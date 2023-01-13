200+ Get to Know You Questions That Actually Work

Not all conversation starters are created equal. While some can help break the ice, others get a little, well—cringy. Fortunately, there are a few prompts out there that can actually lead to an engaging conversation. And, maybe more importantly, the outcome is often worth the effort. You never know when taking the time to get to know someone will lead to certain benefits, socially, or even professionally, speaking.

American author Dale Carnegie felt so strongly about the importance of taking an interest in others, he even framed it as one of the core tenets of his business bestseller, How to Win Friends & Influence People. So below, you'll find a lengthy list of get-to-know-you questions for any occasion. We hope these asks help make your small talk a little more structured, and a little less painful.

Get to Know You Questions for Coworkers

What's your job title? What's the best piece of career advice you've ever been given? How long have you been at the company? What sort of duties do you perform at work? Have you ever performed in front of a large crowd? Did you go to school for the job you're doing now? Do you like to travel? What were you doing before joining the company? Who inspires you? What was your favorite subject in school? What was your first job in the field? Who have you gotten to know so far at the company? What's your favorite sandwich? What's the last thing you binge-watched? What's your favorite sports team? How well do you understand what other people in the office do during their workday? What's the worst job you've ever had? What's the furthest you've ever been away from home? How do you usually like to spend your birthday? How would you describe the perfect job? What's the best prank you've ever pulled on someone? What's your most-used productivity hack? How much do you know about crypto? What famous movie quotes do you have memorized? Do you have any hidden talents or hobbies? Have you ever owned your own business? Are you an early bird or a night owl? Have you ever broken a bone? What music helps you work best? What do you usually do with your time off? What's something you're looking forward to? What's the luckiest thing that has ever happened to you? What motivates you to work hard? Would you rather win the lottery or pursue your dream job? Are you good in the kitchen? When people come to you for help, what do they usually want help with? What's something you're interested in that most people haven't heard of? Do you have any summer traditions? How many languages do you speak?

Getting to Know You Questions When Dating

What's your favorite season? What's something you are super particular about? What's something that's worth spending more money on to get the best quality? Are you a dog person or a cat person? What's your favorite ice cream flavor? What's your favorite holiday? If you could share a meal with someone, living or dead, who would you choose? What's something strange that you recommend everyone tries at least once? Do you have a favorite movie? Do you make your bed in the morning? What's your favorite food? What's the tallest building you've ever seen? Are you a spiritual person? What was the last movie you saw in theaters? Who is your celebrity crush? How often do you clean your house? Have you ever cheated on a test? What extracurriculars did you participate in when you were in school? What is your biggest pet peeve when it comes to dating? What's the best gift you've received in the past year? What's your favorite sleeping position? Is eating healthy a priority in your life? What's the most unusual conversation you've ever had on a first date? If you were the ruler of your own country, what would be the first law you'd put into place? What kitchen appliances do you use daily? Do you ever feel uneasy about sitting down for a meal on a first date? What's your favorite family holiday tradition? What's something other people might consider a luxury, but you wouldn't live without? What's one song you have completely memorized? Do you usually gravitate toward blondes or brunettes? Do you sleep best in total silence or with some kind of background noise? What did you want to be when you were a kid? What's your favorite book? What's your favorite pizza topping? Can you describe the perfect date? Do you believe in love at first sight? What's the most spontaneous thing you've ever done? What is your number one relationship deal-breaker? How many pillows do you sleep with? Which movie do you wish you could rewatch again for the first time?

