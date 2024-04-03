182 Paranoia Questions for the Ultimate Game Night
Don't worry—the game is not as scary as it sounds.
Ever heard of the game Paranoia? Well, you have now. This exciting party game feeds that deep desire to know just what your friends really think of you. It's also a great way to lighten the mood or liven up any get-together. To play, you'll need a great sense of humor and a willingness to demonstrate just a little self-deprecation. The ability to take a joke is also an absolute must, for reasons which will become obvious after reviewing the list below. Read on to discover our favorite Paranoia questions, and good luck learning the truth.
How to Play the Paranoia Questions Game
Paranoia isn't as scary as it sounds. It works like this: One person kicks off the game by whispering one of the questions below to another player. That person has to answer by selecting someone else in the room. If you hear your name, then you can decide whether or not you want to know what the question was. Can you hold out and stay blissfully ignorant, or will you let your paranoia get the better of you?
Who should ask Paranoia questions?
The first person to ask a question whispers it to the player on their right. That person has to say the name of the player they think is the best answer for that question. If you're having fun, you can follow this sequence until you're out of questions. Looking for even more material than what we have here? You can always invest in a card game to use for your version of Paranoia.
How do you play Paranoia for kids?
The same rules apply when playing the Paranoia game with kids. That said, you'll probably want to replace some of the more adult questions with G and PG options. It's also become a popular drinking game, another angle you'll obviously need to avoid when playing with kids.
Good Paranoia Questions for Friends
- Who is most likely to learn how to play multiple musical instruments?
- Who's most likely to fall in love with their best friend?
- Who is most likely to wear the same pants for an entire week?
- Who is the most paranoid person here?
- Who is most likely to flirt with a friend's partner?
- Who has the most unusual talent here?
- Who has the worst fashion sense in the room?
- Who here is most likely to try and recreate the plot of a romantic movie in real life?
- Who here would die first in a zombie apocalypse?
- Who has the most lucid dreams here?
- Who eats the most garbage food?
- Who is most likely to be recognized by Guinness World Records?
- Who is the most likely to get married in the next year?
- Who is the most into pop music?
- Who is most likely to undergo cosmetic surgery?
- Who would make the best animal whisperer?
- Who is most likely to have a baby?
- Who watches too much TV?
- Who is most likely to cry over something minor?
- Who could spend hours getting ready?
- Who here is most likely to have stolen money from friends or family?
- Who has the best shot of becoming a professional athlete?
- Who here is most likely to become a social media influencer?
- Who here has the best road trip stories?
- Who is most likely to go through a breakup next?
- Who is most likely to win the lottery?
- Who is most likely to curse at an inappropriate time?
- Who here would be the worst person to open a joint bank account with?
Dirty Paranoia Game Questions
- Who is most likely to have a one-night stand?
- Who is most likely to develop a secret crush on someone they met online?
- Who is most likely to purposely wear revealing clothing to a family function?
- Who experiences the most sex dreams here?
- Who is most likely to have had sex in public?
- Who lost their virginity first?
- Who is most likely to have a sex tape?
- Who here is most likely to be dating more than one person at a time?
- Who here is most likely to accidentally fall asleep during sex?
- Who would fall in love with a one-night stand?
- Who is terrible in bed?
- Who is most likely to cheat on a partner?
- Who would marry a 100-year-old billionaire for money?
- Who is most into BDSM?
- Who has the most selfies on their phone?
- Who has the largest collection of lingerie and toys?
- Who is most likely to hook up with a co-worker?
- Who gets the most action?
- Who is most likely to initiate sex?
- Who hangs out naked most often?
- Who watches the most adult entertainment?
- Who is the best at giving sex advice?
- Who has the highest body count?
- Who enjoys having sex in cars?
- Who could perform the best strip tease?
- Who here is most likely to have a rendezvous with a member of the same sex?
Funny Paranoia Questions
- Who is most likely to send a message to the wrong group chat?
- Who is most likely to end up on a reality TV show?
- Who here is wearing the most ridiculous outfit?
- Which person in the group makes the funniest facial expressions?
- Who here is guilty of treating their pets like their own babies?
- Who here is most likely to forget their own birthday?
- Who is most likely to wear mismatched clothing?
- Who is most likely to walk around the house naked?
- Who here is most likely to unwittingly forget someone else's birthday?
- Who would make animal noises in public?
- Who would incorporate tons of sad songs into their wedding playlist?
- Who would start a food fight?
- Who is most likely to cry during a movie?
- Who has the best immune system?
- Who is the most adventurous eater?
- Who is the best dressed?
