-Lot

ASCI satisfaction: 75 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.8

Trustpilot stars: 3.2

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 57.88

25 Foot Locker

ASCI satisfaction: 79 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 1.6

Trustpilot stars: 1.5

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 58.23

24 Belk

ASCI satisfaction: 78 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.0

Trustpilot stars: 1.8

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 58.35

23 Dillard's

ASCI satisfaction: 78 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.1

Trustpilot stars: 1.7

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 58.35

22 JCPenney

ASCI satisfaction: 78 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.2

Trustpilot stars: 1.5

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 59.19

21 Home Depot

ASCI satisfaction: 78 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.1

Trustpilot stars: 1.5

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 60.02

20 Michaels

ASCI satisfaction: 77 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.1

Trustpilot stars: 2.2

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 60.14

19 Lowe's

ASCI satisfaction: 78 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.0

Trustpilot stars: 1.5

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 60.86

18 PetSmart

ASCI satisfaction: 78 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.0

Trustpilot stars: 1.5

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 60.86

17 Petco

ASCI satisfaction: 77 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.1

Trustpilot stars: 1.6

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 65.16

16 Staples

ASCI satisfaction: 77 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 1.9

Trustpilot stars: 1.8

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 65.16

15 CVS

ASCI satisfaction: 77 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.0

Trustpilot stars: 1.4

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 67.66

14 Fred Meyer

ASCI satisfaction: 74 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.6

Trustpilot stars: 2.9

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 68.02

13 Burlington

ASCI satisfaction: 76 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 1.9

Trustpilot stars: 2.0

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 69.45

12 Best Buy

ASCI satisfaction: 77 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 1.8

Trustpilot stars: 1.3

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 70.17

11 Albertsons

ASCI satisfaction: 75 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.3

Trustpilot stars: 2.2

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 70.41

10 Dick's Sporting Goods

ASCI satisfaction: 76 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 1.7

Trustpilot stars: 1.8

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 72.79

9 Rite Aid

ASCI satisfaction: 75 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 1.7

Trustpilot stars: 1.8

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 72.91

8 Kmart

ASCI satisfaction: 75 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.1

Trustpilot stars: 2.0

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 73.75

7 Walgreens

ASCI satisfaction: 75 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.2

Trustpilot stars: 1.7

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 75.42

6 Office Depot

ASCI satisfaction: 76 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 1.7

Trustpilot stars: 1.4

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 76.13

5 Dollar General

ASCI satisfaction: 73 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.6

Trustpilot stars: 2.3

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 79.00

4 GameStop

ASCI satisfaction: 75 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 1.7

Trustpilot stars: 1.3

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 82.94

3 Walmart

ASCI satisfaction: 74 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 2.2

Trustpilot stars: 1.5

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 83.05

2 Big Lots

ASCI satisfaction: 79 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 1.6

Trustpilot stars: 1.5

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 85.68

1 Sears

ASCI satisfaction: 72 percent

Pissed Customer stars: 1.9

Trustpilot stars: 1.2

Dissatisfaction Index Score: 100.00

