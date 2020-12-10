This State Has the Most Hated Sports Fans in America

Nothing can bring people together like cheering for their favorite team. The sense of camaraderie teammates share on the field or court is often replicated by those screaming for them in the stands or in front of the television. That parallel doesn't only work one way, however. Bitter battles often unfold between rival teams, and among fans with opposing allegiances. Fans can certainly be civil and respectful of one another, but they can also be downright nasty and unpleasant. And some teams, at both the college and professional level, seem to attract more polarizing fans than others. That's why Best Life set out to determine the state with the most hated sports fans in America.

First, we consulted a recent survey conducted by Insight Pest Solutions, which reached out to the fanbases of every team in the National Basketball Association (NBA), National Football League (NFL), National Hockey League (NHL), and Major League Baseball (MLB), as well as college football (CFB) and college basketball (CBB) fans in general to ask them which sports fans and fanbases* they just can't stand. This gave us the percentage of people who think a certain team's fans are the worst in each of the four major pro leagues, as well as the two biggest college sports.

In addition, we consulted the sports experts at Bleacher Report who ranked the top 50 most hated teams in the world, with the idea that if a team is hated, their fans, more than likely, are as well. If a state had a team, or in some cases teams, on the list, we gave them a score, referred to as global hatred points, based on where each team ranked—if it was the 50th most hated team, it was given two points, if it was the most hated, it was given 100 points.

In total, we used seven metrics, each of which we assigned a weighted value and ran through our exclusive algorithm to find out how each state scored on our Hated Fans Index.

As expected, not all states could be included since there are 18 states with no NBA, NFL, NHL, or MLB team; no college football or basketball teams named on the comprehensive fan survey; and no team that appeared on the 50 most hated teams ranking. Therefore we were left with a list of 32 states.

*In cases of states that have multiple professional teams in one league or multiple colleges named for one sport, note that all those teams are accounted for in the percentages and final scores provided in this article.

Read the original article on Best Life.

32 Virginia

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: 0.94 percent

Global hatred points: 0

Hated Fans Index Score: 0.49

31 Iowa

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: 0.93 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: N/A

Global hatred points: 0

Hated Fans Index Score: 0.97

30 Kansas

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: 2.89 percent

Global hatred points: 0

Hated Fans Index Score: 1.51

29 New Jersey

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: 1.23 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: N/A

Global hatred points: 0

Hated Fans Index Score: 1.81

28 South Carolina

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: 1.89 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: N/A

Global hatred points: 0

Hated Fans Index Score: 1.98

27 Maryland

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: 1.28 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: N/A

Global hatred points: 3.13

Hated Fans Index Score: 1.99

26 Oregon

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: 0.36 percent

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: 1.18 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: 0.67 percent

Global hatred points: 0

Hated Fans Index Score: 2.16

25 Arizona

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: 0.03 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: 0.17 percent

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: 0.13 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: 0.14 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: 1.2 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: 1.85 percent

Global hatred points: 0

Hated Fans Index Score: 2.67

24 Utah

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: 0.77 percent

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: 0.85 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: 1.91 percent

Global hatred points: 2.50

Hated Fans Index Score: 2.79

23 Oklahoma

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: 1.08 percent

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: 2.04 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: 0.73 percent

Global hatred points: 0

Hated Fans Index Score: 3.21

22 Colorado

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: 1.15 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: 0.58 percent

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: 0.13 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: 0.99 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: N/A

Global hatred points: 0

Hated Fans Index Score: 3.26

21 Georgia

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: 0.99 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: 0.26 percent

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: 1.65 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: 1.61 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: N/A

Global hatred points: 0

Hated Fans Index Score: 4.31

20 Louisiana

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: 2.52 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: 0.08 percent

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: 0.80 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: N/A

Global hatred points: 3.33

Hated Fans Index Score: 4.32

19 Washington

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: 3.63 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: 0.23 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: N/A

Global hatred points: 0

Hated Fans Index Score: 4.35

18 Minnesota

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: 2.07 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: 0.06 percent

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: 0.19 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: 1.05 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: N/A

Global hatred points: 2.63

Hated Fans Index Score: 4.54

17 Kentucky

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: 9.6 percent

Global hatred points: 0

Hated Fans Index Score: 5.01

16 Nevada

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: 3.6 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: N/A

Global hatred points: 0

Hated Fans Index Score: 5.30

15 Tennessee

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: 0.53 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: 0.07 percent

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: 2.08 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: 1.17 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: 0.92 percent

Global hatred points: 0

Hated Fans Index Score: 5.42

14 Indiana

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: 0.49 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: 0.37 percent

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: 3.14 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: 2.41 percent

Global hatred points: 25.26

Hated Fans Index Score: 9.51

13 Missouri

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: 0.99 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: 4.4 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: 3.49 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: N/A

Global hatred points: 0

Hated Fans Index Score: 9.80

12 Wisconsin

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: 6.38 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: 0.5 percent

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: 0.71 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: 1.2 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: 1.2 percent

Global hatred points: 3.03

Hated Fans Index Score: 10.59

11 Florida

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: 1.17 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: 2.4 percent

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: 0.44 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: 1.53 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: 7.24 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: 2.19 percent

Global hatred points: 14.56

Hated Fans Index Score: 16.58

10 Michigan

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: 0.38 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: 0.44 percent

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: 0.35 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: 3.23 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: 9.84 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: 8.31 percent

Global hatred points: 19.89

Hated Fans Index Score: 23.63

9 Alabama

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: 22.83 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: N/A

Global hatred points: 0

Hated Fans Index Score: 23.86

8 Illinois

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: 1.31 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: 1.27 percent

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: 11.72 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: 7.58 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: N/A

Global hatred points: 9.09

Hated Fans Index Score: 24.36

7 Ohio

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: 2.5 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: 2.93 percent

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: 1.74 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: 0.62 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: 15.75 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: 3.42 percent

Global hatred points: 0

Hated Fans Index Score: 25.31

6 North Carolina

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: 0.2 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: 0.15 percent

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: 0.64 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: 1.01 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: 41.93 percent

Global hatred points: 10

Hated Fans Index Score: 25.83

5 Texas

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: 13.84 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: 5.07 percent

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: 3.34 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: 0.64 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: 4.49 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: 0.94 percent

Global hatred points: 12.52

Hated Fans Index Score: 30.20

4 New York

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: 3.36 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: 4.32 percent

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: 34.76 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: 6.23 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: 0.63

Global hatred points: 109.56

Hated Fans Index Score: 61.88

3 Pennsylvania

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: 17.62 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: 4.89 percent

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: 5.33 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: 20.25 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: 3.33 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: 0.9 percent

Global hatred points: 3.85

Hated Fans Index Score: 62.04

2 California

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: 4.45 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: 58.7 percent

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: 11.54 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: 5.86 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: 2.71 percent

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: 2.12 percent

Global hatred points: 102.46

Hated Fans Index Score: 81.44

1 Massachusetts

Fans that dislike the state's NFL fans the most: 34.66 percent

Fans that dislike the state's NBA fans the most: 12.16 percent

Fans that dislike the state's MLB fans the most: 20.77

Fans that dislike the state's NHL fans the most: 19.74

Fans that dislike the state's CFB fans the most: N/A

Fans that dislike the state's CBB fans the most: N/A

Global hatred points: 41.03

Hated Fans Index Score: 100

