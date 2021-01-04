Smarter Living

This Is the Greediest State in America

From fat paychecks to high stakes action, this state can never get enough.

By V.S. Wells
January 4, 2021
Despite being taught to share by our kindergarten teachers, everyone has been driven by greed at some point in their lives. But which state has the greediest people of them all? At Best Life, we crunched the numbers to find out.

To get to the bottom of greed in America, we looked at three different metrics. First, we used the Forbes 2020 billionaires list and data from the U.S. Census Bureau to measure the number of billionaires per 10 million people in each state. This shows us where the very richest of the rich file their taxes. While it's worth noting that some billionaires may move to states with a lower tax burden, others still reside in the states they started out in, such as Walmart heirs Jim and Rob Walton, who live in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Next, we used WalletHub's Most Sinful States index to measure greed based on the number of casinos per capita, gambling-related arrests per capita, charitable donations compared to income, and several other similar metrics—the higher the number on the 50-point scale, the greedier the state. We also examined the Gini coefficient—a mathematical measurement that quantifies income inequality—for each state, which was adapted to a 100-point scale by Zippia. So, the higher the Gini coefficient, the greater disparity there is in wealth distribution in the state. Finally, we gave each of these metrics a weighted value before running them through our exclusive algorithm to see where they scored on our Greed Index, where 0 is the least greedy state and 100 is the most.

Overall, our analysis found some surprising things. New York, the state with the highest income inequality, was also WalletHub's least greedy state–likely due to the state's lack of casinos and other legal gambling options. In addition, there was little geographical consistency in regards to greed, with at least one state from both coasts and both borders making it into the top 10. Read on to discover the greediest state in America and find out out where yours ranks in comparison. And for the place that's seriously lacking in the generosity department, This Is the Most Selfish State in America.

50
Utah

cityscape photo of Salt Lake City, Utah at dusk
Shutterstock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 12.48

WalletHub greed rank: 49

Gini coefficient level: 42.61

Greed Index Score: 0.00

49
Alabama

Shutterstock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 0.00

WalletHub greed rank: 44

Gini coefficient level: 47.69

Greed Index Score: 1.51

48
Indiana

Downtown Indianapolis skyline with the Depew Memorial Fountain, Obelisk, park, and the Indiana World War Memorial in the foreground.
iStock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 4.46

WalletHub greed rank: 43

Gini coefficient level: 44.94

Greed Index Score: 4.55

47
Maryland

city skyline and Chesapeake Bay in Annapolis, Maryland in the afternoon
Shutterstock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 14.89

WalletHub greed rank: 47

Gini coefficient level: 45.13

Greed Index Score: 7.71

46
Idaho

boise idaho skyline
Shutterstock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 5.60

WalletHub greed rank: 41

Gini coefficient level: 44.57

Greed Index Score: 8.42

45
Arkansas

fayetteville arkansas street
Shutterstock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 16.57

WalletHub greed rank: 48

Gini coefficient level: 47.08

Greed Index Score: 9.44

44
Oregon

city skyline of and the Willamette River in Portland, Oregon
Shutterstock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 7.11

WalletHub greed rank: 42

Gini coefficient level: 46.12

Greed Index Score: 9.63

43
Georgia

athens georgia skyline
Shutterstock/Sean Pavone

Billionaires per 10 million people: 11.30

WalletHub greed rank: 45

Gini coefficient level: 48.16

Greed Index Score: 10.51

42
Ohio

columbus ohio
Shutterstock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 5.13

WalletHub greed rank: 40

Gini coefficient level: 46.41

Greed Index Score: 11.32

41
Minnesota

downtown minneapolis skyline
iStock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 3.55

WalletHub greed rank: 34

Gini coefficient level: 44.90

Greed Index Score: 18.07

40
Kansas

buildings and the Cooper dome in the downtown area of Topeka, Kansas
Shutterstock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 6.87

WalletHub greed rank: 36

Gini coefficient level: 45.55

Greed Index Score: 18.46

39
Louisiana

baton rouge louisiana from above
Shutterstock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 2.15

WalletHub greed rank: 35

Gini coefficient level: 49.03

Greed Index Score: 19.07

38
Iowa

Iowa
Shutterstock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 3.17

WalletHub greed rank: 29

Gini coefficient level: 44.22

Greed Index Score: 25.08

37
Missouri

cityscape photo of St. Louis, Missouri at dusk
Shutterstock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 8.15

WalletHub greed rank: 33

Gini coefficient level: 46.32

Greed Index Score: 25.13

36
Pennsylvania

downtown pittsburgh pennsylvania
Shutterstock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 7.81

WalletHub greed rank: 32

Gini coefficient level: 46.80

Greed Index Score: 26.87

35
Massachusetts

boston massachusetts state capitol buildings
Shutterstock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 24.66

WalletHub greed rank: 39

Gini coefficient level: 48.26

Greed Index Score: 32.20

34
Nebraska

lincoln nebraska state capital buildings
Shutterstock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 15.51

WalletHub greed rank: 31

Gini coefficient level: 44.20

Greed Index Score: 32.96

33
Colorado

skyline of denver colorado
Shutterstock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 13.89

WalletHub greed rank: 30

Gini coefficient level: 45.90

Greed Index Score: 34.69

32
Michigan

lansing michigan skyline
Shutterstock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 9.01

WalletHub greed rank: 27

Gini coefficient level: 46.48

Greed Index Score: 35.64

31
Kentucky

An aerial view of downtown Lexington, Kentucky on a clear day
iStock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 4.48

WalletHub greed rank: 24

Gini coefficient level: 47.41

Greed Index Score: 37.22

30
Florida

cityscape photo of a roundabout and buildings in Tampa, Florida at sunset
Shutterstock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 27.00

