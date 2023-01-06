Geography Quiz Questions That Will Take You All Around the World
These geography quiz questions will help on tests and teach you more about the world you live in.
Do you know what the world's smallest country is? How about the longest river in the United States? Not stumped, yet? Then how about naming the capital of Burundi, or the airport code for Warsaw, Poland? Geography quiz questions won't just help you do well on your next exam, they can also make navigating the world around you that much easier. Go through the questions below to see how much you know. We tried making things more palatable by breaking up our questions (and answers) into specific categories. You can go through the list alone or team up to make the challenge a little more fun.
READ THIS NEXT: 65 Facts So Weird, You'll Never Believe They're True.
100+ Fun Geography Questions to Test Your Knowledge
Use the geography quiz questions below to test your skills. See how much you know about U.S. geography, and beyond.
U.S. Geography Quiz Questions
-
What river flows through the Grand Canyon?
While the Grand Canyon contains multiple perennial water sources, the Colorado River accounts for the only of its kind that runs through the Canyon.
-
Which state was purchased from Russia in 1867?
The U.S. purchased the state of Alaska in toward the end of the 19th century. The move marked the end of Russian attempts to expand into the Pacific and marked a shift in U.S. influence over the region.
-
In which U.S. state can the world's tallest trees be found?
The Sequoia sempervirens, better known as the redwoods, can be found in the forests of northern California. As of 2019, the tallest tree found throughout the region stood 380 feet, and 9.7 inches.
-
What state is known as The Heart of Dixie?
Alabama earned this unofficial nickname due to its central placement among the Southern states. The term "Dixie" is also used to describe the American South.
-
How many states does the Mississippi River run through?
The Mississippi River runs through ten states: Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Louisiana. It accounts for the second-largest river in the United States, spanning 2,350 miles.
-
What is the smallest state in the U.S.?
Rhode Island is the smallest state in the country, covering an area of just 1,214 square miles.
-
What is the only tropical rainforest in the United States?
Puerto Rico became a U.S. territory in 1898 following the Spanish-American War. Its El Yunque National Forest accounts for the only tropical rainforest in the country.
-
What is the only state with a one-syllable name?
Maine is the only U.S. state with a one-syllable name. Louisiana, South Carolina, and North Carolina remain the most syllabic of all the states.
-
What is the name of the longest river in the United States?
The Missouri River is the longest in the United States. It flows over 2,300 miles before joining the Mississippi in St. Louis, Missouri.
-
What is the name of the only living coral barrier reef in the continental United States?
The Florida Reef. The ecosystem stretches almost 350 miles and houses over 40 species of reef-building corals.
-
In what state would you find the North Mojave Desert?
The northernmost section of the Mojave Desert is located in Nevada, though the desert also spans Utah, California, and Arizona.
-
Which of the Great Lakes is located entirely within the United States border?
Lake Michigan. The body of water is surrounded by Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Indiana.
-
In what state is the country's highest point located?
Alaska's Denali stands 20,237 feet above sea level, making it the highest point in the United States.
-
In what state would you find the greatest number of endangered species?
With over 300 threatened and endangered species, California has more federally protected animals than any other state, though the state ranks second to Hawaii when it comes to the number of protected plants it contains.
-
What is the flattest state in the U.S.?
At only 345 feet above sea level, Florida remains the flattest state in the country.
-
How many U.S. states are landlocked?
27 states are considered landlocked, 21 of which remained landlocked with no access to any large body of water.
-
What is the lowest point in the United States?
Death Valley's Badwater Basin remains the lowest point in the United States, with a depth of 282 feet below sea level.
-
What are the five Great Lakes?
The five Great Lakes include Superior, Ontario, Erie, Michigan, and Huron. Each connects to the Atlantic Ocean via the Saint Lawrence River.
-
What is the least populated state in the United States?
With a population of just 581,381 people, Wyoming remains the least populated state in the country.
-
Which state is closest to Africa?
Maine's Quoddy Head peninsula is 3,154 miles from El Beddouza, Morrocco, marking the country's closest point to the African continent.
