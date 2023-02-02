76 Family Feud Questions and Answers for Your Next Game Night
Spend a night in with friends playing our family feud questions for kids, adults, and couples.
Whether you tuned in for the Steve Harvey version or remain a Richard Dawson loyalist, the appeal surrounding Family Feud remains the same. The hit game show continues to provide families across America with a fast-paced and accessible way to keep themselves entertained. And things don't just have to take place at home. Family Feud questions can also be used during team-building exercises or icebreakers at parties. The best part? It's free to play and the rules are simple. Read on below to learn more.
What is Family Feud, Anyway?
Family Feud is an American television game show created by Mark Goodson. While its original run lasted from 1976 to 1988, the show has been revived twice since.
Over the years, the show has experienced a number of different hosts, including big names like Louie Anderson, Richard Karn, John O'Hurley, and—as mentioned—Steve Harvey.
In fact, it was under Harvey's tenure that the show experienced a boom in Nielsen ratings, placing it among the top three most-popular syndicated television shows in the United States.
Today, the show can be enjoyed in over 50 different international markets, including Indonesia's Super Family 100, England's Family Fortunes, and South America's very own 100 Argentinos Dicen.
It's also adapted into other formats, including board games, interactive films, and video games for folks to enjoy.
Important Rules for Your Family Feud Game Night
It doesn't take much to organize a fun game night, but there are a few rules you'll need to learn if you want to play Family Feud.
Traditionally, the game features two competing families, though you're free to break the group up however you want.
Each must work together to provide correct answers to specific survey questions, starting with the most popular responses. The only thing you have to make sure of here is that each team contains the same number of players.
Once you've established your two teams and elected a host, you'll need to find something to use as your buzzer. For this, you can use a free app online, a squeaky dog toy, or anything else of your choosing.
The next step revolves around electing your team captains. These two individuals will go head to head in the initial "face-off" round. The first team captain to buzz in with the most popular response will lead the round.
The rest of the team will also take turns guessing the remaining responses. The opposing team only gets an opportunity to participate here if the other team receives three strikes for failing to provide the correct answer.
Traditionally, answers are solicited from 100 survey participants, with each worth one point for every person who gave them. But if you want to play Family Feud at home, you have a few different ways of determining the number of points all the answers are worth.
For one, you can browse the web for questions that actually appeared on the show along with the number of points they attracted. Or—and maybe more easily—you can assign your own point values to the questions you encounter.
However you decide to proceed is up to you. Just remember, whoever has the most points by the end of your final round will be considered the winning team. Best of luck!
Supplies Needed to Play Family Feud
- Scorecard
- Buzzer
- List of questions (and answers)
- 3-5 players per team
- Host
What is the Fast Money Round?
A typical game of Family Feud contains three normal rounds. If you want to tally up your points after that and call it a day, that's fine. But those who want to get even more out of the game will probably want to participate in the famous "fast money" round.
To get started, the winning team must select two individuals to answer as many questions as they can in 60 seconds. One person leaves the room while the other takes their turn.
Both members of the team will be asked the same list of questions. Should the second player provide a duplicate response, they must come up with another answer on the spot.
Once the round is finished, the host adds up all the points the players have scored. If the total amounts to over 200, they can add it to their total score and declare themselves the ultimate champions!
76 Family Feud Questions and Answers
Put your critical thinking skills to the test by finding the best answer for each question listed below.
Funny Family Feud Questions
- Name something a cowboy would hate to have happen.
- Lose his hat
- Get shot in a gunfight
- Break a spur
- Get stepped on by a bull/horse
- Throw a lasso and misses
- Get bucked off a bull/horse
- His gun jams
- Get surrounded by Indians
- Get called a cowgirl
- His horse dies/gets injured
- Which of the Seven Dwarfs describes how you feel after a couple of drinks?
- Happy
- Dopey
- Sleepy
- Bashful
- Grumpy
- Name something that's easier to catch than a new man.
- Cold/flu
- Fish
- Bus
- Frisbee
- Fill in the blank: You're in deep ____.
- Doo-doo
- Trouble
- Water
- Sleep
- Name something you do in the mirror.
- Brush teeth
- Brush hair
- Pop a pimple/zit
- Check your outfit
- Practice dance moves
- Name something you do when you get sick.
- Throw up
- Take medicine
- Stay home from school/work
- Go to the doctor
- Watch TV
- Eat soup
- Name something you did not learn in school.
- Parenting
- Manners
- House chores
- Religion
- Common sense
- How to be a good spouse
- How to change a tire
- Name a first-date faux pas.
- Talking about an ex
- Being late
- Coming on too strongly/saying "I love you"
- Talking nonstop
- Forgetting your wallet
- Name wedding traditions that people would not miss.
- Tossing the garter
- Smashing cake in the face
- Spending money to be in the bridal party
- Giving the bride away
- Name something you don't want your kid to bring home.
