146 Funny Knock-Knock Jokes Guaranteed to Crack You Up

Knock-knock jokes date back to the early 20th century, and as corny as they are, they're still a staple of American humor. In fact, we'd wager that some of the first jokes you heard and repeated as a kid were of the knock-knock persuasion. Maybe we think knock-knock jokes are so funny because they can be vehicles for witty puns. Maybe it's because we should see the punchline coming and often don't. Pretty much any kind of theme can work inside their well-worn structure, including adult (AKA dirty) humor. And they're comfortingly familiar, not to mention hilarious. Ready for a giggle? Then read on for 151 of our favorites.

The Best Knock-Knock Jokes the Internet Has to Offer

Enjoy the following knock-knock jokes (for kids!). Don't worry, we're sticking to the family-friendly stuff today so you can share quips with all kinds of company. Now, let's get started!

Funny Knock-Knock Jokes

Knock knock. Who's there? Says. Says who? Says me, that's who! Knock knock. Who's there? I am. I am who? I am who is knocking. Who are you? Knock knock. Who's there? Art. Art who? R2D2 is my favorite droid in Star Wars! Knock knock. Who's there? Weekend. Weekend who? Weekend do anything we want! Knock knock. Who's there? I. O. I. O. who? Me. When are you paying me back? Knock knock. Who's there? Voodoo. Voodoo who? Voodoo you think you are, asking me so many questions? Knock knock. Who's there? A wood wok. A wood wok who? A wood wok 500 miles, and I wood wok 500 more! Knock knock. Who's there? Iva. Iva who? Iva sore hand from knocking so long! Knock knock. Who's there? Yah. Yah who? Nah, I prefer Google! Knock knock. Who's there? Nana. Nana who? Nana your business! Knock knock. Who's there? Mustache. Mustache who? Mustache you a question, but I'll shave it for later! Knock knock. Who's there? Wooden shoe. Wooden shoe, who? Wooden shoe like to know! Knock knock. Who's there? Amish. Amish who? Really? You don't look like a shoe! Knock knock. Who's there? Tank. Tank who? You're welcome! Knock knock. Who's there? Adore. Adore who? Adore is between us. Open up! Knock knock. Who's there? Cargo. Cargo who? No, cargo "beep beep!" Knock knock. Who's there? A little old lady. A little old lady who? Dang! All this time, I had no idea you could yodel! Knock knock. Who's there? Boo. Boo who? Hey, don't cry! Knock knock. Who's there? Police. Police who? Police stop telling these awful knock-knock jokes! Knock knock. Who's there? Irish. Irish who? Irish you a Merry Christmas! Knock knock. Who's there? Control freak. Con— OK, now you say, "Control freak who?!" Knock knock. Who's there? Snow. Snow who? Snow use. I forgot my name again! Knock knock. Who's there? Spell. Spell who? Okay, fine. W-H-O! Knock knock. Who's there? Closure. Closure who? Closure mouth while you're chewing! Knock knock. Who's there? Dozen. Dozen who? Dozen anyone want to let me in? Knock knock. Who's there? Cash. Cash who? No thanks, but I'd love some peanuts!

