The Best Budget-Friendly Ways to Make Your Home Feel Cozy This Winter

Making your living space cozy, warm, and festive this winter doesn’t need to break the bank— just a few small touches can make a huge difference to your home environment, creating an atmosphere of warmth and safety. As with the Danish concept of hygge, a cozy home does wonders for mental health and wellness. “I think of hygge as mindfulness wrapped in a blanket,” Lauren Garvey, MS, CRC, NCC, tells Piedmont Health . “The whole concept is geared toward contentment, being present and being comfortable in your body, mind and space. In our culture, we are often hustling and striving, moving forward at a fast pace. If you are practicing hygge, you are embracing presence over productivity.” Here are 10 budget-friendly ways to make your home Hallmark-worthy this season.

Layer Your Lighting Shutterstock Adding a few lamps can create a beautiful, cozy scene. “Consider some low-level lighting in every corner of the room,” interior decorator Lonika Chande tells The Guardian . “That could be a table lamp, floor lamps or wall lights. We add [plug-in lamps] to bookshelves, or place them by a sofa or bed to provide a good reading light or a lovely glow in the evening.”

Choose a Soft Rug Shutterstock A soft rug can instantly make a room more cozy. “Even if you add only one area rug, it will still significantly impact any room,” says Vanja Barbul of Barbulianno Design . “Choose natural materials like wool, cotton, and jute. It will give the space a relaxed and warm feeling.”

Surround Yourself With Books Shutterstock Hopefully books you actually enjoy reading, but just having them around will make you feel better. “Books are an incredibly affordable décor trick for making a home cozier, as they can be purchased en masse without breaking the bank, and can lend your space the collected feel of a library,” say the experts at MyDomaine . “Hit up garage and estate sales in your area, and keep in mind that many local schools often hold book sales around the holidays, during which old hardcover books can be snatched up in dollar bins.”

Plants add a lovely touch to your home. "Plants automatically give a space a cozy feeling," says Wayfair . "To fit multiple plants into one space, display them in different ways. You may have hanging planters, pots on shelves, or a large potted tree on the floor. Vary the heights of your plants to create a layered look. Pair plants strands with textured pots that coordinate with your color scheme, and they will feel like another piece of furniture."

Candles, Candles, Candles Shutterstock Candles are indispensable for creating coziness. “Candles are a natural, non-toxic way to add warmth and happiness to your home,” Barbul says. “My personal fave is anything with Bergamot. It reminds me of summer nights, and nothing can beat that.”

Paint a Wall Shutterstock “A can of paint is one of the most cost-savvy ways to transform a room,” says MyDomaine. “Though white walls have their place, the airy Scandinavian look isn't the warmest aesthetic. Instead, deep, dark colors like black, slate-gray, green, burgundy, and navy, together with layered textures like faux fur and velvet, evoke the feeling of a cozy hideaway.”

Different Textures Shutterstock Mixing up your textures creates a warm, cozy look. “You can easily add texture with throw blankets, pillows, upholstered furniture, rugs, or curtains,” says Wayfair. “Think about mixing in smooth fabric, like cotton, with nubby materials, like sweater knits. Add velvet, faux furs, or wools for a variety of looks.”

Get clutter out of the way so it doesn't undermine your cozy aesthetic. "The easiest way to eliminate clutter is by corralling it in bins, boxes, and baskets," says Wayfair. "Look for containers made of natural materials – like wicker or wood – that coordinate with the color scheme in your home. Cardboard shipping boxes can even be covered with a neutral wrapping paper to get an instant high-end look, practically for free."

9. Embrace Messy Linen Shutterstock The vintage linen look is cozy and affordable. “No need to shell out thousands of dollars on your bedding—by embracing the undone look that's characteristic to vintage linen, you can create an inviting bed that won't break the ban,” says MyDomaine. “Bonus: Linen is a durable fabric that will last far longer than your average cotton sheets, so you'll only have to buy them once.”