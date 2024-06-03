83 Rizz Lines to Help You Land Your Next Date
You'll never be at a loss for words in front of your crush again.
It's a tale as old as time: Two people cross paths. They lock eyes. There's interest, there's desire. But there's also a lack of initiative taken. The attraction remains unspoken, and they move on, never to see each other again. "Why couldn't I have just thought of something clever to say?," they both ask. But don't worry—this doesn't have to happen to you. Because there's a new method of flirting making its way around the dating pool—one that allows you to make contact easily, often, and without shame. Enter the world of rizz lines, the newest craze in modern dating.
What Are Rizz Lines?
Rizz lines are pick-up lines but with a post-millennial twist. The word "rizz" is a slang term for "charisma"—and Gen-Z's way of saying you've got game. Like so many other trends popular with this generation, the trend started to take off after making its way around TikTok and other forms of social media.
Where Should I Use Rizz Lines?
Rizz lines can be said almost anywhere, but there are certain environments in which they would be inappropriate. Think work, funerals, the ER—you see what we're getting at. But they're growing more and more popular in all the obvious places, such as bars, parks, and parties.
Of course, there's another space where this clever wordplay is welcome: Online. There's a reason why these quips took off on social media in the first place. Digital outlets aren't just popular platforms for flirting these days, they're where many people prefer to do it. Now that you know what you're looking for, you'll see rizz lines in gaming rooms, on dating apps, and all over social media.
What Makes a Good Rizz Pick-Up Line?
A good rizz line should tick three specific boxes: Originality, relevance, and respect. Even the funniest pick-up lines get old. Finding ways to evolve your flirting and be creative shows that you can keep up with the times. You also want your attempt to be relevant to the person you're talking to, which indicates that you've taken the time to learn something about them. And maintaining respect will increase your chances of actually getting a response.
What Should I Avoid in a Rizz Line?
No one needs another unwanted suitor around them or in their DMs. Don't come on too strong, and don't say anything that might offend the person you're trying to impress. If they aren't receptive to your efforts, then it's time to walk away.
The Absolute Best Rizz Lines
- If you were a typeface, you'd be fine print.
- Are you iron? Because I don't get enough of you.
- We're not pants, but we'd make a great pair.
- When I was a kid, I had to chase butterflies. Now you're over here, bringing them right to me.
- Are you tired of running through my mind all day?
- Are you my grades? Because you're bad AF.
- Hey, my name's Microsoft. Can I crash at your place tonight?
- Are you part phone charger? 'Cause I'm dying without you
- I don't think I need glasses anymore, because I can clearly see that we're meant to be.
- Do you play soccer? Because you're definitely a keeper.
- You must be my lucky charm because you're magically delicious.
- Right now you're looking like my keyboard because you're just my type.
Clever Rizz Pick-Up Lines
- Want a raisin? No? How about a date?
- Are you the school stairs? Because you take my breath away.
- I can't taste my cherry lip gloss! Can you give it a try?
- Are you a hurdle? Because I can't get over you.
- You want to know why I'm always thinking about you? Because my mom told me to think about my future.
- I guess I'm a photographer because I sure can picture us together.
- Are you public speaking? Because you make me nervous.
- Is your name Candy? Because I definitely have a crush on you.
- Are you John Cena? Because I've never Cena girl like you before.
- Do you believe in love at first sight, or should I walk by again?
- Life without you is like a broken pencil: Pointless.
- Are you my long hair? Because I miss you.
More Funny Rizz Pick-Up Lines
- Are you my bed? Because I never want to leave you.
- To quote the poet Katy Perry, "You make me feel like I am living a teenage dream!"
- I must have been a star in my past life because I just fell from the sky and into your arms.
- Do you like Star Wars? Cause Yoda only one for me.
- Are you a tub of ice cream? Cause I wanna spoon you all night.
- My favorite word is "universe" because it starts with "U N I."
- What is your favorite drink? I am asking so I know what to buy you when we go on our first date.
- You want to know my favorite tea? I'm looking at her, shawTea!
- You're so sweet, you're giving me a toothache.
- This date is just like a big bowl of Frosted Flakes. It's GRRRRRREAT!
- Can I get you a soccer jersey? I really want your name and number.
- If you're a fruit, you'd be a FINE-apple.
- Albert Einstein said that there is nothing faster than lightning. But he hasn't seen how fast I fell for you.
Best Pick-Up Lines for DMs
- Are you French? Cause ma-damn, you're fine.
- Did we go to school together? I swear we had chemistry.
- Are you chicken fingers and fries? Because I don't care how many options are out there, I will always choose you.
- Do you have a Band-Aid? I scraped my knee falling for you.
- Are you a TV? Because I like watching you.
- I don't think I need glasses anymore because I can clearly see that we're meant to be.
- Know what's on the menu today? Me 'n u!
- I thought happiness started with "h," but turns out it begins with "u."
- I would say God bless you, but it looks like he already has.
- Good thing I have a library card, because I'm checking you out.
Smooth Rizz Lines to Use IRL
- I'm not Abraham, but when are we Lincoln?
- On a scale from 1 to America, how free are you this weekend?
- I'm a pen and you're a highlighter, I write the future and you make it brighter.
- Is your dad a baker? Because you are a cutie pie.
- Are you a camera? Because when I look at you, I smile.
- My mom told me not to talk to strangers online, but I will make an exception for you.
- Are you French? Because Eiffel for you.
- Is it hot in here? Or is it just you?
- Are you a triangle? Because you're an acute one.
- Kissing is a love language. So, any chance you want to start a conversation with me?
- Are you geometry? Because you look good at every angle.
- Are you a time traveler? Because I see you in my future.
- Do you like soccer? My favorite player is Ronaldo, but we can get MESSI!
- Is your heart like a fixer-upper? Because I see potential in us.
Rizz Words for Girls
- Did your license get suspended for driving all those guys crazy?
- Math is so confusing. It's always talking about x and y and never you and I.
- Close your eyes and what do you see? Nothing? Total darkness? That's my life without you.
- Hey, I'm sorry to bother you, but my phone must be broken because it doesn't seem to have your number in it.
- If being beautiful was a crime, you'd be on the most wanted list.
- Do you know what my shirt is made from? "Boyfriend material."
- I guarantee you, I am not flirting with you. I am just being extra nice to someone who is extra attractive.
- I'd like to take you to the movies, but they don't allow outside snacks.
- Is it just the wi-fi signal? Or am I totally feeling a connection?
- What is it like to be the most gorgeous person in this room?
- My parents told me to follow my dreams, so can I have your Instagram?
Rizz Lines About Money
- Are you crypto? Cause I want to give you all my money and time.
- Are you a bank loan? Because you have my interest.
- Are you a parking ticket? Cause you've got fine written all over you.
- Can I buy you a drink, or do you just want the money?
- Is your credit score bad? Because you look like a 10 to me.
- Who needs a financial analysis when I know exactly where to put my money?
- Did I tell you I'm filthy rich and my mother's dead?
- Mmmmmmm….. You smell expensive!
- Are you free tonight? Because I don't have any money.
- You must be debt. Because my interest in you is growing.
- I'm not actually this tall. I'm just sitting on my wallet.
