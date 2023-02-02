76 Family Feud Questions and Answers for Your Next Game Night

Whether you tuned in for the Steve Harvey version or remain a Richard Dawson loyalist, the appeal surrounding Family Feud remains the same. The hit game show continues to provide families across America with a fast-paced and accessible way to keep themselves entertained. And things don't just have to take place at home. Family Feud questions can also be used during team-building exercises or icebreakers at parties. The best part? It's free to play and the rules are simple. Read on below to learn more.

What is Family Feud, Anyway?

Family Feud is an American television game show created by Mark Goodson. While its original run lasted from 1976 to 1988, the show has been revived twice since.

Over the years, the show has experienced a number of different hosts, including big names like Louie Anderson, Richard Karn, John O'Hurley, and—as mentioned—Steve Harvey.

In fact, it was under Harvey's tenure that the show experienced a boom in Nielsen ratings, placing it among the top three most-popular syndicated television shows in the United States.

Today, the show can be enjoyed in over 50 different international markets, including Indonesia's Super Family 100, England's Family Fortunes, and South America's very own 100 Argentinos Dicen.

It's also adapted into other formats, including board games, interactive films, and video games for folks to enjoy.

READ THIS NEXT: 150 "This or That" Questions to Actually Get to Know Someone.

Important Rules for Your Family Feud Game Night

It doesn't take much to organize a fun game night, but there are a few rules you'll need to learn if you want to play Family Feud.

Traditionally, the game features two competing families, though you're free to break the group up however you want.

Each must work together to provide correct answers to specific survey questions, starting with the most popular responses. The only thing you have to make sure of here is that each team contains the same number of players.

Once you've established your two teams and elected a host, you'll need to find something to use as your buzzer. For this, you can use a free app online, a squeaky dog toy, or anything else of your choosing.

The next step revolves around electing your team captains. These two individuals will go head to head in the initial "face-off" round. The first team captain to buzz in with the most popular response will lead the round.

The rest of the team will also take turns guessing the remaining responses. The opposing team only gets an opportunity to participate here if the other team receives three strikes for failing to provide the correct answer.

Traditionally, answers are solicited from 100 survey participants, with each worth one point for every person who gave them. But if you want to play Family Feud at home, you have a few different ways of determining the number of points all the answers are worth.

For one, you can browse the web for questions that actually appeared on the show along with the number of points they attracted. Or—and maybe more easily—you can assign your own point values to the questions you encounter.

However you decide to proceed is up to you. Just remember, whoever has the most points by the end of your final round will be considered the winning team. Best of luck!

Supplies Needed to Play Family Feud

Scorecard Buzzer List of questions (and answers) 3-5 players per team Host

What is the Fast Money Round?

A typical game of Family Feud contains three normal rounds. If you want to tally up your points after that and call it a day, that's fine. But those who want to get even more out of the game will probably want to participate in the famous "fast money" round.

To get started, the winning team must select two individuals to answer as many questions as they can in 60 seconds. One person leaves the room while the other takes their turn.

Both members of the team will be asked the same list of questions. Should the second player provide a duplicate response, they must come up with another answer on the spot.

Once the round is finished, the host adds up all the points the players have scored. If the total amounts to over 200, they can add it to their total score and declare themselves the ultimate champions!

READ THIS NEXT: 200+ Get to Know You Questions That Actually Work.

76 Family Feud Questions and Answers

Put your critical thinking skills to the test by finding the best answer for each question listed below.

Funny Family Feud Questions

Name something a cowboy would hate to have happen. Lose his hat

Get shot in a gunfight

Break a spur

Get stepped on by a bull/horse

Throw a lasso and misses

Get bucked off a bull/horse

His gun jams

Get surrounded by Indians

Get called a cowgirl

His horse dies/gets injured Which of the Seven Dwarfs describes how you feel after a couple of drinks? Happy

Dopey

Sleepy

Bashful

Grumpy Name something that's easier to catch than a new man. Cold/flu

Fish

Bus

Frisbee Fill in the blank: You're in deep ____. Doo-doo

Trouble

Water

Sleep Name something you do in the mirror. Brush teeth

Brush hair

Pop a pimple/zit

Check your outfit

Practice dance moves Name something you do when you get sick. Throw up

Take medicine

Stay home from school/work

Go to the doctor

Watch TV

Eat soup Name something you did not learn in school. Parenting

Manners

House chores

Religion

Common sense

How to be a good spouse

How to change a tire Name a first-date faux pas. Talking about an ex‎

Being late‎

Coming on too strongly/saying "I love you‎"

Talking nonstop‎

Forgetting your wallet‎ Name wedding traditions that people would not miss. Tossing the garter‎

Smashing cake in the face‎

Spending money to be in the bridal party‎

Giving the bride away‎ Name something you don't want your kid to bring home. Lice‎

Cat/dog‎

Bad report card/failing grade‎

Germs‎

Cops‎

Boyfriend/girlfriend‎ What's something that you can hang up on? Phone call

Clothes

Towel

A photo frame

Key holder Name something you'd do if your date took you to Chuck E. Cheese. Play games

Leave/walk out

Eat lots of pizza

Dump him

Laugh What's one thing that won't exist in 35 years? Privacy

Cable television

Plastic bags

Handheld smartphones Name some things kids like to throw at each other. Toys

Food

Pillows

Balls

Paper List an activity that requires you to use your lips. Eating food

Talking

Whistling

Playing horn

Kissing If you hear a noise coming from the basement, what do you hope it isn't? A ghost