-
In which state is Mount Rushmore located?
The national memorial is located in the Black Hills of South Dakota and was completed on Oct. 31, 1941.
READ THIS NEXT: 23 Basic American History Questions Most Americans Get Wrong.
Geography Trivia Questions for Kids
-
In which country does the Nile River meet the sea?
The Nile River empties into the Mediterranean Sea in northern Egypt. It also runs through or along the border of Burundi, Tanzania, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Uganda, Sudan, Ethiopia, and South Sudan.
-
In which city is the famous Central Park located?
Central Park is located in New York City. Construction began on the world-famous attraction back in 1858.
-
The United States consists of how many states?
The United States consists of 50 states and Washington, D.C. The last two states to join the nation were Alaska and Hawaii, which were acquired in 1959.
-
Which country lies above Mexico?
Mexico is bordered by the United States to the north. Beliz and Guatemala surround the country's southern border.
-
In what city is the Eiffel Tower located?
Construction began on the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Jan. 28, 1887.
-
Which lake has a famous mythical creature named after it?
Loch Ness in Scotland has been made famous for the "monster" lurking beneath its waters. The legend was born on May 2, 1933, after a local newspaper reported a mysterious sighting.
-
What European country consists of a boot-shaped peninsula surrounded by four seas?
Italy contains a peninsula that extends from the southern Alps to the central Mediterranean Sea. Due to its unique shape, it has been nicknamed "Stivale," which means "boot" in Italian.
-
In which American city is the Golden Gate bridge located?
Construction began on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco on Jan. 5, 1933.
-
Mount Everest lies in which mountain range?
Mount Everest is located in the Mahalangur Himal sub-range of the Himalayas. It remains Earth's highest mountain above sea level.
-
Which country has the largest population in the world?
With a population of 1,453,204,909, China remains the most populous country in the world, though research suggests the country will soon lose this title to India.
-
How many countries are in the United Kingdom?
The United Kingdom contains four countries: England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.
-
The Great Barrier Reef is located off the coast of which country?
The Great Barrier Reef is located in the Coral Sea, off the coast of Queensland, Australia.
-
Which ocean lies between Africa and Australia?
The African and Australian continents are divided by the Indian Ocean, the third largest of the world's five oceanic divisions.
-
What current African country was formerly known as the Gold Coast when it was a British colony?
Before 1957, Ghana was known as the Gold Coast, a term used to describe the large supply of gold that existed in the region.
-
What are the names of the five oceans?
The world contains five oceans: Pacific, Atlantic, Indian, Arctic, and Southern (Antarctic).
-
In which European city was the first organized marathon held?
In 1896, a 40-kilometer marathon was held at the first inaugural Modern Games in Athens, Greece.
-
What is the largest country in Africa?
Spanning 919,595 square miles, Algeria remains the largest country in Africa.
-
What is the official currency of India?
The Indian rupee was introduced in 1917 and remains the official currency of the Republic of India.
-
After Brazil, what is the second largest country in South America?
With 1,073,518 square miles, Argentina remains the second-largest country in South America.
-
How many countries are there in Africa?
Africa contains 54 countries fully recognized by the United Nations.
READ THIS NEXT: 30 Moon Facts That Are Out of This World.
Tricky Geography Quiz Questions
-
What is the only country in South America where the official language is Dutch?
Suriname. The language came to the country in the 17th century, after the area became a Dutch colony. Today, about 60 percent of the population speaks Dutch as their native language.
-
How many time zones does Australia have?
Australia has three time zones: Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST), Australian Central Standard Time (ACST), and Australian Western Standard Time (AWST).
-
What countries does the Rhine River run through?
The Rhine River originates in Southern Switzerland and travels through Austria, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and the Principality of Liechtenstein.
-
Which dangerous Pacific Ocean region is known for active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes?
The Ring of Fire. Its seismic activity is known to be a result of plate tectonics.
-
How many time zones does Russia have?
Russia was divided into 11 time zones after the Bolshevik Revolution in 1919.
-
Mt. Fuji is the highest point in which Asian country?
