Dirty Knock-Knock Jokes That Definitely Aren't for Kids
If these off-color gags don't make you giggle, you're officially more mature than us.
The great thing about a dirty knock-knock joke is that it's almost always unexpected. There's just something inherently innocent and family-friendly about the setup for a knock-knock joke, so when it takes a left turn and the punchline is jaw-droppingly filthy—so much that you look around the room to make sure there are no children present—it gives you a new appreciation for this classic joke formula. Don't get us wrong, dirty knock-knock jokes are still groaners, but they're groaners that also make you blush. Here are 60 bawdy and off-color favorites. Share with others at your own risk.
RELATED: 140 Dark Jokes for Those Who Need a Twisted Laugh.
Dirty Knock-Knock Jokes Just for Adults
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Disguise.
Disguise who?
Disguise is your boyfriend?
You could do so much better.
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Juicy. Juicy who?
Juicy that lady's rack?
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Centipede.
Centipede who?
Centipede on the Christmas tree.
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Smell Map.
Smell Map who?
Oh, you are so disgusting.
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Willie Stroker.
Willie Stroker who?
Willie Stroker or should I?
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
[Sexy voice]: Who would you like it to be?
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Ima Reilly.
Ima Reilly who?
Ima Reilly excited to see you naked later.
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
When where.
When where who?
Tonight, my place, you and me.
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Foreskin.
Foreskin who?
The world's greatest foreskin teller.
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Adolph.
Adolph who?
Adolph ball hit me right in the crotch.
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Cam.
Cam who?
Camel toe. Do you have any pants I can borrow?
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Budweiser.
Budweiser who?
Budweiser knock-knock jokes all so filthy?
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
King Henry the Second.
King Henry the Second who?
King Henry, the second the queen leaves, we'll bring in the strippers.
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Mayan Ipples.
Mayan Ipples who?
Mayan Ipples are so hard right now.
RELATED: 209 Dad Jokes So Bad They're Actually Hilarious.
Dirty Knock-Knock Jokes for Him
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Idaho.
Idaho who?
No! You da ho!
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Boo.
Boo who?
Stop crying you wimp, it's just a joke.
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Hatch.
Hatch who?
God bless you.
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Jack.
Jack who?
I'm the Jack Goff.
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Baby owl.
Baby owl who?
Baby owl see you later at my place?
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Yo mama.
Yo mama who?
Yo mama woke up in my bed again.
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Justin.
Justin who?
You're justin time to wipe my bottom.
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Anita Colo.
Anita Colo who?
Anita colonoscopy.
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Ivanna Seymour.
Ivanna Seymour who?
Ivanna Seymour butts.
- Knock, knock.
Who's there? Waiter.
Waiter who?
Just waiter I get my hands on you.
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Urine.
Urine who?
Urine secure, don't know what for.
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Parton.
Parton who?
Parton my French.
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Mike.
Mike who?
Mike Weiner.
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Madam.
Madam who?
Help madam finger is stuck in the door.
RELATED: 150+ Funny Short Jokes That Guarantee a Laugh.
Dirty Knock-Knock Jokes About Sex
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Helda dick.
Helda dick who?
I helda dick and the wind blew it for me.
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Ben Dover.
Ben Dover who?
Ben Dover and I'll give you a big surprise.
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Willis.
Willis who?
Willis member suffice?
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Ice cream.
Ice cream who?
Ice cream all night if you're lucky.
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Jamaican.
Jamaican who?
Jamaican me horny.
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Tara.
Tara who?
Tara McClosoff.
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Dewey.
Dewey who?
Dewey have a condom handy?
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Amanda.
Amanda who?
Amanda lay you, and then your lonely nights are over.
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Buster.
Buster who?
Buster Cherry.
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
I'm poor knee.
I'm poor knee who?
I guess we have to do something about that.
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Not someone.
Not someone who?
Not someone who will get you laid.
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Tanaka.
Tanaka who?
Tanaka you up.
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Ben Hur.
Ben Hur who?
Ben Hur over.
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Hop on.
Hop on who?
Hop on dis dick.
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Ike.
Ike who?
Ike can rock your world, baby.
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Mike. Mike who?
Mike Litoris.
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Baghdad.
Baghdad who?
I'd love to see you Baghdad butt up.
RELATED: 250 Stupid Jokes So Bad They're Actually Funny.
Dirty Jokes Guaranteed to Make Your Girlfriend Squirm
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Khan.
Khan who?
Khan-dom broke. I hope you're on the pill.
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Dozer.
Dozer who?
Dozer the biggest breasts I've ever seen.
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Howie.
Howie who?
Howie gonna hide this affair from your husband?
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Do you want two CDs?
Do you want two CDs who?
Do you want to CDs nudes?
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
A yam.
A yam who?
A yam so wet for you right now.
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Butch, Jimmy and Joe.
Butch, Jimmy, and Joe Who?
Butch your arms around me, Jimmy a kiss, and let's Joe.
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Budweiser.
Budweiser who?
Budweiser mother taking her clothes off?
- Knock knock.
Who's there?
Jenny Tull.
Jenny Tull Who?
Jenny Tull warts.
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Izzy Data.
Izzy Data who?
Izzy Data test tube in your pocket or are you just happy to see me?
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Amanda squeeze.
Amanda squeeze who?
Amanda squeeze you all night.
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Howie.
Howie who?
Howie gonna hide this dead body?
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Idaho.
Idaho who?
I da ho! Where da John?
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Ivana.
Ivana who?
Ivana kiss your lips.
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Bee.
Bee who?
I like the view from bee-hind you.
- Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Not your wife.
Wrapping Up
That's it for our list of dirty knock-knock jokes. Be sure to check back with us soon for fun. You can also sign up for our newsletter so you don't miss out on what's next!