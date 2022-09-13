165 "Would You Rather" Questions That Are Impossible to Answer

When you're getting to know someone, a great way to break the ice is with the game "Would You Rather." On a date, these questions can fill awkward silences and spark romance; at the office, they can help you bond with coworkers; and when out with friends, they can create fun and engaging conversation. Armed with some thought-provoking "Would You Rather" questions, you can really get to know people on a deeper level. The next time you feel like conversation is a little stilted, turn to these 125 "Would You Rather" questions for every situation.

165 Best "Would You Rather" Questions For When You Need Them Next

No matter where you are, it never hurts to be armed with something to say. Check out our list of "Would You Rather" questions below. You'll find some that are funny, others that make you think, and a few that are just downright weird.

Funny "Would You Rather" Questions

Would you rather have bad breath or smelly feet? Would you rather fight 1,000 ant-sized bulls or one bull-sized ant? Would you rather have a hamster-sized dog or a dog-sized hamster? Would you rather have spaghetti for hair or sweat mayonnaise? Would you rather live forever with an eyelash in your eye or spinach in your teeth? Would you rather adopt a British accent every time you're having a serious conversation or laugh every time someone cries? Would you rather get a face tattoo of something of your choosing or a tattoo in a discreet area chosen by someone else? Would you rather talk like Yoda or breathe like Darth Vader? Would you rather sneeze every time you say hi or have the urge to pee every time you ask a question? Would you rather wear jeans one size too small or shoes two sizes too big? Would you rather have a head the size of a tennis ball or the size of a watermelon? Would you rather be in a real-life version of The Walking Dead or Jurassic Park? Would you rather accidentally like an old photo of your ex on Instagram or accidentally send a naughty text to a relative? Would you rather have your Netflix viewing history made public or your Spotify listening history made public? Would you rather lose the ability to use GPS for the rest of your life or lose the ability to use a credit card? Would you rather only be able to communicate via emojis or only be able to communicate via slang words? Would you rather have to hunt for everything you eat or eat only McDonald's for every meal? Would you rather be in a fight club that meets once a month or a book club that meets every day? Would you rather always say what you're thinking or never be able to speak again? Would you rather be forced to sing along to every song that you hear or be forced to dance along to every song that you hear? Would you rather live in the Harry Potter universe with no powers or be a Death Eater? Would you rather go without deodorant the day you meet your celebrity crush or run into them when you just rolled out of bed? Would you rather have "Baby Shark" stuck in your head forever or the jingle from your least favorite commercial? Would you rather your pet be able to speak to you but not understand what you're saying or your pet understand every word you say but not be able to speak? Would you rather watch your most embarrassing childhood moment on a one-hour loop every month or remember it once every day for the rest of your life? Would you rather sing your favorite song all by yourself in front of an arena full of people or just in front of the original artist alone? Would you rather glow bright pink every time you're attracted to someone or glow bright red every time someone annoys you? Would you rather give away all your money or all your possessions? Would you rather let your boss or your parents see your full internet history? Would you rather wear hideous glasses that are perfect for your eyesight or flattering ones that make your vision a tiny bit blurry? Would you rather own a car with a horn that plays "YMCA" every time you touch it or own a car with your kid's favorite cartoon painted on the side? Would you rather have to wear a bib every time you go out to eat or drink from a sippy cup every time you're at a bar? Would you rather walk through Disneyland wearing a shirt with your most embarrassing childhood nickname on it or go to your class reunion with a big zit? Would you rather speak only in a baby voice for a day or only be spoken to in a baby voice for a day? Would you rather be captured by pirates or Old West bad guys? Would you rather wear sweatpants every day for the rest of your life or never wear sweatpants again? Would you rather burp soap bubbles when you're drunk or have your hair turn green when you're drunk?

Good "Would You Rather" Questions

Would you rather have a driver to take you everywhere or a private chef who makes all your meals? Would you rather have to keep a terrible haircut for a month or let your mother dress you for a month? Would you rather take unlimited plane trips in a middle seat or one a year in the most extravagant first-class cabin? Would you rather inherit $20 million or earn $50 million through hard work and dedication? Would you rather sell all your possessions and hit the road in an R.V. or have everything you want at your fingertips and never be able to travel? Would you rather have a backstage pass to see your favorite artist or a ticket to a premiere with your favorite actor? Would you rather make decent money doing what you love or get rich from a job that you hate? Would you rather the aliens that first make contact be robotic or organic? Would you rather be able to see 10 years into your own future or six months into the future of the world? Would you rather have psychic powers or the ability to remember every fact you learn? Would you rather have the power of invisibility or be able to fly? Would you rather have to kiss every person you meet or never kiss your partner again? Would you rather have to shower every day in scalding hot water or in freezing cold water? Would you rather know when you're going to die or how you're going to die? Would you rather lose the ability to read or the ability to speak? Would you rather never have to wait in line or always have a parking spot? Would you rather never be able to die or have to relive your death over and over for all of eternity? Would you rather sing everything you say or dance every time you walk? Would you rather lose a finger or have a headache every day for the rest of your life? Would you rather always get stuck in traffic or always have a terribly slow internet connection? Would you rather never use the internet again or never fly on an airplane again? Would you rather have all of your Google searches or all of the photos on your phone made public? Would you rather give up brushing your hair or brushing your teeth for the rest of your life? Would you rather be able to control your own emotions or be able to control other people's emotions? Would you rather have eyes that can film everything or ears that can record everything? Would you rather be extremely wealthy but only able to walk everywhere or broke but able to travel anywhere in the world? Would you rather have to wear wet socks every day or only be allowed to wash your hair once a year? Would you rather get lost in the wilderness or in a dangerous city? Would you rather have chapped lips you can never get rid of or dandruff you can never get rid of? Would you rather never be able to go out during the day or never be able to go out at night? Would you rather be allergic to sunlight or allergic to your own sweat? Would you rather never be able to get a haircut again or never be able to shave again? Would you rather have your own personal chef or instantly become a gourmet chef yourself? Would you rather work a job you hate and retire in 10 years or work 40 years doing your dream job? Would you rather get in a fistfight with a stronger person or fall down a flight of stairs? Would you rather be poor and live a peaceful life or have millions of dollars and a life full of drama? Would you rather be written about in history books or be forgotten after your death? Would you rather have the most comfortable mattress in the world or have all your clothes fit perfectly? Would you rather have more money or more friends? Would you rather live in a different fancy hotel every night with unlimited room service credit or live in your dream home but not be able to hire any help? Would you rather be shot into space or explore the deepest depths of the sea? Would you rather be the funniest person in every room or the most intelligent person in every room? Would you rather spend your whole life underground or underwater? Would you rather be trapped on a desert island with someone who never speaks or with someone who never shuts up? Would you rather never be able to lie or never be able to tell when someone's lying to you? Would you rather switch places with a spider or a mouse? Would you rather have an assistant to reply to all of your emails or an assistant to do all of your grocery shopping? Would you rather be middle-class now or a multi-millionaire 150 years ago? Would you rather never be able to watch your favorite movie again or never be able to listen to your favorite album again?