With a summit elevation of 12,389 feet, Mt. Fuji remains the highest point in Japan. Is it located on the island of Honshū.
-
What is the smallest country in South America?
Just 20 miles long and six miles wide, Aruba is the smallest country on the Southern American continent shelf.
-
The historical city of Timbuktu is located in which present-day African country?
Timbuktu is located in modern-day Mali. During its height, the historic city was known as an Islamic oasis with universities, mosques, and other madrassas helping to spread the religion.
-
Vatican City is enclaved within what city?
Vatican City is an enclave of Rome, Italy. It was founded in 1929, following the signing of the Lateran Pacts between the Holy See and Italy.
-
Why does water flow down the drain counterclockwise in the Northern Hemisphere and clockwise in the Southern Hemisphere?
This phenomenon occurs because the Earth's rotation affects the circulation of water.
-
What countries border north of Hungary?
Austria, Slovakia, and Ukraine. The country also shares borders with Croatia, Serbia, and Romania.
-
What is the deepest known point in the ocean?
The Challenger Deep in the Mariana Trench. The area measures about 35,876 feet deep.
-
What is the name of the only sea that doesn't contain a coastline?
The Sargasso Sea is located entirely within the Atlantic Ocean. Unlike other seas, which are partially surrounded by land, the Sargasso is defined only by ocean currents.
-
What present-day Italian city does Mt. Vesuvius overlook?
Mt. Vesuvius overlooks Naples, and is the only volcano located in mainland Europe to have erupted within the last hundred years.
-
What is the Finnish word for "Finland"?
The Finns refer to their country as "Suomi," though the origins of the word remain unknown.
-
Which continent does Guyana belong to?
Guyana is located on the northern mainland of South America. The country shares borders with Brazil, Venezuela, and Suriname.
-
What is Canada's largest island?
Spanning 195,928 square miles, Baffin Island remains the largest island in Canada.
-
In what ocean is the Bermuda Triangle located?
Though the Bermuda Triangle does not exist on any map, the area resides in the North Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of the Florida panhandle, Bermuda, and the Greater Antilles.
-
How many countries border Kyrgyzstan?
There are four countries that border Kyrgyzstan: Kazakhstan, China, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.
-
To what country does the abbreviation "CH" belong?
Switzerland. The letters stand for the Latin words Confoederatio Helvetica, meaning Swiss Confederation.
-
In which African countries is Portuguese the official language?
Portuguese is spoken in six African countries: Mozambique, Angola, Guinea-Bissau, Cape Verde, São Tomé, and Príncipe.
-
The Pacific Ocean covers what percentage of the Earth's surface?
The Pacific contains a surface area of more than 60 million square miles, covering 30 percent of the Earth's surface.
-
The Matterhorn is a famous landmark located in which country?
The Matterhorn is located in Switzerland. The mountain is most famous for its pyramid-shaped peak and serves as a popular climbing destination.
READ THIS NEXT: 50 Summer Facts That'll Make You Even More Excited for the Season.
World Geography Trivia Questions
-
What is the name of the smallest country in the world?
With just over 100 acres of land, Vatican City remains the world's smallest country.
-
Which country contains the most lakes?
Home to 879,800 lakes, Canada actually contains 62 percent of all lakes on Earth.
-
What is the name of the world's largest island?
Spanning 836,330 square miles, Greenland, one of the three constituent countries that form the Kingdom of Denmark, accounts for the world's largest island.
-
What is the name of the second-tallest mountain in the world?
Standing 28,251 feet above sea level, K2 is the world's second-tallest mountain. Other names for the mountain include Mount Godwin Austen, Dapsang, and Chogori.
-
What is the longest river in the United Kingdom?
The River Severn accounts for the longest river in the United Kingdom and flows over 220 miles before emptying into the sea.
-
What is the world's most densely populated city?
With a population of 14,350,000 and a population density of 76,790 per square mile, Mumbai, India remains the world's most densely populated city.
-
Where was the original U.S. capital located?