- Lice
- Cat/dog
- Bad report card/failing grade
- Germs
- Cops
- Boyfriend/girlfriend
- What's something that you can hang up on?
- Phone call
- Clothes
- Towel
- A photo frame
- Key holder
- Name something you'd do if your date took you to Chuck E. Cheese.
- Play games
- Leave/walk out
- Eat lots of pizza
- Dump him
- Laugh
- What's one thing that won't exist in 35 years?
- Privacy
- Cable television
- Plastic bags
- Handheld smartphones
- Name some things kids like to throw at each other.
- Toys
- Food
- Pillows
- Balls
- Paper
- List an activity that requires you to use your lips.
- Eating food
- Talking
- Whistling
- Playing horn
- Kissing
- If you hear a noise coming from the basement, what do you hope it isn't?
- A ghost
- Flood
- Mouse
- Cat
- Rat
- A thief
- Name a food that many people dislike.
- Anchovies
- Cilantro
- Olives
- Tuna
- Candy corn
- Tongue
Family Feud Questions for Kids and Teens
- Name something you might find in a haunted house.
- Ghosts
- Cobwebs
- Spiders
- Mice
- Dust
- List an occupation that begins with the letter "D."
- Dentist
- Data analyst
- Dairy scientist
- Deck engineer
- Decorator
- Director
- Name an animal that starts with the letter "E."
- Elephant
- Eagle
- Eel
- Emu
- Where do kids nowadays spend most of their time?
- Room/bed
- School
- Internet
- Mall
- Friend's house
- Park
- Work
- Name something cold.
- Ice
- Ice cream
- Snow
- Refrigerator
- Popsicle
- Name a superhero member of the Justice League.
- Batman
- Superman
- Wonder Woman
- Aquaman
- The Flash
- Name something that you might lick.
- Ice cream
- Lollipop
- Stamp
- Popsicle
- Envelope
- Which household chores do kids hate doing?
- Cleaning their room
- Walking the dog
- Vacuuming
- Loading the dishwasher
- Raking leaves
- Name something that you associate with cold weather.
- Snow
- Ugly sweaters
- Hat
- Mittens or gloves
- Hats
- Ice
- Name a word a dog always understands.
- Walk
- Eat
- Stay
- Treat
- Sit
- Come
- Fetch
- Name something an astronaut sees in space.
- Earth
- Planets
- Stars
- Moon
- Sun
- Alien
- Satellite
- Meteor/Comets
- What is your excuse for not doing homework?
- Forgot it at home
- Got sick
- Left at school
- Book got stolen
- Dog ate it
- Why might someone wake up in the middle of the night?
- They have to go to the bathroom
- They saw a bad dream
- They are feeling hungry
- They are feeling thirsty
- They heard a noise
- They woke up hearing the crying of a baby
- Name popular Halloween costumes that are also professions.
- Doctor or nurse
- Police officer
- Firefighter
- Construction worker
- Astronaut
- Name something that you might put on a sandwich.
- Mayonnaise
- Jam
- Peanut butter
- Lettuce
- Cucumber
- Butter
- What is a drink that can be served both hot and cold?
- Water
- Tea
- Cider
- Coffee
- Milk
- Name a place where kids don't like to go.
- The pediatrician
- To bed
- Library
- Relative's house
- Shopping
- What's something you do right before bed?
- Brush teeth
- Read
- Eat
- Drink water
- Say prayers
- Name a place where you're supposed to be very quiet.
- Library
- Church
- Theater/movies
- Bedroom
- Classroom
- Airplanes
Movie-Based Questions and Answers
- Name something you would need if you wanted to dress up as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz.
- Ruby Slippers
- Checkered Dress
- Pigtails/braids
- Picnic basket
- Name a popular fictional wizard.
- Harry Potter
- Gandalf
- Professor Albus Dumbledore
- Saruman
- The Wizard of Oz
- Name Marvel's Avengers.
- Captain America
- Iron Man
- Black Panther
- The Hulk
- Thor
- Black Widow
- Spiderman
- Hawkeye
- Name a place teenagers go in horror movies where there's usually a killer on the loose.
- Cabin/camp/woods
- Graveyard
- Movie theater/drive-in
- Basement/cellar
- Closet
- Bathroom/shower
- Bedroom/bed
- A party
- Name a professional athlete who has also starred in a movie.
- O.J. Simpson
- Ray Allen
- Shaquille O'Neal
- Dwayne Johnson
- Michael Jordan
- Name a Disney princess.
- Cinderella
- Ariel
- Jasmine
- Belle
- Elsa
- Tiana
- Name a character you might see at Disney World.
- Donald Duck
- Cinderella
- Mickey Mouse
- Pluto
- Goofy
- Name a part of an actor's body to which a director might apply CGI.
- Face
- Butt
- Groin
- Bust
- Tattoo
- Limbs
- Name something that annoys you at movie theaters.
