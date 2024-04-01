130 General Knowledge Questions (and Answers) to Prove How Smart You Really Are

Whether you're passing the time with friends or preparing for a pub quiz, it never hurts to expand your mental inventory of fascinating facts. If you feel like your supply is starting to run low, then you're in luck. We've compiled a varied list of general knowledge questions and answers for you to study up on. We've also organized these trivia items based on subject and difficulty, so you can either start slow or dive right into the more challenging material. Read on to test how much you really know.

Easy General Knowledge Questions

Question: In what galaxy is our solar system located?

Answer: The Milky Way Question: Red, yellow, and blue are examples of what?

Answer: Primary colors Question: What type of gas is absorbed by plants?

Answer: Carbon dioxide Question: What's the primary ingredient in hummus?

Answer: Chickpeas Question: Which planet is known as the "Red Planet"?

Answer: Mars Question: Who is most often credited with inventing electricity?

Answer: Benjamin Franklin Question: Anti-clockwise moves in which direction?

Answer: Left Question: What is the shortest month of the year?

Answer: February Question: The sun rises in the…

Answer: East Question: How many years are in a millennia?

Answer: 1,000 Question: What is the world's smallest continent?

Answer: Australia Question: Who is known as the "Father of Modern Physics"?

Answer: Albert Einstein Question: In what year did the Titanic sink?

Answer: 1912 Question: Where does the majority of Earth's energy come from?

Answer: The sun Question: What year was the very first model of the iPhone released?

Answer: 2007

Funny General Knowledge Questions

Hard General Knowledge Questions

Question: What is the national bird of India?

Answer: The peacock Question: In 2006, the International Astronomical Union reclassified this planet.

Answer: Pluto Question: Who holds the record for the most Grand Slam titles in women's tennis?

Answer: Margaret Court Question: What festival is called the Festival of Colors?

Answer: Holi Question: What two cities represent letters in the phonetic alphabet?

Answer: Lima and Quebec Question: What language contains the most words?

Answer: English Question: In what month does Russia celebrate the October Revolution?

Answer: November Question: What does the word "matrix" mean in the Bible?

Answer: Womb Question: What country is the kiwi fruit native to?

Answer: China Question: What is the main ingredient of Bombay Duck?

Answer: Fish Question: What website did Mark Zuckerberg create before Facebook that allowed users to compare the attractiveness of two people side by side?

Answer: Facemash Question: What is the common name for enuresis?

Answer: Bedwetting Question: Who discovered penicillin?

Answer: Alexander Fleming Question: What were clocks missing before 1577?

Answer: Minute hands Question: What is the chemical symbol for the element mercury?

Answer: Hg

General Trivia About Sports

Question: Which country won the most medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?

Answer: The U.S. Question: In which country was the sport of curling invented?

Answer: Scotland Question: Which country won the first FIFA World Cup back in 1930?

Answer: Uruguay Question: Which boxer has been nicknamed "The Greatest" and "The People's Champion"?

Answer: Muhammad Ali Question: Which country invented table tennis?

Answer: England Question: How many NBA Championships did Michael Jordan win while playing for the Chicago Bulls?

Answer: Six Question: What sport has been played on the moon?

Answer: Golf Question: In what year was the first-ever Wimbledon Championship held?

Answer: 1877 Question: How many players are there on a rugby league team?

Answer: 13 players Question: What is the national sport of Japan?

Answer: Sumo wrestling

General Knowledge Questions About Film and Art

General Knowledge Trivia Questions About the Human Body

General Knowledge Trivia Questions About the Human Body

General Geography Trivia

General Knowledge Questions About Animals

General Knowledge Questions About History