290 Questions to Ask Your Girlfriend Before Getting Serious
Whether you want a silly, sexy, or serious conversation, here's how to get started.
You may feel the most pressure when you're first introducing yourself to someone you're interested in, but that will hopefully not be the last time you start a conversation with them. First dates can be awkward too, but fortunately, finding something to talk about should get easier the more time you spend with the person you're dating. And the closer you get, the more comfortable you'll become in asking more intimate, interesting questions.
If you need help figuring out where to start, then read on for our list of fun questions to ask your girlfriend. Choose from funny, deep, and even sexy prompts to uncover more truths about her. Communication is key, and she'll be touched to see you're invested in her thoughts and feelings.
Random Questions to Ask Your Girlfriend
Not all questions have context. Check out the random questions below to learn some new and unusual things about your special someone.
- Have you ever had a surprise party?
- Do you have a favorite reality TV show?
- Out of all the recent advancements in technology, what has impacted your life the most?
- What's your favorite memory from college?
- What's something on your bucket list?
- What's the last random act of kindness you performed?
- What's your favorite flower?
- Do you eat a lot of unhealthy food?
- How good are you at keeping secrets?
- Do your friends like me?
- Which fictional city would you want to live in?
- If a genie granted you three wishes, what would they be?
- What's your biggest pet peeve and am I guilty of it?
- Are you more of an early bird or a night owl?
- What's your number one guilty pleasure?
- What's the most embarrassing moment you can remember from high school?
- What's something you think you could win a world record for?
- What are your top three deal breakers in a new relationship?
- Are you a dog person or a cat person?
- What is your go-to party story?
- What's your favorite book?
- What was your favorite subject in school?
- What's the best gift a boyfriend has ever given you?
- How do you feel about taking dance lessons as an adult?
- Do you prefer indoor or outdoor activities?
- Who is your favorite person to go out to eat with?
- What's your all-time favorite song?
- What's the most underrated movie to have come out in the past 20 years?
- Are you sharing your location with any friends or family members?
- Are you friends with your exes?
- What was your favorite playground game growing up?
- What's your favorite movie?
- Do you have a green thumb?
- Have you ever been arrested?
- What's your favorite season?
- Do you sing in the shower?
- Have you ever ridden a horse?
- Did you get good grades in school?
- What are three things you'd bring with you to a desert island?
- What's your biggest complaint about your job?
- Who is your favorite author?
- Can you do any good impressions?
- If you had to dye your hair a different color, which would you choose?
- If you could only eat one food for the rest of your life, what would you choose?
- What is your favorite household chore?
- What's your favorite thing to do after work?
- How many pairs of shoes do you own?
- What's your least favorite mode of transportation?
- How many pillows do you sleep with?
Romantic Questions to Ask Your Girlfriend
Look to these romantic questions when you're looking to spice things up. They might even lead to a more significant conversations about your past love life, and where you want to take it next.
- What's your ideal date night?
- What's your favorite romantic movie?
- What's the most romantic memory you have of me?
- Where do you most like to be kissed?
- Do you like it when I hold your hand in public?
- Do you think I should learn how to dance?
- Do you prefer foot massages or back massages?
- What kind of music relaxes you the most?
- What's your favorite dessert?
- Do you like bubble baths?
- Can you tell me a few details of your dream wedding?
- Do you have a favorite poem?
- Do you enjoy breakfast in bed?
- What's your primary love language?
- What's your dream vacation?
- What makes you feel the most loved?
- Which displays of affection do you think should be performed daily within a relationship?
- What does love mean to you?
- What's your favorite real-life love story?
- What love song do you think best represents our relationship?
- What do you want to do for our anniversary?
- Do you remember our first kiss?
- What kind of music puts you in the mood?
- What physical action or gesture do you find most romantic?
- What song makes you think of me?
- Where do you like to be touched most?
- What outfit do you think I look the sexiest in?
- Is there anything you might not know about me but would like to?
- What was the hardest we've ever laughed together?
- What first attracted you to me?
