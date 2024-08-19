115 Flirty Jokes to Help You Land "The One"

Carrie Weisman

SEO Editor

Carrie Weisman is a journalist and SEO expert whose love of words is matched only by the drive to make her work visible to the widest audience possible. Her writing has been published in Women’s Health, Men’s Health, Vice, Salon, Fatherly, In These Times, The Paper Gown, and numerous other outlets. She has written about relationships, entertainment, technology, and sexual wellness for over 10 years. With a master’s degree in digital journalism, she is well-versed in the technical efforts online media requires and additional implementations needed to make these operations profitable. Carrie began her career as a staff writer at AlterNet in 2015. Since then, she has written for a variety of publications including Men’s Health, Women’s Health, Vice, and Salon. In 2018, her article The Federal Attack on Sex Workers’ Rights Is a Threat to Everyone’s Free Speech was featured in the German journal Analyse & Kritik. She has also worked full-time as the SEO content coordinator for a major marketing company in New York City and as an SEO advisor for several start-ups, managing their respective blogs. When she isn't knee-deep in Google algorithms, you can find her taking far too many photos of her pets or planning her next warm-weather getaway.