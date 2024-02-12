26 Dirty Emojis to Heat Up Your Sexts
You'll never be confused by that donut emoji again!
It's a brand new world that we live in. While lovers once communicated their lust for one another via impassioned, handwritten letters, today's dating hopefuls do so through dirty emojis, and those can be as difficult to decipher as Egyptian runes.
If you're new to the emoji sexting scene, you might feel like you need a dictionary to figure out what 👅🍯🤯 actually means, or why a man might respond to your offer to come over with 🍆 or—if he's being more honest—🍤. Bear in mind that no emoji combination is definitive; so as long as it makes some sort of logical sense, you can use any emojis you feel like to communicate your point in place of dirty words!
Below, we've put a guide to the most common sexy emojis and emoji phrases. But before we dive into our list, we'll kick things off with a gentle reminder: There's a time and place for dirty emojis.
Seriously—only pepper them into conversations with people you're comfortable with. Use common sense, and don't just start rattling them off without the other person's consent. Now that we've got that out of the way, it's time to get started!
Dirty Emojis to Use for When The Mood Is Right
1. Eggplant Emoji: Penis
In an ideal world.
2. Peace Sign Emoji: Female Genitalia
Pretty self-explanatory but if you're confused, take a look at the shape the two fingers make.
3. Shushing Face Emoji: "Keep it quiet."
Operating on the down-low.
4. Peach Emoji: Butt
What other fruit better captures the beauty of a juicy derriere?
5. Eager Tongue Face: Oral Sex
Someone's feeling generous, at least.
6. OK Hand Emoji: Anal Sex
Hint: It's the hole.
7. Drooling Face Emoji: "I want you."
A universal expression.
8. Pointed Finger Emoji: Fingering
It's juvenile, yes, but it still works.
9. Taco Emoji: Vagina
Food is becoming an increasingly popular way to refer to anatomy in texts.
10. Hot Face Emoji: "I'm horny."
Tell us how you really feel.
11. Hot Dog Emoji: Penis
This one is kind of obvious.
12. Winking Face Emoji: "You know what I mean."
When words simply can't cut it.
13. Sweat Droplets Emoji: Orgasm
Use your imagination here.
14. Rocket Ship Emoji: Climax
And they're off.
15. Shower Emoji: Shower Sex
Who says action should be limited to the bedroom?
16. Smiling Devil: "I want to be naughty."
Pretty on-the-nose.
Sex Emojis Phrases That Say A Whole Lot
Now that you know the most basic sex emojis, you can practice joining them together to create phrases to suggest specific sexual acts. Here are a few ideas to start you off, but feel free to surprise your sex partner with something even more creative.
1. OK Hand + Pointed Finger
"Let's have penetrative sex."
2. Banana + Donut
"In the mood for some cheeky anal sex?"
3. Tongue + Taco + Sweat Droplets
"I am going to go down on you until you finish."
4. Lips + Eggplant + Fireworks
"I am going to go down on you until you finish."
5. Waving Hand + Peach + Smiling Face with Horns
"I'm going to give you a spanking and feel very naughty about it."
6. Admission Ticket + Woman Dancing + Eyes
"I would very much appreciate a striptease performance."
7. Tongue + Peach + Shocked Face with Exploding Head
"I am going to lick your butt and it will blow your mind."
8. Snake + Tulip
"I want to slither inside your innocent bloom."
9. Baguette + Honey Pot
"I want to put bread in your honey."
10. Heart + Bone
"I'd love to bone."
Want to make emoji sexting even better?
There are free sex emoji keyboards that allow you to get even more descriptive than you can with the emojis you already have on your phone, in case you don't want to leave anything to the imagination.
Wrapping Up
That's it for our list of dirty emojis but be sure to check back with us soon for even more fun.