- Who is the clumsiest?
- Who is most likely to spend all weekend in bed?
- Who is going to age the best?
- Who would have survived the Titanic sinking?
- Who is most likely to spend a lot of money on shoes?
- Who is the most likely to embarrass themselves in front of their crush?
- Who is most likely to miss a flight?
- Who is the most awkward with kids?
- Who is most likely to skip a shower?
- Who spends the longest in the bathroom?
- Who is most likely to get a bad tattoo?
- Who has the messiest house?
- Who still sleeps with a stuffed animal or comfort object?
- Who is most likely to enjoy car racing?
- Who has the funniest dance moves?
- Who would make the best pickpocket?
Deep Paranoia Game Questions
- Who has the most meaningful relationship here?
- Who is the most secretive person in the room?
- Who here is most likely to start their own business?
- Who gives the best advice?
- Who is most likely to break someone's heart?
- Who here would make the most successful entrepreneur?
- Who is most open with their feelings?
- Who has the shortest fuse?
- Who thinks they're the smartest one here?
- Who is most likely to get arrested?
- Who has the hardest time falling asleep at night?
- Who here is most influenced by what their family has to say?
- Who is the biggest gossip?
- Who is the most social person here?
- Who is the cheapest?
- Who is the biggest drinker?
- Who here would hate living alone?
- Who is most likely to stay single for their entire lives?
- Who would make the best parent?
- Who would make the best politician?
- Who would flirt their way out of a problem?
- Who is most likely to feed stray animals?
- Who is most likely to do something cruel to someone else?
- Who is most likely to give money to charity?
- Who is terrible at taking criticism?
- Who is most likely to get their doctorate?
- Who has learned the hardest lessons in life so far?
- Who here is the hardest to read?
Clean Paranoia Questions
- Who here is most likely to make their bed every morning?
- Who is the messiest overall?
- Who always saves room for dessert?
- Who is the pickiest eater?
- Who always likes to be outside?
- Who gives the best hugs?
- Who is most likely to organize and lead team-building activities or social events?
- Who is the most likely to eat ice cream for breakfast?
- Who is the first one to finish a chore or assignment?
- Who would sign up for guitar lessons?
- Who is the most eager to spend time with family?
- Who is the best at taking care of the pets?
- Who likes watching TV the most?
- Who used to get into the most trouble in school?
- Who gets most excited about the holidays?
- Who is the best swimmer?
- Who is most likely to tell a lie?
- Who is most likely to help out with cooking dinner?
- Who is most likely to get famous?
- Who is most likely to bring an animal home?
- Who is most likely to keep secrets?
- Who is most likely to go bungee jumping?
- Who is the best photographer here?
- Who was the best student?
- Who tells the best jokes?
"Who's the Worst At" Questions
- Who's the worst at cooking?
- Who's the worst at video games?
- Who's the worst at staying in shape?
- Who's the worst at remembering names and important dates?
- Who's the worst at singing?
- Who has the worst rhythm?
- Who's the worst at maintaining their personal hygiene?
- Who's the worst at maintaining friendships?
- Who's the worst at finishing a book?
- Who's the worst at not looking at their phone?
- Who's the worst at taking accountability?
- Who's the worst at staying quiet during movies?
- Who's the worst at taking things seriously?
- Who's the worst at flirting?
- Who's the worst at taking initiative?
- Who's the worst at organizing themselves?
- Who's the worst at doing their hair?
- Who's the worst at following up on plans?
- Who's the worst at reading the room?
- Who's the worst at keeping calm during stressful situations?
- Who's the worst at public speaking?
- Who's the worst at telling a story?
- Who's the worst at making new friends?
Mean Paranoia Questions to Ruin Friendships
- Who is most likely to laugh during serious moments?
- Who is most likely to forget important family occasions?
- Who is most likely to invade your personal space?
- Who is the most likely to create fake profiles online?
- Who is most likely to hide a dead body?
- Who is most likely to grow old alone?
- Who here is the most selfish?
- Who usually smells the worst?
- Who here would be the worst parent?
- Who is the least likely to get a raise this year?
- Who is the least fun person to spend one-on-one time with?
- Who is most likely to go broke?
- Who is most likely to lose touch with family and friends?
- Who is most likely to get evicted?
- Who is most likely to get dumped?
- Who is the most annoying person in the room?
- Who screams the most?
- Who has the worst hairstyle?
- Who is the least articulate person here?
- Who is the last person you'd call for help during an emergency?
Wrapping Up
That's it for our favorite Paranoia questions, but be sure to check back with us soon for even more fun!