Flood

Mouse

Cat

Rat

A thief Name a food that many people dislike. Anchovies‎

Cilantro‎

Olives‎

Tuna‎

Candy corn‎

Tongue

READ THIS NEXT: Trick Questions (With Answers!) That Will Completely Bend Your Mind. ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Family Feud Questions for Kids and Teens

Name something you might find in a haunted house. Ghosts

Cobwebs

Spiders

Mice

Dust List an occupation that begins with the letter "D." Dentist

Data analyst

Dairy scientist

Deck engineer

Decorator

Director Name an animal that starts with the letter "E." Elephant

Eagle

Eel

Emu Where do kids nowadays spend most of their time? Room/bed

School

Internet

Mall

Friend's house

Park

Work Name something cold. Ice

Ice cream

Snow

Refrigerator

Popsicle Name a superhero member of the Justice League. Batman

Superman

Wonder Woman

Aquaman

The Flash Name something that you might lick. Ice cream

Lollipop

Stamp

Popsicle

Envelope Which household chores do kids hate doing? Cleaning their room

Walking the dog

Vacuuming

Loading the dishwasher

Raking leaves Name something that you associate with cold weather. Snow

Ugly sweaters

Hat

Mittens or gloves

Hats

Ice Name a word a dog always understands. Walk

Eat

Stay

Treat

Sit

Come

Fetch Name something an astronaut sees in space. Earth

Planets

Stars

Moon

Sun

Alien

Satellite

Meteor/Comets What is your excuse for not doing homework? Forgot it at home

Got sick

Left at school

Book got stolen

Dog ate it Why might someone wake up in the middle of the night? They have to go to the bathroom

They saw a bad dream

They are feeling hungry

They are feeling thirsty

They heard a noise

They woke up hearing the crying of a baby Name popular Halloween costumes that are also professions. Doctor or nurse‎

Police officer‎

Firefighter‎

Construction worker‎

Astronaut‎ Name something that you might put on a sandwich. Mayonnaise

Jam

Peanut butter

Lettuce

Cucumber

Butter What is a drink that can be served both hot and cold? Water

Tea

Cider

Coffee

Milk Name a place where kids don't like to go. The pediatrician

To bed

Library

Relative's house

Shopping What's something you do right before bed? Brush teeth

Read

Eat

Drink water

Say prayers Name a place where you're supposed to be very quiet. Library

Church

Theater/movies

Bedroom

Classroom

Airplanes

Movie-Based Questions and Answers

Name something you would need if you wanted to dress up as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz. Ruby Slippers

Checkered Dress

Pigtails/braids

Picnic basket Name a popular fictional wizard. Harry Potter

Gandalf

Professor Albus Dumbledore

Saruman

The Wizard of Oz Name Marvel's Avengers. Captain America

Iron Man

Black Panther

The Hulk

Thor

Black Widow

Spiderman

Hawkeye Name a place teenagers go in horror movies where there's usually a killer on the loose. Cabin/camp/woods

Graveyard

Movie theater/drive-in

Basement/cellar

Closet

Bathroom/shower

Bedroom/bed

A party Name a professional athlete who has also starred in a movie. O.J. Simpson

Ray Allen

Shaquille O'Neal

Dwayne Johnson

Michael Jordan Name a Disney princess. Cinderella

Ariel

Jasmine

Belle

Elsa

Tiana Name a character you might see at Disney World. Donald Duck

Cinderella

Mickey Mouse

Pluto

Goofy Name a part of an actor's body to which a director might apply CGI. Face

Butt

Groin

Bust

Tattoo

Limbs Name something that annoys you at movie theaters. Long lines

People talking

Kids running

Mobile phones

Baby crying Name an actress who doesn't star in enough movies. Jennifer Lawrence

Julia Roberts

Sandra Bullock

Natalie Portman

Keira Knightley

Angelina Jolie Name a movie that frequently gets remade. Cinderella‎

Batman‎

Superman‎

Robin Hood‎

A Christmas Carol‎

Dracula‎

Spider-Man‎ Name the thing people do after watching a scary movie at night. Research the film online

Get under the blanket

Switch on every light and then go to sleep

Call a friend to lighten up the mood

Watch something funny

Go to sleep Name a city that is often featured in spy movies. Los Angeles

Moscow

London

New York Name a top-grossing film released during the 2000s. Lord of the Rings

Avatar

Finding Nemo

Shrek

Pirates of the Caribbean Name a Disney movie that does not have a female villain. Princess and the Frog

Aladdin

Toy Story

Pinocchio

Peter Pan

Bambi Name a movie that's always on TV during the holidays. It's a Wonderful Life

Elf

A Christmas Story

Frosty the Snowman

Home Alone

Die Hard Name a classic Steven Spielberg movie. Jaws

Indiana Jones

E.T.

Jurassic Park

Schindler's List

Saving Private Ryan

The Color Purple Name a Harry Potter character. Harry Potter

Hermione

Ron

Fred/George

Newt Scamander

Dumbledore

Snape

Hagrid

READ THIS NEXT: 184 'Most Likely To' Questions for Couples, Co-Workers, and Friends.

Family Feud Questions for Couples and Adults