Sex

26 Dirty Emojis to Heat Up Your Sexts

You'll never be confused by that donut emoji again!

By Diana Bruk Carrie Weisman
February 12, 2024
By Diana Bruk Carrie Weisman
February 12, 2024

It's a brand new world that we live in. While lovers once communicated their lust for one another via impassioned, handwritten letters, today's dating hopefuls do so through dirty emojis, and those can be as difficult to decipher as Egyptian runes.

If you're new to the emoji sexting scene, you might feel like you need a dictionary to figure out what 👅🍯🤯 actually means, or why a man might respond to your offer to come over with 🍆 or—if he's being more honest—🍤. Bear in mind that no emoji combination is definitive; so as long as it makes some sort of logical sense, you can use any emojis you feel like to communicate your point in place of dirty words!

Below, we've put a guide to the most common sexy emojis and emoji phrases. But before we dive into our list, we'll kick things off with a gentle reminder: There's a time and place for dirty emojis.

Seriously—only pepper them into conversations with people you're comfortable with. Use common sense, and don't just start rattling them off without the other person's consent. Now that we've got that out of the way, it's time to get started!

RELATED: 100 Sexting Ideas So Hot They'll Melt Your Phone

Dirty Emojis to Use for When The Mood Is Right

1. Eggplant Emoji: Penis

eggplant emoji
Emojipedia

In an ideal world.

2. Peace Sign Emoji: Female Genitalia

peace sign emoji
Emojipedia

Pretty self-explanatory but if you're confused, take a look at the shape the two fingers make.

3. Shushing Face Emoji: "Keep it quiet."

shushing face emoji
Emojipedia

Operating on the down-low.

4. Peach Emoji: Butt

peach emoji
Emojipedia

What other fruit better captures the beauty of a juicy derriere?

5. Eager Tongue Face: Oral Sex

Eyewink with Tongue Emoticon.
ober-art/Shutterstock

Someone's feeling generous, at least.

RELATED: 108 Flirty Texts That Will Drive Your Crush Crazy.

6. OK Hand Emoji: Anal Sex

victory hand emoji
Emojipedia

Hint: It's the hole.

7. Drooling Face Emoji: "I want you."

drooling face emoji
Emojipedia

A universal expression.

8. Pointed Finger Emoji: Fingering

pointed finger emoji
Emojipedia

It's juvenile, yes, but it still works.

9. Taco Emoji: Vagina

taco emoji
Emojipedia

Food is becoming an increasingly popular way to refer to anatomy in texts.

10. Hot Face Emoji: "I'm horny."

hot face dirty emoji
KVASVECTOR/Shutterstock

Tell us how you really feel.

RELATED: 150 Dirty Pick-Up Lines That Guarantee a Good Time

11. Hot Dog Emoji: Penis

hotdog emoji
Emojipedia

This one is kind of obvious.

12. Winking Face Emoji: "You know what I mean."

winking face emoji
Emojipedia

When words simply can't cut it.

13. Sweat Droplets Emoji: Orgasm

Sweat droplet emoji
Emojipedia

Use your imagination here.

14. Rocket Ship Emoji: Climax

rocket emoji
Valentina Vectors/Shutterstock

And they're off.

15. Shower Emoji: Shower Sex

shower emoji
Valentina Vectors/Shutterstock

Who says action should be limited to the bedroom?

16. Smiling Devil: "I want to be naughty."

Evil devil emoji.
KVASVECTOR/Shutterstock

Pretty on-the-nose.

RELATED: 29 Sex Tips to Help You Become a Bedroom Legend

Sex Emojis Phrases That Say A Whole Lot 

Now that you know the most basic sex emojis, you can practice joining them together to create phrases to suggest specific sexual acts. Here are a few ideas to start you off, but feel free to surprise your sex partner with something even more creative.

1. OK Hand + Pointed Finger

sex emoji combinations
Emojipedia

"Let's have penetrative sex."

2. Banana + Donut

sex emoji combinations
Emojipedia

"In the mood for some cheeky anal sex?"

3. Tongue + Taco + Sweat Droplets

sex emoji combinations
Emojipedia

"I am going to go down on you until you finish."

4. Lips + Eggplant + Fireworks

sex emoji combinations
Emojipedia

"I am going to go down on you until you finish."

5. Waving Hand + Peach + Smiling Face with Horns

sex emoji combinations
Emojipedia

"I'm going to give you a spanking and feel very naughty about it."

RELATED: 14 Little-Known Ways to Spice Up Your Sex Life

6. Admission Ticket + Woman Dancing + Eyes

sex emoji combinations
Emojipedia

"I would very much appreciate a striptease performance."

7. Tongue + Peach + Shocked Face with Exploding Head

sex emoji combinations
Emojipedia

"I am going to lick your butt and it will blow your mind."

8. Snake + Tulip

sex emoji combinations
Emojipedia

"I want to slither inside your innocent bloom."

9. Baguette + Honey Pot

sex emoji combinations
Emojipedia

"I want to put bread in your honey."

10. Heart + Bone

sex emoji combinations
Emojipedia

"I'd love to bone."

Want to make emoji sexting even better?

There are free sex emoji keyboards that allow you to get even more descriptive than you can with the emojis you already have on your phone, in case you don't want to leave anything to the imagination.

Wrapping Up

That's it for our list of dirty emojis but be sure to check back with us soon for even more fun.

Diana Bruk
Diana is a senior editor who writes about sex and relationships, modern dating trends, and health and wellness. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • Andrew McCarthy and Jon Cryer in Pretty in Pink
    Andrew McCarthy and Jon Cryer in Pretty in Pink
    Entertainment

    Jon Cryer Talks Andrew McCarthy Feud

    They played rivals in 1986's "Pretty in Pink."

  • Three people shoveling out cars on a street during a heavy snowstorm
    Three people shoveling out cars on a street during a heavy snowstorm
    Smarter Living

    "Vengeance" Storm Could Bring Snow Tomorrow

    These regions could see up to a foot of powder.

  • Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings in a September 2022 "Jeopardy!" video
    Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings in a September 2022 "Jeopardy!" video
    Entertainment

    "Jeopardy!" Producer on Mayim Bialik's Firing

    Says the show was "forced into" having co-hosts.

  • Young woman with brown and blond hair looking right into the camera. She has a nose ring and a medusa piercing.
    Young woman with brown and blond hair looking right into the camera. She has a nose ring and a medusa piercing.
    Style

    What to Expect When You Get a Medusa Piercing

    You'll want to do your research first!

  • close up of a woman with red nail polish sending dirty emojis on her smartphone
    close up of a woman with red nail polish sending dirty emojis on her smartphone
    Sex

    26 Dirty Emojis to Heat Up Your Sexts

    Better than words.

  • Kim Basinger and her lawyer outside of court in 1993
    Kim Basinger and her lawyer outside of court in 1993
    Entertainment

    Kim Basinger Filed for Bankruptcy After Suit

    She was sued for dropping out of a film.

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.