- What outfit of mine do you like best?
- What can I do to improve our relationship?
Funny Questions to Ask Your Girlfriend
There's only so much time you can spend asking your girlfriend romantic questions. Switch gears when the time is right, and offer up a few prompts sure to make her laugh.
- Out of all your former classmates, who had the funniest name?
- What kind of candy bar would you use to describe our sex life?
- Which cartoon character did you have the biggest crush on as a kid?
- Have you ever been pooped on by a bird? Or any other animals?
- If you had to smell like one thing every day for the rest of your life, what would you choose?
- Would you rather lose an eyebrow or grow a mustache?
- What's the best accent you can do?
- Why do you love drinking iced coffee but abandon hot coffee once it gets cold?
- Can you lick your eyebrow?
- What's the funniest pick-up line you've ever heard?
- Who would you choose to play me in a movie?
- What's the silliest way you've ever injured yourself?
- Which '90s sitcom do you relate to most?
- Would you rather be smelly or sticky for the rest of your life?
- What's one show that you're embarrassed to admit you like?
- Which emoji do you use most?
- If you could substitute sleep for another activity that would help you recharge, what would you settle on?
- What is the single most annoying personality trait someone could possess?
- If you could max out a credit card at one store and never have to pay the bill, where would you go?
- Under what circumstances would you agree to go on reality TV?
- Do you know how to fold a fitted sheet?
- What's the sexiest name you've ever heard?
- Do you secretly steal stuff from hotel rooms?
- If you were a waitress and a customer was rude, would you spit in their food?
- If you were born a child prodigy, what would you want to be most skilled in?
- Would you rather shave your head or dye your hair slime green?
- If you could pick a new first name, what would you choose?
Weird Questions to Ask Your Girlfriend
Get your girlfriend talking with some off-the-wall questions. Learn more about her quirky side and see how it aligns with your own.
- Have you ever participated in a hot dog eating contest?
- Have you ever had a crush on a fictional character?
- Do you think skeletons are creepy or make cool decor?
- Do you talk to yourself a lot?
- Do you like to eavesdrop on your neighbors?
- What's the most fascinating true crime story you've heard lately?
- Netflix or Hulu?
- What's one food that sounds disgusting but is actually delicious?
- Have you ever pulled off a great April Fool's prank?
- What's the worst superpower to have?
- Do you refer to energy drinks by flavor or by color?
- Have you ever cut your own hair?
- Have you ever had a secret admirer?
- Are you keeping any secrets from me?
- How many times a week do you poop?
- If you could have dinner with a famous person—dead or alive—who would you choose?
- Do you sing in the shower?
- At what age did you stop playing with toys?
- How old were you when you discovered Santa Claus wasn't real?
- What would you do if you found a dead body in a hotel room?
- Have you ever swallowed toothpaste?
- If animals could talk, which species do you think would have the nicest personality?
- What would you choose to be my theme song?
- Do you use different towels for your hair and your body?
- What's the worst superpower?
- If you could remain one age forever what would you choose?
- If you could exchange lives with one of your siblings, would you?
- Do you think eyebrows should be considered facial hair?
- If you could invent a country, what would you name it?
- What would you do if you found out you had a long-lost twin?
- What's the tallest building you've been to the top of?
- What's the longest you've ever gone without sleep (and why)?
- Roller coasters: yes or no?
- Is your glass usually half empty or half full?
- Do you collect anything?
- What kind of clothes do you wish would come back into style?
- If you had a warning label, what would it say?
- What's your least favorite holiday tradition?
Deep Questions to Ask Your Girlfriend
These deep questions can help you learn some of your partner's deep thoughts and more of their history.
- What's one piece of advice you'd give to your younger self?
- Who has been the most positive influence on your life?
- Have you ever been in a long-distance relationship?
- What was your most serious relationship?
- What is something vital to maintaining a healthy relationship?
- Why did your last relationship come to an end?
- What do you think was the most vulnerable moment of your life?
- What was the most valuable lesson you've learned from a past relationship?
