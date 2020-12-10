Smarter Living

This State Has the Most Hated Sports Fans in America

From the college level to the big leagues, sports fans in this state generate the most amount of hate.

By Paul Thompson
December 10, 2020
Nothing can bring people together like cheering for their favorite team. The sense of camaraderie teammates share on the field or court is often replicated by those screaming for them in the stands or in front of the television. That parallel doesn't only work one way, however. Bitter battles often unfold between rival teams, and among fans with opposing allegiances. Fans can certainly be civil and respectful of one another, but they can also be downright nasty and unpleasant. And some teams, at both the college and professional level, seem to attract more polarizing fans than others. That's why Best Life set out to determine the state with the most hated sports fans in America.

First, we consulted a recent survey conducted by Insight Pest Solutions, which reached out to the fanbases of every team in the National Basketball Association (NBA), National Football League (NFL), National Hockey League (NHL), and Major League Baseball (MLB), as well as college football (CFB) and college basketball (CBB) fans in general to ask them which sports fans and fanbases* they just can't stand. This gave us the percentage of people who think a certain team's fans are the worst in each of the four major pro leagues, as well as the two biggest college sports.

In addition, we consulted the sports experts at Bleacher Report who ranked the top 50 most hated teams in the world, with the idea that if a team is hated, their fans, more than likely, are as well. If a state had a team, or in some cases teams, on the list, we gave them a score, referred to as global hatred points, based on where each team ranked—if it was the 50th most hated team, it was given two points, if it was the most hated, it was given 100 points.

In total, we used seven metrics, each of which we assigned a weighted value and ran through our exclusive algorithm to find out how each state scored on our Hated Fans Index.

As expected, not all states could be included since there are 18 states with no NBA, NFL, NHL, or MLB team; no college football or basketball teams named on the comprehensive fan survey; and no team that appeared on the 50 most hated teams ranking. Therefore we were left with a list of 32 states.

Read on to discover the state with the most hated sports fans in America and to see if you live in one of them. And for the state people in general can't stand, check out The Most Hated State in America.

*In cases of states that have multiple professional teams in one league or multiple colleges named for one sport, note that all those teams are accounted for in the percentages and final scores provided in this article. 

32
Virginia

UVA campus and stadium
LanceKing/iStock

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: 0.94 percent

Global hatred points: 0

Hated Fans Index Score: 0.49

31
Iowa

University of Iowa football stadium
Grindstone Media Group / Shutterstock.com

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: 0.93 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: N/A

Global hatred points: 0

Hated Fans Index Score: 0.97

30
Kansas

University of Kansas hall of athletics
Janis Schwartz / Shutterstock.com

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: 2.89 percent

Global hatred points: 0

Hated Fans Index Score: 1.51

29
New Jersey

New Jersey Prudential Center- Facts about the MTV VMAs
Shutterstock

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: 1.23 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: N/A

Global hatred points: 0

Hated Fans Index Score: 1.81

28
South Carolina

clemson south carolina best and worst places in the U.S. to be LGBTQ
Shutterstock

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: 1.89 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: N/A

Global hatred points: 0

Hated Fans Index Score: 1.98

27
Maryland

Baltimore Ravens fans
Shutterstock

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: 1.28 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: N/A

Global hatred points: 3.13

Hated Fans Index Score: 1.99

26
Oregon

University of Oregon duck mascot
Joshua Rainey Photography / Shutterstock.com

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: 0.36 percent

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: 1.18 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: 0.67 percent

Global hatred points: 0

Hated Fans Index Score: 2.16

25
Arizona

University of Arizona basketball team
Photo Works / Shutterstock.com

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: 0.03 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: 0.17 percent

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: 0.13 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: 0.14 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: 1.2 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: 1.85 percent

Global hatred points: 0

Hated Fans Index Score: 2.67

24
Utah

Alec Burks (10) of the Utah Jazz during the Hawks versus Jazz game at Philips Arena, Atlanta, Georgia.
Action Plus Sports Images / Alamy

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: 0.77 percent

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: 0.85 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: 1.91 percent

Global hatred points: 2.50

Hated Fans Index Score: 2.79

23
Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners fans
Gau Meo / Shutterstock.com

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: 1.08 percent

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: 2.04 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: 0.73 percent

Global hatred points: 0

Hated Fans Index Score: 3.21

22
Colorado

Denver Broncos jerseys
Shutterstock

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: 1.15 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: 0.58 percent

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: 0.13 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: 0.99 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: N/A

Global hatred points: 0

Hated Fans Index Score: 3.26

21
Georgia

Atlanda Braves Turner Field
Eugene Buchko / Shutterstock.com

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: 0.99 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: 0.26 percent

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: 1.65 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: 1.61 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: N/A

