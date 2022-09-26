If there's one party game that's played at teen sleepovers and adult get-togethers alike, it's Truth or Dare. And while it might seem like this game was invented by a bunch of kids, it's actually got fairly historic roots. One theory says a variant called "questions and commands" was first played as a Christmas game as early as 1712. But regardless of how popular this classic game might be today, each time it's played, participants always want to ask the best, most revealing truth or dare questions and get their friends to do and say the most hilarious things possible. So, to help you spice up any party in need of a little rejuvenation (or candid admissions), we've compiled a list of juicy truth questions and exciting dares.

READ THIS NEXT: 85 Riddles for Adults (With Answers!)

The Best Truth or Dare Questions to Improve Any Party

Check out our list of truth or dare questions below. Whether you're looking for something funny, something daring, or even something to play as a couple, we've got you covered!

Truth or Dare Questions for Best Friends

Make up a 30-second opera about a person or people in the group and perform it. What was the most embarrassing thing that happened to you at a grocery store? Put makeup on the person sitting the farthest away from you. Who would you choose to help you hide a dead body? What is the most embarrassing thing that has happened to you in front of a crowd? Do the worm. Have you ever been arrested? Who is your secret crush? When was the last time you cried? What's the dirtiest thing you've ever done in public? Have you ever accidentally hit something with your car? Give a foot massage to someone in the room. What's your most disastrous date story? Do you have a finsta? If you could date two people at once, who would you choose? Tell everyone who you find most attractive in the room. Get up in front of the group and try doing five minutes' worth of stand-up comedy. If you could swap wardrobes with someone in this room, who would it be? Show the last text you sent. Try to unbuckle your pants using only your elbows. What's the best date you've ever been on? Have you ever played strip poker? What's the drunkest you've ever been? Have you ever lied to get out of an awkward situation? Using no words, pretend to be a food. Don't pretend to eat the food—pretend to be the food. Keep pretending until someone in the group guesses the food you are. Have you ever made out with someone here? Have you ever lied about your age? What's the most disgusting thing you've ever done? Remove four items of clothing. Repeat everything the person next to you says until it's your turn again. What's the strangest dream you've ever had? Do you pick your nose? What do people get wrong about you? Read the last five things you searched for on Google out loud. Pretend you're a bird and eat cereal off the floor using only your mouth. Who's the most surprising person to have ever slid into your DMs?

READ THIS NEXT: 73 Brain Teasers for Adults That Will Definitely Leave You Stumped.

Good Truth Questions for Couples

Who was your first kiss? What is the most embarrassing thing that you have done to attract the attention of someone of the opposite sex? What's your worst habit? What's the worst intimate experience you've ever had? Have you ever texted something flirty to the wrong person? Why did you break up with your last boyfriend/girlfriend? What is something that you have never told anyone? What's the weirdest thing you've ever done in bed? Have you ever cheated or been cheated on? What turns you on the most? Have you ever had a one-night stand? What's the biggest regret you've ever had in a relationship? What is the strangest thing you've ever said to a partner while getting it on? What would be an instant dealbreaker for you on a first date? What is the most awkward romantic encounter that you've had? What's your biggest pet peeve? Where is your favorite place to be kissed? What's your biggest insecurity about your body? What's the most embarrassing nickname you had growing up? What's the worst date you've ever been on? Have you ever kissed your best friend? Have you ever been naked in public? What's the closest you've ever come to cheating? When was the last time you watched an adult movie? What's the most attractive quality in a partner? What was the biggest lie you've ever told a partner? Where's the weirdest place you've ever done the deed? What's the youngest age partner you would date? What's the grossest thing that's ever happened to you while getting it on? How many kids do you want?

Truth or Dare Questions for Boys

What is the most embarrassing picture you've ever taken? Give someone your phone and let them send a text to anyone in your contacts. What is the most embarrassing thing your parents have caught you doing? Make a sandwich while blindfolded, and then eat it. How many selfies do you take in a week? What skill are you least confident in when it comes to the bedroom? Read the last text you sent to a hook-up buddy or love interest. What's something you would never do, even for all the money in the world? What's the weirdest thing you've ever done in front of the mirror? What's the worst physical pain you've ever been in? Lick a bar of soap. Read out the last dirty message someone sent to you. Did you smoke or drink before college? Or did you start once you got there? What is the most embarrassing thing in your room right now? Go a whole minute without blinking. Go through the room one by one and let everyone know what their best quality is. Say you get arrested and you are allowed to make one phone call. Who are you calling? Do you have a special talent and if so, what is it? Exchange an item of clothing with the person on your right. Who's the last person you searched for on Instagram? What's your biggest fear? What is your worst fashion moment? Have you ever been to a strip club? Take a shot without using your hands. Do you have a hidden talent? Did you ever smoke in the bathroom in high school? What's the most embarrassing thing you've ever done in front of a crowd? Did you get a lot of valentines as a kid? If you met a genie, what would your three wishes be? What are five things you would bring to a deserted island? Attempt the first TikTok dance that pops up on your FYP. What's your most embarrassing grooming habit? What's the most expensive item you own? How many gossip blogs do you follow on Instagram? Try to spin on your head like a breakdancer. Take a cold shower fully clothed. What's the longest amount of time you've waited between dropping something on the floor and eating it? How old were you when you had your first kiss?