Knock-Knock Jokes for Kids

Knock knock. Who's there? Ho, ho. Ho, ho who? You know, your Santa impression could use a little work! Knock knock. Who's there? Yacht. Yacht who? Yacht to know me by now! Knock knock. Who's there? Dishes. Dishes who? Dishes a nice place you got here! Knock knock. Who's there? Déja. Déja who? Knock knock! Knock knock. Who's there? Sherlock. Sherlock who? Sherlock your door tonight! Knock knock. Who's there? Goliath. Goliath who? Goliath down, thou looketh tired! Knock knock. Who's there? Juno. Juno who? Juno I love you, right? Knock knock. Who's there? Witches. Witches who? Witches the way to the store? Knock knock. Who's there? To. To who? It's to whom! Knock knock. Who's there? Broken pencil. Broken pencil who? Never mind, there's no point! Knock knock. Who's there? Zany. Zany who? Zany body home? Knock knock. Who's there? Nun. Nun who? Nun ya business! Knock knock. Who's there? Me. Me who? Having an identity crisis, are you? Knock knock. Who's there? Hatch. Hatch who? Bless you! Knock knock. Who's there? Zoom. Zoom who? Zoom did you expect! Knock knock. Who's there? FBI. FB— We're asking the questions here! Knock knock. Who's there? Cook. Cook who? Yeah, you do sound cuckoo! Knock knock. Who's there? Noise. Noise who? Noise to see you! Knock knock. Who's there? Leaf. Leaf who? Leaf me alone! Knock knock. Who's there? Woo. Woo who? Don't get so excited, it's just a joke. Knock knock. Who's there? Amarillo. Amarillo who? Amarillo nice person! Knock knock. Who's there? Armageddon. Armageddon who? Armageddon a little bored. Let's go out! Knock knock. Who's there? Arfur. Arfur who? Arfur got! Knock knock. Who's there? Police. Police who? Police hurry up and open the door, I'm hungry! Knock knock. Who's there? Hike. Hike who? I didn't know you liked Japanese poetry! Knock knock. Who's there? Needle. Needle who? Needle little money, please! Knock knock. Who's there? Alien. Alien who? Alien—wait, how many aliens do you know? Knock knock. Who's there? Woo. Woo who? Glad you're excited, too! Knock knock. Who's there? Tiss. Tiss who? A tiss-who is for blowing your nose! Knock knock. Who's there? Bed. Bed who? Bed you can't guess who I am! Knock knock. Who's there? CD. CD who? CD guy on your doorstep? Knock knock. Who's there? Dishes. Dishes who? Dishes the police, come out with your hands up! Knock knock. Who's there? Interrupting doctor. Inter—You've got a broken leg! Knock knock. Who's there? Ears. Ears who? Ears another knock-knock joke for you! Knock knock. Who's there? A little boy. A little boy who? A little boy who can't reach the doorbell!

Name Knock-Knock Jokes

Knock knock. Who's there? Luke. Luke who? Luke through the peephole and find out! Knock knock. Who's there? Alex. Luke who? Alex plain later, just open the door! Knock knock. Who's there? Rhonda. Rhonda who? Is this the rendezvous point? I was told to knock twice! Knock knock. Who's there? Keith! Keith who? Keith me, my thweet preenth! Knock knock. Who's there? Jimmy. Jimmy who? Jimmy crack corn and I don't care! Knock knock. Who's there? Candice. Candice who? Candice door open or what? Knock knock. Who's there? Theodore. Theodore who? Theodore wasn't open so I knocked! Knock knock. Who's there? Harry. Harry who? Harry up, it's cold outside! Knock knock. Who's there? Dwayne. Dwayne who? Dwayne the bathtub already. I'm drowning! Knock knock. Who's there? Annie. Annie who? Annie way you can let me in now? Knock knock. Who's there? Tyrone. Tyrone who? Tyrone shoelaces! Knock knock. Who's there? Leena. Leena who? Leena little close and I will tell you! Knock knock. Who's there? Mikey. Mikey who? Mikey got lost; open up! Knock knock. Who's there? Ben. Ben who? Ben hoping I can come in! Knock knock. Who's there? Noah. Noah who? Noah good place we can go get lunch? Knock knock. Who's there? Aaron. Aaron who? Why Aaron you opening the door? Knock knock. Who's there? Bruce. Bruce who? I Bruce easily, don't hit me! Knock knock. Who's there? Ferdie. Ferdie who? Ferdie last time, open this door! Knock knock. Who's there? Iona. Iona who? Iona new car! Knock knock. Who's there? Ivor. Ivor who? Ivor you let me in, or I'll climb through the window! Knock knock. Who's there? Mary. Mary who? Mary Christmas to all, and to all a good night! Knock knock. Who's there? Alice. Alice who? Alice fair in love and war! Knock knock. Who's there? Annie. Annie who? Annie thing you can do I can do better! Knock knock. Who's there? Abby. Abby who? Abby birthday, you filthy animal! Knock knock. Who's there? Sadie. Sadie who? Sadie magic word and I'll come in! Knock knock. Who's there? Candice. Candice who? Candice joke get any worse?! Knock knock. Who's there? Ben. Ben who? Ben knocking for 10 minutes, open up! Knock knock. Who's there? Oswald. Oswald who? Oswald my bubble gum! Knock knock. Who's there? Mikey. Mikey who? Mikey doesn't fit in the keyhole! Knock knock. Who's there? Mike Snifferpippets. Mike Snifferpippets who? Oh come on, how many Mike Snifferpippets do you know? Knock knock. Who's there? Teresa. Teresa who? Teresa are green! Knock knock. Who's there? Ray D. Ray D. who? Ray D or not, here I come! Knock knock. Who's there? Linda. Linda who? Linda hand, will ya? Mine is tired from knocking! Knock knock. Who's there? Justin. Justin who? Justin time for dinner! Knock knock. Who's there? Norma Lee. Norma Lee who? Norma Lee I don't just show up out of the blue like this! Knock knock. Who's there? Sue. Sue who? I'll see you in court! Knock knock. Who's there? Amanda. Amanda who? Amanda fix your sink! Knock knock. Who's there? Jess. Jess who? Jess cut the talking and open the door! Knock knock. Who's there? Andrew. Andrew who? Andrew a picture! Knock knock. Who's there? Keanu. Keanu who? Keanu let me in, it's cold out here! Knock knock. Who's there? Isabel. Isabel who? Isabel working? No one's answering the door!