New York served as the country's first capital once the Constitution was ratified. George Washington even took his oath of office from the balcony of the city's old City Hall. It wasn't until 1800 that the capital found a permanent home in Washington, D.C.
-
To what country do the Canary Islands belong?
Though the Canary Islands are situated close to the Moroccan coast, they are politically part of Spain. This makes them part of the special territories of the European Union, which allows citizens of any country belonging to the organization to enter the Canary Islands freely, using only their national ID.
-
In what country will you find the Wadi Rum?
The Wadi Rum is located in Jordan. Also known as the "Valley of the Moon," the granite and sandstone rock formations carry evidence of human existence that dates back over 12,000 years.
-
Where is the world's largest desert located?
The Antarctic Polar Desert spans the entire continent of Antarctica. It covers an area of about 5,500,000 million square miles, accounting for the world's largest desert.
-
What is Earth's largest continent?
Spanning over 17 million square miles, Asia remains the world's largest continent. The area is home to about a third of all land on Earth.
-
Which Australian city contains the world's largest natural harbor?
Port Jackson located in Sydney, Australia accounts for the world's largest natural harbor, with a total area of 21 square miles.
-
What is the largest country in the world?
Russia is the world's largest country. Spanning over 6,601,600 square miles, the country is almost twice the size of Canada, the second-largest country in the world.
-
What is the name of the world's largest waterfall?
While Victoria Falls is often cited here, the world's largest waterfall is actually located underwater, beneath the Denmark Strait where frigid water from the Nordic Seas meets warmer water from the Irminger Sea. The bottom of the straight contains a series of cataracts that plunge to a depth of 10,000 feet.
-
What is the world's shortest river?
The Roe River, located in the state of Montana, flows for just 201 feet, earning it the title of the "World's Shortest River" by the Guinness Book of World Records.
-
What is the name of the third longest river in the world?
With 3,915 miles, the Yangtze River in China accounts for the third longest river in the world. The Nile and the Amazon Rivers have secured the top two spots.
-
Ninety percent of the Earth's population lives in which hemisphere?
Home to over 6.4 billion people, The Northern Hemisphere contains about 90 percent of the world's population.
-
What country has the longest coastline in the world?
Spanning over 151,000 miles, Canada contains the world's longest coastline. This estimate includes its mainland coast and the coasts of offshore islands.
-
What is the largest ocean in the world?
The Pacific Ocean is both the largest and deepest ocean in the world. The mass covers approximately 63 million square miles and contains a maximum depth of over 36,000 feet.
-
What is the southernmost capital in the world?
At 41 south latitude, Wellington, New Zealand is the southernmost capital city in the world.
-
What is the highest waterfall in the world?
Angel Falls in Venezuela is the world's tallest waterfall, with a total height of 3,212 feet, including an uninterrupted drop of 2,648 feet.
-
Which of the Seven Wonders of the World still exists?
The Great Pyramid of Giza is the only Wonder remaining. The structure was erected around 2560 B.C.E. on the west bank of the Nile River.
-
Which country was most recently recognized by the United Nations?
The African nation of South Sudan is the newest country to be internationally recognized by the United Nations. The country declared its independence on July 9, 2011.
-
Which country has the most castles in the world?
While some estimates suggest Germany may contain the largest number of castles, Wales features more castles per square mile than any other country in Europe.
-
What is the hottest country in the world?
With an average annual temperature of approximately 84 degrees Fahrenheit, Mali remains the world's hottest country.
READ THIS NEXT: 38 Ocean Facts That Will Blow You Out of the Water.
Quiz Questions on Capital Cities
-
What is the capital of China?
Beijing became the capital in 1949, with the establishment of the People's Republic of China.
-
The Trevi Fountain can be found in which capital city?
The 18th-century fountain is housed in Rome, Italy. It stands 86 feet high and measures over 161 feet wide.
-
In what capital city would you find the Acropolis?
The Acropolis is located in Athens, Greece. The ancient citadel has been inhabited since prehistoric times. Over the centuries, it has served as a home to kings, a religious center, and a tourist attraction.
-
What green vegetable shares a name with this capital city?