- Do you believe in the concept of soul mates?
- Can you describe your dream job?
- What's the most important thing to know about your communication style?
- What proof of personal growth do you see in yourself?
- What's something I do that helps you feel sexy?
- Does your family have any cultural or religious beliefs/traditions I should know about?
- What's your favorite childhood memory?
- How do you define success at work?
- What's the best relationship advice you've ever been given?
- What's something that you think most people learn too late?
- How would you respond if your partner underwent a drastic physical transformation?
- Do you feel heard in our relationship?
- What moment in life taught you the most about yourself?
- Have you ever cheated on a partner?
- Are you religious?
- What are some things your parents expect of your partner?
- What's your biggest fear?
- When was the last time you did something you regret?
- How do you think the one percent should spend their fortunes?
- What's the longest relationship you've ever had?
- Do you believe in monogamy?
- Where do you see yourself in five years?
- Do you want children?
- When are you happiest?
- In a long-term relationship, do you think people should stick to similar diets?
- What was the most difficult chapter in your childhood?
- What do you think is the most difficult aspect of getting older?
- How can I better support you?
- How would you react if you thought your partner was drinking too much?
- How do you feel about age-gap relationships?
- Would you ever consider adopting a child?
- Do you think it's helpful for U.S. Americans to learn another language?
- What's something you would never do again?
- Are you close to your parents?
- Would you marry someone of a different faith?
- Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
- Do you believe in love at first sight?
Dirty Questions Sure to Make Your Girl Blush
If you want to know more about what your girlfriend likes, dislikes, and even fantasizes about, see which of the dirty, flirty questions below she's most eager to answer.
- What's your least favorite sexual position?
- How old were you when you had your first kiss?
- Do you have a favorite toy to use in the bedroom?
- Have you ever had a threesome?
- Have you ever put on a strip show for any of your previous partners?
- Have you ever had a romantic encounter with someone of the same sex?
- How often do you masturbate?
- Do you ever fantasize about me?
- Have you ever been skinny-dipping?
- Have you ever paid for porn?
- Do you have a favorite sexual position?
- Do you enjoy oral sex?
- What's your biggest turn-on?
- Do you own any lingerie?
- How many times a day do you think about sex?
- What's the sexiest part of the male body?
- What's the sexiest part of the female body?
- What's the dirtiest thing you've ever done in public?
- What's the craziest place you've ever gotten it on?
- Do you ever sleep in the nude?
- How do you feel about morning sex?
- What's something that turns you on?
- Have you ever been blindfolded in bed?
- Are you satisfied with our sex life?
- Who do you like to make the first move?
- Do you have a fetish?
- Have you ever dressed up or acted in a certain way to help someone else fulfill a fantasy?
- Have you ever sent someone a naked photo?
- Do you like to sext?
- Do you have any go-to moves in bed?
- Have you ever pursued a relationship that was somehow taboo?
- How do you feel about public displays of affection?
- Do you like having sex with the lights on or off?
Cute Questions to Ask Your Girlfriend
A few cute questions can go a long way in making your partner feel loved. Try out some of these next time you're in an affectionate mood.
- When did you realize you liked me?
- What do you think made me fall in love with you?
- What's your favorite family tradition?
- How would you describe your perfect Valentine's Day?
- Of all the dates we've been on, which one was your favorite?
- What's the best compliment I've ever given you?
- What do you think my first impression of you was?
- Do you like spending time together?
- What country would you like to explore together?
- Would you prefer a grand romantic gesture or something more low-key?
- Which bad habit of mine bugs you the most?
- What is your favorite children's book?
- Am I your best friend?
- Am I your typical type?
- What's your favorite nickname?
- Are you ticklish?
- What is it about you that I'm so drawn to?
- What are you thinking about right now?
- How in the world were you still single when I met you?
- Do you want to take a nap together?
- What do you love most about our life together?
- What do you think is on my mind right now?
- Truth or dare?
- If we ever get a pet, what do you want to name it?
- How many hugs can I give you per day?
- Should we get out of town this weekend?