Get to Know You Questions for Friends

What's your go-to guilty pleasure? Do you believe in astrology? What's your favorite family recipe? If someone decided to make a movie about your life, who would you want to play you? And who do you think would more realistically be cast? What kind of shows are you into? What is your most prized possession? Who is your favorite Disney character? What's your favorite sport? How do you feel about group trips? What's something you like to do the "old-fashioned" way? What takes up way too much of your time? Do you have a pet? Do you have a green thumb? What's your favorite podcast? What age was your favorite, so far? What's something you really want but can't afford? What's the most visited website in your search history? Do you like to host? How long have you lived in your current apartment? If you could choose, where would you prefer to be from? What's the best concert you've ever been to? Which fictional character do you relate to most? Do you have a favorite board game? Do you enjoy people-watching? Did you go to summer camp as a kid? What's one rule that you make everyone follow in your house? Do you like going to the theater to watch a movie or do you prefer watching from the comfort of home? What's your weirdest quirk? What would you consider your claim to fame? If you could change the ending of any movie, what would it be? How long have you lived in [place]? Do you believe in any conspiracy theories? What's your favorite bar/restaurant in town? What's the longest you've ever gone without sleep and why? Would you rather vacation in Mexico or Alaska? What are some of your pet peeves? What does your ideal weekend look like? What's the worst gift you've ever been given? What's the best vacation you've ever been on? If you won a million dollars, what's the first thing you would buy? What's the best compliment you've ever received? What's your favorite way to spend time with family? What's your go-to song on karaoke night? If someone offered you an opportunity to go to outer space, would you take them up on it? If you could only eat one food for the rest of your life, what would it be? If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you go?

Funny Questions to Ask to Get to Know Someone

What's the craziest thing you've ever done in public? How many pairs of shoes do you own? What's your go-to dance move? If you could invent a new career (one that doesn't currently exist), how would you describe the job? If you could invent a new YouTube channel, what kind of things would it cover? How do you feel about mayonnaise? Do you think pick-up lines ever work? Do you like to sing in the shower? Do you think penguins have knees? Has anyone ever thrown you a surprise party? What's the most interesting thing you've ever tasted? If you were cryogenically frozen for 100 years, what do you think your first question would be upon waking up? If you got banned from the library, what would be the reason? If you ever run for president, what is your campaign slogan going to be? What's a weird fact you still remember from school? What's the worst-smelling place you've ever been to? What's the weirdest roommate story you have? If you could create a new invention, what would it be? Which fictional television family is most similar to your own? What's the rudest thing a kid has ever said to you? What's the earliest acceptable time for a cocktail on Saturday? What's the most ridiculous outfit you've ever worn in public? If you had a warning label, what would it say? Which phone app are you most dependent on? Have you ever wanted to learn Elvish? What's an embarrassing moment that's stuck with you over the years? What's the weirdest thing you've ever eaten? Do you have any sort of useless talent? If your pet could talk, what would be his or her catchphrase? What's the most unfortunate fashion choice you've ever made? If you could eliminate one month of the year, which would you choose and why? If you could invent a new dish, what ingredients would it contain?

Deep Questions to Get to Know Someone

What's one piece of advice you would give to your younger self? How do you deal with arguments among family members? What's your favorite childhood memory? What's your biggest fear? Which of your personality traits is your family most proud of? Who is the smartest person you've ever met? What's your favorite thing about yourself? If you could go back in time and prevent one event from taking place, what would you choose and why? How have you gone about making new friends in your adult life? Which family member are you closest to? What's your biggest regret? What's your favorite family tradition? What mystery do you wish you knew the answer to? Do you have any irrational fears? What would you most like to change about yourself? If you don't already have kids, do you want to become a parent one day? What about your adult life would most surprise your younger self? How would your friends describe you? What kind of music affects your mood the most? Is there anything in life you feel that you currently lack? Have you ever had a near-death experience? Have you ever stolen anything? Do you fight with people often? Would you consider converting to another religion if it would make your partner happy? Do you think cheating is a forgivable offense within a relationship? What was the last time you got super angry? Are you easily peer pressured? What instantly calms you down? What's the most heartwarming thing you've ever seen? How different was your life one year ago? If you could choose how you will eventually die, how would you want to go? Do you consider yourself an introvert or an extrovert? What are you most grateful for? What's something you only recently formed an opinion about? What's the best way to start the day? What's one thing you are absolutely determined to do? What's one thing you hope never changes? What's the worst criticism you've ever received? Do you ever think about moving back to your home town? Have you ever lost someone close to you? Does your job make you happy? Are you addicted to anything? What age do you want to live to? Do you usually stay friends with your exes? Do you consider yourself a confrontational person? What qualities do you admire about your parents?