WalletHub greed rank: 37

Gini coefficient level: 48.52

Greed Index Score: 37.74

29
South Carolina

aerial view of downtown columbia south carolina
Shutterstock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 1.94

WalletHub greed rank: 21

Gini coefficient level: 46.90

Greed Index Score: 39.26

28
Wisconsin

The skyline of Milwaukee, Wisconsin at sunset
iStock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 13.74

WalletHub greed rank: 26

Gini coefficient level: 44.35

Greed Index Score: 39.50

27
New Hampshire

city skyline of buildings in Manchester, New Hampshire
Shutterstock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 0.00

WalletHub greed rank: 16

Gini coefficient level: 43.44

Greed Index Score: 39.50

26
New Jersey

The skyline of Newark, New Jersey
iStock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 1.13

WalletHub greed rank: 20

Gini coefficient level: 47.82

Greed Index Score: 40.98

25
Arizona

An aerial view of downtown Phoenix, Arizona and the surrounding urban area.
iStock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 13.74

WalletHub greed rank: 23

Gini coefficient level: 46.82

Greed Index Score: 40.98

24
Texas

city skyline of Austin, Texas at sunset
iStock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 19.31

WalletHub greed rank: 28

Gini coefficient level: 48.03

Greed Index Score: 44.74

23
Maine

augusta maine state capitol buildings
Shutterstock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 7.44

WalletHub greed rank: 18

Gini coefficient level: 45.15

Greed Index Score: 47.36

22
South Dakota

south dakota state capitol buildings
Shutterstock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 11.30

WalletHub greed rank: 19

Gini coefficient level: 44.38

Greed Index Score: 48.52

21
New York

iStock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 60.66

WalletHub greed rank: 50

Gini coefficient level: 51.02

Greed Index Score: 49.55

20
New Mexico

Santa Fe New Mexico American Cities Vacation Destinations
Shutterstock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 0.00

WalletHub greed rank: 13

Gini coefficient level: 47.54

Greed Index Score: 50.89

19
West Virginia

west virginia state capitol buildings
Shutterstock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 5.58

WalletHub greed rank: 15

Gini coefficient level: 46.21

Greed Index Score: 51.47

18
Alaska

Anchorage
Shutterstock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 0.00

WalletHub greed rank: 8

Gini coefficient level: 41.74

Greed Index Score: 53.47

17
Vermont

Church Street in Burlington, Vermont in the afternoon
Shutterstock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 0.00

WalletHub greed rank: 9

Gini coefficient level: 44.35

Greed Index Score: 54.31

16
Connecticut

Shutterstock/Real Window Creative

Billionaires per 10 million people: 47.68

WalletHub greed rank: 38

Gini coefficient level: 49.47

Greed Index Score: 55.61

15
Illinois

springfield illinois state capitol buildings
Shutterstock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 13.42

WalletHub greed rank: 17

Gini coefficient level: 47.89

Greed Index Score: 56.89

14
Delaware

Saturated early morning light hits the buildings and architecture of downtown Wilmington Delaware
iStock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 0.00

WalletHub greed rank: 6

Gini coefficient level: 44.88

Greed Index Score: 56.89

13
Washington

University of Washington, Seattle
Shutterstock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 15.76

WalletHub greed rank: 14

Gini coefficient level: 45.6

Greed Index Score: 61.65

12
Tennessee

The skyline of Knoxville, Tennessee
iStock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 10.25

WalletHub greed rank: 12

Gini coefficient level: 47.86

Greed Index Score: 62.00

11
North Dakota

fargo north dakota
Shutterstock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 0.00

WalletHub greed rank: 5

Gini coefficient level: 45.87

Greed Index Score: 62.11

10
Virginia

downtown skyline and river in Richmond, Virginia at twilight
Shutterstock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 8.20

WalletHub greed rank: 10

Gini coefficient level: 46.73

Greed Index Score: 62.30

9
Rhode Island

city skyline of and river in Providence, Rhode Island at sunset
Shutterstock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 9.44

WalletHub greed rank: 11

Gini coefficient level: 47.38

Greed Index Score: 62.42

8
North Carolina

skyline of downtown charlotte north carolina
Shutterstock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 3.81

WalletHub greed rank: 7

Gini coefficient level: 47.48

Greed Index Score: 63.85

7
Montana

photo take by a drone of the Montana State Capitol in Helena, Montana
Shutterstock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 37.43

WalletHub greed rank: 22

Gini coefficient level: 45.87

Greed Index Score: 68.60

6
Hawaii

aerial view of waikiki beach honolulu hawaii
Shutterstock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 7.06

WalletHub greed rank: 3

Gini coefficient level: 43.69

Greed Index Score: 69.63

5
California

sacramento california drone shot from above
iStock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 41.76

WalletHub greed rank: 25

Gini coefficient level: 48.80

Greed Index Score: 70.43

4
Mississippi

Lamar Life Building in Jackson, Mississippi in the afternoon
Shutterstock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 6.72

WalletHub greed rank: 4

Gini coefficient level: 47.99

Greed Index Score: 71.73

3
Oklahoma

oklahoma city skyline
Shutterstock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 15.16

WalletHub greed rank: 2

Gini coefficient level: 46.52

Greed Index Score: 81.14

2
Wyoming

Panoramic aerial view of Jackson Hole homes and beautiful mountains on a summer morning, Wyoming.
iStock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 103.67

WalletHub greed rank: 46

Gini coefficient level: 42.79

Greed Index Score: 86.93

1
Nevada

cityscape photos of building, casinos, and streets in Las Vegas, Nevada at night
Shutterstock

Billionaires per 10 million people: 35.71

WalletHub greed rank: 1

Gini coefficient level: 45.22

Greed Index Score: 100.00

