Do you know what the world's smallest country is? How about the longest river in the United States? Not stumped, yet? Then how about naming the capital of Burundi, or the airport code for Warsaw, Poland? Geography quiz questions won't just help you do well on your next exam, they can also make navigating the world around you that much easier. Go through the questions below to see how much you know. We tried making things more palatable by breaking up our questions (and answers) into specific categories. You can go through the list alone or team up to make the challenge a little more fun.

100+ Fun Geography Questions to Test Your Knowledge

Use the geography quiz questions below to test your skills. See how much you know about U.S. geography, and beyond.

U.S. Geography Quiz Questions

Geography Trivia Questions for Kids

In which country does the Nile River meet the sea? The Nile River empties into the Mediterranean Sea in northern Egypt. It also runs through or along the border of Burundi, Tanzania, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Uganda, Sudan, Ethiopia, and South Sudan. In which city is the famous Central Park located? Central Park is located in New York City. Construction began on the world-famous attraction back in 1858. The United States consists of how many states? The United States consists of 50 states and Washington, D.C. The last two states to join the nation were Alaska and Hawaii, which were acquired in 1959. Which country lies above Mexico? Mexico is bordered by the United States to the north. Beliz and Guatemala surround the country's southern border. In what city is the Eiffel Tower located? Construction began on the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Jan. 28, 1887. Which lake has a famous mythical creature named after it? Loch Ness in Scotland has been made famous for the "monster" lurking beneath its waters. The legend was born on May 2, 1933, after a local newspaper reported a mysterious sighting. What European country consists of a boot-shaped peninsula surrounded by four seas? Italy contains a peninsula that extends from the southern Alps to the central Mediterranean Sea. Due to its unique shape, it has been nicknamed "Stivale," which means "boot" in Italian. In which American city is the Golden Gate bridge located? Construction began on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco on Jan. 5, 1933. Mount Everest lies in which mountain range? Mount Everest is located in the Mahalangur Himal sub-range of the Himalayas. It remains Earth's highest mountain above sea level. Which country has the largest population in the world? With a population of 1,453,204,909, China remains the most populous country in the world, though research suggests the country will soon lose this title to India. How many countries are in the United Kingdom? The United Kingdom contains four countries: England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. The Great Barrier Reef is located off the coast of which country? The Great Barrier Reef is located in the Coral Sea, off the coast of Queensland, Australia. Which ocean lies between Africa and Australia? The African and Australian continents are divided by the Indian Ocean, the third largest of the world's five oceanic divisions. What current African country was formerly known as the Gold Coast when it was a British colony? Before 1957, Ghana was known as the Gold Coast, a term used to describe the large supply of gold that existed in the region. What are the names of the five oceans? The world contains five oceans: Pacific, Atlantic, Indian, Arctic, and Southern (Antarctic). In which European city was the first organized marathon held? In 1896, a 40-kilometer marathon was held at the first inaugural Modern Games in Athens, Greece. What is the largest country in Africa? Spanning 919,595 square miles, Algeria remains the largest country in Africa. What is the official currency of India? The Indian rupee was introduced in 1917 and remains the official currency of the Republic of India. After Brazil, what is the second largest country in South America? With 1,073,518 square miles, Argentina remains the second-largest country in South America. How many countries are there in Africa? Africa contains 54 countries fully recognized by the United Nations.

Tricky Geography Quiz Questions

World Geography Trivia Questions

Quiz Questions on Capital Cities

Why Is It Important to Study Geography?

The subject may inspire a few yawns during class, but kids really should pay close attention to their geography lessons. Even those of us who have graduated and grown up can benefit from the occasional refresher.

In addition to helping you do well on tests, a good sense of geography will help you understand basic concepts related to the physical world. Land, air, water, and ecology are important factors to consider here.

The discipline can also provide a better sense of the world around you. Knowing what borders exist and when they were created will clue you into important historical events and power dynamics. Zooming in even further, we can obtain a better sense of how humans have interacted with their environments throughout the ages, and how those movements contributed to the timeline.

At the very least, knowing a bit about geography can help you travel smarter and more safely. For instance, knowing how to read maps and interpret materials related to the subject will make it easier to navigate in unfamiliar territory.

Being able to clock which landmarks are around and why they are important also gives you insights into the local culture, allowing you to connect more deeply with those you encounter throughout your journey.

Wrapping Up

Wrapping Up