Global hatred points: 0

Hated Fans Index Score: 4.31

20
Louisiana

The Superdome in New Orleans
Sean Xu / Shutterstock.com

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: 2.52 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: 0.08 percent

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: 0.80 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: N/A

Global hatred points: 3.33

Hated Fans Index Score: 4.32

19
Washington

Seattle Seahawks fan
Scott Heaney / Shutterstock.com

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: 3.63 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: 0.23 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: N/A

Global hatred points: 0

Hated Fans Index Score: 4.35 

18
Minnesota

Minnesota Vikings fans
Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: 2.07 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: 0.06 percent

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: 0.19 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: 1.05 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: N/A

Global hatred points: 2.63

Hated Fans Index Score: 4.54

17
Kentucky

University of Kentucky basketball arena
ehrlif / Shutterstock.com

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: 9.6 percent

Global hatred points: 0

Hated Fans Index Score: 5.01

16
Nevada

Vegas Golden Knights arena
Usa-Pyon / Shutterstock.com

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: 3.6 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: N/A

Global hatred points: 0

Hated Fans Index Score: 5.30 

15
Tennessee

Nashville Predators arena
Eric Glenn / Shutterstock.com

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: 0.53 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: 0.07 percent

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: 2.08 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: 1.17 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: 0.92 percent

Global hatred points: 0

Hated Fans Index Score: 5.42

14
Indiana

Notre Dame football
Jeremy R. Smith Sr. / Shutterstock.com

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: 0.49 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: 0.37 percent

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: 3.14 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: 2.41 percent

Global hatred points: 25.26

Hated Fans Index Score: 9.51 

13
Missouri

St. Louis Blues mascot
Roberto Galan / Shutterstock.com

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: 0.99 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: 4.4 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: 3.49 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: N/A

Global hatred points: 0

Hated Fans Index Score: 9.80

12
Wisconsin

lambeau field, green bay packers stadium, wisconsin, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: 6.38 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: 0.5 percent

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: 0.71 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: 1.2 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: 1.2 percent

Global hatred points: 3.03

Hated Fans Index Score: 10.59

11
Florida

American Airlines arena in Miami
GagliardiPhotography / Shutterstock.com

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: 1.17 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: 2.4 percent

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: 0.44 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: 1.53 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: 7.24 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: 2.19 percent

Global hatred points: 14.56

Hated Fans Index Score: 16.58

10
Michigan

University of Michigan Ann Arbor
Shutterstock

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: 0.38 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: 0.44 percent

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: 0.35 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: 3.23 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: 9.84 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: 8.31 percent

Global hatred points: 19.89

Hated Fans Index Score: 23.63

9
Alabama

University of Alabama football fans
Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: 22.83 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: N/A

Global hatred points: 0

Hated Fans Index Score: 23.86

8
Illinois

chicago cubs world series win, history predictions
Shutterstock

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: 1.31 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: 1.27 percent

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: 11.72 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: 7.58 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: N/A

Global hatred points: 9.09

Hated Fans Index Score: 24.36

7
Ohio

ohio state university football stadium logo sign, trademark failures
Shutterstock

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: 2.5 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: 2.93 percent

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: 1.74 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: 0.62 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: 15.75 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: 3.42 percent

Global hatred points: 0

Hated Fans Index Score: 25.31 

6
North Carolina

Duke basketball coaches
Chris Minor / Shutterstock.com

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: 0.2 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: 0.15 percent

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: 0.64 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: 1.01 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: 41.93 percent

Global hatred points: 10

Hated Fans Index Score: 25.83

5
Texas

Dallas cowboys cheerleaders
Shutterstock

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: 13.84 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: 5.07 percent

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: 3.34 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: 0.64 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: 4.49 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: 0.94 percent

Global hatred points: 12.52

Hated Fans Index Score: 30.20

4
New York

Yankee Stadium
David W. Leindecker / Shutterstock.com

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: 3.36 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: 4.32 percent

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: 34.76 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: 6.23 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: 0.63

Global hatred points: 109.56

Hated Fans Index Score: 61.88

3
Pennsylvania

Nick Foles in the Eagles Super Bowl Parade
Shutterstock

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: 17.62 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: 4.89 percent

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: 5.33 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: 20.25 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: 3.33 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: 0.9 percent

Global hatred points: 3.85

Hated Fans Index Score: 62.04

2
California

tickets
Shutterstock

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: 4.45 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: 58.7 percent

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: 11.54 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: 5.86 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: 2.71 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: 2.12 percent

Global hatred points: 102.46

Hated Fans Index Score: 81.44

1
Massachusetts

new england patriots stadium
Shutterstock

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: 34.66 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: 12.16 percent

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: 20.77

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: 19.74

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: N/A

Global hatred points: 41.03

Hated Fans Index Score: 100