While Brussels, the capital of Belgium, does share a name with the popular cabbage, its origins can be traced to the Old Dutch Bruocsella, Broekzele, or Broeksel, meaning "marsh," "home," or "settlement."
-
What is the largest capital city in North America?
Mexico City is the largest capital city in North America. "The city of palaces" spans 577 square miles and is home to over nine million residents.
-
What is the capital of South Korea?
Seoul served as the capital of Korea from 1394 until the formal division of the country. In 1948, it was officially declared the capital of the newly independent South Korea.
-
What is the capital city of Bermuda?
Hamilton is the capital of Bermuda. The city was named after Sir Henry Hamilton, who served as governor of the territory from 1786 to 1793.
-
In what country is the capital city of Tallinn located?
Tallinn was named the capital of Estonia in 1991, the year the Supreme Soviet of Estonia declared independence.
-
Which African Nation contains the capital city of Gitega?
Gitega is the capital of Burundi, a landlocked country in the Great Rift Valley.
-
Bogotá is the capital of which South American country?
Bogotá was named the capital of Colombia in 1821, once the country gained independence from Spain. The original spelling, Bacatá, was corrupted soon after settlers conquered the region.
-
What is the highest capital in the world?
La Paz, Bolivia, lies between 10,650 and 13,250 feet above sea level, making it the world's highest national capital.
-
WAW is the airport code for the airport in which capital city?
WAW is the airport code for Warsaw Chopin Airport, which is located in Warsaw, Poland.
-
Which of the following cities is the capital of Costa Rica: San Cristóbel, San José, or San Sebastián?
San José was named the capital of Costa Rica in 1823 after the Spanish abandoned its Central American colonies.
-
Tegel Airport was located in which European capital city?
Tegel Airport was the primary international airport of Berlin, the federal capital of Germany. In 2020, the airport saw its last flight, with all air traffic transferred to the new Berlin Brandenburg Airport.
-
The Musee d'Orsay is located in which capital city?
The Musee d'Orsay first opened its doors in 1986 in Paris, France. The museum is located in the former Gare d'Orsay, a Beaux-Arts railway station built between 1898 and 1900.
-
St. Basil's Cathedral is located in which capital city?
St. Basil's Cathedral is located in Moscow, the capital of Russia. The Orthodox Church is housed in the city's famous Red Square.
-
Nassau is the capital of which island nation?
Nassau is located in The Bahamas. The region was originally founded in 1670 by British noblemen, though it was declared a "Pirate's Republic" during the 1700s. The country finally achieved full independence from England in 1973.
-
Vaduz is the capital of which country?
Vaduz became the capital of Liechtenstein, one of Europe's smallest countries, in 1719.
-
Camden and Lambeth are regions that belong to which capital city?
The two districts are located in London, England.
-
In which country would you find the capital city of Sofia?
Sofia became the capital of an independent Bulgaria in 1879.
READ THIS NEXT: The 60 Most Interesting World Facts You'll Ever Hear.
Why Is It Important to Study Geography?
The subject may inspire a few yawns during class, but kids really should pay close attention to their geography lessons. Even those of us who have graduated and grown up can benefit from the occasional refresher.
In addition to helping you do well on tests, a good sense of geography will help you understand basic concepts related to the physical world. Land, air, water, and ecology are important factors to consider here.
The discipline can also provide a better sense of the world around you. Knowing what borders exist and when they were created will clue you into important historical events and power dynamics. Zooming in even further, we can obtain a better sense of how humans have interacted with their environments throughout the ages, and how those movements contributed to the timeline.
At the very least, knowing a bit about geography can help you travel smarter and more safely. For instance, knowing how to read maps and interpret materials related to the subject will make it easier to navigate in unfamiliar territory.
Being able to clock which landmarks are around and why they are important also gives you insights into the local culture, allowing you to connect more deeply with those you encounter throughout your journey.
Wrapping Up
That's it for our list of geography quiz questions! Be sure to check back with us soon for more ways to test your knowledge and skills. You can also sign up for our newsletter so you don't miss out on what's next!