Food Knock-Knock Jokes

Knock knock. Who's there? Gouda. Gouda who? Gouda knock-knock jokes, don't you think? Knock knock. Who's there? Honeydew. Honeydew who? Honeydew you wanna dance? Knock knock. Who's there? Omelet. Omelet who? Omelet you finish! Knock knock. Who's there? Two knee. Two knee who? Two knee fish! Knock knock. Who's there? Bacon. Bacon who? Bacon some cookies in there? It smells delicious! Knock knock. Who's there? Beets. Beets who? Beets me! Knock knock. Who's there? Aida. Aida who? Aida sandwich for lunch today! Knock knock. Who's there? Icing. Icing who? Icing so loud, the neighbors can hear! Knock knock. Who's there? Taco. Taco who? Taco to you later. It's taking too long for you to open the door! Knock knock. Who's there? Turnip. Turnip who? Turnip the volume, I love this song! Knock knock. Who's there? Cereal. Cereal who? Cereal pleasure to meet you! Knock knock. Who's there? Lettuce. Lettuce who? Lettuce in, it's cold out here! Knock knock. Who's there? Pecan. Pecan who? Pecan somebody your own size! Knock knock. Who's there? Cantaloupe! Cantaloupe who? Cantaloupe to Vegas, our parents would get mad! Knock knock. Who's there? Gorilla. Gorilla who? Gorilla me a hamburger! Knock knock. Who's there? Water. Water who? Water those plants or they're going to die! Knock knock. Who's there? Olive. Olive who? Olive you and I don't care who knows it! Knock knock. Who's there? Figs. Figs who? Figs the doorbell, it's broken! Knock knock. Who's there? Ice cream soda. Ice cream soda who? Ice cream soda whole neighborhood can hear! Knock knock. Who's there? Egg. Egg who? Eggstremely disappointed you still don't recognize me! Knock knock. Who's there? Orange. Orange who? Orange you going to open the door! Knock knock. Who's there? Butter. Butter who? Butter be quick, I have to go to the bathroom!

Animal Knock-Knock Jokes

Knock knock. Who's there? Lion. Lion who? Lion on your doorstep, open up! Knock knock. Who's there? Kanga. Kanga who? Actually, it's kangaroo! Knock knock. Who's there? Owls say. Owls say who? Yes, they do! Knock knock. Who's there? Roach. Roach who? Roach you an email last week and I'm still waiting for a response! Knock knock. Who's there? Alpaca. Alpaca who? Alpaca the trunk, you pack the suitcase! Knock knock. Who's there? Honey bee. Honey bee who? Honey bee a dear and get that for me please! Knock knock. Who's there? Viper. Viper who? Viper nose, it's running! Knock knock. Who's there? Interrupting cow. Interrupting cow wh—MOO! Knock knock. Who's there? Robin. Robin who? Robin you, now hand over the cash! Knock knock. Who's there? Rhino. Rhino who? Rhino every knock-knock joke there is! Knock knock. Who's there? Cows go. Cow's go who? No, silly. Cows go "moo!"

Geography Knock Knock Jokes

Knock knock. Who's there? Ida. Ida who? It's pronounced Idaho, and the state capital is Boise! Knock knock. Who's there? Europe. Europe who? No, you're a poo! Knock knock. Who's there? Yukon. Yukon who? Yukon say that again! Knock knock. Who's there? Iran. Iran who? Iran over here to tell you this! Knock knock. Who's there? Avenue. Avenue who? Avenue seen it coming! Knock knock. Who's there? Arizona. Arizona who? Arizona room for one of us in this town! Knock knock. Who's there? Nile. Nile who? Nile down and I'll tell you! Knock knock. Who's there? Mongo. Mongo who? Mongolia! Knock knock. Who's there? Hawaii. Hawaii who? I'm fine, Hawaii you? Knock knock. Who's there? Kenya. Kenya who? Kenya feel the love tonight? Knock knock. Who's there? Al. Al who? Al being seeing you in Detroit!

Wrapping Up