- Long lines
- People talking
- Kids running
- Mobile phones
- Baby crying
- Name an actress who doesn't star in enough movies.
- Jennifer Lawrence
- Julia Roberts
- Sandra Bullock
- Natalie Portman
- Keira Knightley
- Angelina Jolie
- Name a movie that frequently gets remade.
- Cinderella
- Batman
- Superman
- Robin Hood
- A Christmas Carol
- Dracula
- Spider-Man
- Name the thing people do after watching a scary movie at night.
- Research the film online
- Get under the blanket
- Switch on every light and then go to sleep
- Call a friend to lighten up the mood
- Watch something funny
- Go to sleep
- Name a city that is often featured in spy movies.
- Los Angeles
- Moscow
- London
- New York
- Name a top-grossing film released during the 2000s.
- Lord of the Rings
- Avatar
- Finding Nemo
- Shrek
- Pirates of the Caribbean
- Name a Disney movie that does not have a female villain.
- Princess and the Frog
- Aladdin
- Toy Story
- Pinocchio
- Peter Pan
- Bambi
- Name a movie that's always on TV during the holidays.
- It's a Wonderful Life
- Elf
- A Christmas Story
- Frosty the Snowman
- Home Alone
- Die Hard
- Name a classic Steven Spielberg movie.
- Jaws
- Indiana Jones
- E.T.
- Jurassic Park
- Schindler's List
- Saving Private Ryan
- The Color Purple
- Name a Harry Potter character.
- Harry Potter
- Hermione
- Ron
- Fred/George
- Newt Scamander
- Dumbledore
- Snape
- Hagrid
Family Feud Questions for Couples and Adults
- Name a state that has a lot of sports teams.
- New York
- California
- Florida
- Texas
- Pennsylvania
- Illinois
- Name a part of the body someone may kiss if they are really into you.
- Forehead
- Cheek
- Lips
- Hand
- Neck
- Eyes
- Name a reason to throw a party.
- Birthday
- Wedding
- Holiday Party
- Graduation
- Bar Mitzvah
- Bachelor/Bachelorette
- Name a professional sport where the players make a lot of money.
- Football
- Baseball
- Basketball
- Soccer
- Tennis
- Darts
- Name something in a person's closet that only comes out for special occasions.
- Suit/tux
- Dress
- Tie
- Jewelry
- Dress shoes
- Shotgun
- What is the one thing that you always keep in your car?
- Money
- Spare tire
- Map
- Spare clothes
- A bottle of water
- Snacks
- First aid kit
- Name something that women leave lipstick marks on.
- Napkin
- Glass
- Significant other
- Collar
- Pillow
- Straw
- Letter
- Children/babies
- Pets
- Name something people spend lottery winnings on.
- Car
- Home
- Pay bills
- Go on vacation
- Family members
- Name a typical New Year's resolution.
- Lose weight
- Reach out to friends and family
- Quit smoking
- Learn a new skill
- Travel more
- Save money
- Name something you might eat with crackers.
- Soup
- Cheese
- Peanut Butter
- Chili
- Sliced meats
- Name something that makes you feel like a kid again.
- Disneyland
- Playing with kids
- Riding a bicycle
- Eating candy
- Jumping
- Name something you dread being asked at a family reunion.
- Are you dating anyone?
- How is the job search going?
- When are you going to get married/have kids?
- Can I borrow money?
- Have you gained/lost weight?
- Name something that makes a huge mess and creates chaos when it spills into the kitchen.
- Oil
- Eggs
- Wheat
- Milk
- Water
- Name a beverage some people drink exclusively with breakfast.
- Coffee
- Orange juice
- Milk
- Grapefruit juice
- Water
- Champagne
- Name something you might bring to a friend's party.
- Booze/wine/beer
- Games
- Cake
- Gifts
- Food
- Name something you're glad only comes once a year.
- Christmas
- Birthdays
- Tax season
- Anniversary
- What are the annoying things other drivers do?
- Overtake from the wrong side
- Blow the horn continuously
- Talk on the cell phone
- Not using turn signals
- Drive too fast
- Name something you'd do in front of a mirror.
- Brush teeth
- Brush hair
- Pop a pimple/zit
- Check your outfit
- Practice dance moves
- Name something you might find at a breakfast buffet.
- Eggs
- Bacon
- Sausage
- Potatoes/Hash Browns
- Juice
- Coffee
- Melon
- Cereal
- Name a type of insurance.
- Car
- Health/Dental
- Life
- Home
- Renter's
- Flood
- Travel
- Blackjack
- Name someone that works in a hospital.
- Nurse
- Doctor
- Nutritionist
- X-ray technician
- Pediatrician
- Pathologist
- Lab Technician
- Name something you buy by the roll.
- Toilet paper
- Paper towel
- Coins
- Stamps
- Wrapping paper