READ THIS NEXT: 165 Would You Rather Questions That Are Impossible to Answer.

Truths and Dares for Girls

If you could suddenly become invisible, what would you choose to do first? Talk in an accent for the next 10 minutes. Have you ever gotten into a fistfight? Do five cartwheels in a row. What was the worst day you ever had? Yell out the first word that comes to mind. What's something that you like to do with your friends, but not with your partner? Imitate a celebrity every time you talk for the next three minutes. If you were a giant, what would you like to do? Be someone's pet for the next five minutes. What was the most trouble you ever got into as a kid? Describe the scariest dream you've ever had. Call the seventh contact in your phone and sing them 30 seconds of a song that the group chooses. What's something you would do if there were no consequences? Are you close to your parents? Do you have any fetishes? What's the most embarrassing text in your phone right now? How many pairs of granny panties do you own? What is the meanest thing you've ever said about someone else? If you had to wear only heels or only flip-flops for the next 10 years, which would you choose? What's the most shameful thing you've ever done in your life? Do your best hip hop dance. Show everyone the last photo you sent someone. How many exes numbers do you currently have saved in your phone? What's the biggest mistake you've ever made in a relationship? Post the oldest selfie on your phone to Snapchat or Instagram stories and leave it up for at least two hours. What's the oldest person you've ever dated? What was the last lie you told? If you only had two minutes to get out of your house, what would you grab? Belly dance for one minute. Would you date someone shorter than you? If you had to get back with an ex, who would you choose? Who was your first celebrity crush? What's the best advice you've ever been given? What's the most physically painful experience you've ever had? What's something you would never do, even for a million dollars? Have you ever hooked up with a coworker?

Truth (and Dare) Questions for Kids

What do you want to be when you grow up? Pretend to have a conversation with the wall for a whole minute. Have you ever cheated on a test? What's your favorite game to play? Keep your eyes closed until it's your turn to go again. Sit upside down in a chair until your next turn. Call your mom and tell her how many times you used the bathroom today. What's something your siblings know about you that no one else does? If you could have any superpower in the world, what would it be? If you could invent one thing to make your life easier, what would it be? Bite into a slice of lemon. Do you have an imaginary friend? Make up a poem using the words "pink" and "moose." Ask another player to do the tango with you. Do you believe in ghosts? Where are you most ticklish? Try to get all your toes in your mouth. Put your clothes on backward. What's the most annoying thing about your dad? Keep three ice cubes in your mouth until they melt. If someone gave you $1,000, what would you buy? Sniff everyone's head in the room and then reveal who smells the best. Have you ever met someone famous? Sing the national anthem loudly out the window. What's your favorite thing to order at a restaurant? What's the weirdest dream that you remember? Try talking with your thumb in your mouth. Do your best chicken dance for the group. Are you good at keeping secrets? Hold hands with the people on either side of you until it's your turn again. Try walking around the room with a book balanced on your head. What's the best present you've ever gotten?

Funny Truth or Dare Questions

Call the nearest gas station and ask them if they sell hemorrhoid cream. What's the most embarrassing photo on your phone right now? Go for a short walk outside and while walking, hold a conversation with yourself. Go outside and howl, bark, and meow all for two minutes. Peel a banana using just your toes. How do you really feel about the Harry Potter series? How often do you wash your sheets? Show everyone your screen time report. Call a random number and try to keep them on the phone for at least a minute. How many days in a row have you gone wearing the same pants? Call a friend and start singing "Happy Birthday" right away. What's your most embarrassing guilty pleasure? Do your best sexy crawl across the room. What part of your body smells the worst? Impersonate the person to your left. Let the group go through your Instagram DMs. What's the kinkiest thing you've ever done? Hold your breath for 30 seconds. How long have you ever gone without taking a shower? Call the first person in your contacts and sing them your favorite boy band song. How many stuffed animals do you currently have? Dance like your life depends on it with no music for 60 seconds. What's the weirdest thing you've ever done to impress a potential love interest? Show everyone the most unflattering picture on your phone. What's the most embarrassing late-night purchase you've ever made? Try to fit your whole fist in your mouth. Have you ever peed in a pool? What's the weirdest lie you've ever told? Have you ever faked it in the bedroom? Try doing a split and twerking. Do your best hula dance. Change your Facebook status using only your elbows. What's one useless skill you'd like to learn anyways? Deliver a personalized insult to everybody in the room. If you had to hook up with a friend's parent, who would it be?

Extreme Questions to Use During Truth or Dare