- How can I help you relax?
- Is there anything you want me to pick up on my way home from work?
- Have I told you yet how amazing you are?
Interesting Questions to Ask Your Girlfriend
Choose from the list below to keep the conversation light, leisurely, and entertaining.
- Which historical figure do you think has had the biggest impact on your life?
- Where would you go if you could live anywhere in the world?
- Who is your hero?
- What are some differences we can apply to people who eat out all the time and people who insist on cooking that have nothing to do with food?
- Do think individuals who speak different languages approach certain things in life differently?
- What's the biggest scar you have and how did you get it?
- Do you believe in ghosts?
- What's one hobby you've always wanted to pursue?
- If you had an additional two hours in your day, what would you do with the time?
- What book/movie/painting has had the biggest impact on you?
- How did you and your best friend meet?
- What's something your parents taught you that turned out not to be true?
- Did you move a lot as a kid?
- What's your favorite season?
- Have you ever been to a Broadway play?
- Do you consider yourself a very health-conscious person?
- What's the craziest thing you've ever done for love?
- What's your worst date story?
- Who do you think is your celebrity look alike?
- Do you prefer coffee shops or bars?
- Who has been the most useless U.S. president?
- Could you describe your ideal relationship in one sentence?
- Would you rather spend a week at the beach or up in the mountains?
- Do you like working out in the gym or outdoors?
- Would you move across the world to be with someone you love?
- Do you like trying new cuisines?
- How would you like to come across your 15 minutes of fame?
- What did you used to think was cool that isn't cool now?
- What "old person" things do you do?
- Do you believe in psychic abilities?
- What's the dumbest law that's still around?
- Have you ever been attracted to a cartoon character?
- What's your favorite holiday side dish?
- Do you have a hard time falling asleep?
- What's a song that you know every word to?
- Which fictional character would make the best roommate?
- If you had to name your child after a food what would you choose?
Why It Is Important to Keep Asking Questions
Asking questions should always factor into a budding romance. The more you want to get to know someone, the more questions you end up asking. And guess what? That instinct can do you a lot of good when it comes to dating.
A 2017 study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology determined that people who ask more questions are perceived as more likable by the people around them. "When people… ask more questions, they are perceived as higher in responsiveness, an interpersonal construct that captures listening, understanding, validation, and care," write the authors.
Of course, the kinds of questions we ask matters a great deal. Logically, it makes sense to steer clear of more sensitive topics early in a relationship. That way, no one will feel ambushed or pressured. But additional research suggests that avoiding important—albeit uncomfortable—conversation topics actually does a disservice to those around us.
A separate study published in 2021 found that we tend to overestimate how sensitive people are about certain subjects. Based on the research, respondents are just as likely to form favorable opinions about individuals asking harder questions as they are those who stick to safer themes, like work or the weather.
Though etiquette experts may continue pushing for uncomplicated question-asking, the authors assert, "This advice reflects intuition rather than careful investigation." They also note, "[Sensitive] questions can also increase liking by enabling respondents to talk about themselves, an enjoyable proposition for most conversational partners."
What Questions Should I Ask My Girlfriend?
While you're free to ask your girlfriend any kind of question you want, some queries assist in building your relationship. For example, you can learn a lot about your person by asking them about their childhood or what qualities they look for in a partner
There are also specific topics to touch on when it comes to relationship maintenance. According to Anita Chlipala, LMFT, author of First Comes Us: The Busy Couple's Guide to Lasting Love, some of the most important questions to ask your girlfriend include:
- What kinds of things do I do that annoy you?
- Does anything keep you awake at night that you haven't shared with me?
- Why do you love me? And when did you feel most loved by me?
- What would you consider unforgivable and why?
- Is there something that you've dreamed of doing but haven't yet?
Wrapping Up
That's it for our list of questions to ask your girlfriend! Be sure to check back in with us soon for similar kinds of content. We've got lots more funny, interesting, and intimate questions to ask the people closest to you. You can also sign up for our newsletter to make sure you don't miss out on what's next!