"Would You Rather" Questions for Couples

Would you rather have to say "I love you" to everyone you meet or never say "I love you" to anyone? Would you rather vacation in the busiest European city or the most remote tropical island? Would you rather your S.O. have an annoying best friend or an intimidating ex? Would you rather give up all of your photographs with your partner or lose your entire text history with your partner? Would you rather wear your partner's clothes for a month or let them pick out yours? Would you rather let your partner decorate your entire home or have to do it yourself with no help? Would you rather have your S.O. look through all your text/chat/email history or your boss? Would you rather be in a bad relationship for the rest of your life or be single forever? Would you rather get matching piercings or matching tattoos? Would you rather date someone much older than you or much younger than you? Would you rather your partner had really long hair or no hair at all? Would you rather be with someone who's always really late or who's always really early? Would you rather have a partner who takes a lot of selfies or one who takes a lot of pictures of you? Would you rather your partner had a job that was life-threatening or one that took up a lot of their time? Would you rather let your partner choose every movie you watch or pick every restaurant you eat at? Would you rather wear your S.O.'s underwear or go commando? Would you rather date someone who your family loves and your friends despise or who your friends love and your family despises? Would you rather own five dogs or 10 cats? Would you rather marry someone who doesn't love you or marry someone you do not love? Would you rather have an arranged marriage or spend the rest of your life single? Would you rather date someone with their ex's name tattooed on their chest or date someone whose ex lives next door? Would you rather get cheated on and know about it or not get cheated on and always be suspicious? Would you rather exist in a world with only your S.O. or everyone but your S.O.? Would you rather be rich and alone or be poor and find true love? Would you rather let your S.O. look at your text messages or let them control your finances? Would you rather find out your partner hates dogs or find out that they cheated on their ex? On a first date, would you rather have hiccups the entire time or noticeably spill sauce on your shirt? Would you rather wear a Halloween costume to your wedding or wear sweatpants on every date for the next two years? Would you rather get stuck in an elevator with your ex or with your partner and their ex? Would you rather date someone with an overbearing ex or someone with overbearing parents? Would you rather have 10 kids or none at all? Would you rather feel like you know your partner better than anyone or feel like they surprise you every day? Would you rather have the ability to always pick out the perfect gift for your partner or have them always be able to pick out the perfect gift for you? Would you rather date someone who doesn't get your favorite movie or someone who can't stand the music you like? Would you rather go on a romantic, lazy beach vacation with your S.O. or a busy tour of a foreign city? Would you rather your S.O. read your childhood or everything you've texted about them to your friends? Would you rather know all of your S.O. exes personally or never learn anything about them at all? Would you rather have your S.O. give you a massage or get a professional massage together? Would you rather take your kids or your in-laws with you on date night? Would you rather know how you're going to die or how your S.O. is going to die?

"Would You Rather" Questions for Kids

Would you rather sniff a butt like a dog does every time you meet someone new or eat dog food every night for dinner? Would you rather be the smartest person in the world or the funniest person in the world? Would you rather eat a stranger's toenail clippings or eat rotten eggs? Would you rather find true love or be given a million dollars every day for the rest of your life? Would you rather your only mode of transportation be a bicycle or a donkey? Would you rather play a musical instrument or speak another language? Would you rather end world hunger or end all the wars in the world? Would you rather only wear clothes that were too hot or clothes that weren't warm enough? Would you rather have toilet paper stuck to the bottom of your foot or a big stain on your shirt? Would you rather only be able to watch one show for the rest of your life or only be able to watch the first episode of any show for the rest of your life? Would you rather stub your toe or get a paper cut? Would you rather only be able to whisper or only be able to shout? Would you rather give up chocolate for a year or your smartphone for a month? Would you rather go to an amusement park or a beach? Would you rather have a photographic memory or be amazing at sports? Would you rather have to hunt for your own food or sew your own clothes? Would you rather live in a haunted house with ghosts or be a ghost living in a haunted house? Would you rather be able to fly or have X-ray vision? Would you rather meet your future self or your future best friend? Would you rather travel in a hotel air balloon or in a submarine?

"Would You Rather" Questions About Food